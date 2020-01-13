TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Tuesday, January 14, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Mostly sunny, warm;76;56;S;8;49%;1%;3
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny, warmer;75;54;SSW;7;43%;0%;3
Alice;Areas of morning fog;83;70;SE;8;78%;45%;2
Alpine;Partly sunny, mild;76;49;SW;8;23%;0%;4
Amarillo;Sunny and mild;67;39;SW;13;29%;2%;3
Angleton;Areas of morning fog;77;67;SSE;8;87%;49%;1
Arlington;Milder with some sun;68;59;S;5;77%;56%;3
Austin;A shower in the p.m.;77;67;SSE;2;72%;66%;1
Austin Bergstrom;Areas of morning fog;78;67;SSE;4;78%;55%;1
Bay;Areas of morning fog;80;69;SSE;7;90%;52%;1
Beaumont;Fog in the morning;78;67;SSE;7;85%;55%;1
Beeville;Fog in the morning;82;70;SSE;7;81%;55%;1
Borger;Sunshine and mild;70;40;SW;10;27%;2%;3
Bowie;Partly sunny, milder;68;58;S;4;66%;7%;3
Breckenridge;Partly sunny, warm;76;57;S;7;54%;4%;3
Brenham;Thunderstorms;74;68;S;3;88%;83%;1
Bridgeport;Partly sunny, milder;67;57;S;3;65%;7%;3
Brownsville;Some sunshine;84;71;SE;11;75%;17%;3
Brownwood;Partly sunny, mild;75;58;S;6;71%;6%;3
Burnet;Warmer with some sun;74;65;S;6;75%;31%;2
Canadian;Mild with sunshine;68;36;SSW;8;38%;2%;3
Castroville;Fog in the morning;77;66;SE;5;80%;66%;2
Childress;Sunny and mild;71;40;SSW;8;37%;0%;3
Cleburne;Milder with some sun;70;59;S;7;83%;47%;3
College Station;A t-storm in spots;75;68;S;4;83%;62%;1
Comanche;Partly sunny, milder;74;60;S;6;68%;8%;3
Conroe;Fog in the morning;73;66;SSE;4;87%;56%;1
Corpus Christi;Fog in the morning;79;69;SE;10;89%;45%;2
Corsicana;Mostly cloudy, warm;71;63;SSE;6;79%;23%;1
Cotulla;Fog in the morning;81;69;SE;5;72%;26%;2
Dalhart;Plenty of sunshine;65;29;SW;14;31%;2%;3
Dallas Love;Partly sunny, warmer;69;62;SSE;5;69%;56%;3
Dallas Redbird;Warmer with some sun;69;61;S;6;70%;41%;3
Dallas/Ft Worth;Milder with some sun;67;59;S;6;73%;56%;3
Decatur;Partly sunny, milder;66;56;S;5;74%;7%;3
Del Rio;Fog in the morning;75;61;SE;5;71%;25%;2
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Areas of morning fog;74;60;ESE;5;77%;25%;2
Denton;Partly sunny, milder;66;56;S;6;79%;27%;3
Dryden;Partly sunny, mild;71;54;ENE;6;79%;0%;3
Dumas;Plenty of sunshine;63;34;SW;14;36%;2%;3
Edinburg;Partly sunny;87;71;SE;10;68%;33%;3
El Paso;Plenty of sunshine;67;41;S;5;30%;0%;4
Ellington;Areas of morning fog;76;66;SSE;7;86%;49%;1
Falfurrias;Partly sunny;85;70;SE;7;70%;31%;2
Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy;73;64;SSE;6;73%;36%;1
Fort Worth;Partly sunny, milder;68;59;S;5;72%;56%;3
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny, milder;68;59;S;7;66%;9%;3
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny, warmer;70;61;S;5;75%;56%;3
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny, milder;70;60;S;4;70%;41%;3
Fredericksburg;Fog in the morning;75;63;S;6;75%;44%;2
Gainesville;Partly sunny, milder;63;53;S;5;80%;7%;3
Galveston;Areas of morning fog;74;67;SSE;9;91%;47%;1
Gatesville;Mostly cloudy;74;63;SSE;5;79%;17%;1
Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;75;66;S;5;80%;44%;1
Giddings;Areas of morning fog;72;65;S;4;91%;58%;1
Gilmer;A stray shower;69;61;SSE;4;81%;77%;1
Graham;Partly sunny, warm;71;54;S;5;64%;6%;3
Granbury;Partly sunny, warmer;72;59;S;5;76%;43%;3
Grand Prairie;Partly sunny, milder;68;59;SSE;5;72%;56%;3
Greenville;Partly sunny, mild;70;60;SSE;5;70%;57%;2
Guadalupe Pass;Sunny and windy;63;45;W;20;23%;0%;4
Hamilton;Partly sunny, warmer;75;61;S;6;74%;13%;3
Harlingen;Partly sunny, breezy;84;70;SE;14;76%;30%;3
Hearne;A t-storm in spots;74;66;SSE;4;82%;57%;1
Hebbronville;Partly sunny;81;68;SE;6;72%;33%;2
Henderson;A stray shower;70;62;S;4;82%;77%;1
Hereford;Sunshine and mild;67;36;WSW;9;32%;0%;3
Hillsboro;Rather cloudy, mild;71;62;SSE;7;82%;18%;2
Hondo;Areas of morning fog;78;64;SE;6;70%;44%;2
Houston;Areas of morning fog;78;68;SSE;5;82%;53%;1
Houston (Hobby Airport);Fog in the morning;78;69;SSE;8;82%;50%;1
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Areas of morning fog;78;69;SSE;2;83%;52%;1
Houston / Southwest Airport;Fog in the morning;76;66;SSE;5;90%;50%;1
Houston Clover;Fog in the morning;79;68;SSE;6;80%;49%;1
Houston Hooks;Fog in the morning;74;67;S;3;86%;58%;1
Houston Hull;A shower or t-storm;77;69;SSE;7;91%;63%;1
Houston Intercontinental;Areas of morning fog;78;68;SSE;5;83%;60%;1
Huntsville;A t-storm in spots;71;66;SSE;4;87%;56%;1
Ingleside;Fog in the morning;77;68;SE;8;93%;44%;2
Jacksonville;A brief shower;70;64;S;4;86%;57%;1
Jasper;Areas of morning fog;73;66;S;3;92%;66%;1
Junction;Areas of morning fog;79;58;S;5;64%;6%;4
Kellyusa Airport;Fog in the morning;77;67;SSE;4;79%;66%;1
Kerrville;Fog in the morning;76;63;S;6;74%;44%;2
Killeen;Mostly cloudy;73;64;SSE;6;73%;36%;1
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly cloudy;74;64;SSE;5;73%;44%;1
Kingsville Nas;Areas of morning fog;83;70;SE;9;81%;45%;2
La Grange;A shower or t-storm;75;68;SSE;3;88%;75%;1
Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;73;66;SSE;3;79%;44%;1
Lancaster;Partly sunny, milder;68;59;S;5;79%;41%;3
Laredo;Partly sunny;82;69;SE;5;77%;2%;2
Llano;Partly sunny, warm;79;63;SSE;5;71%;8%;3
Longview;A shower in spots;70;62;SSE;4;80%;78%;1
Lubbock;Sunny and mild;71;40;SW;8;32%;0%;3
Lufkin;Thunderstorm;72;65;S;3;91%;87%;1
Mcallen;Partly sunny;87;72;SE;12;69%;33%;4
Mcgregor;Mostly cloudy;72;63;S;5;78%;19%;1
Mckinney;Partly sunny, milder;67;59;S;5;74%;61%;3
Mesquite;Milder with some sun;68;59;S;5;76%;56%;3
Midland;Sunny and mild;74;49;S;7;37%;0%;3
Midland Airpark;Sunny and mild;74;49;S;7;37%;0%;3
Midlothian;Partly sunny, warmer;69;60;S;4;78%;56%;3
Mineola;A shower in places;69;61;SSE;4;83%;76%;1
Mineral Wells;Partly sunny, warmer;72;58;S;5;66%;12%;3
Mount Pleasant;A shower in spots;68;60;SSE;4;77%;76%;1
Nacogdoches;A t-storm in spots;70;64;SSE;3;85%;74%;1
New Braunfels;Fog in the morning;76;67;SSE;5;85%;55%;1
Odessa;Sunny and very warm;73;49;S;7;44%;0%;4
Orange;Fog in the morning;75;66;SSE;6;84%;56%;1
Palacios;Thunderstorm;76;67;SE;9;89%;72%;1
Palestine;A shower in spots;72;65;SSE;3;82%;65%;1
Pampa;Sunny and mild;68;40;SW;12;30%;0%;3
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunshine and mild;68;35;SW;10;37%;2%;3
Paris;Milder with some sun;64;56;SSE;5;75%;71%;2
Pecos;Sunny and mild;73;38;WSW;4;39%;0%;4
Perryton;Sunny and mild;63;34;SW;10;42%;0%;3
Plainview;Sunny and mild;67;36;SW;9;37%;2%;3
Pleasanton;Areas of morning fog;78;67;SE;4;78%;55%;2
Port Aransas;Areas of morning fog;72;66;SSE;7;97%;44%;2
Port Isabel;Some sun;79;71;SE;10;83%;17%;3
Port Lavaca;Areas of morning fog;79;69;SSE;8;84%;48%;1
Randolph AFB;Fog in the morning;76;66;SSE;5;81%;55%;1
Robstown;Areas of morning fog;80;68;SE;8;88%;45%;2
Rockport;Fog in the morning;74;66;SSE;7;93%;45%;2
Rocksprings;Fog in the morning;73;62;S;7;78%;44%;3
San Angelo;Partly sunny;79;55;SSW;7;55%;1%;4
San Antonio;Areas of morning fog;76;68;SSE;4;84%;66%;1
San Antonio Stinson;Fog in the morning;77;66;SSE;4;79%;55%;1
San Marcos;Fog in the morning;76;67;SSE;5;80%;55%;1
Seminole;Sunny and very warm;72;41;SW;8;36%;2%;3
Sherman-Denison;Milder with some sun;66;57;S;6;73%;27%;3
Snyder;Sunny and warm;72;48;SSW;8;48%;0%;3
Sonora;Areas of morning fog;73;57;SSW;7;68%;2%;3
Stephenville;Partly sunny, warmer;73;59;S;5;66%;9%;3
Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy, mild;69;60;SSE;4;75%;64%;1
Sweetwater;Sunny and very warm;75;55;SSW;9;44%;0%;3
Temple;Mostly cloudy;73;64;SSE;6;80%;44%;1
Terrell;Partly sunny, mild;69;60;SSE;5;77%;57%;2
Tyler;A shower in places;71;63;SSE;5;78%;76%;1
Uvalde;Fog in the morning;76;64;ESE;5;84%;28%;2
Vernon;Partly sunny, mild;69;43;S;5;43%;2%;3
Victoria;Fog in the morning;81;69;SSE;7;79%;48%;1
Waco;Mainly cloudy, warm;73;63;S;5;75%;19%;1
Weslaco;Partly sunny;85;71;SE;9;69%;18%;4
Wharton;A shower or t-storm;79;67;SSE;6;82%;70%;1
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny, mild;69;48;S;5;56%;6%;3
Wink;Sunny and mild;74;41;S;5;32%;0%;4
Zapata;Partly sunny;83;70;SE;5;76%;8%;3
