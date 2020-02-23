TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Monday, February 24, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Plenty of sun;68;41;SE;13;42%;1%;5
Abilene Dyess;Plenty of sun;67;40;SE;12;36%;1%;5
Alice;A shower in the a.m.;82;53;NW;8;59%;56%;6
Alpine;Sunshine;67;36;W;12;37%;0%;5
Amarillo;Sunny;59;29;NNE;11;46%;13%;5
Angleton;Showers;73;51;N;9;78%;82%;2
Arlington;Mostly sunny;66;44;NNE;13;54%;5%;5
Austin;Warmer;75;46;N;7;47%;20%;5
Austin Bergstrom;Warmer;75;42;NNW;10;54%;23%;5
Bay;Cloudy, showers;75;53;NNE;8;85%;80%;2
Beaumont;Showers and t-storms;73;50;NW;9;77%;62%;1
Beeville;Showers around;80;53;ENE;7;57%;61%;5
Borger;Mostly sunny;60;33;NNE;12;44%;30%;5
Bowie;Breezy with some sun;66;44;NE;14;52%;9%;3
Breckenridge;Abundant sunshine;68;44;ENE;10;47%;5%;5
Brenham;Morning showers;73;45;N;9;56%;73%;4
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny, breezy;66;42;NE;14;50%;7%;5
Brownsville;A stray shower;83;62;ENE;10;68%;46%;3
Brownwood;Abundant sunshine;68;38;ESE;11;49%;2%;5
Burnet;Mostly sunny;70;42;ENE;9;44%;7%;5
Canadian;Partly sunny;59;31;N;12;51%;33%;4
Castroville;Pleasant and warmer;78;45;NE;8;42%;15%;5
Childress;Mostly sunny;65;37;NNE;15;45%;14%;5
Cleburne;Sunny and breezy;66;42;NE;14;62%;2%;5
College Station;Morning showers;73;47;N;11;59%;66%;4
Comanche;Sunshine;67;40;E;13;49%;3%;5
Conroe;Morning showers;73;45;NNW;9;58%;84%;3
Corpus Christi;A shower in the a.m.;81;55;NNW;10;69%;56%;5
Corsicana;Sunshine and breezy;68;42;NNE;14;56%;12%;5
Cotulla;Partly sunny;81;48;NNW;9;48%;13%;5
Dalhart;Sunny;57;27;NNE;12;46%;27%;5
Dallas Love;Lots of sun, breezy;67;46;NNE;14;49%;7%;5
Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny, breezy;67;45;NNE;16;49%;5%;5
Dallas/Ft Worth;Lots of sun, breezy;66;44;NNE;18;53%;6%;5
Decatur;Mostly sunny;63;42;NE;11;58%;7%;5
Del Rio;Periods of sun, warm;77;48;S;11;35%;3%;5
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sun and clouds;75;44;SSE;13;37%;3%;5
Denton;Partly sunny, breezy;64;42;NNE;16;62%;7%;4
Dryden;Mostly sunny;77;45;WNW;10;31%;2%;5
Dumas;Mostly sunny;56;27;N;11;54%;28%;5
Edinburg;Mainly cloudy;85;61;E;9;49%;23%;5
El Paso;Plenty of sunshine;68;41;WNW;9;38%;0%;5
Ellington;Showers;72;52;N;9;77%;84%;2
Falfurrias;A morning shower;82;55;NNW;7;46%;42%;4
Fort Hood;Sunshine and warmer;71;43;NNE;13;48%;8%;5
Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;66;43;NE;14;55%;5%;5
Fort Worth Alliance;Breezy with sunshine;67;44;NNE;17;47%;6%;5
Fort Worth Nas;Winds subsiding;68;45;NNE;17;47%;5%;5
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny, breezy;67;43;NNE;15;53%;3%;5
Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;70;38;SE;9;42%;8%;5
Gainesville;Partial sunshine;62;42;N;14;62%;11%;4
Galveston;Spotty showers;72;58;N;12;82%;70%;1
Gatesville;Mostly sunny;69;40;NE;11;52%;6%;5
Georgetown;Warmer;71;41;NNE;10;48%;13%;5
Giddings;Warmer, a.m. showers;73;44;NNE;8;49%;66%;4
Gilmer;Clouds and sun;65;39;NNW;10;62%;31%;5
Graham;Plenty of sunshine;65;42;ENE;13;55%;8%;5
Granbury;Sunny and breezy;67;43;ENE;13;53%;3%;5
Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny;65;44;NNE;13;57%;5%;5
Greenville;Partly sunny, breezy;65;41;N;14;56%;11%;5
Guadalupe Pass;Very windy, sunny;60;33;W;27;44%;0%;5
Hamilton;Mostly sunny;68;40;ENE;12;51%;5%;5
Harlingen;A passing shower;82;59;ENE;12;66%;59%;3
Hearne;Warmer;71;41;N;11;53%;28%;5
Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy;79;52;N;8;47%;17%;4
Henderson;Partly sunny;69;39;NNW;10;56%;32%;4
Hereford;Sunny;63;28;NNE;9;43%;8%;5
Hillsboro;Mostly sunny, breezy;67;42;NE;14;59%;4%;5
Hondo;Pleasant and warmer;79;42;N;9;44%;13%;5
Houston;Showers;75;51;NNW;8;67%;82%;2
Houston (Hobby Airport);Showers;75;52;N;10;70%;84%;2
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Showers;74;52;N;7;71%;83%;3
Houston / Southwest Airport;Showers;73;49;N;6;79%;85%;3
Houston Clover;Showers;76;51;N;8;71%;85%;2
Houston Hooks;Morning showers;73;47;N;8;69%;90%;3
Houston Hull;Showers;74;50;N;9;76%;81%;3
Houston Intercontinental;Showers;75;49;N;9;68%;79%;3
Huntsville;Warmer, a.m. showers;71;43;NNW;9;57%;66%;3
Ingleside;A shower in the a.m.;78;57;N;8;77%;56%;4
Jacksonville;Clouds and sun;67;41;NNW;10;57%;30%;5
Jasper;Showers around;73;45;NNW;8;68%;83%;2
Junction;Mostly sunny;74;39;SSW;9;42%;4%;5
Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny, warmer;77;44;N;7;52%;19%;5
Kerrville;Mostly sunny, warmer;72;39;SE;9;40%;7%;5
Killeen;Sunshine and warmer;71;43;NNE;13;48%;8%;5
Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunshine and warmer;71;42;NNE;12;48%;9%;5
Kingsville Nas;Periods of sun;82;54;NW;8;63%;27%;5
La Grange;Morning showers;74;44;NNE;7;54%;69%;4
Lago Vista;Partly sunny, warmer;70;44;NNE;8;52%;14%;5
Lancaster;Mostly sunny;65;44;NNE;14;57%;6%;5
Laredo;Partly sunny;81;53;E;11;49%;9%;6
Llano;Mostly sunny;72;40;ESE;9;42%;4%;5
Longview;Clouds and sun;69;41;NNW;12;58%;32%;4
Lubbock;Plenty of sunshine;68;33;N;9;37%;3%;5
Lufkin;Warmer, a.m. showers;73;43;NW;10;69%;96%;3
Mcallen;Mostly cloudy;86;61;E;11;54%;22%;5
Mcgregor;Mostly sunny;69;40;NNE;13;55%;8%;5
Mckinney;Winds subsiding;64;42;N;17;57%;9%;5
Mesquite;Mostly sunny;64;43;N;13;58%;7%;5
Midland;Plenty of sunshine;71;38;WNW;12;33%;2%;5
Midland Airpark;Plenty of sunshine;71;38;WNW;12;33%;2%;5
Midlothian;Sunny and breezy;66;43;NNE;14;55%;4%;5
Mineola;Periods of sun;64;38;NNW;12;60%;27%;5
Mineral Wells;Winds subsiding;68;42;NE;15;45%;6%;5
Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny, breezy;64;40;NW;14;61%;33%;5
Nacogdoches;Warmer, a.m. showers;71;40;NNW;11;59%;70%;3
New Braunfels;Partly sunny, warmer;75;45;NNE;9;49%;23%;5
Odessa;Plenty of sunshine;71;36;WNW;11;33%;1%;5
Orange;Showers and t-storms;70;50;NW;7;84%;62%;1
Palacios;Showers;75;53;NNE;9;77%;71%;4
Palestine;Clouds and sun;67;40;N;9;56%;30%;5
Pampa;Mostly sunny;58;30;N;14;48%;30%;5
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny, cooler;56;29;NNE;12;53%;30%;4
Paris;Winds subsiding;60;39;NW;17;71%;33%;3
Pecos;Plenty of sunshine;73;36;W;13;35%;1%;5
Perryton;Cooler;54;28;NNW;14;57%;32%;4
Plainview;Plenty of sun;62;30;NNE;9;46%;4%;5
Pleasanton;Showers around;77;41;ENE;6;44%;61%;4
Port Aransas;A shower in the a.m.;73;61;NE;7;79%;57%;3
Port Isabel;A stray shower;77;63;ENE;9;75%;46%;3
Port Lavaca;Morning showers;77;55;N;9;66%;71%;4
Randolph AFB;Pleasant and warmer;75;44;NNE;8;55%;22%;5
Robstown;A shower in the a.m.;81;53;NW;8;66%;56%;6
Rockport;A shower in the a.m.;75;58;NE;7;74%;56%;4
Rocksprings;Mostly sunny, warmer;71;42;SW;11;44%;1%;5
San Angelo;Sunshine;72;41;SSW;11;38%;1%;5
San Antonio;Pleasant and warmer;76;45;NE;8;46%;19%;5
San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;77;46;NNE;7;52%;27%;5
San Marcos;Warmer;74;43;NNE;9;49%;24%;5
Seminole;Plenty of sunshine;69;30;NNW;12;33%;3%;5
Sherman-Denison;Winds subsiding;62;43;NNW;17;57%;30%;4
Snyder;Plenty of sunshine;67;37;N;9;44%;2%;5
Sonora;Mostly sunny;72;40;SW;11;42%;2%;5
Stephenville;Winds subsiding;68;40;ENE;14;45%;3%;5
Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy;64;39;NNW;16;61%;32%;4
Sweetwater;Plenty of sunshine;67;40;WSW;11;40%;1%;5
Temple;Sunshine and warmer;70;41;NNE;13;54%;11%;5
Terrell;Partly sunny;64;41;N;13;58%;8%;5
Tyler;Partly sunny;66;41;NNW;14;58%;29%;5
Uvalde;Clouds and sun, nice;76;43;ENE;9;42%;5%;5
Vernon;Partly sunny, breezy;65;41;NNE;16;50%;10%;5
Victoria;Morning showers;78;50;NNE;9;62%;70%;4
Waco;Mostly sunny, warmer;70;41;N;13;52%;7%;5
Weslaco;Variable cloudiness;84;61;E;9;51%;24%;5
Wharton;Morning showers;75;47;N;9;71%;90%;3
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;64;42;ENE;15;50%;10%;4
Wink;Plenty of sunshine;74;38;NW;11;33%;1%;5
Zapata;Partly sunny;83;57;E;8;48%;15%;6
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather