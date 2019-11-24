TX Forecast for Monday, November 25, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Mild with sunshine;77;57;SSW;12;30%;3%;3

Abilene Dyess;Sunshine and mild;75;55;SW;12;27%;3%;3

Alice;Partly sunny, warm;84;64;S;10;68%;14%;4

Alpine;Increasingly windy;73;55;SW;15;36%;80%;4

Amarillo;Mostly sunny;62;39;S;8;35%;1%;3

Angleton;A stray p.m. shower;78;69;SSW;11;78%;73%;3

Arlington;Mostly sunny, mild;75;60;SSW;8;56%;5%;3

Austin;Partly sunny, warm;81;63;SSW;7;55%;6%;4

Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;80;61;SSW;13;61%;6%;4

Bay;A stray p.m. shower;80;70;S;10;82%;47%;3

Beaumont;Warmer;77;67;S;9;75%;73%;3

Beeville;Partly sunny, warm;84;69;S;9;70%;14%;4

Borger;Mostly sunny;65;41;S;8;36%;2%;3

Bowie;Mostly sunny, mild;71;52;SE;5;48%;8%;3

Breckenridge;Mostly sunny, mild;75;57;SSW;8;38%;5%;3

Brenham;Partly sunny, warm;77;67;S;10;78%;14%;3

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny, mild;72;48;SSE;5;46%;8%;3

Brownsville;Mostly sunny;83;71;S;11;71%;11%;4

Brownwood;Mostly sunny, warm;80;58;SW;9;45%;9%;3

Burnet;Mostly sunny, warm;81;61;SSW;8;51%;8%;4

Canadian;Mostly sunny, mild;65;33;ESE;8;47%;2%;3

Castroville;Partly sunny, warm;81;59;S;6;66%;5%;4

Childress;Mostly sunny;67;41;SE;7;40%;0%;3

Cleburne;Mostly sunny, warm;77;59;S;9;57%;5%;3

College Station;Partly sunny, breezy;76;65;S;13;72%;16%;4

Comanche;Mostly sunny;79;60;SW;10;42%;7%;3

Conroe;Partly sunny, warm;76;66;SSW;9;78%;16%;3

Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;82;65;S;13;75%;13%;4

Corsicana;Sunlit and warm;75;62;S;12;64%;8%;3

Cotulla;Partly sunny, warm;84;60;SSE;6;61%;0%;4

Dalhart;Mostly sunny;63;31;SSE;10;33%;1%;3

Dallas Love;Mostly sunny, mild;76;62;S;8;47%;6%;3

Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny, mild;76;62;S;10;49%;5%;3

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny, mild;75;59;S;10;46%;5%;3

Decatur;Mostly sunny, nice;70;55;S;6;50%;8%;3

Del Rio;Mostly sunny;84;61;SE;3;47%;55%;4

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunshine and warm;83;57;SE;5;49%;55%;4

Denton;Mostly sunny, mild;73;55;S;8;53%;6%;3

Dryden;Warm with sunshine;83;61;SW;10;44%;54%;4

Dumas;Mostly sunny;61;34;S;10;41%;1%;3

Edinburg;Sunshine and warm;87;69;SSE;9;64%;15%;4

El Paso;Partly sunny;67;51;WSW;10;43%;56%;2

Ellington;A brief p.m. shower;77;69;SSW;11;72%;74%;3

Falfurrias;Partly sunny, warm;86;68;S;8;63%;15%;4

Fort Hood;Mostly sunny, warm;82;60;SSW;11;45%;8%;4

Fort Worth;Mostly sunny, mild;75;59;S;8;47%;4%;3

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny, mild;75;59;SSE;10;42%;6%;3

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny, mild;78;62;S;9;38%;4%;3

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny, mild;78;58;S;9;44%;5%;3

Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny, warm;81;58;SSW;8;49%;7%;4

