TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Saturday, August 15, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Sunny;107;80;S;12;33%;25%;11
Abilene Dyess;Blazing sunshine;107;79;SSW;12;27%;58%;11
Alice;Sunny and very warm;102;75;SSE;9;54%;5%;11
Alpine;Sunshine and hot;100;72;SSE;7;21%;0%;12
Amarillo;A t-storm around;102;68;SSE;8;34%;48%;10
Angleton;Mostly sunny;95;75;SSW;8;63%;10%;11
Arlington;Sunny and hot;105;82;S;10;40%;10%;10
Austin;Plenty of sunshine;106;77;S;5;44%;4%;11
Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny;105;75;S;9;50%;3%;11
Bay;Mostly sunny;94;76;SSW;7;65%;8%;11
Beaumont;Partly sunny;95;77;SSW;6;67%;16%;11
Beeville;Warm with sunshine;101;75;SSE;7;52%;5%;11
Borger;A t-storm around;104;72;SE;7;38%;50%;10
Bowie;Mostly sunny and hot;104;75;SSE;9;38%;14%;10
Breckenridge;Hot with sunshine;109;80;SE;10;27%;22%;11
Brenham;Mostly sunny, warm;101;78;S;7;54%;9%;11
Bridgeport;Sunny and hot;105;78;S;8;32%;15%;10
Brownsville;Mostly sunny;96;77;SSE;9;60%;6%;11
Brownwood;Sunny;107;75;S;9;35%;16%;11
Burnet;Sunny and hot;103;75;S;8;43%;5%;11
Canadian;A t-storm around;100;70;E;8;52%;49%;10
Castroville;Sunny and hot;104;73;SSE;6;48%;3%;11
Childress;Mostly sunny;105;73;NNW;8;33%;28%;10
Cleburne;Sunny and hot;105;80;S;10;42%;10%;11
College Station;Mostly sunny, warm;101;77;S;9;56%;9%;11
Comanche;Sunshine and hot;107;76;S;9;33%;16%;11
Conroe;Mostly sunny, warm;100;76;SSW;6;57%;11%;11
Corpus Christi;Sunny;98;77;SSE;10;59%;5%;11
Corsicana;Sunny and hot;104;80;S;10;46%;6%;11
Cotulla;Sunny and very warm;104;74;SE;7;50%;3%;11
Dalhart;Partly sunny and hot;101;63;ESE;8;44%;32%;10
Dallas Love;Sunshine, very warm;104;84;SSE;10;40%;9%;10
Dallas Redbird;Sunny and very warm;103;82;SSE;11;44%;9%;10
Dallas/Ft Worth;Sunny and very warm;104;82;SSE;13;45%;10%;10
Decatur;Hot with sunshine;105;79;SSW;9;31%;14%;10
Del Rio;Sunny and hot;107;79;SE;11;41%;3%;11
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny and hot;105;76;SE;10;42%;3%;11
Denton;Mostly sunny and hot;105;80;S;11;39%;12%;10
Dryden;Sunny and hot;106;75;SE;8;32%;6%;11
Dumas;A t-storm around;99;65;SE;7;39%;47%;10
Edinburg;Mostly sunny, warm;99;77;SSE;8;51%;6%;11
El Paso;Mostly sunny;106;80;N;6;19%;10%;11
Ellington;Mostly sunny;96;79;SSW;7;62%;10%;11
Falfurrias;Mostly sunny;99;74;SSE;6;49%;5%;11
Fort Hood;Hot with sunshine;105;79;S;10;41%;4%;11
Fort Worth;Sunny and hot;106;82;S;10;35%;12%;10
Fort Worth Alliance;Hot with sunshine;105;82;S;12;39%;12%;10
Fort Worth Nas;Sunshine and hot;107;83;S;12;37%;13%;10
Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny and hot;104;80;S;10;41%;10%;10
Fredericksburg;Sunny and hot;101;73;S;7;42%;7%;11
Gainesville;Mostly sunny and hot;104;77;SSE;10;43%;12%;10
Galveston;Mostly sunny;93;84;SSW;11;65%;10%;11
Gatesville;Sunny and hot;105;78;S;8;40%;7%;11
Georgetown;Sunny and very warm;104;77;S;9;47%;3%;11
Giddings;Mostly sunny and hot;105;77;S;7;48%;9%;11
Gilmer;Sunny and very warm;96;77;SSE;6;61%;13%;10
Graham;Hot with sunshine;108;76;SSW;8;26%;20%;10
Granbury;Hot with sunshine;108;81;S;9;31%;14%;11
Grand Prairie;Sunny and hot;104;83;S;10;39%;10%;10
Greenville;Sunny and very warm;104;80;SSE;9;40%;8%;10
Guadalupe Pass;Sunshine and warm;99;72;ESE;12;23%;9%;12
Hamilton;Hot with sunshine;106;78;S;9;37%;12%;11
Harlingen;Mostly sunny;97;76;SSE;11;60%;6%;11
Hearne;Mostly sunny and hot;103;77;S;7;49%;9%;11
Hebbronville;Sunny and very warm;100;73;SE;7;45%;1%;11
Henderson;Sunny and very warm;97;77;S;6;58%;13%;11
Hereford;A t-storm around;104;68;S;8;31%;49%;10
Hillsboro;Sunny and hot;104;79;S;10;39%;7%;11
Hondo;Sunny and hot;103;72;SSE;7;50%;3%;11
Houston;Mostly sunny;98;79;SSW;6;59%;11%;11
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny;98;79;SSW;8;58%;28%;11
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny;96;79;SSW;8;59%;10%;11
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny, humid;96;73;SSW;4;67%;10%;11
Houston Clover;Partly sunny;97;78;SSW;6;57%;10%;11
Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny;98;77;S;6;57%;10%;11
Houston Hull;Partly sunny, humid;98;78;SSW;7;61%;9%;11
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny and hot;100;78;S;7;58%;11%;11
Huntsville;Mostly sunny;101;79;S;7;54%;11%;11
Ingleside;Mostly sunny, humid;95;81;SSE;10;70%;5%;11
Jacksonville;Sunny and very warm;100;77;S;6;52%;9%;11
Jasper;Mostly sunny, humid;97;76;SSW;5;63%;22%;11
Junction;Hot with sunshine;106;75;S;8;42%;10%;11
Kellyusa Airport;Sunny and hot;103;75;SSE;7;49%;3%;11
Kerrville;Sunny and hot;102;71;S;7;45%;5%;11
Killeen;Hot with sunshine;105;79;S;10;41%;4%;11
Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny and hot;105;79;S;10;45%;4%;11
Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny, warm;100;76;SSE;10;57%;5%;11
La Grange;Mostly sunny, warm;103;77;S;7;52%;8%;11
Lago Vista;Sunny and hot;103;76;S;7;48%;4%;11
Lancaster;Sunny and very warm;104;80;S;9;42%;9%;10
Laredo;Sunny and very warm;104;77;SSE;8;41%;1%;11
Llano;Sunny and very warm;107;75;S;7;41%;8%;11
Longview;Sunny and very warm;97;78;SSE;6;59%;27%;10
Lubbock;Mostly sunny;103;75;N;10;29%;27%;11
Lufkin;Mostly sunny;99;76;S;6;57%;18%;11
Mcallen;Mostly sunny, warm;99;78;SE;11;54%;6%;11
Mcgregor;Sunny and hot;105;79;S;11;45%;5%;11
Mckinney;Sunny and very warm;103;80;SSE;12;45%;10%;10
Mesquite;Sunny and very warm;103;81;S;9;42%;8%;10
Midland;Sizzling sunshine;107;78;S;10;25%;16%;11
Midland Airpark;Sizzling sunshine;107;78;S;10;25%;16%;11
Midlothian;Sunny and hot;103;78;SSE;10;47%;9%;11
Mineola;Mostly sunny;100;78;SSE;6;56%;8%;10
Mineral Wells;Sunny and hot;108;78;S;11;36%;13%;10
Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny, warm;97;76;SE;7;58%;15%;10
Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny, warm;99;75;S;6;59%;10%;11
New Braunfels;Sunny and hot;105;75;S;8;46%;3%;11
Odessa;Sunshine and hot;106;78;S;10;26%;16%;11
Orange;Mostly sunny;94;77;SSW;6;68%;22%;11
Palacios;Mostly sunny;93;83;S;11;66%;7%;11
Palestine;Sunshine and hot;101;77;S;6;49%;8%;11
Pampa;A t-storm around;102;67;SE;9;40%;51%;10
Pampa / Mesa Vista;A t-storm around;101;66;E;6;48%;50%;10
Paris;Sunshine and warm;97;74;SE;9;56%;11%;10
Pecos;Sunny and hot;109;75;SSE;5;24%;7%;11
Perryton;Partly sunny and hot;98;67;SE;8;50%;27%;10
Plainview;Mostly sunny and hot;100;67;SSE;9;36%;31%;11
Pleasanton;Sunny and hot;104;74;SSE;6;47%;3%;11
Port Aransas;Lots of sun, humid;91;83;S;9;68%;5%;11
Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;92;80;SSE;10;64%;6%;11
Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;95;79;S;8;57%;7%;11
Randolph AFB;Sunny and hot;103;73;SSE;8;48%;3%;11
Robstown;Sunny and very warm;101;76;SSE;9;55%;5%;11
Rockport;Sunshine and humid;93;82;S;9;65%;5%;11
Rocksprings;Sunny and hot;100;74;S;9;43%;5%;11
San Angelo;Sunshine and hot;108;76;SSW;11;32%;17%;11
San Antonio;Sunny and hot;104;74;S;7;49%;3%;11
San Antonio Stinson;Plenty of sunshine;103;72;SSE;6;51%;4%;11
San Marcos;Sunny and hot;104;75;S;8;47%;4%;11
Seminole;Mostly sunny and hot;104;73;S;7;27%;21%;11
Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny and hot;103;79;SSE;11;42%;12%;10
Snyder;Hot with sunshine;105;77;E;9;28%;21%;11
Sonora;Sunny and hot;103;74;S;10;37%;11%;11
Stephenville;Sunny and hot;105;77;S;8;37%;15%;11
Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny and hot;101;80;SSE;9;47%;8%;10
Sweetwater;Sunshine and hot;107;79;S;11;26%;22%;11
Temple;Plenty of sunshine;105;77;S;12;48%;4%;11
Terrell;Sunny and very warm;103;79;S;10;45%;8%;10
Tyler;Sunny and hot;101;79;S;8;51%;10%;10
Uvalde;Sunny and very warm;103;72;SSE;6;49%;3%;11
Vernon;Mostly sunny and hot;111;77;NNW;10;25%;17%;10
Victoria;Mostly sunny, warm;100;76;S;8;58%;7%;11
Waco;Sunny and hot;105;80;S;11;44%;6%;11
Weslaco;Mostly sunny, warm;97;76;SSE;8;51%;6%;11
Wharton;Mostly sunny;97;76;S;7;67%;8%;11
Wichita Falls;Hot with sunshine;108;73;SSE;11;31%;14%;10
Wink;Sunny and hot;108;74;SSE;8;25%;11%;11
Zapata;Sunny and very warm;103;77;SSE;6;47%;3%;11
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather