TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Sunday, October 13, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Sunny;70;52;SSE;7;25%;4%;5
Abilene Dyess;Sunny;69;51;SSE;7;24%;4%;5
Alice;Clearing;74;61;E;10;30%;29%;5
Alpine;Clouds and sunshine;67;51;SSW;7;55%;0%;4
Amarillo;Mostly sunny, breezy;67;42;SSW;17;42%;2%;5
Angleton;Clearing;70;58;NNE;10;50%;25%;4
Arlington;Sunshine;66;53;S;6;38%;27%;5
Austin;Some sun, pleasant;69;56;N;5;29%;50%;5
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;68;53;SSE;10;32%;50%;5
Bay;Nice with some sun;72;60;NE;9;47%;25%;6
Beaumont;Partly sunny, cooler;71;57;NNE;9;58%;24%;3
Beeville;Clearing;72;61;ENE;9;50%;32%;5
Borger;Mostly sunny;70;44;SSW;13;38%;2%;5
Bowie;Sunshine;67;47;SSE;3;40%;11%;5
Breckenridge;Abundant sunshine;69;50;S;6;37%;5%;5
Brenham;Decreasing clouds;68;56;NNE;7;50%;30%;5
Bridgeport;Plenty of sun;67;48;SSE;3;37%;10%;5
Brownsville;Clouds breaking;70;63;NW;13;66%;44%;3
Brownwood;Abundant sunshine;63;49;S;5;38%;44%;5
Burnet;Partial sunshine;64;53;SSE;6;38%;63%;5
Canadian;Partly sunny, warmer;70;39;S;12;38%;2%;5
Castroville;Clearing;69;58;ESE;7;37%;27%;4
Childress;Plenty of sunshine;68;46;S;12;30%;0%;5
Cleburne;Plenty of sunshine;66;53;S;6;41%;27%;5
College Station;Partly sunny;68;55;SSE;9;42%;49%;5
Comanche;Brilliant sunshine;65;50;S;5;38%;44%;5
Conroe;Clearing;68;54;ENE;7;55%;30%;5
Corpus Christi;Clearing;73;60;E;12;37%;34%;5
Corsicana;Brilliant sunshine;66;53;SSE;6;42%;57%;5
Cotulla;Partial sunshine;72;62;E;7;26%;13%;5
Dalhart;Partly sunny, warmer;71;35;S;17;35%;2%;5
Dallas Love;Plenty of sun;67;56;SSE;4;35%;20%;5
Dallas Redbird;Sunshine;67;52;SSE;7;36%;21%;5
Dallas/Ft Worth;Plenty of sunshine;67;52;SSE;6;36%;18%;5
Decatur;Sunny and cool;66;50;S;5;40%;11%;5
Del Rio;Decreasing clouds;69;57;SE;6;28%;14%;3
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Decreasing clouds;68;55;SE;6;29%;14%;3
Denton;Sunny, but cool;66;52;S;5;44%;27%;5
Dryden;Partly sunny;65;47;SE;7;38%;29%;4
Dumas;Partly sunny, breezy;67;38;S;16;42%;2%;5
Edinburg;Some sun returning;70;62;N;10;53%;40%;5
El Paso;Sunny and pleasant;71;52;SE;7;40%;0%;5
Ellington;Clearing;69;61;NNE;10;46%;25%;5
Falfurrias;Partly sunny;70;62;E;7;52%;31%;4
Fort Hood;Mostly sunny;66;54;SSE;7;35%;55%;5
Fort Worth;Sunshine;66;53;S;6;36%;27%;5
Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny;67;53;SSE;6;38%;15%;5
Fort Worth Nas;Plenty of sunshine;68;55;SSE;5;34%;27%;5
Fort Worth Spinks;Plenty of sunshine;68;50;SSE;4;37%;27%;5
Fredericksburg;Sunny intervals;63;52;SSE;5;40%;25%;4
Gainesville;Sunny, but cool;64;48;SSE;5;46%;11%;5
Galveston;Cooler;72;67;NE;16;58%;23%;5
Gatesville;Sunshine;64;51;S;6;40%;58%;5
Georgetown;Partial sunshine;65;55;S;7;41%;55%;5
Giddings;Clouds and sun;67;54;E;6;45%;50%;5
Gilmer;Sunny;64;46;SSE;4;53%;30%;5
Graham;Plenty of sunshine;68;47;SSE;4;43%;5%;5
Granbury;Plenty of sunshine;68;53;SSE;6;36%;27%;5
Grand Prairie;Plenty of sunshine;67;55;S;6;32%;19%;5
Greenville;Plenty of sun;67;51;SSE;5;41%;27%;5
Guadalupe Pass;Breezy with sunshine;63;51;WSW;19;38%;0%;5
Hamilton;Sunshine;64;50;S;5;40%;45%;5
Harlingen;Clouds breaking;71;62;NNW;16;50%;44%;3
Hearne;Partly sunny;66;52;SSE;6;47%;55%;5
Hebbronville;Partly sunny;67;58;ENE;6;47%;25%;3
Henderson;Mostly sunny;64;48;SSE;5;49%;30%;5
Hereford;Mostly sunny, breezy;66;44;SSW;14;42%;2%;5
Hillsboro;Sunshine;66;53;S;6;40%;67%;5
Hondo;Partly sunny;69;58;SE;8;25%;27%;5
Houston;Clearing;70;59;ENE;8;56%;27%;5
Houston (Hobby Airport);Clearing;70;61;NNE;11;42%;25%;5
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Clearing;70;61;NNE;6;42%;27%;5
Houston / Southwest Airport;Clearing;69;58;NNE;8;48%;27%;5
Houston Clover;Clearing;70;61;NNE;9;44%;25%;5
