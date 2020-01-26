TX Forecast for Monday, January 27, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Mostly sunny, warm;74;48;S;11;55%;11%;4

Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny, warm;74;47;SSW;10;47%;11%;4

Alice;Sunshine, pleasant;78;58;SSE;8;65%;29%;4

Alpine;Periods of sun;69;40;W;11;39%;0%;4

Amarillo;Mostly sunny;62;32;ENE;7;56%;72%;3

Angleton;Fog, then sun;68;56;ESE;6;78%;26%;4

Arlington;Mostly sunny;66;54;SE;7;72%;83%;4

Austin;Sunshine;69;55;S;5;65%;69%;4

Austin Bergstrom;Plenty of sunshine;72;53;S;6;72%;66%;4

Bay;Fog in the morning;72;58;ESE;5;80%;18%;4

Beaumont;Areas of low clouds;67;52;SE;5;84%;18%;2

Beeville;Sunny and warm;75;61;SE;7;71%;28%;4

Borger;Partly sunny;60;33;ENE;6;61%;79%;3

Bowie;Mostly sunny, mild;65;49;SE;7;76%;69%;4

Breckenridge;Sunshine and mild;73;51;SSE;8;58%;61%;4

Brenham;Fog in the morning;70;55;SSE;5;73%;29%;4

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny, mild;65;48;SE;6;72%;66%;4

Brownsville;Sunny and pleasant;79;65;SE;8;74%;10%;4

Brownwood;Mild with sunshine;73;51;S;8;62%;71%;4

Burnet;Plenty of sunshine;70;54;S;7;68%;68%;4

Canadian;Partly sunny;62;34;NE;9;66%;76%;3

Castroville;Mostly sunny;75;55;SE;7;67%;71%;4

Childress;Mostly sunny, mild;67;37;ESE;9;57%;71%;3

Cleburne;Plenty of sunshine;66;53;SSE;8;78%;74%;4

College Station;Areas of morning fog;70;55;SE;5;70%;44%;4

Comanche;Mild with sunshine;71;53;S;8;65%;68%;4

Conroe;Fog in the morning;68;51;SE;5;72%;27%;4

Corpus Christi;Sunny and beautiful;74;59;SSE;9;77%;27%;4

Corsicana;Partly sunny;67;53;SE;6;70%;82%;4

Cotulla;Sunny and very warm;80;55;ESE;8;61%;33%;4

Dalhart;Increasing clouds;57;31;NNE;8;57%;62%;3

Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;67;53;ESE;6;68%;69%;4

Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny;67;52;SE;7;71%;83%;4

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;65;51;ESE;8;74%;65%;4

Decatur;Mostly sunny;63;51;SE;7;77%;69%;4

Del Rio;Mostly sunny, warm;79;54;SE;7;56%;64%;4

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny, warm;78;52;ESE;8;60%;66%;4

Denton;Partly sunny;64;52;ESE;8;76%;70%;3

Dryden;Mostly sunny, mild;77;49;NW;7;44%;11%;4

Dumas;Partly sunny;55;31;NE;6;70%;63%;3

Edinburg;Sunny and pleasant;81;65;SE;8;64%;17%;4

El Paso;Hazy sun;65;37;NW;13;43%;2%;4

Ellington;Fog in the morning;66;55;SE;5;76%;23%;4

Falfurrias;Nice with sunshine;79;63;SE;7;63%;27%;4

Fort Hood;Mostly sunny;65;52;SSE;7;74%;68%;4

Fort Worth;Plenty of sun;66;54;SE;7;70%;68%;4

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;66;54;ESE;8;73%;66%;4

Fort Worth Nas;Plenty of sunshine;67;55;SE;8;72%;67%;4

Fort Worth Spinks;Plenty of sunshine;66;53;SE;6;76%;75%;4

Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;71;52;S;8;66%;74%;4

Gainesville;Partial sunshine;62;50;ESE;7;80%;68%;3

Galveston;Fog in the morning;64;59;ESE;8;81%;26%;4

Gatesville;Mostly sunny;67;53;SSE;7;74%;68%;4

Georgetown;Mostly sunny;69;55;SSE;6;71%;68%;4

Giddings;Mostly sunny;68;53;SSE;5;74%;57%;4

Gilmer;Decreasing clouds;63;47;SE;4;70%;60%;4

Graham;Lots of sun, mild;67;50;SE;7;71%;62%;4

Granbury;Lots of sun, mild;69;54;SSE;8;72%;67%;4

Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny;66;52;SE;7;72%;83%;4

Greenville;Partial sunshine;65;50;SE;5;64%;73%;4

Guadalupe Pass;Windy;57;33;WNW;26;43%;3%;4

Hamilton;Mostly sunny;68;54;S;8;71%;72%;4

Harlingen;Sunny and nice;80;62;SE;9;69%;13%;4

Hearne;Mostly sunny;69;54;SSE;5;71%;54%;4

Hebbronville;Sunny and pleasant;78;60;SE;6;61%;29%;4

Henderson;Decreasing clouds;63;47;SE;4;72%;31%;4

Hereford;Partly sunny;64;33;NNE;7;50%;66%;4

Hillsboro;Partly sunny;68;54;SSE;8;74%;67%;4

Hondo;Mostly sunny;74;54;ESE;7;63%;71%;4

Houston;Fog in the morning;68;55;SE;5;75%;27%;4

Houston (Hobby Airport);Areas of morning fog;70;57;SE;7;68%;24%;4

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Fog in the morning;69;57;SE;2;70%;26%;4

