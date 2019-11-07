TX Forecast for Friday, November 8, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Clouds and sun;55;41;S;6;49%;4%;4

Abilene Dyess;Clouds and sun;55;39;S;5;45%;4%;4

Alice;Showers around;58;50;N;15;78%;71%;1

Alpine;High clouds;55;46;SW;5;82%;29%;3

Amarillo;Sunny;59;36;WSW;10;70%;2%;4

Angleton;A shower in the a.m.;55;42;NNE;14;85%;59%;1

Arlington;Partly sunny;54;40;S;6;67%;4%;4

Austin;Mostly cloudy;58;44;N;7;53%;30%;1

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly cloudy;59;42;N;14;59%;31%;1

Bay;A shower in the a.m.;56;44;NNE;11;88%;61%;2

Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;55;40;NNE;9;76%;28%;1

Beeville;Showers around;58;51;N;10;89%;70%;1

Borger;Plenty of sunshine;62;39;WSW;9;67%;3%;4

Bowie;Periods of sun;54;37;N;3;52%;3%;4

Breckenridge;Partly sunny;54;40;S;4;66%;4%;4

Brenham;Mostly cloudy;57;42;N;9;78%;27%;1

Bridgeport;Sun and clouds;53;33;SSW;3;54%;3%;3

Brownsville;Showers around;61;52;NW;15;90%;74%;1

Brownwood;Sun and clouds;55;37;SSE;6;75%;8%;2

Burnet;Partly sunny;55;40;NE;7;76%;29%;3

Canadian;Plenty of sunshine;60;36;SW;9;71%;2%;3

Castroville;Some brightening;54;45;NNE;7;83%;36%;2

Childress;Mostly sunny;56;38;SSW;5;53%;2%;4

Cleburne;Clouds and sun;54;40;SSE;7;78%;4%;4

College Station;Mostly cloudy;57;42;NNE;12;59%;21%;1

Comanche;Partly sunny;54;40;SSE;6;80%;7%;2

Conroe;Periods of sun;53;38;N;8;78%;24%;3

Corpus Christi;A shower in the a.m.;55;49;N;17;83%;67%;1

Corsicana;Partly sunny;54;40;NE;7;67%;7%;4

Cotulla;Some brightening;55;50;SE;9;70%;33%;2

Dalhart;Plenty of sunshine;65;32;W;11;53%;1%;4

Dallas Love;Clouds and sun;55;42;E;7;47%;4%;4

Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;54;39;NW;9;51%;4%;4

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;54;40;SSW;8;50%;4%;3

Decatur;Partly sunny;53;39;S;4;70%;3%;4

Del Rio;Some brightening;56;50;SSW;9;59%;44%;2

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Some brightening;56;48;E;10;65%;33%;2

Denton;Partly sunny;53;38;SSE;6;69%;3%;3

Dryden;High clouds;55;46;SSE;6;78%;44%;2

Dumas;Plenty of sun;59;35;WSW;10;70%;1%;4

Edinburg;A shower in the a.m.;59;54;NW;12;90%;69%;1

El Paso;Partly sunny;60;49;SE;5;76%;22%;3

Ellington;A shower in the a.m.;54;44;NNE;14;70%;58%;1

Falfurrias;Showers around;56;49;NNW;10;87%;73%;1

Fort Hood;Periods of sun;56;40;NNE;10;57%;15%;2

Fort Worth;Clouds and sun;54;40;S;6;61%;4%;4

Fort Worth Alliance;Clouds and sun;55;39;SSW;8;47%;4%;3

Fort Worth Nas;Clouds and sun;52;38;S;8;49%;4%;4

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;55;36;SSE;6;55%;4%;4

Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;49;38;NE;8;92%;32%;2

Gainesville;Partly sunny;51;34;S;5;66%;2%;4

Galveston;A shower in the a.m.;55;50;NNE;20;76%;58%;1

Gatesville;Partly sunny;55;39;NE;7;78%;10%;2

Georgetown;Partly sunny;57;40;N;9;79%;29%;3

Giddings;Mostly cloudy;52;39;N;8;87%;28%;1

Gilmer;Periods of sun;49;31;NE;5;59%;10%;4

Graham;Partly sunny;50;35;S;4;73%;3%;4

Granbury;Clouds and sun;53;36;SSE;6;75%;4%;4

Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;55;41;SSE;6;49%;4%;4

Greenville;Partly sunny;55;36;SE;6;59%;4%;4

Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny, breezy;52;41;WNW;17;76%;6%;2

Hamilton;Clouds and sun;54;39;SE;7;79%;9%;2

Harlingen;A morning shower;60;53;NNW;19;72%;68%;1

Hearne;Mostly cloudy;52;35;N;9;82%;18%;2

Hebbronville;Showers around;53;47;NNW;10;92%;76%;1

Henderson;Partly sunny, colder;49;30;NNE;6;61%;13%;4

Hereford;Mostly sunny;58;35;SW;9;69%;3%;4

Hillsboro;Clouds and sun;55;40;E;8;72%;6%;4

Hondo;Some brightening;57;46;NE;10;60%;36%;2

Houston;Mostly cloudy;54;42;NNE;8;77%;29%;1

Houston (Hobby Airport);Low clouds may break;58;45;NNE;15;65%;29%;1

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;54;44;NNE;9;78%;30%;1

Houston / Southwest Airport;A shower in the a.m.;53;40;NNE;10;86%;58%;1

Houston Clover;A shower in the a.m.;56;43;NNE;11;75%;59%;1

Houston Hooks;Rather cloudy;56;41;NNE;10;63%;27%;1

Houston Hull;Low clouds may break;57;43;NNE;14;78%;30%;1

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;57;43;NNE;14;68%;28%;1

Huntsville;Mostly cloudy;55;40;N;6;77%;26%;2

Ingleside;A shower in the a.m.;55;49;N;17;85%;66%;1

Jacksonville;Partly sunny;52;37;NE;6;65%;15%;4

Jasper;Inc. clouds;53;35;NNE;7;72%;23%;3

Junction;Periods of sun;56;38;ENE;7;64%;31%;2

Kellyusa Airport;Decreasing clouds;55;44;NNE;11;65%;36%;2

Kerrville;Inc. clouds;54;41;NNE;8;88%;33%;2

Killeen;Periods of sun;56;40;NNE;10;57%;15%;2

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;56;38;NNE;10;58%;15%;2

Kingsville Nas;A shower in the a.m.;57;49;N;15;82%;66%;1

La Grange;Mostly cloudy;57;42;N;9;81%;30%;1

Lago Vista;Partly sunny;51;41;NNE;8;75%;30%;2

Lancaster;Partly sunny;53;39;ESE;7;70%;4%;4

Laredo;Showers around;55;52;NNE;9;84%;70%;1

Llano;Partly sunny;57;40;NE;6;73%;29%;2

Longview;Periods of sun;49;31;NE;6;59%;11%;4

Lubbock;Partly sunny;54;36;SW;6;82%;4%;4

Lufkin;Inc. clouds;55;36;NNE;9;54%;19%;4

Mcallen;Showers around;61;55;NNW;17;74%;75%;1

Mcgregor;Periods of sun;56;38;NNE;10;59%;10%;2

Mckinney;Periods of sun;54;36;S;7;49%;4%;4

Mesquite;Partly sunny;53;38;ESE;6;65%;4%;4

Midland;Rather cloudy;56;39;SSW;4;57%;4%;1

Midland Airpark;Rather cloudy;56;39;SSW;4;57%;4%;1

Midlothian;Periods of sun;54;37;ESE;6;61%;4%;4

Mineola;Partly sunny;52;33;ENE;6;62%;11%;4

Mineral Wells;Clouds and sun;55;37;SSE;6;50%;4%;4

Mount Pleasant;Clouds and sun, cold;52;33;ESE;6;54%;8%;4

Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;53;32;NNE;7;65%;17%;4

New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;56;44;N;11;86%;34%;1

Odessa;Partly sunny;56;42;S;5;79%;4%;2

Orange;A shower in the a.m.;57;40;NNE;8;79%;56%;1

Palacios;A morning shower;56;45;NNE;17;79%;65%;1

Palestine;Partly sunny;54;35;NE;7;68%;15%;4

Pampa;Plenty of sunshine;60;39;WSW;10;66%;2%;4

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Plenty of sunshine;62;35;SW;9;58%;2%;3

Paris;Clouds and sun, cold;52;35;S;6;54%;8%;4

Pecos;Partly sunny;56;44;SE;4;79%;11%;2

Perryton;Plenty of sunshine;62;36;SW;10;69%;0%;3

Plainview;Mostly sunny;56;34;SW;8;75%;3%;4

Pleasanton;Some brightening;55;45;N;7;90%;35%;2

Port Aransas;A shower in the a.m.;58;54;N;17;89%;67%;1

Port Isabel;Showers around;63;55;NW;20;88%;76%;1

Port Lavaca;A morning shower;58;50;N;14;87%;68%;1

Randolph AFB;Decreasing clouds;55;43;NNE;12;64%;34%;2

Robstown;Showers around;54;48;N;15;84%;70%;1

Rockport;A shower in the a.m.;58;51;N;14;88%;68%;1

Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy;54;44;E;8;84%;30%;1

San Angelo;Mainly cloudy;58;40;S;6;51%;7%;1

San Antonio;Decreasing clouds;56;45;NNE;9;81%;35%;2

San Antonio Stinson;Decreasing clouds;55;45;NE;10;64%;36%;2

San Marcos;Rather cloudy;56;43;N;11;81%;33%;1

Seminole;Periods of sun;55;36;SSW;5;78%;4%;2

Sherman-Denison;Periods of sun;54;38;SSW;5;51%;2%;4

Snyder;Periods of sun;54;40;SSW;5;82%;4%;3

Sonora;More clouds than sun;55;41;ESE;7;85%;16%;1

Stephenville;Sun and clouds;54;37;N;6;53%;6%;4

Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;51;33;SE;7;58%;10%;4

Sweetwater;Partly sunny;54;43;SSW;5;81%;4%;4

Temple;Partly sunny;56;37;NNE;12;60%;15%;2

Terrell;Partly sunny;54;36;E;7;62%;4%;4

Tyler;Periods of sun;51;33;NE;7;58%;12%;4

Uvalde;Some brightening;53;46;NNW;6;88%;33%;2

Vernon;Partly sunny;54;38;S;5;55%;2%;4

Victoria;Showers around;55;45;N;11;86%;72%;1

Waco;Partly sunny;56;38;NNE;10;55%;9%;3

Weslaco;Showers around;60;54;NW;13;88%;74%;1

Wharton;Low clouds may break;57;44;N;10;85%;34%;1

Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;50;36;SSW;4;53%;2%;4

Wink;Partly sunny;58;40;E;4;56%;5%;2

Zapata;Showers around;55;52;NNW;9;85%;66%;1

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather