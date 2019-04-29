TX Forecast for Wednesday, May 1, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Severe thunderstorms;86;66;SSE;19;76%;74%;3

Abilene Dyess;Severe thunderstorms;86;66;S;18;65%;74%;4

Alice;A shower in spots;88;72;SSE;20;76%;46%;7

Alpine;Partly sunny;85;55;NNE;11;19%;19%;12

Amarillo;A t-storm in spots;79;48;SW;13;50%;55%;6

Angleton;Some sun returning;83;72;SSE;19;76%;35%;6

Arlington;Severe thunderstorms;81;71;S;14;79%;87%;3

Austin;A t-storm in spots;84;71;SSE;12;74%;56%;3

Austin Bergstrom;A t-storm in spots;85;72;SE;18;76%;55%;3

Bay;Clouds breaking;83;73;SSE;18;79%;34%;6

Beaumont;A shower in spots;83;73;SE;11;72%;51%;6

Beeville;A stray shower;86;74;SE;14;74%;58%;6

Borger;A t-storm in spots;79;50;SW;10;63%;55%;5

Bowie;Severe thunderstorms;78;66;SSE;16;85%;88%;3

Breckenridge;Severe thunderstorms;84;70;S;12;71%;74%;3

Brenham;A shower in places;85;73;SSE;11;70%;55%;4

Bridgeport;Severe thunderstorms;79;65;S;14;83%;87%;3

Brownsville;Some sun returning;88;75;SSE;18;69%;9%;7

Brownwood;Showers and t-storms;80;67;S;11;80%;77%;3

Burnet;Showers and t-storms;80;70;SSE;9;81%;85%;3

Canadian;Showers and t-storms;80;51;SW;10;74%;70%;4

Castroville;A heavy p.m. t-storm;84;72;SE;10;77%;69%;3

Childress;Showers and t-storms;81;57;NE;13;70%;65%;5

Cleburne;Showers and t-storms;80;71;S;14;86%;77%;3

College Station;Cloudy with a shower;85;73;SSE;19;74%;55%;3

Comanche;Showers and t-storms;79;68;S;11;78%;76%;3

Conroe;A shower in places;85;72;SE;12;67%;53%;7

Corpus Christi;A stray shower;86;72;SSE;25;76%;45%;5

Corsicana;Showers and t-storms;83;71;SSE;14;79%;76%;3

Cotulla;A t-storm in spots;92;70;SE;14;72%;76%;4

Dalhart;A t-storm in spots;75;40;SW;15;56%;55%;5

Dallas Love;Severe thunderstorms;84;72;S;18;76%;88%;3

Dallas Redbird;Showers and t-storms;81;70;SE;18;79%;84%;3

Dallas/Ft Worth;Severe thunderstorms;83;68;S;20;80%;87%;3

Decatur;Severe thunderstorms;78;69;S;11;81%;88%;3

Del Rio;Mostly cloudy, humid;90;72;ESE;12;69%;55%;7

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A t-storm in spots;89;69;ESE;13;72%;64%;6

Denton;Severe thunderstorms;79;70;S;16;81%;87%;3

Dryden;A shower or t-storm;93;66;SE;7;49%;82%;9

Dumas;A t-storm in spots;75;45;SW;12;59%;55%;6

Edinburg;Clouds breaking;92;76;SSE;17;62%;10%;10

El Paso;Plenty of sunshine;83;56;W;13;20%;0%;11

Ellington;A shower in places;81;73;SSE;17;76%;51%;6

Falfurrias;Some sun returning;93;75;SE;13;59%;30%;7

Fort Hood;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;70;S;19;76%;73%;3

