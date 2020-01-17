TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Saturday, January 18, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Mostly sunny;56;26;NE;13;53%;3%;3
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;56;26;NE;12;49%;1%;3
Alice;A t-storm in spots;78;49;NNE;7;76%;60%;1
Alpine;Plenty of sunshine;57;32;E;8;59%;1%;4
Amarillo;Mostly sunny;47;25;SSE;8;39%;0%;3
Angleton;Rain and drizzle;72;47;NNE;5;83%;86%;1
Arlington;Partly sunny;58;33;NNE;12;51%;10%;3
Austin;Showers around;65;38;N;9;61%;64%;1
Austin Bergstrom;Showers around;67;35;N;13;64%;65%;1
Bay;Rain and drizzle;75;49;N;5;87%;78%;1
Beaumont;Rain and drizzle;74;44;NNE;6;78%;65%;1
Beeville;Spotty showers;77;49;NNE;7;80%;75%;1
Borger;Mostly sunny;48;28;SSE;6;38%;0%;3
Bowie;Partly sunny;57;31;NNE;11;58%;6%;3
Breckenridge;Partly sunny;57;28;NE;9;50%;2%;3
Brenham;Showers around;68;39;NNE;8;66%;71%;1
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;57;28;NNE;10;56%;6%;3
Brownsville;Showers and t-storms;78;60;NE;9;82%;97%;1
Brownwood;Partly sunny;58;29;NE;11;49%;5%;4
Burnet;Mostly cloudy;61;35;NNE;10;52%;28%;2
Canadian;Mostly sunny;48;23;SSE;7;45%;3%;3
Castroville;A shower in the a.m.;68;40;NNE;8;63%;60%;1
Childress;Plenty of sunshine;52;26;E;11;48%;1%;3
Cleburne;Partly sunny, breezy;58;33;NNE;14;59%;12%;3
College Station;Showers around;66;39;N;11;71%;70%;1
Comanche;Partly sunny;58;32;NE;12;56%;6%;4
Conroe;Showers around;69;40;NNE;7;69%;71%;1
Corpus Christi;Rain and drizzle;76;51;NNE;8;85%;81%;1
Corsicana;Breezy with some sun;60;33;NNE;14;58%;26%;3
Cotulla;Showers around;74;47;NE;8;68%;69%;1
Dalhart;Mostly sunny;46;22;SSE;8;38%;0%;3
Dallas Love;Partly sunny;59;34;NNE;13;55%;11%;3
Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny, breezy;59;35;NNE;15;55%;13%;3
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny, breezy;57;32;NNE;16;52%;8%;3
Decatur;Partly sunny;55;31;NNE;9;49%;3%;3
Del Rio;Mild with some sun;71;40;N;9;61%;7%;2
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;71;40;NNE;9;63%;7%;2
Denton;Partly sunny;56;31;NNE;13;53%;4%;3
Dryden;Partly sunny;63;35;NE;10;67%;1%;4
Dumas;Mostly sunny;44;24;SSE;7;47%;3%;3
Edinburg;Couple of t-storms;80;56;NE;7;70%;82%;1
El Paso;Sunshine;63;38;E;6;42%;1%;4
Ellington;Rain and drizzle;71;45;N;5;79%;65%;1
Falfurrias;A t-storm in spots;77;53;NNE;5;70%;55%;1
Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy;61;35;NNE;14;57%;21%;2
Fort Worth;Partly sunny;57;33;NNE;13;50%;7%;3
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny, breezy;58;32;NNE;15;52%;8%;3
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;59;34;NNE;14;55%;9%;3
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;58;31;NNE;13;57%;11%;3
Fredericksburg;Rather cloudy;62;32;NNE;10;58%;17%;2
Gainesville;Partly sunny;54;30;NNE;13;49%;7%;3
Galveston;Rain and drizzle;71;50;NNE;6;84%;83%;1
Gatesville;Partly sunny;60;33;NNE;11;54%;17%;4
Georgetown;Showers around;64;35;NNE;11;52%;64%;1
Giddings;Showers around;64;38;NNE;8;62%;70%;1
Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;60;30;NNE;8;54%;30%;3
Graham;Partly sunny;54;27;NE;10;56%;6%;3
Granbury;Partly sunny;59;31;NNE;12;52%;8%;3
Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;57;34;NNE;13;42%;10%;3
Greenville;Partly sunny;59;32;NNE;12;45%;15%;3
Guadalupe Pass;Windy;50;30;ENE;22;44%;1%;4
Hamilton;Partly sunny;59;32;NNE;12;55%;13%;4
Harlingen;Showers and t-storms;77;55;NNE;8;88%;96%;1
Hearne;Showers around;64;35;NNE;10;53%;65%;1
Hebbronville;A t-storm in spots;73;49;NNE;5;75%;56%;1
Henderson;A shower in the a.m.;63;32;NNE;9;54%;60%;1
Hereford;Sunny;48;24;SSE;7;42%;1%;3
Hillsboro;Partly sunny;60;33;NNE;13;58%;17%;3
Hondo;Showers around;69;37;NNE;11;63%;64%;1
Houston;A passing shower;72;45;NNE;6;76%;66%;1
Houston (Hobby Airport);Rain and drizzle;71;47;NNE;7;79%;68%;1
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Spotty showers;71;48;N;3;79%;70%;1
Houston / Southwest Airport;Rain and drizzle;71;44;NNE;4;86%;68%;1
Houston Clover;Rain and drizzle;72;47;NNE;5;77%;67%;1
Houston Hooks;Spotty showers;69;41;N;7;77%;72%;1
Houston Hull;Spotty showers;72;45;N;7;83%;70%;1
Houston Intercontinental;Spotty showers;71;43;N;7;79%;72%;1
Huntsville;Showers around;66;36;NNE;5;63%;71%;1
Ingleside;Rain and drizzle;75;51;NNE;6;87%;68%;1
Jacksonville;A shower in the a.m.;62;33;NNE;9;56%;62%;1
Jasper;Showers around;70;40;NNE;5;75%;68%;1
Junction;Partly sunny;62;29;NNE;9;57%;6%;4
Kellyusa Airport;Showers around;68;38;NNE;9;68%;65%;1
Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;63;32;NNE;10;60%;29%;2
Killeen;Mostly cloudy;61;35;NNE;14;57%;21%;2
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly cloudy;61;33;NNE;13;64%;22%;2
Kingsville Nas;A t-storm in spots;78;51;NNE;6;82%;57%;1
La Grange;Showers around;68;40;NNE;7;60%;72%;1
Lago Vista;A morning t-storm;62;37;NNE;10;66%;58%;1
Lancaster;Partly sunny;58;33;NNE;13;54%;14%;3
Laredo;A little rain;72;51;NE;7;76%;76%;1
Llano;Partly sunny;64;34;NNE;9;51%;13%;4
Longview;A shower in the a.m.;62;32;NNE;10;54%;59%;2
Lubbock;Plenty of sunshine;51;25;ESE;9;42%;1%;3
Lufkin;Showers around;67;35;NNE;7;76%;72%;1
Mcallen;A p.m. t-storm;80;56;NNE;7;76%;80%;1
Mcgregor;Partly sunny, breezy;60;31;NNE;15;64%;23%;4
Mckinney;Partly sunny, breezy;57;30;NNE;14;53%;11%;3
Mesquite;Partly sunny;58;34;NNE;13;51%;15%;3
Midland;Brilliant sunshine;56;27;ENE;11;48%;2%;4
Midland Airpark;Brilliant sunshine;56;27;ENE;11;48%;2%;4
Midlothian;Partly sunny;58;32;NNE;13;66%;15%;3
Mineola;Partly sunny;59;30;NNE;10;58%;29%;3
Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;59;30;NNE;13;56%;7%;3
Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;60;31;N;11;50%;28%;3
Nacogdoches;Showers around;65;34;NNE;9;61%;70%;1
New Braunfels;Showers around;67;39;NNE;11;56%;64%;1
Odessa;Plenty of sunshine;56;30;ENE;10;50%;1%;4
Orange;Rain and drizzle;74;44;NNE;5;79%;68%;1
Palacios;Rain and drizzle;73;47;N;7;82%;73%;1
Palestine;A shower in the a.m.;63;34;NNE;9;58%;60%;1
Pampa;Mostly sunny;47;26;SSE;9;42%;0%;3
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;49;23;SSE;7;42%;3%;3
Paris;Partly sunny;55;29;N;12;54%;21%;3
Pecos;Plenty of sunshine;58;31;E;7;56%;1%;4
Perryton;Mostly sunny;46;25;SSE;8;50%;0%;3
Plainview;Plenty of sunshine;47;22;SE;9;48%;2%;3
Pleasanton;A shower in the a.m.;70;41;NNE;7;57%;61%;1
Port Aransas;Rain and drizzle;71;52;NNE;6;79%;66%;1
Port Isabel;Showers and t-storms;76;61;NE;11;84%;94%;1
Port Lavaca;Rain and drizzle;74;49;NNE;7;75%;70%;1
Randolph AFB;Showers around;66;38;NNE;11;72%;67%;1
Robstown;A t-storm in spots;76;50;NNE;6;83%;57%;1
Rockport;Rain and drizzle;74;50;NNE;6;80%;72%;1
Rocksprings;Partly sunny;61;33;NE;12;62%;7%;4
San Angelo;Partly sunny;61;29;NE;11;52%;2%;4
San Antonio;A shower in the a.m.;68;40;NNE;9;61%;60%;1
San Antonio Stinson;Showers around;68;38;NNE;9;68%;72%;1
San Marcos;Showers around;65;38;NNE;13;55%;66%;1
Seminole;Plenty of sunshine;53;25;E;8;43%;1%;4
Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny, breezy;55;31;NNE;15;54%;7%;3
Snyder;Mostly sunny;52;27;ENE;11;54%;1%;3
Sonora;Partly sunny;60;30;NE;12;55%;3%;4
Stephenville;Partly sunny;58;30;NNE;12;57%;6%;3
Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;58;31;NNE;13;50%;23%;3
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny;54;29;NE;11;50%;1%;3
Temple;Mostly cloudy;61;33;NNE;15;68%;27%;2
Terrell;Partly sunny;58;33;NNE;13;50%;16%;3
Tyler;Mostly cloudy;61;33;NNE;11;53%;30%;3
Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;69;39;NE;7;68%;22%;1
Vernon;Mostly sunny;53;27;NE;11;45%;1%;3
Victoria;Spotty showers;76;46;NNE;8;74%;72%;1
Waco;Partly sunny, breezy;60;33;NNE;14;59%;23%;3
Weslaco;Couple of t-storms;79;56;NE;6;79%;86%;1
Wharton;Rain and drizzle;72;44;NNE;6;78%;72%;1
Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny;54;28;NNE;13;53%;5%;3
Wink;Plenty of sunshine;59;28;E;9;49%;1%;4
Zapata;A t-storm in spots;74;53;NNE;6;77%;56%;1
