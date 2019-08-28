TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Friday, August 30, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Mostly sunny;96;75;SE;10;54%;42%;9
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny and hot;96;74;SE;10;49%;41%;9
Alice;Partly sunny and hot;103;75;SE;9;54%;15%;10
Alpine;Clouds and sun;90;67;SSE;6;49%;28%;10
Amarillo;Mostly sunny;96;68;SSE;11;53%;7%;9
Angleton;Showers and t-storms;92;73;SE;4;74%;82%;8
Arlington;Some sun, a t-storm;92;76;SE;6;63%;80%;8
Austin;Sunny and hot;100;77;SE;3;50%;42%;10
Austin Bergstrom;Sunny and hot;99;76;SE;6;58%;41%;10
Bay;A p.m. t-storm;94;76;SE;4;78%;84%;8
Beaumont;A p.m. t-storm;92;76;S;4;75%;81%;9
Beeville;Partly sunny and hot;101;76;SSE;7;52%;16%;10
Borger;Mostly sunny;97;72;SSE;9;49%;5%;9
Bowie;A shower or t-storm;89;72;SSE;5;76%;80%;7
Breckenridge;Mostly sunny;95;76;SE;7;58%;44%;9
Brenham;A p.m. t-storm;97;75;SSE;5;62%;80%;10
Bridgeport;Some sun, a t-storm;91;72;SE;5;69%;80%;9
Brownsville;Mostly sunny and hot;99;78;SE;9;61%;10%;11
Brownwood;Mostly sunny;95;73;SE;6;57%;44%;9
Burnet;Sunny and hot;96;74;SE;5;54%;39%;10
Canadian;Mostly sunny;95;70;SSE;9;58%;6%;9
Castroville;Sunny and very warm;100;74;SE;5;52%;14%;10
Childress;Partly sunny;94;69;SE;8;66%;12%;9
Cleburne;A shower or t-storm;93;75;SSE;6;74%;68%;9
College Station;A p.m. t-storm;96;77;SE;5;66%;80%;10
Comanche;Partly sunny;95;74;SE;7;58%;44%;9
Conroe;Showers and t-storms;93;75;SE;4;69%;83%;8
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny and hot;97;74;SE;9;64%;16%;10
Corsicana;A p.m. t-storm;94;75;SE;6;67%;82%;9
Cotulla;Mostly sunny and hot;104;77;SE;7;47%;10%;10
Dalhart;Sunshine;96;63;SSE;12;52%;6%;9
Dallas Love;A thunderstorm;94;78;SE;6;64%;80%;8
Dallas Redbird;A shower or t-storm;93;75;SE;6;69%;80%;8
Dallas/Ft Worth;Some sun, a t-storm;93;76;SE;7;68%;80%;8
Decatur;Some sun, a t-storm;91;74;SE;5;64%;80%;9
Del Rio;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;SE;9;51%;19%;10
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;100;76;SE;9;52%;17%;10
Denton;A shower or t-storm;91;75;SE;7;67%;80%;8
Dryden;Mostly sunny and hot;99;73;SE;7;51%;21%;10
Dumas;Mostly sunny;95;66;S;10;52%;6%;9
Edinburg;Mostly sunny and hot;102;77;SE;8;49%;13%;11
El Paso;A p.m. t-storm;97;74;SSW;6;41%;76%;10
Ellington;Showers and t-storms;92;78;SSE;4;70%;83%;10
Falfurrias;Partly sunny and hot;102;76;SE;7;48%;15%;10
Fort Hood;Mostly sunny;96;75;SE;6;60%;43%;10
Fort Worth;A shower or t-storm;92;76;SE;6;65%;80%;8
Fort Worth Alliance;A shower or t-storm;93;77;SE;7;67%;80%;8
Fort Worth Nas;Some sun, a t-storm;93;77;SE;6;66%;80%;8
