TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Tuesday, August 25, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Mostly sunny;94;67;SE;6;44%;3%;10
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;96;66;SE;6;36%;3%;10
Alice;Partly sunny;94;73;SE;9;61%;38%;9
Alpine;Mostly sunny;89;58;SE;7;39%;0%;11
Amarillo;Mostly sunny, warm;95;64;SSE;10;33%;4%;9
Angleton;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;75;SW;8;67%;76%;10
Arlington;Mostly sunny and hot;96;73;E;6;43%;4%;10
Austin;Hot with sunshine;99;76;NW;4;43%;12%;10
Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny, warm;98;72;NW;7;50%;13%;10
Bay;Clouds and sun;91;72;S;8;70%;35%;10
Beaumont;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;74;NE;11;62%;76%;10
Beeville;Partly sunny;96;73;SE;6;54%;39%;11
Borger;Mostly sunny and hot;97;69;SSE;8;34%;4%;9
Bowie;Mostly sunny;94;68;ESE;4;46%;4%;9
Breckenridge;Mostly sunny, warm;97;67;ESE;6;38%;3%;10
Brenham;Partly sunny;96;74;E;6;52%;30%;10
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;95;65;E;4;44%;3%;9
Brownsville;Partly sunny;93;76;NE;9;65%;43%;10
Brownwood;Mostly sunny;94;65;ESE;6;43%;5%;10
Burnet;Mostly sunny;94;71;E;6;45%;11%;10
Canadian;Mostly sunny;95;65;SSE;8;40%;3%;9
Castroville;Mostly sunny;96;71;E;6;49%;18%;10
Childress;Mostly sunny;95;67;SE;7;42%;1%;9
Cleburne;Mostly sunny, warm;96;71;E;7;45%;4%;10
College Station;Mostly sunny;97;74;ENE;8;50%;13%;10
Comanche;Mostly sunny;95;65;E;6;42%;6%;10
Conroe;Partly sunny;95;73;E;6;55%;32%;10
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;92;76;SE;11;65%;40%;11
Corsicana;Mostly sunny, warm;97;73;ENE;6;46%;5%;10
Cotulla;Mostly sunny;97;72;SSE;8;54%;14%;11
Dalhart;Sunny and very warm;96;62;SSE;12;35%;7%;9
Dallas Love;Mostly sunny, warm;97;75;ENE;7;42%;4%;9
Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny;96;72;NE;7;43%;3%;10
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;95;72;ENE;8;48%;4%;9
Decatur;Mostly sunny;94;68;E;5;39%;4%;9
Del Rio;Lots of sun, warm;99;75;ESE;7;45%;15%;10
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Warm with sunshine;96;71;ESE;7;47%;16%;10
Denton;Mostly sunny;96;69;E;6;45%;3%;9
Dryden;Mostly sunny;95;69;ESE;8;41%;5%;11
Dumas;Mostly sunny and hot;94;63;SSE;9;37%;4%;9
Edinburg;Sun and some clouds;93;74;ENE;8;57%;39%;10
El Paso;Partly sunny and hot;98;71;ESE;7;28%;12%;10
Ellington;Periods of sunshine;92;77;ENE;8;66%;70%;9
Falfurrias;Humid with some sun;92;70;ESE;7;58%;38%;11
Fort Hood;Sunshine and warm;97;74;NE;8;42%;8%;10
Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;97;73;ESE;6;39%;4%;10
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny, warm;97;70;ENE;7;43%;3%;9
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny, warm;99;73;ENE;7;40%;4%;10
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny;97;67;ENE;5;44%;4%;10
Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;91;64;E;5;49%;30%;10
Gainesville;Mostly sunny;94;66;ESE;6;46%;3%;9
Galveston;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;80;NE;14;72%;76%;10
Gatesville;Mostly sunny, warm;96;72;E;6;42%;7%;10
Georgetown;Mostly sunny;96;73;E;7;44%;10%;10
Giddings;Sunshine and warm;99;74;E;6;47%;13%;10
Gilmer;Mostly sunny;94;70;ENE;5;55%;4%;10
Graham;Mostly sunny, warm;97;67;ESE;5;39%;3%;10
Granbury;Mostly sunny, warm;98;69;ESE;6;39%;4%;10
Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny, warm;96;74;E;6;42%;3%;10
Greenville;Mostly sunny, warm;98;72;E;5;41%;3%;9
Guadalupe Pass;Winds subsiding;87;63;E;18;36%;0%;11
Hamilton;Mostly sunny, warm;96;69;E;6;42%;7%;10
Harlingen;Partial sunshine;92;74;E;10;68%;42%;11
Hearne;Mostly sunny and hot;98;73;NE;6;47%;12%;10
Hebbronville;Partly sunny;91;70;ESE;7;54%;32%;11
Henderson;Mostly sunny;94;71;ENE;6;52%;6%;10
Hereford;Mostly sunny, warm;96;63;SSE;8;34%;7%;10
Hillsboro;Mostly sunny, warm;96;73;E;7;41%;4%;10
Hondo;Plenty of sunshine;95;70;ENE;8;50%;18%;10
Houston;Partly sunny;94;77;E;7;58%;32%;9
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;94;78;ENE;10;61%;33%;9
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Periods of sun;92;77;E;9;60%;33%;9
Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;92;74;SE;7;67%;33%;10