Houston / Southwest Airport;Areas of morning fog;67;54;SE;3;80%;27%;4

Houston Clover;Fog in the morning;69;56;SE;5;71%;23%;4

Houston Hooks;Fog in the morning;71;53;SE;4;66%;27%;4

Houston Hull;Fog in the morning;70;54;SE;6;74%;27%;4

Houston Intercontinental;Areas of morning fog;70;53;SE;6;70%;27%;3

Huntsville;Areas of morning fog;68;53;SE;5;71%;29%;4

Ingleside;Mostly sunny, nice;73;60;SE;7;81%;26%;4

Jacksonville;Decreasing clouds;63;50;SE;4;74%;31%;4

Jasper;Low clouds;64;48;ESE;4;84%;26%;2

Junction;Mild with sunshine;76;52;S;8;58%;72%;4

Kellyusa Airport;Sunny and mild;73;55;ESE;6;67%;71%;4

Kerrville;Mostly sunny;72;52;S;8;67%;75%;4

Killeen;Mostly sunny;65;52;SSE;7;74%;68%;4

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;66;54;SSE;7;72%;68%;4

Kingsville Nas;Sunny and nice;79;58;SSE;8;65%;27%;4

La Grange;Fog in the morning;71;55;SSE;5;76%;30%;4

Lago Vista;Sunny;66;53;SSE;5;74%;69%;4

Lancaster;Partly sunny;65;51;SE;6;70%;81%;4

Laredo;Sunny and very warm;83;60;SSE;8;63%;24%;4

Llano;Mostly sunny, mild;75;54;SSE;7;65%;72%;4

Longview;Decreasing clouds;63;48;SE;4;70%;59%;4

Lubbock;Clouds and sun, mild;70;40;WNW;7;44%;31%;4

Lufkin;Sun and some clouds;66;49;SE;4;74%;29%;4

Mcallen;Sunny;83;65;SE;8;62%;17%;4

Mcgregor;Partly sunny;68;51;SSE;7;73%;67%;4

Mckinney;Mostly sunny;63;48;ESE;6;74%;84%;4

Mesquite;Mostly sunny;65;53;SE;6;68%;75%;4

Midland;Mostly sunny;73;42;W;11;39%;10%;4

Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;73;42;W;11;39%;10%;4

Midlothian;Mostly sunny;65;51;SE;5;77%;74%;4

Mineola;Decreasing clouds;63;50;SE;4;73%;63%;4

Mineral Wells;Plenty of sunshine;68;51;SE;9;71%;65%;4

Mount Pleasant;Decreasing clouds;63;48;SE;4;70%;63%;4

Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;63;47;SE;5;76%;30%;4

New Braunfels;Sunshine;72;55;SSE;6;71%;70%;4

Odessa;Mostly sunny;73;43;W;11;39%;9%;4

Orange;Partly sunny;65;50;SE;4;83%;17%;1

Palacios;Partly sunny;69;59;ESE;8;79%;25%;4

Palestine;Partly sunny;67;52;SE;5;68%;62%;4

Pampa;Mostly sunny, mild;60;32;ENE;11;59%;79%;3

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;60;33;ENE;7;56%;66%;3

Paris;Partly sunny;61;48;ESE;5;74%;72%;3

Pecos;Hazy sunshine;75;44;W;14;43%;3%;4

Perryton;Partly sunny;58;33;NE;10;61%;65%;3

Plainview;Partly sunny, mild;66;35;NE;8;50%;67%;4

Pleasanton;Warm with sunshine;75;55;SE;6;66%;70%;4

Port Aransas;Mostly sunny;69;60;SE;8;91%;26%;4

Port Isabel;Sunny and beautiful;74;63;SE;8;82%;10%;4

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;69;60;ESE;8;80%;26%;4

Randolph AFB;Plenty of sunshine;73;54;SSE;6;68%;70%;4

Robstown;Sunny and delightful;76;58;SSE;8;72%;27%;4

Rockport;Mostly sunny;69;61;SE;8;84%;26%;4

Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;72;51;S;10;59%;71%;4

San Angelo;Sunshine and warm;79;49;SSW;10;45%;27%;4

San Antonio;Plenty of sunshine;73;55;SSE;6;69%;70%;4

San Antonio Stinson;Sunny and nice;75;56;ESE;6;61%;70%;4

San Marcos;Sunny;71;55;SSE;7;69%;69%;4

Seminole;Periods of sun, mild;70;39;WNW;8;47%;20%;4

Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny, mild;63;46;ESE;5;74%;72%;3

Snyder;Mostly sunny, mild;71;44;SW;8;50%;19%;4

Sonora;Mostly sunny, mild;76;49;SW;9;50%;75%;4

Stephenville;Mild with sunshine;66;52;SSE;8;70%;67%;4

Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;64;50;SE;5;69%;71%;4

Sweetwater;Mostly sunny, mild;74;45;SW;10;40%;12%;4

Temple;Mostly sunny;65;52;SSE;8;77%;67%;4

Terrell;Partly sunny;65;52;SE;6;68%;72%;4

Tyler;Decreasing clouds;64;50;SE;5;66%;60%;4

Uvalde;Mostly sunny;75;54;E;7;69%;71%;4

Vernon;Mostly sunny, mild;68;44;E;9;63%;69%;3

Victoria;Sunlit and nice;73;58;SE;7;76%;26%;4

Waco;Partly sunny;68;52;SE;7;72%;56%;4

Weslaco;Sunny and pleasant;81;64;SE;7;67%;16%;4

Wharton;Areas of morning fog;70;55;SE;6;79%;26%;4

Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny, mild;65;44;SE;9;70%;69%;3

Wink;Mostly sunny;74;43;W;14;38%;5%;4

Zapata;Warm with hazy sun;82;64;SE;7;65%;28%;4

