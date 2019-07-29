TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Wednesday, July 31, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Mostly sunny;97;75;SSE;6;52%;6%;11
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;97;73;SSE;6;42%;6%;11
Alice;Sunshine and warm;101;72;SE;11;56%;27%;12
Alpine;Mostly sunny;90;64;SE;8;47%;3%;12
Amarillo;Sunshine;97;70;SSE;10;37%;4%;11
Angleton;A t-storm around;90;75;S;6;71%;55%;7
Arlington;Lots of sun, warm;98;75;SE;6;52%;8%;11
Austin;A t-storm around;98;74;SSE;3;54%;55%;12
Austin Bergstrom;A t-storm around;98;72;SSE;7;61%;55%;12
Bay;A t-storm around;93;77;SSE;6;72%;55%;6
Beaumont;A t-storm around;86;74;S;5;73%;76%;4
Beeville;Partly sunny, warm;97;74;SSE;8;60%;32%;12
Borger;Mostly sunny and hot;100;75;SSE;8;36%;4%;11
Bowie;Mostly sunny;96;70;SE;4;55%;0%;11
Breckenridge;Mostly sunny, warm;99;74;ESE;6;46%;2%;11
Brenham;A t-storm around;94;76;S;5;65%;55%;9
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;97;69;ESE;3;51%;0%;11
Brownsville;Sunshine and warm;97;78;SE;11;61%;13%;12
Brownwood;Partly sunny;96;69;SE;6;51%;20%;11
Burnet;Partly sunny, warm;96;72;SSE;5;54%;37%;12
Canadian;Mostly sunny and hot;99;72;SSE;8;41%;4%;11
Castroville;Mostly sunny, warm;99;72;SE;6;59%;40%;12
Childress;Mostly sunny and hot;99;72;SSE;6;46%;3%;11
Cleburne;Mostly sunny;97;74;ESE;6;56%;13%;11
College Station;A t-storm around;95;77;SSE;7;64%;55%;10
Comanche;Partly sunny;95;72;SSE;5;52%;19%;11
Conroe;A t-storm around;91;74;SSE;5;69%;55%;8
Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;96;74;SSE;11;65%;33%;9
Corsicana;Partly sunny;95;76;SE;7;58%;33%;11
Cotulla;Lots of sun, warm;103;74;SE;8;50%;17%;12
Dalhart;Sunny, breezy, hot;99;69;SSE;14;34%;4%;11
Dallas Love;Lots of sun, warm;97;80;SE;5;52%;8%;11
Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny;96;75;SE;6;55%;12%;11
Dallas/Ft Worth;Lots of sun, warm;97;75;ESE;6;53%;5%;11
Decatur;Warm with sunshine;97;74;ESE;5;50%;1%;11
Del Rio;Lots of sun, warm;101;78;ESE;9;52%;15%;12
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny, warm;100;75;ESE;9;56%;15%;12
Denton;Sunny and very warm;98;74;ESE;6;53%;1%;11
Dryden;Warm with sunshine;99;72;SE;10;49%;9%;12
Dumas;Mostly sunny;96;67;SSE;10;37%;4%;11
Edinburg;Mostly sunny, warm;101;76;SE;10;50%;10%;12
El Paso;Partly sunny;97;76;ESE;8;35%;16%;12
Ellington;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;S;5;72%;78%;7
Falfurrias;Partly sunny, warm;101;73;SE;9;48%;33%;12
Fort Hood;A t-storm around;95;74;SSE;6;60%;50%;11
Fort Worth;Lots of sun, warm;98;75;SE;6;49%;3%;11
Fort Worth Alliance;Plenty of sunshine;98;76;ESE;7;52%;2%;11
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny, warm;99;78;ESE;6;48%;3%;11
Fort Worth Spinks;Sunshine and warm;97;71;SE;4;54%;9%;11
Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;94;69;S;6;55%;37%;12
Gainesville;Sunny and very warm;96;73;ESE;6;59%;1%;11
Galveston;A t-storm around;89;81;S;8;72%;76%;10
Gatesville;Warm with some sun;96;73;SSE;5;56%;33%;11
Georgetown;A t-storm around;97;74;SSE;7;56%;55%;11
Giddings;A t-storm around;96;76;S;5;60%;55%;9
Gilmer;Humid with some sun;89;72;SE;4;71%;27%;9
Graham;Mostly sunny;99;72;ESE;5;48%;0%;11
Granbury;Warm with sunshine;100;74;SE;5;48%;8%;11
Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny, warm;98;76;SE;6;51%;8%;11
Greenville;Mostly sunny;97;75;SE;5;53%;11%;10
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, breezy;88;70;ESE;18;39%;0%;12
Hamilton;Mostly sunny;96;72;SSE;5;54%;30%;11
Harlingen;Mostly sunny, breezy;97;74;SE;14;62%;11%;12
Hearne;A t-storm around;95;73;SSE;6;67%;55%;10
Hebbronville;Sunshine and warm;101;73;SE;8;48%;10%;12
Henderson;A t-storm around;88;72;SE;5;72%;45%;7
Hereford;Mostly sunny and hot;97;68;SSE;8;39%;4%;12
Hillsboro;Mostly sunny;96;76;SE;6;49%;27%;11
Hondo;Mostly sunny, warm;99;71;SE;7;57%;35%;12
Houston;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;77;S;5;69%;57%;7
Houston (Hobby Airport);A stray p.m. t-storm;90;78;SSE;6;70%;61%;7
Houston / Dunn Helistop;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;76;SSE;2;69%;59%;7
Houston / Southwest Airport;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;74;N;2;78%;57%;5
Houston Clover;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;SSE;4;71%;58%;7
Houston Hooks;A t-storm around;89;75;SSE;4;72%;55%;10
Houston Hull;A t-storm around;91;76;SSE;5;74%;55%;7
Houston Intercontinental;A t-storm around;90;77;SSE;5;70%;55%;7
Huntsville;A t-storm around;92;75;SSE;5;64%;55%;8
Ingleside;Partly sunny, humid;94;77;SSE;11;67%;35%;12
Jacksonville;Some sunshine;90;73;SE;5;65%;35%;10
Jasper;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;69;SSE;4;79%;77%;5
Junction;Partly sunny, warm;98;70;SSE;5;54%;29%;12
Kellyusa Airport;Sunshine and warm;98;72;SSE;6;59%;44%;12
Kerrville;Mostly sunny;96;70;SSE;6;59%;37%;12
Killeen;A t-storm around;95;74;SSE;6;60%;50%;11
Killeen/Ft Hood;A t-storm around;96;72;SSE;6;62%;50%;11
Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny, warm;99;73;SSE;12;59%;36%;12
La Grange;A t-storm around;97;76;S;5;66%;55%;8
Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;95;74;SSE;4;61%;44%;12
Lancaster;Mostly sunny, warm;96;74;ESE;6;55%;15%;11
Laredo;Partly sunny, warm;104;79;SE;11;43%;9%;12
Llano;Sunshine and warm;99;73;SSE;5;51%;33%;12
Longview;Clouds and sun;90;72;SE;5;69%;44%;7
Lubbock;Mostly sunny;95;70;SE;7;43%;5%;12
Lufkin;A t-storm around;87;70;S;5;78%;76%;8
Mcallen;Mostly sunny, breezy;100;78;SE;14;54%;10%;12
Mcgregor;A t-storm around;96;72;SSE;5;60%;50%;11
Mckinney;Mostly sunny;96;73;SE;5;58%;6%;10
Mesquite;Mostly sunny;96;76;ESE;6;52%;12%;11
Midland;Mostly sunny;96;74;ESE;7;44%;10%;12
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;96;74;ESE;7;44%;10%;12
Midlothian;Lots of sun, warm;96;72;SE;4;59%;17%;11
Mineola;Partly sunny, humid;91;72;SE;5;70%;28%;9
Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny, warm;97;72;SE;5;51%;3%;11
Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny, humid;91;71;SE;5;66%;21%;9
Nacogdoches;A t-storm around;89;71;ESE;5;69%;76%;8
New Braunfels;Sunshine and warm;98;72;SSE;7;58%;44%;12
Odessa;Mostly sunny;95;72;SSE;7;46%;9%;12
Orange;A t-storm around;85;73;S;5;74%;73%;4
Palacios;A t-storm around;93;78;SSE;9;64%;55%;6
Palestine;A t-storm around;91;74;SE;5;61%;50%;11
Pampa;Mostly sunny;97;71;SSE;9;37%;4%;11
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny and hot;99;70;SSE;8;38%;4%;11
Paris;Mostly sunny;92;72;ESE;6;58%;8%;10
Pecos;Mostly sunny;98;72;SE;9;39%;7%;12
Perryton;Mostly sunny and hot;97;71;SSE;10;38%;5%;11
Plainview;Mostly sunny;93;67;SE;6;46%;4%;12
Pleasanton;Mostly sunny, warm;99;73;SE;5;57%;44%;12
Port Aransas;Humid with some sun;90;81;SSE;9;72%;33%;12
Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;92;80;SSE;11;68%;14%;12
Port Lavaca;A t-storm around;94;79;SSE;7;64%;55%;10
Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny;97;71;SSE;7;60%;44%;12
Robstown;Partly sunny;97;73;SSE;10;62%;30%;12
Rockport;Partly sunny, humid;91;80;SSE;9;70%;42%;12
Rocksprings;Partial sunshine;94;71;SE;7;55%;25%;12
San Angelo;Mostly sunny, warm;97;70;SE;6;52%;15%;12
San Antonio;Mostly sunny, warm;99;73;SE;6;58%;44%;12
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny, warm;99;74;SSE;6;50%;44%;12
San Marcos;Mostly sunny, warm;97;72;S;7;56%;44%;12
Seminole;Mostly sunny;94;67;SSE;6;42%;7%;12
Sherman-Denison;Sunshine and warm;97;74;SE;6;58%;1%;11
Snyder;Mostly sunny;96;72;ESE;6;49%;5%;12
Sonora;Partly sunny;95;70;SE;6;52%;19%;12
Stephenville;Mostly sunny;96;72;SE;3;53%;12%;11
Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;94;73;SE;6;58%;16%;9
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny;96;74;SE;6;46%;6%;12
Temple;A t-storm around;95;71;SSE;7;66%;53%;11
Terrell;Mostly sunny;96;75;ESE;6;59%;19%;9
Tyler;Humid with some sun;91;74;SE;6;65%;30%;9
Uvalde;Partly sunny, warm;98;71;ESE;6;60%;23%;12
Vernon;Sunny and hot;101;74;ESE;7;41%;0%;11
Victoria;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;75;SSE;7;68%;56%;12
Waco;A t-storm around;97;73;SSE;8;56%;48%;11
Weslaco;Mostly sunny, warm;99;76;SE;10;50%;10%;12
Wharton;A t-storm around;92;74;SSE;6;71%;55%;7
Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny;97;74;SE;6;52%;0%;11
Wink;Mostly sunny, warm;98;73;SE;10;38%;7%;12
Zapata;Mostly sunny and hot;103;76;SE;9;49%;9%;12
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather