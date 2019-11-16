TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Sunday, November 17, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Clouds breaking;63;41;SSE;10;54%;2%;3
Abilene Dyess;Clouds breaking;62;36;WSW;10;52%;2%;3
Alice;Nice with some sun;77;52;N;5;63%;8%;2
Alpine;Partly sunny;61;41;SW;7;45%;0%;4
Amarillo;Partly sunny, cooler;59;37;SSW;8;52%;1%;3
Angleton;Fog in the morning;67;46;SSW;3;61%;2%;4
Arlington;Clouds breaking;65;41;NW;5;64%;1%;3
Austin;Clouds and sun;68;45;N;1;60%;2%;2
Austin Bergstrom;Clouds and sun;69;44;NW;4;66%;2%;2
Bay;Fog in the morning;69;49;S;3;66%;4%;4
Beaumont;Areas of morning fog;66;45;W;4;59%;1%;4
Beeville;Clouds and sunshine;76;52;ESE;6;71%;11%;2
Borger;Partly sunny, cooler;60;40;SSW;6;50%;2%;3
Bowie;Clouds breaking;64;39;NW;5;63%;3%;3
Breckenridge;Clouds breaking;66;40;N;6;63%;3%;3
Brenham;Areas of morning fog;68;45;SW;5;73%;2%;3
Bridgeport;Clouds breaking;64;35;N;4;61%;3%;3
Brownsville;Partly sunny, nice;77;61;SSE;7;64%;9%;3
Brownwood;Clouds breaking;66;34;N;6;67%;3%;3
Burnet;Clouds breaking;66;39;SSW;6;74%;2%;4
Canadian;Partly sunny;62;36;SW;7;52%;2%;3
Castroville;Clouds and sun;69;44;ESE;4;76%;1%;4
Childress;Clouds breaking;64;39;SW;12;45%;2%;3
Cleburne;Clouds breaking;66;40;NNW;6;72%;2%;3
College Station;Clouds breaking;68;47;W;4;62%;2%;3
Comanche;Clouds breaking;66;39;N;6;70%;3%;3
Conroe;Fog in the morning;67;46;WSW;4;68%;2%;4
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;75;53;WSW;6;67%;12%;2
Corsicana;Clouds breaking;67;41;NNW;6;67%;1%;3
Cotulla;Periods of sun, nice;74;46;SE;4;64%;4%;4
Dalhart;Mostly sunny, cooler;61;33;SW;9;42%;1%;3
Dallas Love;Clouds breaking;66;44;NNW;5;56%;1%;3
Dallas Redbird;Clouds breaking;65;39;NNW;6;59%;1%;3
Dallas/Ft Worth;Clouds breaking;65;42;NNW;7;59%;1%;3
Decatur;Clouds breaking;63;40;NNW;5;67%;2%;3
Del Rio;High clouds;75;45;NNW;6;55%;3%;4
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;High clouds;73;42;N;7;59%;3%;4
Denton;Clouds breaking;64;38;NNW;6;65%;2%;3
Dryden;Partly sunny;70;42;NNW;10;61%;3%;4
Dumas;Mostly sunny;58;37;SSW;8;52%;1%;3
Edinburg;Partly sunny, nice;77;55;S;6;65%;8%;4
El Paso;Mostly sunny;70;42;WNW;6;39%;0%;4
Ellington;Areas of morning fog;66;49;SSW;3;52%;1%;4
Falfurrias;Increasing clouds;77;56;SSE;5;64%;8%;2
Fort Hood;Clouds breaking;67;39;NNW;5;62%;2%;2
Fort Worth;Clouds breaking;65;41;NW;5;59%;2%;3
Fort Worth Alliance;Clouds breaking;65;39;NNW;7;57%;2%;3
Fort Worth Nas;Clouds breaking;69;45;NW;6;51%;2%;3
Fort Worth Spinks;Clouds breaking;66;40;NW;5;60%;2%;3
Fredericksburg;Periods of sun;67;39;WSW;7;75%;2%;4
Gainesville;Clouds breaking;63;38;NNW;6;68%;4%;3
Galveston;Fog in the morning;65;54;WSW;5;62%;2%;4
Gatesville;Clouds breaking;67;38;NNW;6;73%;2%;3
Georgetown;Clouds breaking;68;40;SW;6;72%;2%;2
Giddings;Sun and clouds;67;44;SSW;4;76%;1%;3
Gilmer;Clouds breaking;63;38;NW;4;74%;5%;3
Graham;Clouds breaking;64;36;NE;6;69%;4%;3
Granbury;Clouds breaking;68;39;NNW;5;67%;3%;3
Grand Prairie;Clouds breaking;64;40;NW;5;64%;1%;3
Greenville;Clouds breaking;66;38;NW;5;64%;2%;3
Guadalupe Pass;Windy;58;38;ESE;29;45%;0%;4
Hamilton;Clouds breaking;66;38;NNW;6;71%;2%;3
Harlingen;Clouds and sun;78;56;SSE;7;69%;10%;2
Hearne;Clouds breaking;66;40;W;5;80%;4%;2
Hebbronville;Partly sunny;74;53;S;4;69%;7%;4
Henderson;Partly sunny;63;38;W;4;73%;6%;4
Hereford;Partly sunny, cooler;60;35;SSW;8;51%;0%;3
Hillsboro;Clouds breaking;67;41;N;6;67%;2%;3
Hondo;Sun and clouds;71;44;NW;4;66%;2%;4
Houston;Areas of morning fog;67;50;SSW;4;63%;1%;4
Houston (Hobby Airport);Fog in the morning;67;48;SSW;5;55%;1%;4
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Areas of morning fog;67;50;SW;1;49%;1%;4
Houston / Southwest Airport;Areas of morning fog;67;45;SW;1;61%;1%;4
Houston Clover;Fog in the morning;67;47;SSW;3;56%;1%;4
Houston Hooks;Areas of morning fog;67;45;SW;3;57%;1%;4
Houston Hull;Areas of morning fog;69;46;SSW;3;58%;2%;3
Houston Intercontinental;Fog in the morning;67;46;SW;4;58%;1%;4
Huntsville;Fog in the morning;65;43;WSW;5;71%;2%;3
Ingleside;Partly sunny;73;58;N;5;71%;12%;3
Jacksonville;Clouds breaking;64;42;WNW;4;71%;6%;3
Jasper;Partly sunny;64;42;WSW;3;66%;3%;4
Junction;Partly sunny;70;36;N;4;60%;3%;4
Kellyusa Airport;Clouds and sun;69;44;NW;3;69%;1%;2
Kerrville;Partly sunny;70;39;WSW;6;70%;2%;4
Killeen;Clouds breaking;67;39;NNW;5;62%;2%;2
Killeen/Ft Hood;Clouds breaking;68;38;NNW;5;63%;2%;2
Kingsville Nas;Clouds and sun;77;54;E;5;67%;12%;2
La Grange;Clouds and sun;68;44;SSW;5;79%;1%;3
Lago Vista;Clouds breaking;64;41;NNW;2;75%;2%;3
Lancaster;Clouds breaking;65;40;NW;6;66%;1%;3
Laredo;Partly sunny;74;52;W;5;67%;4%;4
Llano;Clouds breaking;70;37;NNE;5;70%;2%;4
Longview;Partly sunny;63;38;WNW;4;73%;6%;3
Lubbock;Partly sunny;61;37;S;10;52%;1%;3
Lufkin;Partly sunny;64;42;W;3;61%;5%;4
Mcallen;Periods of sun;78;57;SSE;5;66%;8%;4
Mcgregor;Clouds breaking;67;39;NNW;6;62%;2%;3
Mckinney;Clouds breaking;64;38;NNW;5;60%;1%;3
Mesquite;Clouds breaking;65;40;NW;5;67%;1%;3
Midland;Mostly sunny;63;38;SSE;13;46%;1%;4
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;63;38;SSE;13;46%;1%;4
Midlothian;Clouds breaking;66;39;NNW;4;67%;1%;3
Mineola;Clouds breaking;64;36;NNW;5;74%;5%;3
Mineral Wells;Clouds breaking;65;37;NNW;7;59%;2%;3
Mount Pleasant;Clouds breaking;62;39;NW;5;71%;4%;3
Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;63;39;WSW;4;68%;6%;4
New Braunfels;Periods of sun;69;44;SSE;6;75%;1%;2
Odessa;Sunny;64;39;SE;11;50%;1%;4
Orange;Areas of morning fog;65;43;W;4;60%;2%;4
Palacios;Areas of morning fog;68;48;SSE;6;65%;6%;4
Palestine;Clouds breaking;65;39;WNW;4;71%;6%;3
Pampa;Variable cloudiness;59;40;SSW;9;51%;2%;3
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Decreasing clouds;60;38;SW;7;47%;2%;3
Paris;Clouds breaking;61;39;NW;6;62%;4%;3
Pecos;Mostly sunny;65;35;S;8;44%;1%;4
Perryton;Decreasing clouds;60;38;SW;8;57%;2%;3
Plainview;Partly sunny;59;34;S;10;56%;2%;3
Pleasanton;Sun and clouds;70;45;ESE;4;75%;1%;2
Port Aransas;Partly sunny;69;59;SE;6;77%;14%;3
Port Isabel;More clouds than sun;75;62;SSE;8;66%;10%;3
Port Lavaca;Clouds and sun;70;51;SE;7;73%;6%;4
Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;68;44;NW;4;70%;1%;2
Robstown;Sun and clouds;76;57;N;5;67%;11%;2
Rockport;Clouds and sun;70;55;ESE;5;74%;11%;3
Rocksprings;Partly sunny;68;40;NNE;7;66%;3%;4
San Angelo;Partly sunny;67;37;NW;8;54%;1%;4
San Antonio;Clouds and sun;69;46;SSE;4;73%;1%;2
San Antonio Stinson;Clouds and sun;67;43;NW;3;75%;1%;2
San Marcos;Partly sunny;68;43;S;6;75%;2%;2
Seminole;Mostly sunny;62;36;S;10;47%;1%;4
Sherman-Denison;Clouds breaking;63;42;NW;5;63%;4%;3
Snyder;Clouds breaking;61;37;SSE;11;67%;2%;3
Sonora;Partly sunny;68;37;NNE;8;66%;3%;4
Stephenville;Clouds breaking;64;37;NNW;5;59%;3%;3
Sulphur Springs;Clouds breaking;64;38;NW;5;70%;4%;3
Sweetwater;Clouds breaking;62;43;N;10;68%;2%;3
Temple;Clouds breaking;68;38;NNW;6;66%;2%;2
Terrell;Clouds breaking;65;39;NNW;6;71%;1%;3
Tyler;Clouds breaking;65;40;NW;5;68%;5%;3
Uvalde;Partly sunny;69;44;E;4;76%;3%;4
Vernon;Clouds breaking;65;39;S;10;55%;3%;3
Victoria;Clouds and sun;72;50;SE;6;73%;5%;3
Waco;Clouds breaking;67;40;NNW;6;64%;2%;3
Weslaco;Periods of sun, nice;77;56;S;5;64%;10%;4
Wharton;Areas of morning fog;68;46;SSE;5;74%;3%;4
Wichita Falls;Clouds breaking;64;38;W;8;56%;3%;3
Wink;Mostly sunny;65;36;SE;11;41%;1%;4
Zapata;Partly sunny;76;54;WNW;4;68%;5%;4
_____
