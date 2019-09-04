TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Friday, September 6, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Partly sunny and hot;97;70;SSE;6;37%;5%;9
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny and hot;97;68;S;5;35%;5%;9
Alice;A morning shower;95;74;SSE;11;69%;69%;7
Alpine;Mostly sunny;85;61;SE;7;54%;2%;10
Amarillo;Partly sunny, warm;94;65;S;10;38%;4%;8
Angleton;Sunny and hot;96;73;SSW;7;60%;2%;9
Arlington;Partly sunny;98;71;SSE;5;44%;1%;8
Austin;Mostly sunny and hot;102;75;SSE;3;40%;4%;9
Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny and hot;101;71;S;5;46%;4%;9
Bay;Sunny and hot;98;76;SSW;7;61%;3%;9
Beaumont;Sunny and hot;98;74;SW;4;60%;2%;9
Beeville;Partly sunny and hot;95;75;SE;9;63%;39%;8
Borger;Partly sunny and hot;97;69;S;9;36%;3%;8
Bowie;Partly sunny, warm;96;69;SE;2;48%;2%;8
Breckenridge;Partly sunny;98;73;SE;6;39%;4%;8
Brenham;Mostly sunny and hot;100;73;S;4;53%;4%;9
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;97;68;SE;2;45%;2%;8
Brownsville;Showers and t-storms;91;78;ESE;7;77%;83%;4
Brownwood;Partly sunny and hot;96;66;SSE;5;46%;4%;9
Burnet;Mostly sunny and hot;97;72;SSE;5;46%;4%;9
Canadian;Mostly sunny and hot;98;67;S;10;39%;4%;8
Castroville;Partly sunny and hot;99;73;S;7;50%;7%;9
Childress;Partly sunny and hot;96;67;S;6;44%;5%;8
Cleburne;Partly sunny and hot;98;72;SSE;5;46%;2%;9
College Station;Mostly sunny and hot;100;73;SSW;3;45%;4%;9
Comanche;Partly sunny and hot;97;70;S;5;44%;4%;9
Conroe;Mostly sunny and hot;99;72;SSW;4;52%;4%;9
Corpus Christi;A morning shower;92;74;SSE;12;73%;64%;7
Corsicana;Mostly sunny and hot;98;72;ESE;4;49%;2%;9
Cotulla;Partly sunny and hot;98;77;SSE;10;53%;40%;8
Dalhart;Partly sunny and hot;97;60;SSE;13;32%;4%;8
Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;100;75;ENE;2;41%;1%;8
Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;99;72;E;4;42%;1%;8
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;97;75;E;3;44%;1%;8
Decatur;Partly sunny;96;71;SSE;4;41%;2%;8
Del Rio;Partly sunny, warm;100;75;SSE;7;46%;22%;9
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Warm with some sun;99;73;SSE;8;46%;20%;9
Denton;Mostly sunny;97;71;ESE;5;48%;1%;8
Dryden;Mostly sunny;96;72;SE;8;47%;11%;9
Dumas;Partly sunny, warm;95;64;S;11;38%;3%;8
Edinburg;Showers and t-storms;91;77;ESE;7;79%;81%;3
El Paso;Mostly sunny;93;71;ESE;6;40%;0%;9
Ellington;Sunshine and hot;96;77;SW;4;51%;2%;9
Falfurrias;Morning showers;92;74;SE;6;71%;98%;5
Fort Hood;Partly sunny and hot;98;74;WNW;4;42%;3%;9
Fort Worth;Partly sunny;98;74;S;5;41%;2%;8
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;99;73;ESE;4;44%;1%;8
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;99;76;ESE;3;39%;2%;8
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny and hot;99;70;E;2;42%;2%;8
Fredericksburg;Partly sunny and hot;95;69;S;6;47%;4%;9
Gainesville;Mostly sunny, warm;96;69;SSE;4;49%;1%;8
Galveston;Sunny and very warm;94;80;SW;7;62%;1%;9
Gatesville;Partly sunny and hot;97;71;SSE;5;45%;3%;9
Georgetown;Mostly sunny and hot;99;74;S;5;47%;4%;9
Giddings;Mostly sunny and hot;101;73;S;4;50%;4%;9
Gilmer;Sunny and hot;99;70;NNW;3;55%;3%;8
Graham;Partly sunny;97;70;SE;4;42%;3%;8
Granbury;Partly sunny and hot;99;72;SE;4;40%;2%;8
Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;98;74;SSE;5;45%;1%;8
Greenville;Sunny and very warm;100;71;ESE;3;41%;0%;8
Guadalupe Pass;Breezy with some sun;83;66;ESE;13;41%;0%;9
Hamilton;Partly sunny and hot;97;72;SSE;5;44%;4%;9
Harlingen;Showers and t-storms;91;75;SE;10;83%;71%;4
Hearne;Mostly sunny and hot;100;72;SSE;4;50%;4%;9
Hebbronville;A shower in the a.m.;89;74;ESE;8;71%;68%;7
Henderson;Sunny and hot;98;69;SW;3;53%;3%;9
Hereford;Partly sunny, warm;95;65;S;8;39%;3%;8
Hillsboro;Partly sunny and hot;98;73;E;5;44%;2%;9
Hondo;Partly sunny and hot;99;71;S;10;45%;9%;9
Houston;Sunny and hot;99;76;SSW;5;54%;3%;9
Houston (Hobby Airport);Sunny and hot;98;77;SSW;6;50%;2%;9
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Sunny and hot;101;78;SW;2;46%;2%;9
Houston / Southwest Airport;Sunny and hot;98;73;SSW;3;57%;2%;9
Houston Clover;Sunny and hot;96;76;SW;4;53%;2%;9
Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny and hot;99;72;SSW;3;48%;4%;9
Houston Hull;Mostly sunny and hot;99;74;SSW;5;55%;3%;9
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny and hot;100;74;SSW;5;46%;4%;9
Huntsville;Mostly sunny and hot;100;73;SSE;4;53%;4%;9
Ingleside;Some sun, a shower;92;77;SSE;11;73%;62%;8
Jacksonville;Sunny and hot;98;71;S;4;49%;3%;9
Jasper;Sunny and hot;98;72;S;3;55%;3%;9
Junction;Partly sunny and hot;98;68;ESE;5;46%;5%;9
Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny and hot;100;74;S;8;45%;5%;9
Kerrville;Partly sunny and hot;96;68;SE;7;50%;5%;9
Killeen;Partly sunny and hot;98;74;WNW;4;42%;3%;9
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny and hot;99;73;NW;4;44%;3%;9
Kingsville Nas;Showers;93;75;SE;11;74%;85%;5
La Grange;Mostly sunny and hot;101;73;S;5;55%;4%;9
Lago Vista;Mostly sunny and hot;97;74;SE;3;47%;4%;9
Lancaster;Mostly sunny and hot;98;71;SSE;4;45%;2%;8
Laredo;A shower or t-storm;90;76;ESE;9;75%;69%;4
Llano;Mostly sunny;99;69;SE;5;46%;4%;9
Longview;Sunny and hot;100;70;WSW;4;53%;3%;8
Lubbock;Partly sunny, warm;93;68;S;8;42%;7%;9
Lufkin;Sunshine and hot;99;71;WSW;3;48%;4%;9
Mcallen;Showers and t-storms;92;77;ESE;9;81%;75%;5
Mcgregor;Mostly sunny and hot;99;73;E;4;44%;2%;9
Mckinney;Plenty of sunshine;97;71;NE;3;46%;0%;8
Mesquite;Mostly sunny;98;72;SSE;4;46%;2%;8
Midland;Partly sunny;93;69;SE;5;44%;8%;9
Midland Airpark;Partly sunny;93;69;SE;5;44%;8%;9
Midlothian;Partly sunny and hot;98;70;ENE;1;44%;1%;8
Mineola;Sunny and hot;97;69;ESE;4;54%;2%;8
Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;98;70;ESE;4;43%;2%;8
Mount Pleasant;Plenty of sunshine;98;69;N;4;51%;2%;8
Nacogdoches;Sunshine and hot;99;68;S;4;55%;3%;9
New Braunfels;Partly sunny and hot;100;73;S;7;48%;4%;9
Odessa;Partly sunny;92;69;SSE;7;51%;9%;9
Orange;Sunny and hot;97;73;SW;4;57%;2%;9
Palacios;Abundant sunshine;96;78;S;10;60%;8%;9
Palestine;Sunny and hot;98;71;SE;4;51%;2%;9
Pampa;Partly sunny, warm;96;68;S;11;35%;4%;8
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny, warm;96;67;SSE;10;33%;4%;8
Paris;Plenty of sunshine;97;71;NNE;4;50%;2%;8
Pecos;Mostly sunny;95;69;SE;6;45%;10%;9
Perryton;Mostly sunny, warm;95;66;S;10;37%;4%;8
Plainview;Partly sunny, warm;91;64;S;7;45%;7%;8
Pleasanton;Partly sunny and hot;99;74;SSE;7;52%;27%;9
Port Aransas;Partly sunny;89;81;SE;10;75%;35%;6
Port Isabel;Showers and t-storms;89;80;ESE;9;76%;76%;4
Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny and hot;95;77;SSE;10;64%;27%;9
Randolph AFB;Partly sunny and hot;99;73;S;8;48%;4%;9
Robstown;A shower in the a.m.;92;76;SSE;10;72%;69%;7
Rockport;Partly sunny, humid;91;79;SE;10;71%;44%;8
Rocksprings;Partly sunny, warm;93;69;SE;7;51%;7%;9
San Angelo;Mostly sunny and hot;98;66;SSE;4;42%;7%;9
San Antonio;Partly sunny and hot;100;74;SSE;7;50%;5%;9
San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny and hot;102;74;S;8;43%;6%;9
San Marcos;Mostly sunny and hot;100;72;S;7;47%;4%;9
Seminole;Mostly sunny;91;66;S;5;47%;7%;9
Sherman-Denison;Sunny and very warm;96;73;S;2;52%;2%;8
Snyder;Mostly sunny;94;70;SW;6;47%;6%;9
Sonora;Mostly sunny;95;68;SSE;6;49%;7%;9
Stephenville;Partly sunny and hot;96;70;ESE;2;40%;4%;9
Sulphur Springs;Plenty of sunshine;99;72;NE;4;46%;2%;8
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny and hot;95;72;SW;6;40%;6%;9
Temple;Mostly sunny and hot;99;73;NNE;5;46%;4%;9
Terrell;Mostly sunny;99;71;SSE;4;47%;2%;8
Tyler;Sunny and hot;100;71;SW;4;50%;3%;8
Uvalde;Partly sunny, warm;96;72;SSE;8;56%;18%;9
Vernon;Partly sunny and hot;100;71;SSE;7;37%;5%;8
Victoria;Partly sunny and hot;99;74;SSE;9;63%;27%;8
Waco;Mostly sunny and hot;98;72;NE;4;43%;4%;9
Weslaco;Showers and t-storms;90;77;ESE;7;76%;66%;3
Wharton;Mostly sunny and hot;98;73;S;6;62%;6%;9
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;98;72;SSE;4;47%;4%;8
Wink;Mostly sunny;94;68;SE;6;40%;9%;9
Zapata;Showers and t-storms;91;75;ESE;6;76%;81%;5
