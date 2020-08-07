TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Sunday, August 9, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Sunny and very warm;98;76;SSE;12;49%;6%;11
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny, warm;98;76;SSE;12;42%;6%;11
Alice;A t-storm around;95;76;SSE;9;66%;44%;11
Alpine;Sunny and very warm;95;67;SE;7;37%;1%;12
Amarillo;Mostly cloudy, hot;98;71;ESE;14;41%;29%;8
Angleton;A t-storm in spots;90;76;S;7;71%;55%;10
Arlington;Sunny and very warm;98;78;SSE;9;46%;5%;11
Austin;Mostly sunny, warm;98;76;SSE;5;54%;5%;11
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny, warm;98;76;SSE;8;61%;6%;11
Bay;A t-storm in spots;90;75;S;7;72%;55%;10
Beaumont;A t-storm in spots;92;75;S;5;72%;48%;11
Beeville;A t-storm around;94;76;SE;7;62%;45%;10
Borger;Mostly cloudy, hot;102;76;SSW;12;36%;31%;8
Bowie;Mostly sunny;96;73;SSE;9;52%;7%;11
Breckenridge;Mostly sunny, warm;102;78;SSE;9;41%;6%;11
Brenham;A t-storm around;96;77;SSE;6;62%;44%;11
Bridgeport;Sunny and very warm;97;74;SSE;8;47%;6%;11
Brownsville;A t-storm in spots;93;79;SE;9;68%;46%;12
Brownwood;Mostly sunny, warm;99;74;SSE;9;47%;6%;11
Burnet;Mostly sunny, warm;96;74;SSE;7;54%;5%;11
Canadian;Mainly cloudy, hot;100;73;S;12;45%;28%;8
Castroville;Partly sunny, warm;98;75;SE;7;56%;5%;11
Childress;Winds subsiding;99;74;SSE;16;41%;14%;11
Cleburne;Sunny and very warm;98;76;S;9;52%;5%;11
College Station;Mostly sunny;96;76;SSE;7;62%;16%;11
Comanche;Mostly sunny, warm;100;74;S;8;45%;5%;11
Conroe;A t-storm around;94;74;SSE;6;65%;45%;11
Corpus Christi;A t-storm in spots;94;78;SSE;10;71%;45%;11
Corsicana;Sunny and very warm;98;77;S;8;52%;5%;11
Cotulla;Mostly sunny;100;75;SE;9;59%;27%;11
Dalhart;A t-storm around;98;68;SSW;14;35%;50%;11
Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;98;80;SSE;10;45%;5%;11
Dallas Redbird;Sunny and very warm;97;77;SSE;9;50%;5%;11
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;97;79;SSE;12;52%;5%;11
Decatur;Sunny and very warm;97;76;SSE;9;43%;5%;11
Del Rio;Mostly sunny and hot;102;80;SE;13;51%;5%;11
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny;100;77;SE;13;52%;5%;11
Denton;Sunny and very warm;98;78;SSE;10;48%;5%;11
Dryden;Sunny and very warm;98;74;SE;12;48%;5%;12
Dumas;A t-storm around;97;70;SSW;12;41%;52%;11
Edinburg;A t-storm in spots;95;79;SE;8;63%;44%;12
El Paso;Partly sunny and hot;101;76;ENE;6;29%;32%;12
Ellington;A t-storm in spots;91;77;S;7;70%;45%;11
Falfurrias;Sun and some clouds;94;75;SE;7;61%;30%;11
Fort Hood;Mostly sunny, warm;98;76;S;9;52%;5%;11
Fort Worth;Sunny and very warm;98;79;SSE;9;44%;5%;11
Fort Worth Alliance;Warm with sunshine;98;78;SSE;12;47%;5%;11
Fort Worth Nas;Warm with sunshine;100;79;SSE;11;44%;5%;11
Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny and very warm;98;77;SSE;8;50%;5%;11
Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;94;72;SSE;7;52%;5%;11
Gainesville;Sunshine;96;75;SSE;10;55%;7%;11
Galveston;A t-storm in spots;92;83;S;9;70%;77%;11
Gatesville;Mostly sunny, warm;98;75;SSE;7;50%;5%;11
Georgetown;Mostly sunny;97;76;SSE;7;56%;5%;11
Giddings;Mostly sunny, warm;99;75;SSE;6;56%;15%;11
Gilmer;Mostly sunny;95;74;SSE;5;63%;5%;11
Graham;Mostly sunny, warm;100;75;SSE;7;40%;6%;11
Granbury;Warm with sunshine;100;77;SSE;9;39%;5%;11
Grand Prairie;Sunny and very warm;98;79;SSE;9;47%;5%;11
Greenville;Mostly sunny, warm;99;77;SSE;8;46%;5%;11
Guadalupe Pass;Sun and some clouds;91;68;ENE;11;36%;41%;12
Hamilton;Mostly sunny, warm;99;74;SSE;8;48%;5%;11
Harlingen;A t-storm in spots;93;77;SE;11;69%;46%;10
Hearne;Mostly sunny, warm;98;74;SSE;6;56%;13%;11
Hebbronville;Partial sunshine;93;75;SE;8;57%;27%;12
Henderson;Sunshine;95;74;S;5;59%;5%;11
Hereford;Clouds and sun, hot;98;70;S;13;41%;40%;11
Hillsboro;Sunny and very warm;98;77;S;9;47%;5%;11
Hondo;Sunshine and warm;98;74;SE;9;56%;5%;11
Houston;A t-storm in spots;92;77;SSE;6;67%;45%;11
Houston (Hobby Airport);A t-storm in spots;93;77;S;7;67%;45%;11
Houston / Dunn Helistop;A t-storm in spots;91;78;S;7;68%;45%;11
Houston / Southwest Airport;A t-storm in spots;89;73;N;4;76%;45%;10
Houston Clover;A t-storm in spots;91;77;S;6;65%;45%;10
Houston Hooks;A t-storm in spots;93;75;SSE;5;65%;45%;11
Houston Hull;A t-storm in spots;92;74;S;7;71%;45%;10
Houston Intercontinental;A t-storm in spots;93;75;SSE;7;67%;45%;11
Huntsville;Warm with sunshine;97;77;SSE;5;59%;19%;11
Ingleside;A t-storm in spots;93;82;SSE;10;74%;73%;10
Jacksonville;Sunshine;96;74;S;5;55%;6%;11
Jasper;Mostly sunny;94;74;S;4;65%;25%;11
Junction;Mostly sunny, warm;99;74;SSE;9;53%;6%;11
Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny, warm;98;76;SSE;8;58%;5%;11
Kerrville;Partly sunny;96;73;SE;8;55%;6%;11
Killeen;Mostly sunny, warm;98;76;S;9;52%;5%;11
Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunshine and warm;98;76;S;9;55%;5%;11
Kingsville Nas;A t-storm around;95;76;SSE;10;68%;44%;10
La Grange;A t-storm around;98;77;SSE;6;61%;44%;11
Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;96;75;SSE;7;58%;5%;11
Lancaster;Sunny and very warm;97;77;SSE;8;49%;5%;11
Laredo;A p.m. t-storm;99;79;SE;10;51%;56%;12
Llano;Mostly sunny, warm;99;73;SSE;7;52%;5%;11
Longview;Mostly sunny;97;75;S;6;58%;5%;11
Lubbock;Partly sunny and hot;97;72;S;11;43%;10%;11
Lufkin;Sunny;95;74;S;4;59%;18%;11
Mcallen;A t-storm in spots;95;79;SE;11;65%;44%;12
Mcgregor;Mostly sunny, warm;99;74;SSE;9;55%;5%;11
Mckinney;Sunny;97;76;S;11;50%;5%;11
Mesquite;Sunny and very warm;97;77;SSE;8;48%;5%;11
Midland;Mostly sunny and hot;99;75;SSE;14;41%;6%;11
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny and hot;99;75;SSE;14;41%;6%;11
Midlothian;Sunny and very warm;96;75;SSE;8;55%;5%;11
Mineola;Mostly sunny;96;74;SSE;5;57%;5%;11
Mineral Wells;Sunny and very warm;99;76;SSE;11;47%;5%;11
Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;96;74;SSE;5;58%;6%;11
Nacogdoches;Sunny;96;74;S;5;59%;6%;11
New Braunfels;Partly sunny, warm;98;76;SSE;7;57%;6%;11
Odessa;Mostly sunny, warm;98;74;SSE;13;41%;6%;12
Orange;A t-storm in spots;92;76;S;5;67%;47%;11
Palacios;A t-storm in spots;91;81;S;11;72%;73%;11
Palestine;Abundant sunshine;97;74;S;6;55%;6%;11
Pampa;Mostly cloudy, hot;100;72;SSW;16;36%;43%;8
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy, hot;101;71;S;16;33%;30%;8
Paris;Mostly sunny;96;74;SSE;8;57%;6%;11
Pecos;Mostly sunny and hot;103;73;SE;8;37%;7%;11
Perryton;Partly sunny and hot;98;72;S;14;40%;21%;10
Plainview;Partly sunny and hot;95;69;S;11;49%;33%;11
Pleasanton;Partly sunny, warm;98;74;SE;6;58%;27%;11
Port Aransas;A t-storm in spots;90;83;SE;10;72%;55%;10
Port Isabel;A t-storm in spots;90;81;SE;11;71%;45%;11
Port Lavaca;A t-storm in spots;92;79;SE;9;66%;64%;11
Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;97;76;SSE;8;58%;6%;11
Robstown;Partly sunny;95;74;SSE;8;68%;31%;10
Rockport;A t-storm in spots;92;82;SE;9;69%;55%;11
Rocksprings;Partly sunny;94;73;SSE;10;56%;6%;12
San Angelo;Mostly sunny and hot;101;76;S;11;46%;6%;11
San Antonio;Partly sunny;98;77;SE;7;57%;5%;11
San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;97;76;SSE;7;60%;6%;11
San Marcos;Partly sunny, warm;98;76;SSE;8;56%;6%;11
Seminole;Mostly sunny and hot;98;71;S;9;39%;7%;11
Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;97;75;S;11;50%;6%;11
Snyder;Mostly sunny, warm;98;74;SSE;11;47%;5%;11
Sonora;Mostly sunny, warm;97;75;SSE;10;51%;6%;11
Stephenville;Sunny and very warm;98;72;SSE;8;47%;5%;11
Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny and hot;99;76;SSE;7;52%;6%;11
Sweetwater;Sunny and very warm;99;76;SSE;10;42%;5%;11
Temple;Sunshine and warm;99;73;S;10;57%;5%;11
Terrell;Warm with sunshine;97;76;SSE;8;52%;5%;11
Tyler;Sunny;98;76;S;7;54%;5%;11
Uvalde;Mostly sunny, warm;98;74;SE;7;58%;5%;11
Vernon;Mostly sunny, warm;102;78;SSE;13;36%;7%;11
Victoria;A t-storm in spots;95;76;SE;8;66%;45%;11
Waco;Mostly sunny, warm;99;77;SSE;9;52%;5%;11
Weslaco;A t-storm in spots;93;79;SE;8;63%;44%;11
Wharton;A t-storm in spots;92;74;SSE;7;73%;55%;11
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny, warm;98;74;SSE;13;47%;6%;11
Wink;Mostly sunny and hot;101;75;SE;14;37%;7%;11
Zapata;Partly sunny;97;79;SE;7;56%;28%;12
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather