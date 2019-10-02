TX Forecast for Friday, October 4, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Clouds and sunshine;91;66;ESE;9;48%;7%;6

Abilene Dyess;A t-storm in spots;89;64;ENE;9;47%;44%;6

Alice;A t-storm in spots;92;72;E;8;67%;52%;7

Alpine;Mostly cloudy;82;60;SE;7;64%;27%;4

Amarillo;Rain and drizzle;60;54;ENE;10;100%;92%;1

Angleton;Mostly sunny;91;73;ENE;8;70%;44%;6

Arlington;A p.m. t-storm;95;71;ENE;5;54%;73%;6

Austin;Clouds breaking;97;75;SE;3;50%;29%;5

Austin Bergstrom;Clouds breaking;97;73;SE;7;57%;29%;6

Bay;Mostly sunny;94;73;E;8;71%;36%;6

Beaumont;Mostly sunny;94;72;NNE;6;68%;44%;6

Beeville;Clouds breaking;94;72;E;7;65%;41%;6

Borger;Rain and drizzle;59;56;E;9;99%;86%;1

Bowie;A p.m. t-storm;87;64;ENE;5;62%;66%;5

Breckenridge;Clouds and sun;94;67;ENE;6;52%;21%;6

Brenham;Mostly sunny;95;71;SE;5;61%;33%;6

Bridgeport;A p.m. t-storm;91;65;ENE;4;54%;66%;5

Brownsville;A t-storm in spots;90;74;NE;7;70%;55%;7

Brownwood;Partly sunny, warm;93;66;E;7;55%;7%;6

Burnet;Clouds breaking;93;70;E;6;56%;28%;5

Canadian;Rain and drizzle;60;55;E;9;100%;91%;1

Castroville;Some sun returning;95;70;ESE;7;57%;31%;6

Childress;Rain and drizzle;75;57;NNE;13;63%;65%;2

Cleburne;Warm with sunshine;95;70;ENE;6;59%;44%;6

College Station;Partly sunny;95;74;ESE;6;63%;36%;6

Comanche;Warm with sunshine;94;67;E;7;55%;28%;6

Conroe;Partly sunny, warm;93;71;ENE;5;66%;44%;6

Corpus Christi;A t-storm in spots;90;75;E;11;71%;55%;7

Corsicana;Sunshine and warm;95;72;NNE;5;58%;54%;6

Cotulla;Clouds breaking;97;71;ESE;9;58%;34%;6

Dalhart;Rain and drizzle;58;50;SE;14;70%;88%;1

Dallas Love;A p.m. t-storm;95;73;ESE;4;52%;73%;5

Dallas Redbird;A p.m. t-storm;94;71;SE;7;53%;73%;6

Dallas/Ft Worth;A p.m. t-storm;94;72;ESE;6;53%;73%;5

Decatur;A p.m. t-storm;91;67;NE;6;56%;66%;5

Del Rio;Clouds breaking;94;73;SE;9;58%;30%;5

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clouds breaking;92;71;SE;9;61%;32%;5

Denton;A p.m. t-storm;93;68;NE;6;61%;73%;5

Dryden;Partly sunny, warm;91;69;SE;10;60%;27%;4

Dumas;Rain and drizzle;57;52;ESE;10;97%;85%;1

Edinburg;A t-storm in spots;91;74;ENE;6;66%;57%;7

El Paso;Showers and t-storms;81;66;ESE;6;65%;84%;4

Ellington;Mostly sunny, humid;91;74;E;7;65%;38%;6

Falfurrias;A t-storm in spots;91;73;ENE;6;64%;57%;7

Fort Hood;Mostly sunny, warm;95;72;ESE;6;53%;30%;6

Fort Worth;A p.m. t-storm;94;70;ENE;6;53%;73%;6

Fort Worth Alliance;A p.m. t-storm;93;70;E;7;54%;73%;6

Fort Worth Nas;A p.m. t-storm;95;72;SE;6;50%;73%;6

Fort Worth Spinks;A p.m. t-storm;96;69;SE;5;52%;73%;6

Fredericksburg;Some sun returning;91;65;SE;6;57%;29%;6

Gainesville;A shower or t-storm;89;65;NE;6;67%;66%;5

Galveston;Mostly sunny;90;80;E;11;70%;44%;6

Gatesville;Mostly sunny, warm;95;70;E;5;55%;30%;6

Georgetown;Clouds breaking;96;72;E;6;55%;30%;5

Giddings;Lots of sun, warm;96;72;ESE;5;58%;32%;6

Gilmer;A p.m. t-storm;93;69;ENE;4;70%;74%;6

Graham;A p.m. t-storm;92;65;ENE;5;56%;66%;6

Granbury;Lots of sun, warm;96;69;ENE;6;50%;45%;6

Grand Prairie;A p.m. t-storm;95;72;NE;5;54%;73%;6

Greenville;A p.m. t-storm;94;71;NNE;5;53%;74%;5

Guadalupe Pass;Showers and t-storms;72;57;NE;14;78%;72%;2

Hamilton;Sunshine and warm;94;69;E;6;56%;29%;6

Harlingen;A t-storm in spots;89;71;ENE;9;77%;59%;7

Hearne;Lots of sun, warm;96;72;NE;5;58%;36%;6

Hebbronville;A t-storm in spots;89;71;E;7;64%;55%;7

Henderson;A p.m. t-storm;93;71;E;5;66%;74%;6

Hereford;Rain and drizzle;63;55;NE;9;98%;96%;1

Hillsboro;Sunshine and warm;96;72;ENE;6;53%;46%;6

Hondo;Clouds breaking;94;70;SE;9;56%;32%;6

Houston;Mostly sunny;93;74;SE;6;66%;39%;6

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny;92;75;ENE;8;63%;44%;6

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny, warm;94;74;NE;2;61%;36%;6

Houston / Southwest Airport;Lots of sun, humid;92;72;ENE;5;70%;36%;6

Houston Clover;Mostly sunny;93;75;NE;7;64%;36%;6

Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny;93;71;E;5;61%;39%;6

Houston Hull;Mostly sunny;94;74;E;8;69%;35%;6

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny;93;73;ENE;7;64%;39%;6

Huntsville;More sun than clouds;94;72;E;4;64%;55%;6

Ingleside;A t-storm in spots;91;78;E;11;71%;55%;7

Jacksonville;A p.m. t-storm;92;71;ENE;5;64%;74%;6

Jasper;A p.m. t-storm;92;71;NE;4;72%;73%;6

Junction;Clouds breaking;92;67;SE;6;54%;27%;6

Kellyusa Airport;Clouds breaking;95;72;SE;7;57%;18%;6

Kerrville;Clouds breaking;92;66;ESE;6;60%;29%;6

Killeen;Mostly sunny, warm;95;72;ESE;6;53%;30%;6

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny, warm;95;70;ESE;6;57%;30%;6

Kingsville Nas;A t-storm in spots;92;73;E;9;66%;55%;7

La Grange;Mostly sunny;96;72;SE;5;64%;32%;6

Lago Vista;Clouds breaking;94;72;SE;4;59%;28%;5

Lancaster;A p.m. t-storm;94;71;NE;5;58%;73%;6

Laredo;Warm with some sun;94;73;ESE;8;55%;33%;7

Llano;Some sun returning;96;69;ESE;5;55%;8%;5

Longview;A p.m. t-storm;95;71;E;5;64%;74%;6

Lubbock;Rain and drizzle;75;59;ENE;10;79%;65%;2

Lufkin;A p.m. t-storm;92;71;ENE;5;67%;73%;6

Mcallen;A t-storm in spots;92;76;E;9;69%;57%;7

Mcgregor;Warm with sunshine;97;71;ESE;6;55%;44%;6

Mckinney;A p.m. t-storm;92;68;ENE;6;55%;73%;5

Mesquite;A p.m. t-storm;94;71;NNE;5;57%;73%;6

Midland;A t-storm in spots;86;64;ENE;10;57%;55%;4

Midland Airpark;A t-storm in spots;86;64;ENE;10;57%;55%;4

Midlothian;A p.m. t-storm;94;71;SE;3;57%;73%;6

Mineola;A p.m. t-storm;92;70;NE;4;67%;75%;6

Mineral Wells;A p.m. t-storm;94;67;ESE;6;55%;66%;6

Mount Pleasant;A p.m. t-storm;93;69;NE;5;65%;74%;5

Nacogdoches;A p.m. t-storm;93;70;E;5;68%;74%;6

New Braunfels;Clouds breaking;95;72;ESE;7;61%;16%;6

Odessa;A t-storm in spots;87;64;E;11;59%;55%;5

Orange;Mostly sunny;94;71;NNE;5;66%;44%;6

Palacios;Mostly sunny;94;76;E;11;63%;36%;7

Palestine;A p.m. t-storm;92;71;ENE;4;68%;75%;5

Pampa;Rain and drizzle;59;54;E;11;100%;91%;1

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Rain and drizzle;58;51;E;11;75%;85%;1

Paris;A p.m. t-storm;92;68;NNE;5;61%;66%;5

Pecos;Showers and t-storms;89;65;E;9;55%;63%;3

Perryton;Rain and drizzle;57;53;ESE;10;99%;81%;1

Plainview;Rain and drizzle;66;55;ENE;10;91%;81%;1

Pleasanton;Some sun returning;95;69;ESE;6;61%;30%;6

Port Aransas;A t-storm in spots;88;80;E;10;71%;55%;7

Port Isabel;A t-storm in spots;88;78;ENE;9;69%;57%;7

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;92;76;E;9;66%;44%;7

Randolph AFB;Clouds breaking;94;71;SE;7;62%;28%;6

Robstown;A t-storm in spots;90;73;E;9;69%;53%;7

Rockport;A t-storm in spots;91;79;E;10;69%;55%;7

Rocksprings;Some sun returning;88;66;ESE;7;63%;32%;6

San Angelo;Partly sunny, warm;94;65;SE;7;50%;5%;6

San Antonio;Clouds breaking;95;72;SE;7;59%;18%;6

San Antonio Stinson;Clouds breaking;96;74;SE;7;56%;20%;6

San Marcos;Clouds breaking;96;71;ESE;7;58%;30%;6

Seminole;A t-storm in spots;83;59;E;8;67%;55%;2

Sherman-Denison;A shower or t-storm;91;67;NE;6;61%;66%;5

Snyder;A t-storm in spots;84;62;E;8;71%;44%;4

Sonora;Some sun returning;91;66;ESE;8;57%;27%;6

Stephenville;Sunshine and warm;94;68;SE;5;52%;30%;6

Sulphur Springs;A p.m. t-storm;94;71;NE;5;57%;73%;5

Sweetwater;A t-storm in spots;87;64;E;9;60%;44%;5

Temple;Mostly sunny;96;70;ESE;7;60%;30%;6

Terrell;A p.m. t-storm;94;70;NNE;5;60%;74%;6

Tyler;A p.m. t-storm;94;72;ENE;5;64%;74%;6

Uvalde;Clouds breaking;93;69;ESE;7;62%;41%;6

Vernon;Spotty showers;83;63;ENE;9;61%;70%;4

Victoria;Mostly sunny;93;72;E;8;70%;33%;7

Waco;Mostly sunny, warm;97;71;ESE;6;55%;45%;6

Weslaco;A t-storm in spots;91;74;ENE;6;65%;57%;7

Wharton;Mostly sunny;92;71;ESE;6;72%;37%;6

Wichita Falls;Not as hot but humid;84;63;NNE;9;63%;55%;4

Wink;Showers and t-storms;88;63;ESE;12;56%;62%;3

Zapata;A t-storm in spots;93;73;E;6;62%;55%;7

