TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Friday, May 29, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Overcast, a t-storm;88;60;NE;8;51%;55%;6
Abilene Dyess;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;60;NE;8;44%;55%;6
Alice;Mostly sunny;93;71;SSE;9;67%;44%;12
Alpine;A t-storm in spots;86;59;E;8;40%;54%;13
Amarillo;Partly sunny;81;54;E;10;43%;3%;11
Angleton;A shower or t-storm;86;67;NNW;6;74%;63%;7
Arlington;Showers and t-storms;83;64;N;6;62%;64%;6
Austin;A shower or t-storm;88;66;SSE;2;59%;58%;12
Austin Bergstrom;A shower or t-storm;88;66;SE;5;69%;58%;11
Bay;A shower or t-storm;87;69;NW;6;75%;66%;8
Beaumont;A shower or t-storm;84;67;SSW;5;72%;75%;7
Beeville;A t-storm in spots;92;73;ESE;8;71%;62%;12
Borger;Partly sunny;86;57;E;11;39%;2%;12
Bowie;Showers and t-storms;82;62;N;5;71%;76%;5
Breckenridge;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;61;E;6;53%;55%;6
Brenham;A shower or t-storm;85;67;NNE;5;63%;58%;11
Bridgeport;Showers and t-storms;81;59;N;3;68%;61%;6
Brownsville;Sunshine and humid;94;77;E;11;68%;71%;11
Brownwood;A shower or t-storm;86;60;ENE;6;63%;56%;9
Burnet;A shower or t-storm;85;63;ENE;5;60%;57%;9
Canadian;Mostly cloudy;83;55;ENE;10;44%;0%;9
Castroville;A t-storm in spots;90;68;ENE;6;67%;53%;9
Childress;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;58;NE;9;49%;55%;6
Cleburne;Showers and t-storms;83;63;NNW;6;73%;62%;6
College Station;A shower or t-storm;83;65;ENE;5;74%;59%;9
Comanche;A shower or t-storm;85;61;E;6;62%;56%;9
Conroe;A shower or t-storm;84;65;ENE;5;68%;64%;9
Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny;90;71;NW;9;76%;44%;12
Corsicana;Showers and t-storms;82;65;NNW;5;67%;63%;5
Cotulla;A t-storm in spots;93;71;ESE;8;69%;79%;9
Dalhart;Partial sunshine;83;55;ENE;10;41%;7%;12
Dallas Love;Showers and t-storms;83;64;NE;6;63%;65%;5
Dallas Redbird;Showers and t-storms;82;64;ESE;7;67%;65%;5
Dallas/Ft Worth;A shower or t-storm;82;64;NNE;8;70%;60%;5
Decatur;Showers and t-storms;81;61;N;5;64%;62%;6
Del Rio;A t-storm in spots;91;72;SE;8;67%;59%;10
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A t-storm in spots;89;69;E;8;69%;57%;8
Denton;Showers and t-storms;82;62;NNW;7;67%;76%;5
Dryden;A t-storm in spots;89;68;E;8;66%;51%;12
Dumas;Partly sunny;82;54;E;9;45%;4%;12
Edinburg;Mostly sunny;96;76;E;9;65%;72%;12
El Paso;Mostly sunny and hot;98;72;ESE;7;18%;25%;12
Ellington;A shower or t-storm;86;68;WNW;6;71%;65%;8
Falfurrias;Mostly sunny;95;73;E;8;62%;75%;11
Fort Hood;A shower or t-storm;84;64;E;5;69%;58%;9
Fort Worth;Showers and t-storms;84;63;N;6;62%;63%;6
Fort Worth Alliance;Showers and t-storms;82;63;N;8;66%;64%;6
Fort Worth Nas;Showers and t-storms;86;64;SSE;7;62%;63%;7
Fort Worth Spinks;Showers and t-storms;83;61;W;5;68%;63%;6
Fredericksburg;A t-storm in spots;84;62;ENE;6;65%;44%;12
Gainesville;A shower or t-storm;79;61;NNW;6;72%;73%;4
Galveston;A shower or t-storm;85;73;NW;9;73%;63%;8
Gatesville;A shower or t-storm;83;63;ESE;5;63%;56%;9
Georgetown;A shower or t-storm;85;64;NNE;6;62%;57%;9
Giddings;A shower or t-storm;85;65;NNE;5;61%;59%;11
Gilmer;Showers and t-storms;80;62;WSW;4;73%;63%;6
Graham;A shower or t-storm;84;59;ENE;5;61%;73%;7
Granbury;Showers and t-storms;84;63;NNE;6;61%;61%;8
Grand Prairie;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;65;N;6;61%;60%;5
Greenville;Showers and t-storms;83;65;NNW;5;60%;66%;4
Guadalupe Pass;Windy;81;57;E;22;44%;48%;13
Hamilton;A shower or t-storm;84;62;E;5;63%;73%;9
Harlingen;Mostly sunny;95;71;N;12;66%;66%;12
Hearne;A shower or t-storm;83;64;N;4;72%;59%;9
Hebbronville;Mostly sunny;93;73;ESE;8;70%;75%;10
Henderson;Showers and t-storms;80;62;S;4;74%;63%;8
Hereford;Partly sunny;83;54;E;7;41%;26%;12
Hillsboro;Showers and t-storms;82;63;NNW;6;66%;62%;5
Hondo;A t-storm in spots;89;66;ENE;7;68%;53%;8
Houston;A shower or t-storm;87;69;SE;5;68%;64%;7
Houston (Hobby Airport);A shower or t-storm;86;69;W;7;69%;62%;7
Houston / Dunn Helistop;A shower or t-storm;86;69;WSW;6;70%;67%;5
Houston / Southwest Airport;A shower or t-storm;84;65;WNW;3;78%;65%;5
Houston Clover;A shower or t-storm;88;67;W;5;67%;63%;10
Houston Hooks;A shower or t-storm;84;65;SSW;4;71%;60%;7
Houston Hull;A shower or t-storm;86;68;SW;5;75%;65%;5
Houston Intercontinental;A shower or t-storm;87;68;SW;6;69%;64%;7
Huntsville;Showers and t-storms;84;66;NE;5;64%;62%;9
Ingleside;Mostly sunny;89;75;NW;10;74%;44%;12
Jacksonville;Showers and t-storms;80;63;SE;4;72%;63%;5
Jasper;A shower or t-storm;82;64;ENE;4;73%;63%;6
Junction;A t-storm in spots;88;61;N;5;65%;41%;9
Kellyusa Airport;A t-storm in spots;91;68;ENE;6;68%;51%;8
Kerrville;A t-storm in spots;86;62;ENE;5;67%;45%;11
Killeen;A shower or t-storm;84;64;E;5;69%;58%;9
Killeen/Ft Hood;Showers and t-storms;84;63;E;5;71%;61%;9
Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny;94;71;NNW;10;67%;75%;12
La Grange;A shower or t-storm;86;66;NNE;5;70%;60%;7
Lago Vista;A shower or t-storm;85;63;SE;4;69%;60%;12
Lancaster;Showers and t-storms;82;64;N;6;65%;64%;4
Laredo;Some sun;95;74;ESE;9;58%;74%;8
Llano;A shower or t-storm;88;64;ENE;5;65%;57%;12
Longview;Showers and t-storms;81;63;W;5;72%;64%;9
Lubbock;Partly sunny;85;58;E;8;43%;2%;10
Lufkin;Showers and t-storms;82;63;N;5;73%;65%;9
Mcallen;Mostly sunny;96;73;N;11;62%;72%;12
Mcgregor;A shower or t-storm;84;63;E;5;71%;57%;9
Mckinney;Showers and t-storms;81;61;NE;6;71%;76%;4
Mesquite;Showers and t-storms;82;65;N;6;65%;66%;5
Midland;A t-storm around;88;62;ESE;9;44%;41%;12
Midland Airpark;A t-storm around;88;62;ESE;9;44%;41%;12
Midlothian;Showers and t-storms;82;62;SSW;4;73%;64%;5
Mineola;Showers and t-storms;80;62;WSW;5;72%;64%;4
Mineral Wells;Showers and t-storms;84;60;NNE;6;64%;62%;6
Mount Pleasant;Cloudy, a t-storm;80;63;W;5;69%;73%;6
Nacogdoches;Showers and t-storms;81;62;ESE;5;72%;64%;8
New Braunfels;A shower or t-storm;89;66;NE;7;67%;61%;8
Odessa;A t-storm around;89;61;E;9;44%;41%;12
Orange;A shower or t-storm;83;66;SSW;5;74%;76%;7
Palacios;A shower or t-storm;87;71;NNW;9;74%;72%;6
Palestine;Showers and t-storms;81;62;N;4;67%;63%;5
Pampa;Clouds and sunshine;83;54;ENE;12;41%;0%;12
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clouds and sun;83;53;ENE;11;40%;2%;12
Paris;Showers and t-storms;78;62;NW;6;69%;76%;5
Pecos;A t-storm around;94;66;ESE;10;44%;45%;12
Perryton;Periods of sun;83;55;E;11;43%;2%;12
Plainview;Sunny intervals;82;54;E;9;47%;1%;12
Pleasanton;A t-storm in spots;91;69;E;6;66%;54%;7
Port Aransas;Sunshine and humid;86;78;ESE;11;74%;44%;12
Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;90;78;E;12;70%;70%;12
Port Lavaca;A shower or t-storm;87;74;ESE;9;74%;74%;5
Randolph AFB;A t-storm in spots;89;66;E;6;72%;50%;8
Robstown;Mostly sunny;92;71;NW;8;71%;44%;12
Rockport;Partly sunny, humid;88;77;ESE;10;69%;44%;12
Rocksprings;A t-storm in spots;87;64;ENE;7;61%;45%;12
San Angelo;A t-storm in spots;90;60;NW;6;53%;41%;9
San Antonio;A t-storm in spots;90;68;ENE;7;67%;51%;8
San Antonio Stinson;A t-storm in spots;87;67;E;6;73%;52%;7
San Marcos;A shower or t-storm;87;65;NE;6;63%;60%;11
Seminole;A t-storm around;88;58;E;8;43%;41%;12
Sherman-Denison;Showers and t-storms;79;61;NNE;6;74%;76%;4
Snyder;Clouds limiting sun;85;60;ENE;9;48%;2%;8
Sonora;A t-storm in spots;89;62;ENE;7;54%;41%;12
Stephenville;A shower or t-storm;84;61;E;4;60%;73%;9
Sulphur Springs;Showers and t-storms;81;63;WNW;6;67%;66%;5
Sweetwater;Clouds limiting sun;86;60;ENE;8;47%;2%;9
Temple;A shower or t-storm;83;63;E;6;76%;57%;9
Terrell;Showers and t-storms;82;64;NNW;6;71%;66%;5
Tyler;Showers and t-storms;81;63;NNW;5;69%;64%;4
Uvalde;A t-storm in spots;90;67;E;6;73%;73%;8
Vernon;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;61;NE;9;48%;55%;4
Victoria;Showers and t-storms;89;71;SE;7;75%;76%;7
Waco;Showers and t-storms;83;63;ENE;6;72%;62%;9
Weslaco;Mostly sunny;95;75;E;10;65%;66%;12
Wharton;A shower or t-storm;85;67;ESE;5;75%;65%;7
Wichita Falls;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;59;NNE;7;60%;55%;4
Wink;A t-storm around;92;64;E;11;42%;42%;12
Zapata;Sun and some clouds;95;75;E;7;62%;68%;9
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather