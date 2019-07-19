TX Forecast for Sunday, July 21, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Breezy with sunshine;98;75;S;15;52%;3%;12

Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny, breezy;99;74;S;16;43%;2%;12

Alice;Warm with sunshine;99;74;SE;14;57%;9%;12

Alpine;Mostly sunny;93;68;SE;7;36%;4%;13

Amarillo;Mostly sunny and hot;102;68;S;16;33%;24%;12

Angleton;Thundershower;91;76;SSE;9;72%;60%;12

Arlington;Mostly sunny;97;77;SSE;10;55%;3%;11

Austin;Mostly sunny, warm;99;76;SSE;7;55%;4%;12

Austin Bergstrom;Warm with sunshine;99;73;SSE;11;59%;4%;12

Bay;Thundershower;93;76;SSE;8;72%;60%;12

Beaumont;Thundershower;92;77;SSE;7;69%;62%;12

Beeville;Lots of sun, warm;97;74;SE;11;58%;10%;12

Borger;Mostly sunny and hot;104;70;ESE;13;31%;29%;12

Bowie;Plenty of sunshine;96;72;SSE;11;57%;3%;11

Breckenridge;Sunny and very warm;99;76;SSE;11;42%;2%;12

Brenham;Mostly sunny, warm;96;76;SSE;7;63%;22%;12

Bridgeport;Sunny and very warm;96;75;SSE;10;52%;2%;11

Brownsville;Mostly sunny, warm;97;79;SSE;13;58%;21%;12

Brownwood;Sunny and very warm;98;72;SSE;10;46%;2%;12

Burnet;Mostly sunny;96;73;SSE;9;53%;2%;12

Canadian;Sun, some clouds;101;71;SSE;14;39%;25%;11

Castroville;Mostly sunny, warm;99;73;SE;8;55%;3%;12

Childress;Mostly sunny, breezy;101;74;SSE;17;43%;14%;12

Cleburne;Mostly sunny and hot;97;74;SSE;11;62%;3%;12

College Station;Mostly sunny;96;77;SSE;11;61%;16%;12

Comanche;Sunny and very warm;97;73;SSE;12;48%;4%;12

Conroe;Partly sunny;92;75;SSE;6;70%;32%;12

Corpus Christi;Breezy with sunshine;95;75;SSE;15;65%;11%;12

Corsicana;Sunshine and hot;96;75;SSE;10;60%;3%;12

Cotulla;Mostly sunny, warm;103;75;SE;13;49%;3%;12

Dalhart;Mostly sunny and hot;104;65;S;16;29%;63%;12

Dallas Love;Mostly sunny and hot;98;80;SSE;11;52%;3%;11

Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny;96;74;SSE;12;56%;3%;11

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny, breezy;97;76;SSE;14;54%;3%;11

Decatur;Sunny and seasonable;96;76;SSE;10;50%;3%;12

Del Rio;Sunny, breezy, warm;100;76;SE;15;51%;3%;12

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny, breezy, warm;99;74;SE;14;54%;2%;12

Denton;Sunny and very warm;97;76;SSE;12;56%;3%;11

Dryden;Sunny and very warm;100;72;SE;11;46%;4%;12

Dumas;Mostly sunny and hot;101;66;SSE;14;33%;30%;12

Edinburg;Mostly sunny, warm;100;78;SE;12;48%;11%;12

El Paso;Partly sunny;103;78;S;7;27%;8%;12

Ellington;Thundershower;91;77;SSE;8;67%;60%;12

Falfurrias;Partly sunny, warm;100;74;SE;11;48%;11%;12

Fort Hood;Mostly sunny;97;74;S;12;56%;2%;12

Fort Worth;Sunny and very warm;98;77;SSE;11;51%;3%;11

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny, breezy;97;76;SSE;14;54%;3%;11

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;98;76;SSE;14;49%;3%;11

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny and hot;98;74;SSE;12;53%;3%;12

Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;93;70;SSE;10;54%;2%;12

Gainesville;Plenty of sunshine;95;74;SSE;10;63%;3%;11

Galveston;Thundershower;90;81;SSE;11;74%;66%;12

Gatesville;Mostly sunny and hot;97;74;SSE;9;53%;2%;12

Georgetown;Warm with sunshine;97;75;SSE;9;55%;2%;12

Giddings;Mostly sunny, warm;97;76;SSE;7;57%;10%;12

Gilmer;Mostly sunny, humid;93;73;SSE;6;71%;5%;11

Graham;Sunny and very warm;98;74;SSE;8;42%;2%;12

Granbury;Sunny and hot;99;76;SSE;10;48%;3%;12

Grand Prairie;Warm with sunshine;97;77;SSE;10;55%;3%;11

Greenville;Mostly sunny, warm;97;77;SSE;10;56%;3%;11

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, breezy;95;72;SSE;15;32%;23%;13

Hamilton;Mostly sunny;97;73;SSE;11;51%;2%;12

Harlingen;Mostly sunny, breezy;97;76;SSE;15;59%;18%;12

Hearne;Mostly sunny, warm;96;74;SSE;8;63%;10%;12

Hebbronville;Partly sunny and hot;101;73;SE;10;41%;4%;12

Henderson;Mostly sunny, humid;93;73;S;6;67%;5%;12

Hereford;Mostly sunny and hot;103;66;S;13;33%;17%;12

Hillsboro;Mostly sunny;97;75;SSE;11;55%;2%;12

Hondo;Partly sunny, warm;98;73;SE;12;56%;3%;12

Houston;Sunshine and humid;93;78;SSE;6;66%;33%;12

Houston (Hobby Airport);Thundershower;93;78;SSE;10;65%;60%;12

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny;95;77;SSE;5;60%;33%;12

Houston / Southwest Airport;Thundershower;90;74;SSE;5;75%;60%;12

Houston Clover;Thundershower;92;76;SSE;7;68%;60%;12

Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny;91;75;SSE;6;67%;33%;12

Houston Hull;Partly sunny, humid;92;76;SSE;9;72%;32%;12

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny, humid;92;77;SSE;9;69%;33%;12

Huntsville;Partly sunny;94;76;SSE;6;66%;20%;12

Ingleside;Lots of sun, breezy;93;80;SSE;15;67%;28%;12

Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;93;74;S;6;66%;4%;12

Jasper;Partial sunshine;92;69;S;5;73%;34%;12

Junction;Sunny and very warm;98;73;SSE;11;51%;4%;12

Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;97;74;SE;10;59%;3%;12

Kerrville;Mostly sunny;95;71;SSE;10;57%;2%;12

Killeen;Mostly sunny;97;74;S;12;56%;2%;12

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;97;72;S;13;58%;2%;12

Kingsville Nas;Sunshine and warm;97;75;SE;15;61%;27%;12

La Grange;Sunshine and humid;96;77;SSE;7;63%;12%;12

Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;95;73;SSE;9;59%;2%;12

Lancaster;Mostly sunny;96;75;SSE;10;60%;3%;11

Laredo;Mostly sunny and hot;105;78;SE;15;38%;4%;12

Llano;Mostly sunny;100;72;SSE;8;48%;2%;12

Longview;Humid with sunshine;94;75;S;7;66%;5%;11

Lubbock;Mostly sunny and hot;100;73;S;13;39%;16%;12

Lufkin;Partly sunny;91;73;SSE;7;69%;16%;12

Mcallen;Mostly sunny and hot;100;77;SE;16;51%;11%;12

Mcgregor;Mostly sunny, warm;98;72;SSE;12;57%;2%;12

Mckinney;Mostly sunny;96;76;SSE;14;59%;3%;11

Mesquite;Mostly sunny and hot;96;76;S;10;58%;3%;11

Midland;Mostly sunny and hot;100;74;SSE;14;42%;6%;12

Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny and hot;100;74;SSE;14;42%;6%;12

Midlothian;Mostly sunny and hot;97;72;SSE;11;58%;3%;12

Mineola;Mostly sunny, humid;93;74;SSE;7;70%;3%;11

Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny;97;72;SSE;12;52%;3%;12

Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;93;73;SSE;7;64%;5%;11

Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;94;74;S;6;68%;6%;12

New Braunfels;Mostly sunny and hot;98;74;SSE;9;55%;4%;12

Odessa;Mostly sunny and hot;100;74;SSE;12;41%;6%;12

Orange;A p.m. t-storm;91;76;SSE;6;69%;66%;11

Palacios;Thundershower;93;82;SSE;11;62%;66%;12

Palestine;Partly sunny;94;74;S;7;60%;4%;12

Pampa;Sun, some clouds;100;69;SSE;16;33%;26%;12

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sun, some clouds;102;68;SSE;17;33%;27%;12

Paris;Mostly sunny;94;74;SSE;10;62%;4%;11

Pecos;Mostly sunny and hot;105;76;SSE;7;30%;10%;12

Perryton;Partly sunny;101;68;S;17;34%;32%;11

Plainview;Mostly sunny;97;67;S;12;44%;20%;12

Pleasanton;Mostly sunny and hot;100;73;SE;8;55%;3%;12

Port Aransas;Lots of sun, humid;89;81;SSE;11;74%;13%;12

Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;91;80;SSE;13;65%;21%;12

Port Lavaca;Thundershower;93;78;SSE;10;64%;58%;12

Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny;96;73;SSE;11;61%;4%;12

Robstown;Breezy with sunshine;95;74;SSE;14;63%;10%;12

Rockport;Mostly sunny, humid;90;81;SSE;11;70%;11%;12

Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;93;70;SSE;13;54%;2%;12

San Angelo;Sunny and breezy;100;73;S;14;47%;3%;12

San Antonio;Warm with sunshine;98;75;SE;9;56%;3%;12

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny, warm;99;75;SSE;10;51%;3%;12

San Marcos;Sunshine and warm;98;74;SSE;10;53%;4%;12

Seminole;Mostly sunny and hot;100;70;S;9;37%;11%;12

Sherman-Denison;Plenty of sunshine;96;76;SSE;13;59%;3%;11

Snyder;Mostly sunny, warm;99;72;S;12;46%;7%;12

Sonora;Sunny, breezy, warm;96;72;SSE;14;46%;2%;12

Stephenville;Plenty of sunshine;95;72;SSE;11;52%;4%;12

Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny and hot;96;76;SSE;9;57%;4%;11

Sweetwater;Mostly sunny, breezy;98;74;S;14;41%;4%;12

Temple;Mostly sunny, breezy;96;74;SSE;14;63%;2%;12

Terrell;Mostly sunny, warm;96;76;SSE;10;63%;4%;11

Tyler;Humid with sunshine;95;75;SSE;8;64%;4%;12

Uvalde;Mostly sunny, warm;100;72;SE;9;55%;3%;12

Vernon;Sunny, breezy, hot;103;77;SSE;14;39%;3%;11

Victoria;Mostly sunny, humid;95;75;SSE;10;64%;13%;12

Waco;Mostly sunny and hot;99;76;SSE;15;54%;2%;12

Weslaco;Mostly sunny, warm;99;78;SSE;12;48%;13%;12

Wharton;Mostly sunny;92;74;SE;7;71%;41%;12

Wichita Falls;Sunny, breezy, warm;100;76;SSE;15;49%;3%;11

Wink;Mostly sunny and hot;105;75;SE;13;33%;10%;12

Zapata;Mostly sunny and hot;103;77;SE;11;45%;6%;12