Houston Clover;Clouds and sun;94;78;ENE;8;57%;70%;10
Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;95;73;ENE;7;61%;32%;10
Houston Hull;Partly sunny;94;76;E;9;64%;33%;10
Houston Intercontinental;Partial sunshine;95;76;ENE;9;64%;32%;9
Huntsville;Partly sunny;96;74;E;5;52%;14%;10
Ingleside;Partly sunny, humid;92;77;SE;11;73%;55%;11
Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;94;72;ENE;5;48%;6%;10
Jasper;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;74;ENE;8;60%;47%;10
Junction;Mostly sunny;95;65;ESE;5;50%;29%;10
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny;96;74;N;8;50%;17%;10
Kerrville;Mostly sunny;93;66;ENE;5;49%;30%;10
Killeen;Sunshine and warm;97;74;NE;8;42%;8%;10
Killeen/Ft Hood;Lots of sun, warm;97;73;NE;8;45%;8%;10
Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;94;74;ESE;9;62%;39%;11
La Grange;Mostly sunny;98;74;E;7;51%;59%;10
Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;95;73;NNW;6;49%;11%;10
Lancaster;Mostly sunny, warm;96;71;E;6;46%;4%;10
Laredo;Partly sunny;95;74;SE;7;48%;32%;11
Llano;Mostly sunny;96;70;E;5;46%;11%;10
Longview;Mostly sunny;95;72;ENE;6;52%;5%;10
Lubbock;Mostly sunny;93;65;SSE;8;39%;5%;10
Lufkin;Partly sunny;95;72;ENE;7;56%;14%;10
Mcallen;Partly sunny;94;75;E;9;59%;39%;10
Mcgregor;Mostly sunny, warm;98;73;NE;8;45%;7%;10
Mckinney;Mostly sunny;95;70;E;7;47%;4%;9
Mesquite;Mostly sunny;95;71;E;6;45%;4%;10
Midland;Mostly sunny;95;67;SE;8;37%;4%;10
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;95;67;SE;8;37%;4%;10
Midlothian;Mostly sunny;96;68;NE;5;47%;4%;10
Mineola;Mostly sunny;94;70;ENE;5;53%;4%;10
Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny;97;69;ENE;7;44%;4%;10
Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;94;70;ENE;6;49%;4%;9
Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;94;71;E;6;56%;7%;10
New Braunfels;Mostly sunny;97;72;ESE;7;48%;14%;10
Odessa;Mostly sunny;94;67;SSE;9;38%;4%;10
Orange;Very windy;93;73;NE;28;69%;76%;5
Palacios;Partly sunny;92;75;S;12;69%;37%;10
Palestine;Mostly sunny;94;72;NE;5;50%;6%;10
Pampa;Mostly sunny, warm;94;66;SSE;10;34%;3%;9
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;95;64;SE;10;37%;3%;9
Paris;Mostly sunny;94;69;E;7;49%;4%;9
Pecos;Mostly sunny, warm;97;67;SE;9;33%;2%;10
Perryton;Plenty of sunshine;93;64;SSE;11;37%;3%;9
Plainview;Mostly sunny;92;60;SE;8;40%;5%;10
Pleasanton;Warm with sunshine;98;72;ESE;6;48%;15%;10
Port Aransas;Partly sunny, humid;90;80;E;11;68%;41%;11
Port Isabel;A t-storm around;89;79;NE;10;68%;54%;11
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;93;77;E;10;59%;38%;9
Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny;95;73;NNW;8;49%;16%;10
Robstown;Partial sunshine;94;74;SE;8;63%;39%;11
Rockport;Partly sunny, humid;92;78;ENE;12;65%;55%;11
Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;90;66;SE;6;49%;14%;11
San Angelo;Mostly sunny;97;65;E;6;41%;5%;10
San Antonio;Mostly sunny;96;74;ESE;7;50%;16%;10
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;96;72;N;8;50%;17%;10
San Marcos;Mostly sunny;96;72;ESE;7;47%;14%;10
Seminole;Mostly sunny;93;63;ESE;7;37%;5%;10
Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;95;68;SE;6;46%;3%;9
Snyder;Mostly sunny;93;67;SE;6;42%;3%;10
Sonora;Mostly sunny;94;65;SSE;6;44%;7%;10
Stephenville;Mostly sunny, warm;95;69;E;5;42%;4%;10
Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny;97;70;ENE;6;43%;4%;9
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny;95;69;SE;7;36%;3%;10
Temple;Mostly sunny, warm;97;72;NE;9;46%;7%;10
Terrell;Mostly sunny, warm;96;71;E;6;46%;4%;10
Tyler;Mostly sunny;96;73;ENE;6;48%;4%;10
Uvalde;Plenty of sun;95;69;ENE;7;52%;20%;10
Vernon;Mostly sunny and hot;98;69;ESE;6;34%;2%;9
Victoria;Partly sunny;96;74;SSE;8;61%;29%;10
Waco;Mostly sunny, warm;98;72;NE;8;43%;6%;10
Weslaco;Partial sunshine;92;74;ENE;8;61%;40%;11
Wharton;Partly sunny;93;73;E;8;65%;35%;10
Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny;96;67;E;5;44%;2%;9
Wink;Mostly sunny, warm;96;68;SE;12;36%;3%;10
Zapata;Mostly sunny;94;74;ESE;5;54%;34%;11
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather