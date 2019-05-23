TX Forecast for Saturday, May 25, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;A severe t-storm;85;68;SSE;18;70%;84%;5

Abilene Dyess;A severe t-storm;85;68;SSE;18;61%;84%;7

Alice;Some sun returning;91;76;SE;18;65%;30%;11

Alpine;A shower in the a.m.;88;65;SE;9;44%;66%;13

Amarillo;A severe t-storm;78;61;S;12;69%;76%;7

Angleton;Variable cloudiness;86;75;SE;14;69%;33%;7

Arlington;Misty in the morning;87;71;S;11;65%;73%;7

Austin;Misty in the morning;90;71;SSE;10;61%;71%;8

Austin Bergstrom;Misty in the morning;92;73;SSE;15;62%;67%;8

Bay;Variable cloudiness;87;75;SE;13;69%;15%;7

Beaumont;Mostly cloudy, humid;88;74;SE;9;69%;30%;10

Beeville;Clouds breaking;90;77;SE;14;65%;44%;11

Borger;A severe t-storm;79;64;SSE;9;65%;87%;8

Bowie;Low clouds breaking;85;67;SSE;15;70%;31%;7

Breckenridge;Misty in the morning;88;71;SSE;14;62%;54%;7

Brenham;Clouds breaking;90;73;SE;9;68%;33%;9

Bridgeport;Low clouds breaking;87;67;SSE;13;66%;31%;7

Brownsville;Clouds breaking;92;78;SE;16;66%;29%;8

Brownwood;Morning mist;85;69;SSE;11;70%;63%;7

Burnet;Misty in the morning;86;71;SSE;8;67%;74%;7

Canadian;A severe t-storm;74;64;S;9;88%;87%;3

Castroville;Misty in the morning;89;74;SE;9;69%;63%;9

Childress;Severe thunderstorms;81;65;SE;15;82%;88%;4

Cleburne;Morning mist;86;70;SSE;14;78%;79%;7

College Station;Clouds breaking;90;71;SE;14;64%;33%;9

Comanche;Morning mist;85;69;SSE;11;70%;68%;8

Conroe;Clouds breaking;90;72;SE;9;67%;32%;11

Corpus Christi;Clouds breaking;89;77;SE;20;68%;17%;7

Corsicana;Mist in the morning;88;70;SSE;10;70%;63%;7

Cotulla;Mist in the morning;97;77;ESE;17;55%;55%;11

Dalhart;Mostly sunny, warmer;80;53;SE;10;53%;33%;12

Dallas Love;Misty in the morning;90;73;SSE;14;58%;66%;7

Dallas Redbird;Mist in the morning;87;70;SSE;14;64%;52%;7

Dallas/Ft Worth;Misty in the morning;88;70;SSE;17;62%;67%;7

Decatur;Low clouds breaking;85;69;SSE;10;65%;31%;7

Del Rio;Mist in the morning;92;76;SE;18;65%;76%;7

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mist in the morning;91;75;ESE;19;68%;78%;7

Denton;Misty in the morning;87;70;S;14;66%;72%;7

Dryden;A severe t-storm;89;72;SE;17;64%;70%;4

Dumas;Partly sunny;76;58;S;9;51%;44%;12

Edinburg;Clouds breaking;94;78;SE;16;57%;30%;11

El Paso;Mostly sunny;89;63;W;7;14%;0%;12

Ellington;Variable cloudiness;87;76;SE;12;65%;32%;7

Falfurrias;Clouds breaking;93;78;SE;12;62%;30%;11

Fort Hood;Misty in the morning;88;70;SSE;15;66%;85%;7

Fort Worth;Mist in the morning;88;71;S;12;62%;47%;7

Fort Worth Alliance;Mist in the morning;88;70;SSE;17;63%;76%;7

Fort Worth Nas;Mist in the morning;89;71;SSE;16;62%;47%;7

Fort Worth Spinks;Morning mist;88;69;SSE;14;66%;75%;7

Fredericksburg;Mist in the morning;84;70;SSE;9;72%;63%;8

Gainesville;Low clouds breaking;85;68;SSE;12;71%;30%;7

Galveston;Variable cloudiness;84;78;SE;15;73%;32%;10

Gatesville;Misty in the morning;87;71;SSE;9;69%;84%;7

Georgetown;Misty in the morning;88;72;SSE;10;66%;67%;7

Giddings;Some sun returning;89;72;SSE;7;69%;34%;8

Gilmer;Clouds breaking;88;67;SSE;6;75%;30%;9

Graham;Low clouds breaking;86;69;SSE;9;66%;34%;7

Granbury;Morning mist;88;71;SSE;10;63%;70%;7

Grand Prairie;Misty in the morning;88;72;S;11;63%;50%;7

Greenville;Some sun returning;89;72;SSE;9;62%;44%;7

Guadalupe Pass;Sunny and breezy;85;64;ENE;18;18%;31%;13

Hamilton;Mist in the morning;86;70;SSE;13;71%;85%;7

Harlingen;Clouds breaking;92;77;SE;20;63%;29%;11

Hearne;Low clouds breaking;89;71;SSE;8;74%;33%;8

Hebbronville;Clouds breaking;92;75;SE;13;63%;27%;11

Henderson;Clouds breaking;89;68;S;6;69%;30%;11

Hereford;Severe thunderstorms;78;62;S;11;66%;75%;12

Hillsboro;Mist in the morning;87;71;SSE;11;67%;66%;7

Hondo;Mist in the morning;90;72;SE;16;67%;59%;8

Houston;Clouds breaking;88;75;SE;9;70%;32%;9

Houston (Hobby Airport);Variable cloudiness;88;75;SE;14;62%;33%;7

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Clouds breaking;90;76;SE;6;60%;32%;9

Houston / Southwest Airport;Variable cloudiness;87;73;SE;9;70%;32%;7

Houston Clover;Variable cloudiness;87;75;SE;12;67%;32%;7

Houston Hooks;Clouds breaking;89;74;SE;10;62%;32%;9

Houston Hull;Clouds breaking;88;74;SE;14;68%;32%;9

Houston Intercontinental;Clouds breaking;89;74;SE;14;67%;32%;9

Huntsville;Clouds breaking;90;72;SE;7;65%;14%;9

Ingleside;Clouds breaking;87;78;SE;18;73%;30%;8

Jacksonville;Clouds breaking;88;69;S;6;69%;32%;9

Jasper;Clouds breaking;90;68;S;5;68%;30%;11

Junction;Morning mist;87;73;SE;16;64%;59%;7

Kellyusa Airport;Clouds breaking;89;72;SE;15;68%;44%;9

Kerrville;Morning mist;85;71;SE;10;70%;75%;7

Killeen;Misty in the morning;88;70;SSE;15;66%;85%;7

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mist in the morning;89;70;SSE;15;67%;75%;7

Kingsville Nas;Clouds breaking;90;77;SE;19;67%;33%;11

La Grange;Clouds breaking;90;73;SE;7;75%;33%;8

Lago Vista;Mist in the morning;86;70;SE;14;69%;67%;8

Lancaster;Morning mist;87;70;SSE;10;68%;63%;7

Laredo;Breezy with some sun;98;78;SE;17;54%;10%;12

Llano;Misty in the morning;88;72;SSE;8;68%;87%;7

Longview;Some sun returning;90;69;S;7;69%;12%;11

Lubbock;Severe thunderstorms;79;66;SSE;12;83%;87%;6

Lufkin;Clouds breaking;89;67;SSE;8;66%;14%;11

Mcallen;Clouds breaking;94;79;SE;19;60%;29%;11

Mcgregor;Misty in the morning;89;71;SSE;16;68%;70%;8

Mckinney;Low clouds breaking;87;71;SSE;15;66%;44%;7

Mesquite;Morning mist;87;70;S;10;66%;59%;7

Midland;A severe t-storm;86;69;SE;15;78%;81%;6

Midland Airpark;A severe t-storm;86;69;SE;15;78%;81%;6

Midlothian;Misty in the morning;88;69;SSE;14;68%;56%;7

Mineola;Some sun returning;88;68;SSE;6;74%;33%;9

Mineral Wells;Misty in the morning;88;67;SE;15;66%;82%;7

Mount Pleasant;Clouds breaking;87;67;SSE;6;69%;12%;11

Nacogdoches;Clouds breaking;89;68;S;6;71%;9%;11

New Braunfels;Clouds breaking;89;73;SE;11;70%;44%;8

Odessa;A severe t-storm;85;70;SSE;15;66%;72%;6

Orange;Variable cloudiness;87;74;SSE;8;68%;14%;10

Palacios;Clouds breaking;87;78;SE;17;72%;15%;8

Palestine;Some sun returning;88;70;SSE;6;69%;33%;9

Pampa;A dangerous t-storm;75;62;S;11;73%;87%;4

Pampa / Mesa Vista;A severe t-storm;78;61;S;10;77%;84%;5

Paris;Clouds breaking;86;68;SSE;8;69%;33%;9

Pecos;Partial sunshine;91;69;SE;7;42%;44%;12

Perryton;A severe t-storm;77;63;S;10;69%;84%;8

Plainview;Severe thunderstorms;76;62;S;11;87%;87%;4

Pleasanton;Clouds breaking;90;75;SE;11;66%;44%;9

Port Aransas;Clouds breaking;85;79;SE;14;79%;15%;8

Port Isabel;Clouds breaking;87;79;SE;17;73%;29%;8

Port Lavaca;Clouds breaking;86;77;SE;13;75%;17%;8

Randolph AFB;Clouds breaking;88;71;SE;15;69%;39%;9

Robstown;Clouds breaking;89;76;SE;18;69%;30%;8

Rockport;Some sun returning;85;78;SE;15;76%;17%;8

Rocksprings;Misty in the morning;84;70;SE;15;75%;63%;7

San Angelo;Mist in the morning;87;71;ENE;16;66%;63%;7

San Antonio;Some sun returning;89;74;SE;11;72%;44%;9

San Antonio Stinson;Clouds breaking;91;75;SE;14;59%;44%;9

San Marcos;Clouds breaking;88;72;SE;11;67%;44%;8

Seminole;A severe t-storm;82;66;SSE;10;70%;70%;7

Sherman-Denison;Low clouds breaking;85;70;SSE;14;69%;30%;7

Snyder;A severe t-storm;83;67;SSE;14;76%;84%;6

Sonora;Mist in the morning;85;71;SE;17;66%;61%;7

Stephenville;Mist in the morning;86;67;SSE;14;69%;84%;8

Sulphur Springs;Clouds breaking;88;71;SSE;8;66%;15%;7

Sweetwater;A severe t-storm;84;69;SSE;14;72%;84%;5

Temple;Mist in the morning;88;70;SSE;16;71%;51%;8

Terrell;Clouds breaking;87;70;SSE;10;71%;44%;7

Tyler;Some sun returning;89;70;S;8;68%;33%;9

Uvalde;Mist in the morning;90;73;SE;10;70%;62%;7

Vernon;Severe thunderstorms;86;69;SSE;15;64%;86%;7

Victoria;Clouds breaking;89;75;SE;14;73%;19%;8

Waco;Mist in the morning;89;70;SSE;15;64%;55%;8

Weslaco;Clouds breaking;93;77;SE;15;58%;29%;11

Wharton;Clouds breaking;87;72;SE;10;74%;14%;9

Wichita Falls;Low clouds breaking;86;69;SSE;16;70%;70%;7

Wink;Partly sunny;89;71;SE;12;51%;44%;12

Zapata;Low clouds breaking;96;77;SE;12;58%;10%;11