Fort Worth;Severe thunderstorms;82;71;S;14;77%;86%;3

Fort Worth Alliance;Severe thunderstorms;82;70;S;19;78%;87%;3

Fort Worth Nas;Severe thunderstorms;83;71;SSE;19;75%;88%;3

Fort Worth Spinks;Severe thunderstorms;83;68;SSE;17;78%;86%;3

Fredericksburg;A t-storm in spots;78;69;SSE;10;80%;55%;3

Gainesville;A severe t-storm;77;69;S;14;78%;86%;3

Galveston;Clouds breaking;80;73;SSE;20;81%;15%;6

Gatesville;Showers and t-storms;82;70;SSE;12;81%;84%;3

Georgetown;A t-storm in spots;81;71;SSE;11;76%;59%;3

Giddings;Cloudy with a shower;84;72;SSE;11;70%;56%;3

Gilmer;Cloudy, a t-storm;82;70;SSE;9;75%;74%;3

Graham;A severe t-storm;82;68;S;10;74%;71%;3

Granbury;Severe thunderstorms;83;72;S;12;75%;79%;3

Grand Prairie;A severe t-storm;81;71;S;14;77%;84%;3

Greenville;A severe t-storm;82;70;S;13;75%;85%;3

Guadalupe Pass;Sunny and windy;79;56;W;30;24%;0%;12

Hamilton;Showers and t-storms;80;69;S;13;81%;76%;3

Harlingen;Some sun returning;89;73;SSE;24;71%;9%;7

Hearne;A t-storm in spots;83;72;SSE;11;70%;55%;3

Hebbronville;Clouds breaking;92;72;SE;13;63%;30%;10

Henderson;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;70;SSE;10;68%;66%;3

Hereford;A t-storm in spots;78;48;WSW;12;43%;42%;8

Hillsboro;Showers and t-storms;81;71;SSE;14;76%;77%;3

Hondo;A heavy p.m. t-storm;86;71;SE;16;83%;69%;3

Houston;A shower in spots;84;73;SE;11;71%;51%;6

Houston (Hobby Airport);A shower in spots;84;73;SSE;18;70%;52%;6

Houston / Dunn Helistop;A shower in spots;84;74;SSE;10;71%;50%;6

Houston / Southwest Airport;A stray shower;83;71;SSE;14;79%;50%;6

Houston Clover;A shower in spots;82;73;SSE;17;79%;49%;5

Houston Hooks;A shower in places;84;72;SSE;15;75%;52%;6

Houston Hull;A stray shower;85;74;SSE;18;74%;50%;7

Houston Intercontinental;A shower in spots;84;74;SSE;18;79%;51%;6

Huntsville;A shower in spots;86;72;SSE;9;64%;54%;7

Ingleside;A stray shower;83;74;SSE;20;82%;49%;6

Jacksonville;Cloudy, a t-storm;82;70;SSE;10;68%;66%;3

Jasper;A shower in spots;85;69;SSE;6;71%;53%;8

Junction;A shower or t-storm;85;67;SE;14;73%;66%;3

Kellyusa Airport;A t-storm in spots;83;69;SE;16;81%;68%;3

Kerrville;A t-storm in spots;79;68;SSE;12;82%;55%;3

Killeen;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;70;S;19;76%;73%;3

Killeen/Ft Hood;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;70;S;19;79%;72%;3

Kingsville Nas;A shower in places;88;72;SSE;21;74%;45%;7

La Grange;Cloudy with a shower;86;73;SSE;9;71%;55%;3

Lago Vista;A heavy p.m. t-storm;80;70;S;14;82%;68%;3

Lancaster;Showers and t-storms;81;71;S;13;80%;84%;3

Laredo;Hot with some sun;99;76;SE;17;55%;44%;11

Llano;Thunderstorms;82;70;SSE;8;79%;85%;3

Longview;A t-storm in spots;84;70;SSE;11;69%;65%;3

Lubbock;A t-storm in spots;85;55;SW;14;41%;44%;11

Lufkin;A t-storm in spots;83;68;SSE;14;76%;51%;3

Mcallen;Clouds breaking;92;75;SSE;22;68%;10%;10

Mcgregor;Cloudy with t-storms;84;70;SSE;19;83%;89%;3

Mckinney;Severe thunderstorms;82;68;SSE;19;81%;88%;3

Mesquite;Showers and t-storms;81;71;S;13;78%;86%;3

Midland;Variable cloudiness;90;64;SSW;13;46%;28%;10

Midland Airpark;Variable cloudiness;90;64;SSW;13;46%;28%;10

Midlothian;Showers and t-storms;82;68;S;16;84%;84%;3

Mineola;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;70;SSE;9;76%;76%;3

Mineral Wells;Severe thunderstorms;80;66;SSE;17;80%;87%;3

Mount Pleasant;Showers and t-storms;81;69;SSE;9;71%;79%;3

Nacogdoches;A t-storm in spots;84;70;SSE;10;71%;55%;4

New Braunfels;A t-storm in spots;83;72;SSE;13;78%;68%;3

Odessa;Variable cloudiness;88;63;WSW;13;35%;24%;10

Orange;A shower in the a.m.;82;72;SE;10;71%;62%;3

Palacios;Some sun returning;83;75;SSE;21;81%;23%;6

Palestine;A shower or t-storm;83;71;SSE;9;71%;66%;3

Pampa;Showers and t-storms;78;48;SW;13;70%;70%;4

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Showers and t-storms;75;46;E;10;62%;70%;4

Paris;Severe thunderstorms;79;69;S;12;77%;89%;3

Pecos;Mostly sunny;90;56;NW;11;24%;13%;11

Perryton;Showers and t-storms;76;48;SSW;10;71%;71%;4

Plainview;A t-storm in spots;81;49;WSW;11;51%;42%;8

Pleasanton;A shower or two;85;72;SE;10;79%;69%;3

Port Aransas;A morning shower;81;75;SSE;14;82%;48%;6

Port Isabel;Clouds breaking;84;76;SSE;17;76%;9%;7

Port Lavaca;An afternoon shower;82;75;SSE;14;76%;53%;6

Randolph AFB;A t-storm in spots;83;72;SSE;16;83%;56%;3

Robstown;A shower in spots;86;72;SSE;23;75%;46%;6

Rockport;Some sun returning;82;75;SE;14;80%;20%;6

Rocksprings;A shower or t-storm;81;67;SE;13;80%;66%;3

San Angelo;A shower or t-storm;88;64;S;12;66%;73%;6

San Antonio;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;72;SE;11;81%;67%;3

San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;71;SE;15;70%;73%;3

San Marcos;A heavy p.m. t-storm;83;72;SSE;14;74%;69%;3

Seminole;Partly sunny;85;56;W;12;38%;15%;11

Sherman-Denison;Severe thunderstorms;78;68;SSE;18;87%;89%;3

Snyder;A t-storm in spots;87;62;S;11;59%;52%;9

Sonora;Showers and t-storms;85;66;SSE;12;66%;85%;4

Stephenville;Showers and t-storms;80;67;S;16;76%;77%;3

Sulphur Springs;Showers and t-storms;82;71;S;12;74%;78%;3

Sweetwater;Severe thunderstorms;86;65;S;14;65%;76%;7

Temple;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;71;SSE;21;79%;71%;3

Terrell;Cloudy, a t-storm;82;71;S;13;76%;83%;3

Tyler;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;71;SSE;12;68%;73%;3

Uvalde;A t-storm in spots;86;69;ESE;9;83%;76%;3

Vernon;A heavy a.m. t-storm;83;63;S;11;66%;66%;3

Victoria;A shower in spots;85;73;SSE;15;76%;55%;6

Waco;Showers and t-storms;81;71;SSE;19;84%;81%;3

Weslaco;Some sun returning;90;75;SSE;17;63%;10%;9

Wharton;A shower in spots;84;72;SSE;12;76%;50%;6

Wichita Falls;Severe thunderstorms;80;66;SSE;17;83%;74%;3

Wink;Mostly sunny;90;55;NW;13;35%;14%;11

Zapata;Variably cloudy, hot;95;75;SE;11;63%;31%;11

