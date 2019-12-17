TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Wednesday, December 18, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Sunny and milder;57;30;S;8;33%;0%;3
Abilene Dyess;Plenty of sunshine;56;26;SSW;7;31%;0%;3
Alice;Plenty of sunshine;63;34;SSE;7;29%;4%;4
Alpine;Mostly sunny;51;29;SSE;7;35%;0%;4
Amarillo;Mostly sunny, milder;54;25;SSW;8;28%;0%;3
Angleton;Plenty of sun;58;30;W;6;45%;3%;3
Arlington;Sunny and milder;59;32;SSW;6;38%;3%;3
Austin;Plenty of sun;61;32;SW;1;31%;3%;3
Austin Bergstrom;Plenty of sunshine;61;26;SSW;4;36%;3%;3
Bay;Plenty of sun;61;33;SSE;5;45%;3%;3
Beaumont;Plenty of sun;56;31;NNE;5;47%;2%;3
Beeville;Plenty of sun;63;36;E;5;32%;5%;4
Borger;Abundant sunshine;55;28;SSW;7;31%;0%;3
Bowie;Plenty of sunshine;59;31;S;4;41%;2%;3
Breckenridge;Sunny and milder;59;30;SSW;6;39%;2%;3
Brenham;Plenty of sunshine;58;28;S;4;44%;1%;3
Bridgeport;Plenty of sunshine;58;26;S;4;41%;3%;3
Brownsville;Mostly sunny;63;43;NNW;10;40%;8%;4
Brownwood;Plenty of sunshine;57;22;S;5;42%;3%;3
Burnet;Plenty of sun;57;28;SSW;5;37%;3%;3
Canadian;Sunny, not as cool;56;27;SSW;7;39%;0%;3
Castroville;Plenty of sunshine;61;27;ESE;4;36%;1%;3
Childress;Plenty of sunshine;57;27;SSW;8;34%;0%;3
Cleburne;Sunny and milder;58;32;SSW;6;43%;2%;3
College Station;Plenty of sunshine;59;31;SSE;4;41%;1%;3
Comanche;Plenty of sun;58;31;SSW;6;37%;3%;3
Conroe;Plenty of sunshine;59;28;E;4;42%;1%;3
Corpus Christi;Plenty of sunshine;62;37;SW;9;36%;5%;4
Corsicana;Sunny and milder;59;31;SSW;5;44%;3%;3
Cotulla;Plenty of sunshine;62;32;SE;3;26%;0%;4
Dalhart;Mostly sunny;53;22;SW;11;26%;0%;3
Dallas Love;Sunny and milder;59;35;S;5;38%;3%;3
Dallas Redbird;Sunny and milder;59;34;S;6;38%;3%;3
Dallas/Ft Worth;Sunny and milder;59;32;S;6;39%;3%;3
Decatur;Plenty of sun;56;31;SSW;5;41%;3%;3
Del Rio;Plenty of sunshine;62;32;SE;4;30%;0%;3
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Plenty of sunshine;61;29;SE;5;32%;0%;3
Denton;Sunny and milder;57;29;SSW;6;43%;2%;3
Dryden;Mostly sunny;54;31;E;6;38%;0%;3
Dumas;Mostly sunny, milder;52;22;SW;9;34%;0%;3
Edinburg;Plenty of sunshine;63;39;NE;7;34%;7%;4
El Paso;Mainly cloudy;48;30;ESE;4;37%;0%;3
Ellington;Plenty of sun;58;36;NE;5;40%;2%;3
Falfurrias;Plenty of sunshine;62;36;ENE;5;30%;6%;4
Fort Hood;Plenty of sunshine;60;30;SSW;5;34%;3%;3
Fort Worth;Sunny and milder;58;33;SSW;6;37%;3%;3
Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny and milder;59;31;S;7;40%;3%;3
Fort Worth Nas;Plenty of sunshine;62;36;S;6;34%;3%;3
Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny and milder;59;30;S;5;42%;3%;3
Fredericksburg;Plenty of sunshine;57;23;SSW;4;39%;1%;3
Gainesville;Sunny and milder;56;28;SSW;4;43%;2%;3
Galveston;Plenty of sun;58;46;NE;10;49%;3%;3
Gatesville;Plenty of sun;57;27;SSW;5;41%;3%;3
Georgetown;Plenty of sunshine;59;29;SSW;5;38%;3%;3
Giddings;Plenty of sunshine;59;29;S;4;40%;1%;3
Gilmer;Plenty of sunshine;57;27;SSW;4;49%;0%;3
Graham;Sunny and milder;57;26;SSW;5;44%;4%;3
Granbury;Sunny and milder;60;28;SSW;5;41%;2%;3
Grand Prairie;Sunny and milder;58;33;SSW;6;43%;3%;3
Greenville;Sunny and milder;59;30;S;5;44%;2%;3
Guadalupe Pass;Increasingly windy;42;28;E;17;31%;0%;3
Hamilton;Plenty of sun;56;30;SSW;6;40%;3%;3
Harlingen;Mostly sunny;63;38;NNE;12;39%;7%;4
Hearne;Plenty of sunshine;59;27;S;4;45%;1%;3
Hebbronville;Plenty of sun;60;33;ESE;4;26%;5%;4
Henderson;Plenty of sun;57;27;SSW;4;48%;0%;3
Hereford;Not as cool;54;23;SW;7;31%;0%;3
Hillsboro;Plenty of sun;57;31;SSW;5;45%;3%;3
Hondo;Plenty of sunshine;61;27;SE;4;30%;0%;3
Houston;Plenty of sun;58;35;ESE;5;40%;2%;3
Houston (Hobby Airport);Plenty of sunshine;59;35;E;7;38%;2%;3
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Plenty of sunshine;60;39;N;3;36%;2%;3
Houston / Southwest Airport;Plenty of sunshine;58;29;S;3;45%;3%;3
Houston Clover;Plenty of sun;59;34;NE;5;40%;3%;3
Houston Hooks;Plenty of sun;58;30;SSW;4;42%;1%;3
Houston Hull;Plenty of sunshine;60;32;N;6;43%;2%;3
Houston Intercontinental;Plenty of sunshine;57;31;SSW;5;44%;2%;3
Huntsville;Plenty of sunshine;57;30;SSE;4;44%;1%;3
Ingleside;Plenty of sunshine;61;39;ENE;8;40%;5%;4
Jacksonville;Plenty of sunshine;56;32;S;4;43%;0%;3
Jasper;Plenty of sunshine;57;28;NE;4;50%;0%;3
Junction;Plenty of sunshine;59;22;SSW;2;35%;2%;3
Kellyusa Airport;Plenty of sunshine;59;26;SSE;2;33%;2%;3
Kerrville;Plenty of sunshine;59;23;SSW;4;38%;2%;3
Killeen;Plenty of sunshine;60;30;SSW;5;34%;3%;3
Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny and milder;59;29;S;5;38%;3%;3
Kingsville Nas;Plenty of sunshine;62;35;ESE;8;33%;6%;4
La Grange;Plenty of sunshine;60;29;SSE;4;42%;1%;3
Lago Vista;Plenty of sunshine;58;32;SSW;3;37%;3%;3
Lancaster;Sunny and milder;58;32;SSW;5;40%;3%;3
Laredo;Mostly sunny;60;37;ESE;4;31%;0%;4
Llano;Plenty of sunshine;60;23;SSW;4;42%;3%;3
Longview;Plenty of sunshine;57;27;SSW;4;48%;0%;3
Lubbock;Plenty of sunshine;53;25;SW;8;33%;0%;3
Lufkin;Plenty of sunshine;58;27;SE;4;47%;0%;3
Mcallen;Mostly sunny;65;40;E;8;26%;8%;4
Mcgregor;Plenty of sunshine;57;28;S;5;43%;2%;3
Mckinney;Sunny and milder;58;28;S;5;44%;2%;3
Mesquite;Sunny and milder;58;31;S;5;42%;3%;3
Midland;Mostly sunny;53;29;S;7;32%;0%;3
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;53;29;S;7;32%;0%;3
Midlothian;Sunny and milder;58;31;S;3;44%;2%;3
Mineola;Plenty of sunshine;56;28;S;5;49%;0%;3
Mineral Wells;Sunny and milder;59;27;SSW;6;40%;3%;3
Mount Pleasant;Plenty of sunshine;56;29;SSW;5;49%;0%;3
Nacogdoches;Plenty of sunshine;57;25;S;4;48%;0%;3
New Braunfels;Plenty of sunshine;60;28;SW;4;36%;1%;3
Odessa;Mostly sunny;51;29;SSE;7;36%;0%;3
Orange;Plenty of sunshine;57;31;NE;5;47%;2%;3
Palacios;Plenty of sunshine;60;35;ESE;8;41%;4%;3
Palestine;Plenty of sunshine;57;28;S;4;47%;0%;3
Pampa;Sunny, not as cool;55;27;SSW;9;31%;0%;3
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Plenty of sunshine;55;25;SW;8;38%;0%;3
Paris;Plenty of sun;53;29;SSW;5;51%;1%;3
Pecos;Mostly sunny;51;26;SE;5;50%;0%;3
Perryton;Sunny, not as cool;55;26;SSW;9;43%;0%;3
Plainview;Sunny and milder;51;23;SW;7;37%;0%;3
Pleasanton;Plenty of sunshine;59;27;SE;3;37%;2%;3
Port Aransas;Plenty of sunshine;58;48;NE;8;43%;5%;4
Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;61;51;NE;14;41%;8%;4
Port Lavaca;Plenty of sunshine;60;37;NE;7;41%;3%;3
Randolph AFB;Plenty of sun;60;28;S;3;32%;2%;3
Robstown;Plenty of sunshine;62;33;S;7;34%;5%;4
Rockport;Plenty of sunshine;59;43;NE;7;41%;5%;4
Rocksprings;Plenty of sun;55;30;S;5;38%;0%;3
San Angelo;Plenty of sunshine;59;27;SSW;5;35%;0%;3
San Antonio;Plenty of sunshine;60;29;SSE;4;36%;2%;3
San Antonio Stinson;Plenty of sunshine;59;27;SSE;2;34%;2%;3
San Marcos;Plenty of sunshine;60;28;SW;5;36%;2%;3
Seminole;Mostly sunny, cool;51;26;S;6;36%;0%;3
Sherman-Denison;Plenty of sunshine;56;31;S;5;44%;2%;3
Snyder;Sunny, but cool;53;27;SSW;8;41%;0%;3
Sonora;Plenty of sunshine;55;27;SSE;5;42%;0%;3
Stephenville;Sunny and milder;59;29;SW;5;37%;2%;3
Sulphur Springs;Plenty of sunshine;56;30;SSW;6;47%;1%;3
Sweetwater;Plenty of sunshine;55;32;SSW;8;38%;0%;3
Temple;Plenty of sunshine;59;27;S;6;42%;3%;3
Terrell;Sunny and milder;58;30;S;5;44%;3%;3
Tyler;Plenty of sun;57;30;S;5;45%;0%;3
Uvalde;Plenty of sunshine;59;28;E;4;37%;0%;3
Vernon;Plenty of sunshine;57;28;SSW;6;37%;0%;3
Victoria;Plenty of sunshine;62;31;SE;6;39%;3%;3
Waco;Plenty of sun;57;27;S;5;44%;2%;3
Weslaco;Mostly sunny;62;40;NNE;9;36%;8%;4
Wharton;Plenty of sunshine;58;31;ENE;5;46%;3%;3
Wichita Falls;Plenty of sunshine;57;28;SSW;5;39%;2%;3
Wink;Mostly sunny;53;27;SE;5;31%;0%;3
Zapata;Plenty of sunshine;61;32;ESE;4;34%;2%;4
