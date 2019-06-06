TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Saturday, June 8, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Mostly sunny;89;67;ENE;7;64%;0%;12
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;89;66;ENE;7;54%;0%;12
Alice;Partly sunny and hot;102;78;SE;6;59%;7%;12
Alpine;Mostly sunny and hot;96;68;SW;7;25%;0%;13
Amarillo;Partly sunny, nice;85;61;SE;6;58%;3%;12
Angleton;Showers and t-storms;91;74;WSW;6;75%;63%;11
Arlington;Partly sunny;87;69;N;8;59%;5%;12
Austin;Partly sunny;97;74;NE;3;54%;4%;12
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;99;73;NE;6;56%;5%;12
Bay;Showers and t-storms;92;75;SSW;5;77%;70%;11
Beaumont;Showers and t-storms;91;73;SW;7;70%;65%;11
Beeville;Partly sunny and hot;102;77;SE;6;56%;8%;12
Borger;Partly sunny, warmer;86;65;SE;5;54%;4%;12
Bowie;Clouds and sun;82;63;NNE;6;76%;4%;12
Breckenridge;Partly sunny;88;66;E;6;57%;25%;12
Brenham;Partly sunny, humid;94;72;N;6;64%;27%;12
Bridgeport;Clouds and sun;84;65;N;6;69%;1%;12
Brownsville;Mostly sunny;100;80;SSE;10;63%;8%;12
Brownwood;Partly sunny;89;64;ENE;7;59%;0%;12
Burnet;Partly sunny, warm;94;68;NE;7;49%;0%;12
Canadian;Partly sunny, nice;84;63;ESE;5;63%;9%;12
Castroville;Mostly sunny and hot;101;74;ENE;6;49%;0%;12
Childress;Partly sunny;87;63;E;4;63%;4%;12
Cleburne;Partly sunny;87;68;N;8;69%;25%;12
College Station;Partly sunny;93;73;NNE;8;63%;27%;12
Comanche;Partly sunny;88;65;ENE;8;60%;0%;12
Conroe;Showers and t-storms;93;70;NNW;6;66%;61%;12
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;98;79;SSE;9;67%;9%;12
Corsicana;Partly sunny, humid;88;70;N;8;68%;25%;12
Cotulla;Mostly sunny and hot;108;80;SE;5;47%;0%;12
Dalhart;Partly sunny, nice;86;57;SE;9;56%;66%;12
Dallas Love;Partly sunny;88;70;NNE;8;64%;25%;12
Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;87;69;NNE;9;66%;25%;12
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;86;67;NNE;10;67%;5%;12
Decatur;Partly sunny;84;65;NNE;7;61%;2%;12
Del Rio;Mostly sunny and hot;101;75;SE;5;56%;0%;12
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny;100;75;ESE;3;57%;0%;12
Denton;Sun and clouds;85;66;N;8;66%;5%;12
Dryden;Mostly sunny and hot;101;71;ESE;6;33%;0%;12
Dumas;Partly sunny, nice;83;60;SE;7;56%;26%;12
Edinburg;Mostly sunny and hot;106;79;SSE;7;51%;7%;12
El Paso;Warm with sunshine;100;71;WSW;7;17%;0%;13
Ellington;Showers and t-storms;92;77;WSW;6;67%;64%;10
Falfurrias;Mostly sunny and hot;103;76;SE;6;53%;26%;12
Fort Hood;Partly sunny;92;70;ENE;9;58%;3%;12
Fort Worth;Periods of sun;87;69;N;9;58%;3%;12
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;86;68;N;10;66%;3%;12
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;88;70;N;9;63%;2%;12
Fort Worth Spinks;Periods of sun;87;67;NE;7;68%;25%;12
Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny, warm;93;68;ENE;6;47%;0%;12
Gainesville;Clouds and sun;83;65;N;8;73%;25%;8
Galveston;Showers and t-storms;91;78;SW;9;75%;72%;11
Gatesville;Partly sunny;91;67;NNE;7;59%;2%;12
Georgetown;Partly sunny, humid;94;69;NE;7;56%;4%;12
Giddings;Partly sunny;94;70;NNE;6;61%;25%;12
Gilmer;Showers and t-storms;83;67;NW;5;79%;62%;6
Graham;Partly sunny;85;65;ENE;6;63%;25%;11
Granbury;Partly sunny;88;67;NNE;8;58%;25%;12
Grand Prairie;Periods of sun;86;70;N;8;60%;25%;12
Greenville;Some sun, a t-storm;86;69;NNW;7;64%;56%;6
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, windy;95;70;WNW;18;20%;0%;13
Hamilton;Partly sunny;89;66;NE;8;59%;1%;12
Harlingen;Mostly sunny;103;80;SSE;11;59%;8%;12
Hearne;Partly sunny;91;69;NNW;7;69%;27%;12
Hebbronville;Mostly sunny and hot;103;75;SE;6;50%;1%;12
Henderson;Showers and t-storms;85;68;NW;5;75%;60%;10
Hereford;Mostly sunny;89;62;SSE;7;49%;2%;12
Hillsboro;Partly sunny, humid;88;68;NNW;8;60%;8%;12
Hondo;Mostly sunny and hot;101;76;E;5;55%;0%;12
Houston;Showers and t-storms;94;75;NNW;6;69%;62%;11
Houston (Hobby Airport);A shower or t-storm;94;76;SW;8;65%;59%;11
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Showers and t-storms;95;77;WSW;2;67%;62%;10
Houston / Southwest Airport;Showers and t-storms;92;73;N;3;76%;63%;11
Houston Clover;Showers and t-storms;93;75;SW;5;69%;64%;10
Houston Hooks;Showers and t-storms;92;71;NE;6;68%;61%;12
Houston Hull;Showers and t-storms;92;72;SSW;6;78%;64%;11
Houston Intercontinental;A shower or t-storm;92;74;NE;7;72%;58%;11
Huntsville;Showers and t-storms;91;72;NNW;7;68%;61%;12
Ingleside;Partly sunny, warm;93;81;SSE;9;76%;12%;12
Jacksonville;Showers and t-storms;86;69;NNW;5;73%;61%;11
Jasper;Showers and t-storms;89;68;NW;6;74%;64%;11
Junction;Mostly sunny;96;71;ENE;4;55%;0%;12
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny and hot;100;76;E;5;57%;0%;12
Kerrville;Mostly sunny, warm;96;70;ENE;6;47%;0%;12
Killeen;Partly sunny;92;70;ENE;9;58%;3%;12
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny, humid;93;69;ENE;8;60%;4%;12
Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;101;78;SE;7;64%;27%;12
La Grange;Partly sunny, humid;96;72;NE;5;70%;26%;12
Lago Vista;Partly sunny;93;72;ENE;4;59%;2%;12
Lancaster;Partly sunny;86;68;N;8;63%;25%;12
Laredo;Very hot;109;81;ESE;6;38%;0%;12
Llano;Partly sunny;96;69;ENE;6;52%;0%;12
Longview;Showers and t-storms;85;68;NNW;6;75%;62%;8
Lubbock;Mostly sunny;89;64;SE;6;49%;2%;12
Lufkin;Showers and t-storms;87;70;NNW;6;72%;62%;11
Mcallen;Mostly sunny;105;80;SSE;8;53%;7%;12
Mcgregor;Partly sunny, humid;91;69;NNE;9;66%;9%;12
Mckinney;Partly sunny;84;65;N;8;74%;25%;8
Mesquite;Partly sunny;85;69;N;8;64%;25%;12
Midland;Mostly sunny;96;69;ESE;5;48%;1%;12
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;96;69;ESE;5;48%;1%;12
Midlothian;Partly sunny;87;68;NNE;7;71%;25%;12
Mineola;Showers and t-storms;83;68;NNW;7;79%;60%;6
Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;86;66;N;8;66%;2%;12
Mount Pleasant;Showers and t-storms;82;66;NNW;7;77%;70%;6
Nacogdoches;Showers and t-storms;86;68;NW;6;77%;61%;9
New Braunfels;Partly sunny and hot;99;73;ENE;7;55%;1%;12
Odessa;Mostly sunny;95;68;ESE;7;37%;1%;12
Orange;Showers and t-storms;89;73;SW;7;73%;66%;11
Palacios;Showers and t-storms;92;78;S;9;73%;69%;12
Palestine;A shower or t-storm;87;69;NNW;6;70%;55%;12
Pampa;Partly sunny;84;62;SE;5;56%;5%;12
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;84;61;ESE;3;59%;6%;12
Paris;Some sun, a t-storm;81;66;NNW;7;75%;59%;5
Pecos;Mostly sunny, warm;101;69;SSE;6;30%;2%;12
Perryton;Partly sunny;85;63;SE;5;52%;9%;12
Plainview;Mostly sunny, nice;85;60;SE;6;62%;3%;12
Pleasanton;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;E;5;52%;0%;12
Port Aransas;Partly sunny, humid;89;82;SSE;9;79%;11%;12
Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;94;81;SSE;12;71%;8%;12
Port Lavaca;Showers and t-storms;94;79;S;7;65%;61%;12
Randolph AFB;Partly sunny, warm;98;76;ENE;6;59%;0%;12
Robstown;Partly sunny and hot;99;77;SSE;6;66%;27%;12
Rockport;Partly sunny, humid;91;80;SSE;8;73%;14%;12
Rocksprings;Mostly sunny, warm;95;70;E;5;43%;0%;12
San Angelo;Mostly sunny;92;68;ENE;4;58%;0%;12
San Antonio;Mostly sunny and hot;101;76;ENE;6;51%;0%;12
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;102;76;E;5;50%;0%;12
San Marcos;Partly sunny and hot;98;72;ENE;7;54%;2%;12
Seminole;Mostly sunny;94;63;SE;6;38%;2%;12
Sherman-Denison;A shower or t-storm;82;65;NNE;7;80%;55%;6
Snyder;Mostly sunny;89;65;ESE;6;56%;1%;12
Sonora;Mostly sunny;95;70;E;5;44%;0%;12
Stephenville;Partly sunny;88;66;NNW;7;63%;0%;12
Sulphur Springs;A shower or t-storm;85;68;NNW;8;71%;58%;6
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny;89;67;ESE;6;54%;1%;12
Temple;Partly sunny, humid;91;69;NE;9;67%;9%;12
Terrell;Partly sunny, humid;85;68;N;8;67%;26%;12
Tyler;Showers and t-storms;85;69;NNW;6;74%;60%;8
Uvalde;Mostly sunny, warm;100;74;ENE;5;53%;0%;12
Vernon;Partly sunny;88;66;E;6;49%;1%;12
Victoria;Partly sunny;98;76;SSE;7;67%;22%;12
Waco;Partly sunny;91;69;NNE;9;61%;9%;12
Weslaco;Mostly sunny and hot;105;79;SSE;7;52%;8%;12
Wharton;Showers and t-storms;93;72;SW;5;73%;62%;12
Wichita Falls;Sunny intervals;86;64;NNE;7;68%;0%;12
Wink;Mostly sunny;100;67;SE;7;35%;2%;12
Zapata;Mostly sunny and hot;108;79;ESE;5;47%;2%;12
_____