Houston Hooks;Partial sunshine;69;54;NE;8;42%;29%;5
Houston Hull;Clearing;71;58;NE;10;45%;27%;5
Houston Intercontinental;Partial sunshine;69;57;NNE;10;44%;28%;5
Huntsville;Partly sunny;68;53;E;5;51%;32%;5
Ingleside;Partly sunny;72;64;E;13;43%;34%;3
Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;64;50;SE;5;49%;33%;5
Jasper;Clouds and sun;67;52;ENE;5;59%;35%;5
Junction;Clearing;67;50;S;5;35%;44%;5
Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;69;58;ENE;8;27%;27%;4
Kerrville;Clouds and sun;65;53;SSE;7;38%;37%;4
Killeen;Mostly sunny;66;54;SSE;7;35%;55%;5
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;67;53;SSE;7;37%;55%;5
Kingsville Nas;Decreasing clouds;73;63;E;11;33%;32%;5
La Grange;Clouds and sun, nice;69;55;NE;6;49%;32%;5
Lago Vista;Partly sunny;64;53;S;5;36%;49%;5
Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;65;52;S;6;42%;27%;5
Laredo;Clouds breaking;71;62;SE;6;39%;28%;5
Llano;Mostly sunny;66;53;SSE;5;37%;57%;5
Longview;Sunny;65;48;SSE;5;48%;30%;5
Lubbock;Sunshine, but cool;65;44;SSW;10;47%;2%;5
Lufkin;Partial sunshine;67;50;SSE;7;50%;35%;5
Mcallen;Some sun returning;74;63;ENE;12;38%;39%;4
Mcgregor;Mostly sunny;67;53;SE;7;38%;65%;5
Mckinney;Plenty of sunshine;65;50;S;5;40%;21%;5
Mesquite;Plenty of sunshine;65;52;SSE;6;40%;27%;5
Midland;Mostly sunny;70;51;S;9;25%;4%;5
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;70;51;S;9;25%;4%;5
Midlothian;Plenty of sunshine;67;51;SE;4;40%;28%;5
Mineola;Sunny;64;48;SSE;5;49%;30%;5
Mineral Wells;Plenty of sunshine;68;49;SE;5;38%;16%;5
Mount Pleasant;Brilliant sunshine;64;45;SSE;4;47%;30%;5
Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;66;48;E;5;51%;44%;4
New Braunfels;Partly sunny;69;56;ENE;9;42%;27%;4
Odessa;Mostly sunny;66;46;S;9;44%;4%;5
Orange;Cooler with some sun;71;56;NNE;7;57%;25%;4
Palacios;Partial sunshine;73;60;ENE;13;41%;29%;6
Palestine;Mostly sunny;65;50;S;5;49%;66%;5
Pampa;Mostly sunny;67;42;S;15;38%;2%;5
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny, breezy;69;41;S;15;32%;2%;5
Paris;Plenty of sunshine;63;46;SSE;5;46%;30%;5
Pecos;Mostly sunny;69;45;ESE;8;40%;3%;5
Perryton;Partly sunny;69;38;S;12;39%;2%;5
Plainview;Sunny, but cool;63;41;SSW;11;47%;2%;5
Pleasanton;Clearing;70;57;ENE;7;40%;26%;4
Port Aransas;Cooler;72;69;ENE;12;54%;35%;3
Port Isabel;Clouds breaking;72;68;NNW;17;60%;44%;3
Port Lavaca;Clouds and sun, nice;72;63;NE;11;55%;29%;5
Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;68;56;NE;9;30%;26%;4
Robstown;Clearing;71;62;E;10;33%;32%;5
Rockport;Partly sunny;73;66;ENE;10;51%;34%;3
Rocksprings;Cool with some sun;63;50;S;6;42%;29%;3
San Angelo;Clouds and sun;70;50;SSW;5;29%;10%;4
San Antonio;Partly sunny;69;58;E;8;39%;27%;4
San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;71;60;NE;8;26%;26%;5
San Marcos;Nice with some sun;68;56;E;10;41%;27%;5
Seminole;Sunny, but cool;66;41;SSW;7;46%;3%;5
Sherman-Denison;Plenty of sun;66;51;SSE;3;46%;12%;5
Snyder;Sunny;65;45;SSW;8;41%;4%;5
Sonora;Partly sunny;65;48;S;7;36%;44%;3
Stephenville;Sunshine;66;49;SSE;4;33%;14%;5
Sulphur Springs;Sunny, but cool;65;49;SSE;5;44%;30%;5
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny;65;50;SSW;8;36%;4%;5
Temple;Mostly sunny;66;51;SE;8;41%;60%;5
Terrell;Brilliant sunshine;65;51;SSE;6;44%;27%;5
Tyler;Sunny;66;51;SE;6;47%;30%;5
Uvalde;Partly sunny;67;56;S;5;41%;16%;4
Vernon;Plenty of sunshine;70;46;SSE;9;34%;0%;5
Victoria;Partial sunshine;71;59;NE;10;56%;28%;6
Waco;Mostly sunny;67;53;ESE;7;38%;68%;5
Weslaco;Some sun returning;70;62;NNW;11;54%;42%;4
Wharton;Clearing;69;56;NE;8;61%;28%;5
Wichita Falls;Sunshine;67;49;SSE;7;35%;3%;5
Wink;Mostly sunny;71;47;SE;9;25%;3%;5
Zapata;Mostly cloudy;70;61;E;6;46%;14%;2