Fort Worth Spinks;A shower or t-storm;94;75;SE;4;68%;81%;8
Fredericksburg;Sunny;96;71;SSE;6;53%;20%;10
Gainesville;A shower or t-storm;91;74;SSE;6;75%;80%;8
Galveston;Showers and t-storms;92;83;SE;6;72%;82%;9
Gatesville;Mostly sunny;95;74;SE;5;59%;43%;9
Georgetown;Sunny and very warm;97;76;SE;6;56%;43%;10
Giddings;Showers and t-storms;98;76;SE;5;57%;82%;10
Gilmer;A shower or t-storm;91;72;SE;5;73%;80%;5
Graham;Partly sunny;92;72;SE;5;65%;44%;9
Granbury;Partial sunshine;94;77;SSE;5;59%;44%;9
Grand Prairie;A shower or t-storm;93;77;SE;6;66%;80%;8
Greenville;Some sun, a t-storm;94;76;SE;5;59%;80%;8
Guadalupe Pass;A p.m. t-storm;89;70;SSW;16;47%;76%;10
Hamilton;Partly sunny;94;73;SE;6;59%;44%;9
Harlingen;Mostly sunny, warm;100;77;SE;11;61%;12%;11
Hearne;A p.m. t-storm;96;74;SE;5;62%;80%;10
Hebbronville;Mostly sunny and hot;101;74;SE;6;46%;8%;10
Henderson;A p.m. t-storm;92;73;SE;5;68%;80%;8
Hereford;Mostly sunny;97;68;S;10;50%;10%;9
Hillsboro;A shower or t-storm;93;76;SE;6;62%;80%;9
Hondo;Mostly sunny and hot;100;73;SE;7;53%;13%;10
Houston;Showers and t-storms;94;77;SSE;4;69%;83%;9
Houston (Hobby Airport);Showers and t-storms;92;79;SSE;5;69%;82%;10
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Showers and t-storms;95;78;SSE;0;64%;83%;10
Houston / Southwest Airport;Showers and t-storms;92;73;SSE;2;77%;83%;10
Houston Clover;Showers and t-storms;92;77;N;3;73%;83%;10
Houston Hooks;Showers and t-storms;93;75;SE;3;70%;82%;10
Houston Hull;Showers and t-storms;93;76;SSE;4;75%;82%;10
Houston Intercontinental;Showers and t-storms;93;76;SE;5;70%;82%;9
Huntsville;A p.m. t-storm;95;75;SE;4;66%;82%;10
Ingleside;Sunshine and humid;95;81;SSE;8;66%;19%;10
Jacksonville;A p.m. t-storm;91;73;SE;4;67%;80%;9
Jasper;A p.m. t-storm;91;73;ESE;3;73%;80%;8
Junction;Mostly sunny and hot;98;74;SSE;5;55%;16%;10
Kellyusa Airport;Sunlit and hot;100;75;SE;6;54%;16%;10
Kerrville;Sunny and hot;97;72;SSE;6;56%;17%;10
Killeen;Mostly sunny;96;75;SE;6;60%;43%;10
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny, warm;96;76;SE;6;61%;44%;10
Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny and hot;101;77;SE;10;58%;15%;10
La Grange;Showers and t-storms;99;76;SSE;4;60%;82%;10
Lago Vista;Abundant sunshine;96;74;SE;5;60%;41%;10
Lancaster;A shower or t-storm;92;75;SSE;5;68%;80%;8
Laredo;Mostly sunny and hot;104;79;SE;7;42%;7%;10
Llano;Sunny and very warm;99;74;SSE;5;52%;30%;10
Longview;A shower or t-storm;93;73;SE;5;68%;80%;7
Lubbock;Mostly sunny;96;71;SSE;10;52%;9%;9
Lufkin;A p.m. t-storm;92;73;SSE;4;76%;82%;9
Mcallen;Mostly sunny and hot;103;77;SE;11;52%;29%;11
Mcgregor;Mostly sunny;97;76;SSE;6;62%;44%;9
Mckinney;A shower or t-storm;92;74;ESE;6;70%;80%;8
Mesquite;Some sun, a t-storm;92;75;SE;6;65%;80%;8
Midland;Mostly sunny and hot;98;73;SSE;10;48%;4%;10
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny and hot;98;73;SSE;10;48%;4%;10
Midlothian;A shower or t-storm;93;73;SE;4;73%;80%;8
Mineola;A shower or t-storm;91;73;SE;5;71%;80%;5
Mineral Wells;Some sun, a t-storm;92;72;SE;7;67%;80%;9
Mount Pleasant;A shower or t-storm;91;71;SE;5;68%;80%;8
Nacogdoches;A p.m. t-storm;92;72;ESE;5;68%;80%;9
New Braunfels;Sunny and hot;100;75;SE;6;51%;23%;10
Odessa;Mostly sunny and hot;97;74;SSE;9;48%;4%;10
Orange;A p.m. t-storm;92;75;SSE;4;71%;80%;9
Palacios;Showers and t-storms;93;81;SE;7;66%;82%;9
Palestine;A p.m. t-storm;92;74;SE;5;64%;80%;8
Pampa;Mostly sunny;95;69;SSE;11;52%;5%;9
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;97;67;SSE;12;50%;5%;9
Paris;A shower or t-storm;91;73;SE;7;63%;80%;8
Pecos;Mostly sunny, warm;97;73;SE;5;45%;6%;10
Perryton;Sunny;95;68;SSE;10;53%;9%;9
Plainview;Mostly sunny;93;67;S;9;58%;12%;9
Pleasanton;Sunny and very warm;101;74;SE;5;53%;16%;10
Port Aransas;Sunshine and humid;91;82;SSE;8;71%;18%;10
Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;93;81;SSE;9;68%;11%;11
Port Lavaca;Showers and t-storms;95;79;SSE;7;62%;82%;10
Randolph AFB;Sunny and hot;99;73;SE;6;57%;21%;10
Robstown;Partly sunny, warm;99;75;SE;8;59%;16%;10
Rockport;Mostly sunny, humid;92;82;SSE;8;67%;21%;10
Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;94;73;SE;7;55%;12%;10
San Angelo;Hot with sunshine;98;74;SSE;8;52%;17%;10
San Antonio;Warm with sunshine;100;75;SE;5;52%;15%;10
San Antonio Stinson;Sunny and hot;102;75;SE;6;49%;16%;10
San Marcos;Sunny and hot;99;75;SE;6;51%;30%;10
Seminole;Partly sunny and hot;95;69;SSE;7;49%;6%;10
Sherman-Denison;A shower or t-storm;91;76;SE;6;78%;80%;6
Snyder;Mostly sunny;96;73;S;8;56%;11%;9
Sonora;Mostly sunny and hot;96;73;SSE;8;54%;13%;10
Stephenville;Partly sunny;93;72;SE;5;62%;44%;9
Sulphur Springs;A shower or t-storm;93;75;SE;6;63%;80%;5
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny and hot;96;74;SSE;9;53%;16%;9
Temple;Mostly sunny, warm;96;75;SSE;7;64%;44%;9
Terrell;Some sun, a t-storm;93;75;SE;6;67%;80%;8
Tyler;A p.m. t-storm;93;74;SE;6;66%;80%;8
Uvalde;Sunshine and hot;99;74;ESE;6;53%;13%;10
Vernon;Mostly sunny;96;74;SE;8;57%;26%;9
Victoria;A p.m. t-storm;98;76;SSE;6;63%;80%;10
Waco;A shower or t-storm;95;77;SSE;7;66%;81%;9
Weslaco;Mostly sunny and hot;101;77;SE;8;50%;12%;11
Wharton;A p.m. t-storm;94;74;SSE;5;71%;82%;10
Wichita Falls;A shower or t-storm;92;74;SSE;6;72%;80%;9
Wink;Mostly sunny and hot;98;72;SSE;8;44%;6%;10
Zapata;Partly sunny and hot;104;78;SE;6;48%;9%;11
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather