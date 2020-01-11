TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Sunday, January 12, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Winds subsiding;68;42;S;15;36%;1%;3
Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny;67;37;SSW;14;34%;1%;3
Alice;Partly sunny;75;57;E;9;59%;6%;4
Alpine;Partly sunny;66;43;SSW;9;24%;0%;4
Amarillo;Plenty of sunshine;54;29;SSW;12;37%;1%;3
Angleton;Partly sunny;65;51;E;6;72%;63%;2
Arlington;Partly sunny;61;43;S;9;58%;5%;3
Austin;Partly sunny;66;48;S;4;55%;4%;4
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;67;44;S;7;59%;4%;4
Bay;Increasing clouds;67;53;E;5;76%;61%;3
Beaumont;Partly sunny;63;49;ENE;5;71%;28%;2
Beeville;Periods of sun, nice;73;57;E;8;63%;7%;4
Borger;Plenty of sunshine;56;33;S;8;31%;2%;3
Bowie;Partly sunny;63;41;SSE;11;62%;7%;3
Breckenridge;Partly sunny;69;41;SW;11;41%;3%;3
Brenham;Partly sunny;64;46;SE;6;68%;9%;4
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;64;38;S;10;53%;6%;3
Brownsville;Partly sunny, nice;77;65;E;9;59%;60%;4
Brownwood;Partly sunny;69;37;SSW;10;49%;4%;3
Burnet;Partly sunny;66;46;S;7;58%;4%;4
Canadian;Mostly sunny, milder;54;29;SSE;9;38%;2%;3
Castroville;Partly sunny;70;48;ESE;6;58%;2%;4
Childress;Sunny and breezy;63;29;SSE;13;36%;1%;3
Cleburne;Partly sunny;62;43;S;10;64%;5%;3
College Station;Partly sunny;64;46;SE;8;60%;9%;3
Comanche;Partly sunny;67;44;SSW;10;50%;4%;3
Conroe;Partly sunny;61;44;ESE;6;67%;12%;3
Corpus Christi;Periods of sun;70;59;E;10;68%;60%;4
Corsicana;Partly sunny;60;42;SSE;8;63%;5%;3
Cotulla;Clouds and sun, nice;74;53;ESE;6;51%;0%;4
Dalhart;Mostly sunny;53;24;SW;9;36%;0%;3
Dallas Love;Partly sunny;62;43;SSE;10;56%;5%;3
Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny, milder;60;45;S;11;59%;5%;3
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;61;42;S;12;57%;5%;3
Decatur;Partly sunny;62;42;S;9;56%;6%;3
Del Rio;Partly sunny;72;49;ESE;9;43%;0%;4
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;69;46;E;9;50%;0%;4
Denton;Periods of sunshine;61;40;SSE;10;58%;5%;3
Dryden;Partly sunny;69;42;ESE;7;44%;0%;4
Dumas;Mostly sunny;51;28;SSW;9;38%;0%;3
Edinburg;Periods of sun, nice;78;63;E;9;57%;9%;4
El Paso;Mostly sunny;59;34;ESE;6;34%;0%;4
Ellington;Partly sunny;65;50;E;6;64%;28%;3
Falfurrias;Partly sunny;76;59;E;7;57%;60%;4
Fort Hood;Partly sunny;64;45;S;9;58%;3%;3
Fort Worth;Partly sunny;62;44;S;9;54%;5%;3
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;60;43;S;12;61%;5%;3
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;64;44;S;11;63%;5%;3
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;60;41;S;10;67%;5%;3
Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;66;42;SSW;9;58%;2%;4
Gainesville;Partly sunny;59;38;S;9;60%;6%;3
Galveston;Increasing clouds;63;56;E;7;73%;87%;3
Gatesville;Partly sunny;64;43;S;8;59%;3%;3
Georgetown;Partly sunny;64;44;S;7;61%;3%;4
Giddings;Partly sunny;63;45;SSE;5;65%;7%;4
Gilmer;Partly sunny, milder;57;38;SSE;5;65%;10%;3
Graham;Partly sunny;66;36;S;8;49%;6%;3
Granbury;Partly sunny;66;41;SSE;9;56%;5%;3
Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;61;44;S;9;59%;5%;3
Greenville;Partly sunny, milder;59;40;SSE;8;57%;5%;3
Guadalupe Pass;Windy;53;37;W;23;29%;0%;4
Hamilton;Partly sunny;66;44;S;10;54%;4%;3
Harlingen;Partly sunny;77;62;ESE;11;62%;55%;4
Hearne;Partly sunny;63;43;SE;6;67%;9%;3
Hebbronville;Partly sunny;75;56;E;6;55%;6%;4
Henderson;Partly sunny;58;38;S;6;64%;11%;3
Hereford;Sunshine;55;27;SW;12;34%;1%;3
Hillsboro;Partly sunny;62;44;S;10;64%;5%;3
Hondo;Periods of sun;70;46;E;8;53%;2%;4
Houston;Partly sunny;62;51;E;5;66%;28%;2
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;64;51;E;8;64%;28%;3
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;65;55;E;3;62%;15%;2
Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;63;48;E;4;74%;28%;2
Houston Clover;Partly sunny;64;51;E;6;66%;28%;2
Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;63;46;ESE;5;62%;12%;4
Houston Hull;Partly sunny;66;50;E;7;69%;28%;2
Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;63;47;ESE;6;64%;14%;3
Huntsville;Partly sunny;61;44;SE;6;64%;11%;3
Ingleside;Partly sunny;69;59;E;8;77%;64%;4
Jacksonville;Partly sunny, milder;58;43;S;6;64%;9%;3
Jasper;Partly sunny;61;42;ESE;5;72%;14%;3
Junction;Partly sunny;69;39;SSW;9;45%;3%;4
Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;69;48;ESE;6;58%;2%;4
Kerrville;Partly sunny;66;40;S;9;59%;2%;4
Killeen;Partly sunny;64;45;S;9;58%;3%;3
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;64;44;S;9;61%;3%;3
Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny, nice;74;58;E;9;64%;60%;4
La Grange;Partly sunny;66;47;SE;5;65%;7%;4
Lago Vista;Partly sunny;63;48;SSE;6;61%;4%;4
Lancaster;Partly sunny, milder;60;42;S;8;60%;5%;3
Laredo;Partly sunny;75;57;ESE;9;51%;0%;4
Llano;Partly sunny, warmer;71;43;SSW;7;54%;2%;4
Longview;Partly sunny;58;38;SSE;6;63%;11%;3
Lubbock;Mostly sunny;59;32;SSW;12;34%;1%;3
Lufkin;Partly sunny;61;41;SSE;6;64%;11%;3
Mcallen;Periods of sun, nice;79;63;ESE;11;56%;9%;4
Mcgregor;Partly sunny;63;42;S;10;62%;5%;3
Mckinney;Partly sunny;60;39;S;12;61%;5%;3
Mesquite;Partly sunny, milder;59;42;SSE;8;61%;5%;3
Midland;Partly sunny;65;40;SSE;10;30%;1%;3
Midland Airpark;Partly sunny;65;40;SSE;10;30%;1%;3
Midlothian;Partly sunny, milder;59;42;S;9;71%;5%;3
Mineola;Partly sunny, milder;58;37;SSE;6;63%;9%;3
Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;67;39;SSE;12;51%;6%;3
Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny, milder;58;37;SSE;6;61%;10%;3
Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;58;37;SE;6;65%;11%;3
New Braunfels;Partly sunny;68;46;SSE;6;61%;3%;4
Odessa;Partly sunny;64;40;SSE;7;32%;1%;3
Orange;Partly sunny;62;48;ENE;5;69%;29%;3
Palacios;Partly sunny;66;55;ENE;8;70%;56%;4
Palestine;Partly sunny, milder;60;42;SSE;6;62%;8%;3
Pampa;Sunshine;54;32;S;11;34%;1%;3
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Plenty of sunshine;55;28;S;9;38%;2%;3
Paris;Partly sunny, milder;54;37;SSE;9;64%;10%;3
Pecos;Periods of sun;65;27;ESE;7;41%;0%;4
Perryton;Milder with sunshine;51;29;SSE;11;47%;1%;3
Plainview;Mostly sunny;55;26;SSW;13;41%;2%;3
Pleasanton;Partly sunny;70;49;ESE;6;58%;2%;4
Port Aransas;Partly sunny;67;62;E;7;67%;65%;4
Port Isabel;Partly sunny, nice;73;66;E;9;60%;60%;4
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;67;57;ENE;8;65%;61%;4
Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;67;48;SE;7;60%;3%;4
Robstown;Periods of sun;71;57;E;9;69%;60%;4
Rockport;Partly sunny;68;60;ENE;6;62%;65%;4
Rocksprings;Periods of sun;65;47;SSE;11;55%;0%;4
San Angelo;Winds subsiding;71;39;SSW;15;35%;1%;3
San Antonio;Partly sunny;69;48;SE;6;63%;2%;4
San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;69;48;SE;6;58%;2%;4
San Marcos;Partly sunny;67;45;SSE;7;62%;4%;4
Seminole;Sunny;60;32;S;9;35%;1%;3
Sherman-Denison;Milder with some sun;55;41;S;12;68%;6%;3
Snyder;Mostly sunny;63;35;SSW;11;38%;1%;3
Sonora;Partly sunny;67;42;S;11;48%;0%;4
Stephenville;Partly sunny;66;42;SSW;11;52%;4%;3
Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;58;40;SSE;7;60%;8%;3
Sweetwater;Partly sunny;66;44;SSW;13;35%;1%;3
Temple;Partly sunny;63;42;S;10;62%;5%;3
Terrell;Partly sunny, milder;59;40;SSE;8;64%;5%;3
Tyler;Partly sunny, milder;59;40;SSE;7;60%;9%;3
Uvalde;Periods of sun;69;49;E;6;59%;0%;4
Vernon;Sunny;63;29;ESE;12;43%;2%;3
Victoria;Partly sunny;70;53;E;8;66%;41%;4
Waco;Partly sunny;63;41;S;10;62%;5%;3
Weslaco;Partly sunny, nice;78;63;E;8;57%;9%;4
Wharton;Partly sunny;65;50;E;6;72%;28%;4
Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny;63;36;S;13;51%;7%;3
Wink;Partly sunny;65;32;SSE;6;32%;0%;3
Zapata;Periods of sun;77;57;ESE;7;56%;3%;4
