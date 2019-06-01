TX Forecast for Monday, June 3, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Partly sunny;89;71;SSE;9;67%;36%;10

Abilene Dyess;Sun and clouds;88;70;S;9;60%;39%;10

Alice;Partly sunny;95;75;SE;10;65%;44%;11

Alpine;Mostly cloudy;84;64;SE;8;58%;67%;9

Amarillo;Thunderstorms;79;63;SE;9;79%;88%;9

Angleton;Partly sunny, humid;91;73;SSE;6;67%;7%;12

Arlington;A t-storm in spots;90;74;SE;6;65%;55%;7

Austin;Partly sunny;93;72;S;2;60%;4%;12

Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;95;72;S;8;61%;4%;12

Bay;Clouds and sun;91;74;SSE;5;69%;7%;11

Beaumont;Partly sunny, warm;94;73;SSW;6;66%;11%;12

Beeville;Clouds and sun;94;76;SE;7;64%;17%;8

Borger;Thunderstorms;81;65;SE;8;80%;79%;10

Bowie;Thunderstorms;85;71;SE;4;82%;75%;9

Breckenridge;Clouds and sun;91;72;SSE;7;60%;41%;10

Brenham;Partly sunny, warm;94;73;S;5;68%;12%;12

Bridgeport;Showers and t-storms;88;71;ESE;4;71%;77%;9

Brownsville;Clouds and sun;93;79;ESE;11;70%;35%;8

Brownwood;Clouds and sun;89;68;SSE;8;65%;8%;11

Burnet;Partly sunny;91;71;SSE;6;62%;4%;12

Canadian;Thunderstorms;80;65;SE;9;78%;86%;12

Castroville;Humid with some sun;92;74;SE;7;70%;27%;9

Childress;Thunderstorms;83;68;S;8;81%;74%;9

Cleburne;A t-storm in spots;91;72;SE;8;74%;46%;11

College Station;Some sun;94;72;SSE;5;63%;15%;12

Comanche;Periods of sun;90;68;SSE;8;65%;10%;11

Conroe;Partly sunny;95;71;S;5;61%;16%;12

Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;92;78;SE;12;67%;30%;8

Corsicana;Partly sunny;91;73;ESE;6;69%;34%;9

Cotulla;Clouds and sun;97;75;SE;9;60%;28%;7

Dalhart;A strong t-storm;80;59;S;10;74%;84%;12

Dallas Love;A t-storm in spots;91;76;SE;5;61%;55%;7

Dallas Redbird;A t-storm in spots;90;74;SE;7;65%;48%;7

Dallas/Ft Worth;A t-storm in spots;89;75;SE;7;65%;55%;7

Decatur;A shower or t-storm;86;71;SE;6;72%;72%;8

Del Rio;Breezy with some sun;93;74;SE;15;66%;33%;8

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;92;72;SE;12;68%;33%;8

Denton;Some sun, a t-storm;88;73;SE;7;69%;68%;8

Dryden;Partly sunny, humid;89;72;SE;13;63%;66%;10

Dumas;Thunderstorms;77;61;SSE;8;78%;87%;9

Edinburg;Partly sunny;94;78;ESE;10;65%;36%;12

El Paso;A t-storm in spots;96;70;SSE;6;28%;55%;12

Ellington;Partly sunny;94;75;S;4;59%;10%;12

Falfurrias;Partly sunny;94;76;ESE;8;65%;32%;11

Fort Hood;Partly sunny;92;72;SSE;7;59%;4%;12

Fort Worth;A t-storm in spots;90;74;SE;7;60%;48%;8

Fort Worth Alliance;A shower or t-storm;89;73;SE;9;67%;67%;7

Fort Worth Nas;A t-storm in spots;91;75;SE;7;63%;48%;8

Fort Worth Spinks;A t-storm in spots;91;72;SE;5;66%;47%;7

Fredericksburg;Sun and clouds;88;70;SSE;7;66%;8%;11

Gainesville;A t-storm in spots;84;70;SE;6;72%;55%;7

Galveston;Partly sunny;89;79;SSE;6;71%;7%;12

Gatesville;Partly sunny;92;71;SSE;6;62%;4%;12

Georgetown;Partly sunny;92;72;SSE;6;63%;3%;12

Giddings;Partly sunny, warm;93;72;SSE;5;67%;10%;11

Gilmer;A t-storm in spots;88;71;E;4;72%;49%;10

Graham;A shower or t-storm;89;70;SE;5;72%;74%;8

Granbury;A t-storm in spots;92;72;SE;7;63%;54%;11

Grand Prairie;A t-storm in spots;90;74;SE;6;62%;48%;7

Greenville;A t-storm in spots;90;74;ESE;5;59%;53%;6

Guadalupe Pass;A strong t-storm;84;64;SSE;20;59%;74%;11

Hamilton;Humid with some sun;91;69;SSE;8;63%;7%;12

Harlingen;Partly sunny, humid;94;78;SE;13;67%;36%;11

Hearne;Partly sunny, humid;93;71;SSE;5;69%;17%;12

Hebbronville;Partial sunshine;92;75;ESE;8;64%;44%;9

Henderson;Partly sunny, humid;90;71;ENE;4;68%;26%;8

Hereford;A strong t-storm;81;62;S;9;69%;84%;10

Hillsboro;A t-storm in spots;91;72;SE;7;61%;44%;9

Hondo;Clouds and sunshine;92;72;SE;9;65%;27%;6

Houston;Partial sunshine;95;74;S;5;64%;10%;12

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;94;74;S;6;58%;9%;12

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny, warm;96;74;S;0;55%;9%;12

Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny, humid;93;70;N;2;68%;9%;12

Houston Clover;Partly sunny, humid;93;73;S;4;62%;9%;12

Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;94;72;SSE;3;59%;12%;12

Houston Hull;Partly sunny;94;73;SSE;5;66%;9%;12

Houston Intercontinental;Humid with some sun;95;75;SSE;6;62%;12%;12

Huntsville;Partly sunny, warm;94;72;S;4;63%;24%;12

Ingleside;Partly sunny, humid;89;79;SE;10;74%;44%;8

Jacksonville;Partly sunny, humid;90;72;E;4;66%;35%;8

Jasper;Partly sunny;94;70;SE;3;64%;30%;12

Junction;Variable cloudiness;92;71;SSE;7;61%;10%;12

Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny, humid;92;72;SSE;8;66%;27%;9

Kerrville;Clouds and sun;89;71;SE;8;70%;10%;11

Killeen;Partly sunny;92;72;SSE;7;59%;4%;12

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny, humid;92;71;SSE;7;62%;4%;12

Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny, humid;93;76;SE;11;68%;36%;11

La Grange;Clouds and sun;94;74;SSE;4;73%;9%;7

Lago Vista;Partly sunny, humid;90;70;S;4;65%;4%;12

Lancaster;A t-storm in spots;89;73;SE;6;67%;48%;7

Laredo;Warm with some sun;97;78;SE;11;57%;11%;9

Llano;Sun and clouds;93;71;SSE;6;63%;4%;12

Longview;Partly sunny;91;72;E;4;66%;24%;10

Lubbock;A strong t-storm;82;65;SSE;9;78%;85%;8

Lufkin;Partly sunny;93;71;SE;3;64%;32%;12

Mcallen;Partly sunny, humid;95;79;SE;11;63%;44%;12

Mcgregor;Partly sunny;94;72;SE;8;64%;9%;12

Mckinney;Some sun, a t-storm;87;73;SE;6;75%;68%;7

Mesquite;A t-storm in spots;89;73;SE;7;65%;50%;7

Midland;Mostly cloudy, humid;86;70;SSE;10;73%;55%;6

Midland Airpark;Mostly cloudy, humid;86;70;SSE;10;73%;55%;6

Midlothian;A t-storm in spots;90;72;SE;4;69%;47%;6

Mineola;Partly sunny, humid;88;72;ESE;5;73%;37%;7

Mineral Wells;A t-storm in spots;89;70;SE;6;68%;48%;9

Mount Pleasant;A t-storm in spots;87;70;ESE;5;67%;48%;9

Nacogdoches;Clouds and sun;92;71;E;4;65%;32%;11

New Braunfels;Sunny intervals;92;73;SSE;7;69%;27%;8

Odessa;Mostly cloudy, humid;85;70;SSE;12;67%;75%;6

Orange;Partly sunny, warm;92;72;SSW;5;64%;11%;12

Palacios;Partly sunny;91;77;SSE;8;70%;7%;12

Palestine;Partly sunny;91;71;E;4;66%;35%;9

Pampa;A heavy thunderstorm;79;64;SSE;10;78%;66%;9

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Thunderstorms;81;63;S;8;76%;78%;10

Paris;A t-storm in spots;85;70;SE;5;70%;52%;9

Pecos;Turning cloudy;88;70;SE;10;58%;74%;11

Perryton;Thunderstorms;81;64;SSE;10;70%;84%;12

Plainview;A strong t-storm;79;63;SSE;10;82%;80%;8

Pleasanton;Clouds and sun;93;74;SE;6;72%;7%;6

Port Aransas;Mostly sunny, humid;86;80;ESE;9;80%;44%;10

Port Isabel;Partly sunny;88;80;ESE;12;77%;44%;9

Port Lavaca;Sun and clouds;90;78;SE;8;71%;7%;9

Randolph AFB;Humid with some sun;91;73;SSE;8;69%;5%;6

Robstown;Partly sunny;91;76;SE;10;69%;30%;11

Rockport;Sunshine and humid;88;79;ESE;9;76%;28%;11

Rocksprings;Clouds and sun;87;71;SE;11;70%;29%;10

San Angelo;Partly sunny;88;69;S;7;64%;12%;9

San Antonio;Humid with some sun;93;75;SE;7;71%;7%;9

San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;94;77;SSE;7;57%;7%;8

San Marcos;Clouds and sun;92;73;SSE;7;69%;27%;8

Seminole;A strong t-storm;83;65;SSE;9;72%;81%;8

Sherman-Denison;A t-storm in spots;83;71;SE;6;80%;57%;6

Snyder;Variable cloudiness;85;69;SSE;10;74%;74%;8

Sonora;Variable cloudiness;89;72;SSE;11;63%;29%;11

Stephenville;Partly sunny, humid;89;70;SSE;5;62%;16%;12

Sulphur Springs;A t-storm in spots;88;72;ESE;5;65%;51%;8

Sweetwater;Mostly cloudy;87;69;SSE;10;66%;70%;7

Temple;Partly sunny, humid;92;70;SSE;7;67%;5%;12

Terrell;A t-storm in spots;89;73;ESE;6;69%;52%;7

Tyler;Partly sunny, humid;90;73;E;5;64%;35%;8

Uvalde;Episodes of sunshine;91;73;SE;8;72%;32%;6

Vernon;Thunderstorms;86;71;ESE;9;68%;84%;10

Victoria;Sun and clouds;93;75;SE;8;72%;7%;9

Waco;Partly sunny;93;73;SE;7;60%;13%;12

Weslaco;Partly sunny;94;77;ESE;10;65%;37%;12

Wharton;Humid with some sun;92;72;SSE;5;72%;8%;12

Wichita Falls;Thunderstorms;86;71;SE;8;78%;74%;10

Wink;Mostly cloudy, humid;87;70;SSE;12;66%;74%;11

Zapata;Partly sunny;95;77;ESE;8;62%;56%;11

