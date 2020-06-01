TX Forecast for Wednesday, June 3, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;A t-storm in spots;88;67;SSE;10;62%;48%;6

Abilene Dyess;A t-storm in spots;88;65;SSE;10;54%;55%;6

Alice;Showers and t-storms;88;72;ESE;9;77%;82%;6

Alpine;Clouds and sun, nice;86;63;SSE;6;56%;14%;13

Amarillo;Partly sunny, warm;91;64;S;10;44%;7%;12

Angleton;Showers and t-storms;88;72;ESE;9;72%;82%;7

Arlington;A t-storm in spots;87;70;SSE;7;65%;57%;6

Austin;Showers and t-storms;89;68;S;3;70%;83%;6

Austin Bergstrom;Showers and t-storms;88;67;S;6;74%;82%;6

Bay;Showers and t-storms;89;72;ESE;8;75%;82%;8

Beaumont;Partly sunny;89;73;S;6;67%;40%;11

Beeville;Showers and t-storms;90;73;SE;6;72%;82%;5

Borger;Partly sunny;95;68;S;9;38%;8%;12

Bowie;A t-storm in spots;87;71;S;6;72%;56%;6

Breckenridge;A t-storm in spots;89;69;S;8;63%;50%;6

Brenham;A shower or t-storm;89;70;SSE;5;67%;80%;8

Bridgeport;A t-storm in spots;85;68;S;6;70%;56%;6

Brownsville;Showers and t-storms;89;76;E;9;74%;82%;7

Brownwood;A t-storm in spots;84;64;SSE;7;74%;55%;6

Burnet;Showers and t-storms;84;68;SSE;6;74%;83%;6

Canadian;Mostly sunny;92;66;S;11;50%;6%;12

Castroville;Showers and t-storms;86;69;SSE;6;77%;82%;6

Childress;Partly sunny;91;69;SSE;11;54%;10%;12

Cleburne;A t-storm in spots;86;69;SSE;7;72%;55%;6

College Station;Showers and t-storms;88;71;SSE;6;66%;82%;7

Comanche;A t-storm in spots;85;67;S;7;75%;57%;6

Conroe;A t-storm in spots;89;69;SSE;6;68%;73%;9

Corpus Christi;A shower or t-storm;86;73;ESE;10;80%;80%;7

Corsicana;A t-storm in spots;88;71;SSE;6;65%;55%;6

Cotulla;Showers and t-storms;89;72;SE;7;77%;82%;6

Dalhart;Partly sunny, warm;94;61;SE;13;41%;8%;12

Dallas Love;A t-storm in spots;87;73;SSE;7;61%;55%;6

Dallas Redbird;A t-storm in spots;87;71;S;7;62%;55%;6

Dallas/Ft Worth;A t-storm in spots;87;71;S;9;66%;55%;6

Decatur;A t-storm in spots;84;68;S;6;66%;55%;6

Del Rio;Showers and t-storms;88;71;SE;10;71%;80%;7

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Showers and t-storms;86;70;SE;10;79%;80%;7

Denton;A t-storm in spots;86;70;S;7;64%;57%;6

Dryden;Nice with some sun;87;67;SE;9;64%;27%;7

Dumas;Partly sunny, warm;92;63;S;10;42%;7%;12

Edinburg;Showers and t-storms;88;74;E;8;76%;82%;6

El Paso;Partly sunny;97;71;SSE;5;29%;1%;12

Ellington;A t-storm in spots;88;73;SE;9;68%;73%;9

Falfurrias;Showers and t-storms;88;72;ESE;7;74%;83%;6

Fort Hood;Showers and t-storms;85;69;S;7;70%;82%;6

Fort Worth;A t-storm in spots;87;70;SSE;7;59%;55%;6

Fort Worth Alliance;A t-storm in spots;87;71;S;9;68%;57%;5

Fort Worth Nas;A t-storm in spots;89;72;S;9;62%;55%;5

Fort Worth Spinks;A t-storm in spots;88;67;S;6;68%;56%;6

Fredericksburg;Showers and t-storms;80;65;SSE;5;83%;82%;5

Gainesville;A t-storm in spots;84;68;SSE;7;70%;55%;6

Galveston;A t-storm in spots;88;77;SE;10;71%;48%;8

Gatesville;A t-storm in spots;86;68;SSE;6;71%;75%;6

Georgetown;Showers and t-storms;86;69;SSE;6;73%;83%;5

Giddings;Showers and t-storms;89;69;SSE;5;69%;82%;6

Gilmer;Partly sunny;86;69;SE;4;68%;44%;6

Graham;A t-storm in spots;86;66;SSE;6;67%;54%;6

Granbury;A t-storm in spots;89;70;SSE;7;62%;55%;6

Grand Prairie;A t-storm in spots;87;71;SSE;7;61%;55%;6

Greenville;A t-storm in spots;88;71;SSE;6;56%;55%;6

Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny, breezy;84;63;E;15;51%;3%;13

Hamilton;A t-storm in spots;85;67;SSE;7;72%;56%;6

Harlingen;Some sun, a t-storm;88;72;ESE;11;76%;82%;6

Hearne;Showers and t-storms;88;68;SSE;5;70%;82%;6

Hebbronville;Showers and t-storms;86;71;SE;6;72%;82%;5

Henderson;Clouds and sunshine;86;68;SE;5;68%;44%;6

Hereford;Partly sunny;92;63;S;9;45%;12%;12

Hillsboro;A t-storm in spots;88;70;SSE;7;63%;55%;6

Hondo;Showers and t-storms;86;68;ESE;7;75%;82%;6

Houston;A t-storm in spots;90;72;SSE;7;67%;73%;7

Houston (Hobby Airport);A t-storm in spots;89;74;SE;10;64%;73%;8

Houston / Dunn Helistop;A t-storm in spots;89;71;SE;9;63%;73%;8

Houston / Southwest Airport;A t-storm in spots;88;69;N;5;74%;73%;8

Houston Clover;A t-storm in spots;89;73;SE;7;63%;73%;8

Houston Hooks;A t-storm in spots;89;70;SE;5;64%;73%;9

Houston Hull;Showers and t-storms;90;72;SE;8;71%;82%;8

Houston Intercontinental;A t-storm in spots;89;72;SE;8;66%;73%;7

Huntsville;A t-storm in spots;90;70;S;4;64%;73%;6

Ingleside;Showers and t-storms;88;76;ESE;10;77%;82%;7

Jacksonville;Clouds and sun;87;69;SE;5;67%;44%;6

Jasper;Partly sunny, warm;90;69;S;4;63%;44%;8

Junction;Showers and t-storms;81;66;SSE;6;81%;83%;5

Kellyusa Airport;Showers and t-storms;87;69;ESE;7;74%;82%;5

Kerrville;Showers and t-storms;81;66;SSE;6;84%;82%;5

Killeen;Showers and t-storms;85;69;S;7;70%;82%;6

Killeen/Ft Hood;Showers and t-storms;86;69;S;7;73%;82%;5

Kingsville Nas;Showers and t-storms;89;73;ESE;9;76%;83%;6

La Grange;Showers and t-storms;89;70;SSE;5;76%;82%;7

Lago Vista;Showers and t-storms;84;69;SSE;4;77%;83%;5

Lancaster;A t-storm in spots;87;69;SSE;6;65%;55%;6

Laredo;A p.m. t-storm;88;74;SE;8;68%;68%;6

Llano;Showers and t-storms;85;67;SSE;5;78%;82%;5

Longview;Clouds and sun;87;69;SSE;5;66%;44%;6

Lubbock;Partly sunny;89;65;S;9;54%;6%;12

Lufkin;Partly sunny;88;70;SSW;4;65%;44%;8

Mcallen;Showers and t-storms;89;75;ESE;9;72%;82%;6

Mcgregor;A t-storm in spots;86;68;S;7;70%;55%;6

Mckinney;A t-storm in spots;85;70;S;8;65%;55%;6

Mesquite;A t-storm in spots;87;70;SSE;6;62%;55%;6

Midland;Clouds and sun;90;68;SSE;9;53%;12%;12

Midland Airpark;Clouds and sun;90;68;SSE;9;53%;12%;12

Midlothian;A t-storm in spots;87;69;S;5;71%;55%;6

Mineola;A t-storm in spots;86;69;SE;4;70%;55%;6

Mineral Wells;A t-storm in spots;87;68;S;9;70%;56%;6

Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;87;70;SSE;5;62%;44%;7

Nacogdoches;Sun and clouds;88;68;ESE;5;66%;44%;7

New Braunfels;Showers and t-storms;86;69;SSE;6;75%;82%;5

Odessa;Clouds and sun;89;67;SSE;9;59%;11%;12

Orange;Clouds and sun;89;72;SSE;6;63%;42%;11

Palacios;Showers and t-storms;88;76;ESE;11;72%;82%;8

Palestine;A t-storm in spots;87;68;SE;4;64%;55%;6

Pampa;Partly sunny, warm;91;65;S;11;42%;6%;12

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny, warm;93;62;S;12;42%;6%;12

Paris;A t-storm in spots;85;69;SSE;7;63%;55%;6

Pecos;Clouds and sun;94;68;ESE;7;49%;7%;12

Perryton;Partly sunny, warm;94;64;S;11;41%;10%;12

Plainview;Clouds and sun;87;62;S;10;58%;8%;12

Pleasanton;Showers and t-storms;88;71;SE;5;75%;82%;5

Port Aransas;Some sun, a t-storm;86;78;SE;9;73%;80%;7

Port Isabel;Showers and t-storms;87;78;ESE;11;75%;82%;7

Port Lavaca;Showers and t-storms;89;76;SE;9;71%;82%;7

Randolph AFB;Showers and t-storms;86;66;ESE;7;76%;83%;5

Robstown;Showers and t-storms;88;71;ESE;8;77%;82%;7

Rockport;Showers and t-storms;87;78;SE;9;72%;82%;7

Rocksprings;Showers and t-storms;81;67;SSE;8;81%;71%;5

San Angelo;A t-storm in spots;87;65;S;7;65%;46%;6

San Antonio;Showers and t-storms;87;69;SSE;6;76%;82%;5

San Antonio Stinson;Showers and t-storms;86;69;ESE;6;80%;83%;5

San Marcos;Showers and t-storms;86;68;SSE;6;77%;83%;6

Seminole;Partly sunny, nice;90;64;SSE;7;52%;7%;12

Sherman-Denison;A t-storm in spots;84;69;S;7;65%;53%;6

Snyder;Clouds and sun;86;65;S;8;65%;27%;11

Sonora;Showers and t-storms;85;67;SSE;8;75%;65%;6

Stephenville;A t-storm in spots;85;68;S;7;69%;56%;6

Sulphur Springs;A t-storm in spots;88;71;SSE;5;61%;55%;6

Sweetwater;Partly sunny;87;68;S;9;65%;28%;8

Temple;Showers and t-storms;85;66;S;8;75%;82%;6

Terrell;A t-storm in spots;87;70;SE;6;66%;55%;6

Tyler;Clouds and sunshine;88;71;SE;6;61%;44%;6

Uvalde;Showers and t-storms;84;69;SE;6;85%;83%;5

Vernon;Clouds and sun;91;70;SSE;9;50%;27%;10

Victoria;Showers and t-storms;90;73;SE;8;72%;82%;7

Waco;A t-storm in spots;87;69;S;7;67%;55%;6

Weslaco;Showers and t-storms;87;74;E;8;74%;82%;5

Wharton;Showers and t-storms;89;69;SE;6;74%;82%;8

Wichita Falls;Sunny intervals;89;70;SSE;9;60%;31%;7

Wink;Partly sunny;92;68;SE;9;54%;7%;12

Zapata;A shower or t-storm;88;73;SE;6;75%;80%;7