Gainesville;Mostly sunny;68;51;S;7;58%;5%;3

Galveston;A quick p.m. shower;75;67;SSW;12;82%;73%;3

Gatesville;Mostly sunny, warm;81;61;SSW;8;52%;8%;3

Georgetown;Partly sunny, warm;81;64;SSW;10;60%;7%;4

Giddings;Partly sunny, warm;77;65;SSW;9;76%;15%;4

Gilmer;Mild with some sun;72;63;S;9;77%;56%;3

Graham;Sunshine and nice;71;49;S;6;45%;7%;3

Granbury;Mostly sunny, mild;78;58;SSW;8;47%;5%;3

Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny, mild;75;60;S;8;55%;5%;3

Greenville;Partly sunny;75;60;S;9;60%;4%;3

Guadalupe Pass;Very windy;61;44;WSW;33;39%;56%;4

Hamilton;Mostly sunny, warm;79;59;SSW;9;47%;8%;3

Harlingen;Sunshine and breezy;86;68;S;14;71%;12%;4

Hearne;Partly sunny, warm;76;64;S;9;75%;17%;4

Hebbronville;Partly sunny, warm;85;65;SSE;6;64%;15%;4

Henderson;Partly sunny, mild;73;63;S;10;78%;56%;2

Hereford;Partly sunny, mild;65;40;SW;5;32%;0%;3

Hillsboro;Mostly sunny, warm;78;61;S;11;61%;6%;3

Hondo;Partly sunny, warm;81;60;SSE;7;53%;6%;4

Houston;A stray p.m. shower;77;69;SSW;8;78%;73%;3

Houston (Hobby Airport);Warmer;77;68;SSW;12;72%;73%;3

Houston / Dunn Helistop;A stray p.m. shower;78;69;SSW;6;67%;73%;3

Houston / Southwest Airport;An afternoon shower;78;65;SSW;9;79%;73%;3

Houston Clover;Warmer;77;68;SSW;10;74%;73%;3

Houston Hooks;Partly sunny, warm;77;67;SSW;10;70%;42%;3

Houston Hull;Warmer with some sun;79;67;SSW;12;75%;15%;3

Houston Intercontinental;Warmer with some sun;78;68;SSW;11;71%;56%;3

Huntsville;Partly sunny, warm;75;67;S;9;78%;27%;3

Ingleside;Partly sunny, nice;79;65;S;11;81%;11%;4

Jacksonville;Partly sunny, mild;73;64;SSW;10;78%;56%;3

Jasper;A brief p.m. shower;74;65;S;6;77%;73%;3

Junction;Mostly sunny, warm;84;58;SSW;9;38%;56%;4

Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny, warm;78;57;S;7;63%;5%;4

Kerrville;Mostly sunny, warm;83;56;SSW;8;53%;8%;4

Killeen;Mostly sunny, warm;82;60;SSW;11;45%;8%;4

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny, warm;81;60;SSW;10;48%;8%;4

Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny, warm;85;64;S;10;68%;15%;4

La Grange;Partly sunny, warm;78;66;S;10;77%;42%;4

Lago Vista;Mostly sunny, warm;80;61;SSW;7;53%;7%;4

Lancaster;Mostly sunny, mild;76;60;SSW;9;62%;5%;3

Laredo;Sunshine and warm;86;66;SSE;7;63%;0%;4

Llano;Mostly sunny, warm;85;61;SSW;7;49%;9%;4

Longview;Partly sunny, mild;72;63;S;11;76%;56%;2

Lubbock;Partly sunny, mild;69;49;SW;11;29%;2%;3

Lufkin;Partial sunshine;75;63;S;11;74%;55%;2

Mcallen;Lots of sun, warm;88;69;SSE;10;64%;16%;4

Mcgregor;Mostly sunny;80;59;SSW;12;53%;6%;3

Mckinney;Mostly sunny, mild;73;55;S;10;53%;5%;3

Mesquite;Mostly sunny, mild;74;59;SSW;9;58%;5%;3

Midland;Mostly sunny;75;54;SW;13;29%;4%;4

Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;75;54;SW;13;29%;4%;4

Midlothian;Mostly sunny, mild;76;57;S;9;57%;5%;3

Mineola;Partly sunny, mild;74;63;S;9;75%;15%;3

Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny, mild;75;51;SSE;9;42%;7%;3

Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny, mild;71;60;S;9;74%;56%;3

Nacogdoches;Partly sunny, nice;72;64;S;9;80%;55%;2

New Braunfels;Partly sunny, warm;79;62;SSW;9;70%;6%;4

Odessa;Mostly sunny;75;56;SW;13;33%;3%;4

Orange;An afternoon shower;75;66;S;8;73%;73%;4

Palacios;Partly sunny;77;67;S;12;81%;18%;3

Palestine;Partly sunny, mild;74;64;S;10;76%;14%;3

Pampa;Mostly sunny, mild;64;38;SSE;10;37%;0%;3

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;63;33;ESE;7;42%;2%;3

Paris;Partly sunny;68;57;S;10;71%;14%;3

Pecos;Mostly sunny;77;57;SW;11;36%;55%;4

Perryton;Mostly sunny;63;33;ESE;10;47%;3%;3

Plainview;Partly sunny, mild;64;42;SW;7;37%;2%;3

Pleasanton;Partly sunny, warm;80;62;SSE;6;71%;5%;4

Port Aransas;Nice with some sun;75;67;S;10;91%;11%;3

Port Isabel;Sunshine and nice;79;70;S;11;79%;10%;4

Port Lavaca;Nice with some sun;78;69;S;11;79%;14%;3

Randolph AFB;Partly sunny, warm;77;58;S;10;67%;6%;4

Robstown;Partly sunny;82;65;S;11;74%;14%;4

Rockport;Partly sunny, nice;76;68;S;9;84%;11%;4

Rocksprings;Warm with sunshine;80;59;SSW;9;54%;55%;4

San Angelo;Mostly sunny, warm;82;61;SW;12;33%;5%;4

San Antonio;Partly sunny, warm;79;61;S;7;71%;5%;4

San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny, warm;81;60;S;7;63%;5%;4

San Marcos;Partly sunny, warm;79;62;SSW;10;68%;6%;4

Seminole;Partly sunny, mild;72;51;SW;10;35%;3%;3

Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny, mild;69;56;SSE;9;51%;4%;3

Snyder;Sunshine and mild;72;54;SW;10;37%;3%;3

Sonora;Warm with sunshine;81;61;SW;10;50%;54%;4

Stephenville;Lots of sun, mild;78;55;SSW;9;37%;6%;3

Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny, mild;72;60;S;9;69%;15%;3

Sweetwater;Mild with sunshine;74;58;SW;11;34%;3%;3

Temple;Mostly sunny;80;59;SSW;13;58%;7%;3

Terrell;Sunny and mild;74;60;S;11;64%;5%;3

Tyler;Partly sunny, mild;73;64;S;12;73%;56%;3

Uvalde;Partly sunny, warm;81;57;SSE;5;65%;1%;4

Vernon;Mostly sunny;67;44;SSE;5;46%;0%;3

Victoria;Partly sunny, warm;81;67;S;11;78%;13%;3

Waco;Mostly sunny, warm;79;59;SSW;12;54%;7%;3

Weslaco;Mostly sunny;86;69;SSE;10;64%;15%;4

Wharton;Nice with some sun;78;67;S;11;83%;16%;3

Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny;67;47;SE;5;49%;6%;3

Wink;Increasingly windy;76;54;SW;15;32%;4%;4

Zapata;Mostly sunny, warm;85;65;SSE;5;66%;6%;4

