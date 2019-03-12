TX Forecast for Thursday, March 14, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Sunshine and windy;68;44;WSW;32;54%;5%;6

Abilene Dyess;Very windy;68;43;WSW;32;43%;4%;6

Alice;A heavy a.m. t-storm;88;62;SE;15;59%;73%;7

Alpine;Windy with sunshine;65;41;W;29;35%;0%;7

Amarillo;Very windy;62;32;NW;34;46%;66%;5

Angleton;A heavy p.m. t-storm;75;65;S;17;87%;77%;2

Arlington;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;51;SW;21;58%;78%;6

Austin;Rain, a thunderstorm;79;52;S;16;51%;81%;7

Austin Bergstrom;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;50;S;20;58%;81%;7

Bay;A heavy p.m. t-storm;75;65;S;16;87%;79%;2

Beaumont;A heavy p.m. t-storm;73;66;S;14;90%;88%;2

Beeville;A heavy a.m. t-storm;85;64;SE;15;56%;66%;7

Borger;Very windy, clearing;63;35;NW;32;42%;46%;5

Bowie;Rain, a thunderstorm;70;44;SW;27;57%;59%;6

Breckenridge;Clearing and windy;72;47;WSW;27;47%;19%;6

Brenham;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;60;S;14;69%;86%;3

Bridgeport;Rain, a thunderstorm;71;46;SW;26;55%;59%;6

Brownsville;Mostly cloudy;86;69;SSE;16;72%;23%;4

Brownwood;Mostly sunny, breezy;72;46;WSW;22;50%;22%;6

Burnet;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;50;SSW;18;46%;58%;7

Canadian;Very windy;66;36;WNW;31;43%;68%;4

Castroville;A heavy a.m. t-storm;81;52;S;11;43%;80%;7

Childress;Very windy;67;38;W;36;47%;5%;6

Cleburne;Rain, a thunderstorm;73;48;SSW;20;63%;77%;6

College Station;Rain, a thunderstorm;75;55;SSE;21;78%;86%;4

Comanche;Decreasing clouds;73;48;SW;22;49%;28%;6

Conroe;A heavy p.m. t-storm;75;61;S;14;65%;91%;2

Corpus Christi;A morning t-storm;84;66;SSE;19;71%;73%;6

Corsicana;Rain, a thunderstorm;75;52;SSW;19;67%;82%;5

Cotulla;A heavy a.m. t-storm;84;54;SE;15;46%;58%;7

Dalhart;Very windy;59;27;NNW;33;50%;62%;3

Dallas Love;Rain, a thunderstorm;73;50;SSW;25;59%;78%;6

Dallas Redbird;Rain, a thunderstorm;72;49;SSW;25;58%;78%;6

Dallas/Ft Worth;Rain, a thunderstorm;73;48;SW;26;54%;78%;6

Decatur;Rain, a thunderstorm;72;47;SW;25;55%;59%;6

Del Rio;Sunny;82;50;SSW;17;37%;1%;7

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny;81;51;SSW;17;35%;1%;7

Denton;Rain, a thunderstorm;73;48;SW;23;61%;78%;6

Dryden;Sunny and breezy;76;48;WNW;20;36%;2%;7

Dumas;Very windy, clearing;59;30;NW;32;52%;44%;4

Edinburg;Clouds and sun;92;69;SSE;14;53%;24%;7

El Paso;Very windy, cooler;60;39;WNW;36;41%;9%;4

Ellington;A heavy p.m. t-storm;72;65;S;17;85%;78%;2

Falfurrias;Partly sunny, breezy;88;68;SE;14;43%;51%;7

Fort Hood;Rain, a thunderstorm;78;50;SSW;21;50%;62%;6

Fort Worth;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;50;SW;23;58%;77%;6

Fort Worth Alliance;Rain, a thunderstorm;73;47;SW;27;55%;78%;6

Fort Worth Nas;Rain, a thunderstorm;73;48;SW;26;53%;77%;6

Fort Worth Spinks;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;51;SW;24;55%;77%;6

Fredericksburg;A morning t-storm;73;48;SSW;17;42%;58%;6

Gainesville;Rain, a thunderstorm;71;46;SW;22;60%;77%;6

Galveston;A heavy p.m. t-storm;72;63;S;19;85%;68%;2

Gatesville;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;51;SW;20;52%;62%;6

Georgetown;Rain, a thunderstorm;78;52;SSW;17;52%;77%;6

Giddings;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;57;S;15;52%;89%;6

Gilmer;Rain, a thunderstorm;70;55;S;17;69%;85%;3

Graham;Windy with clearing;71;45;SW;24;51%;29%;6

Granbury;Rain, a thunderstorm;75;51;SW;21;51%;59%;6

Grand Prairie;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;52;SSW;21;56%;78%;6

Greenville;Rain, a thunderstorm;73;53;SSW;21;64%;78%;4

Guadalupe Pass;Very windy, a shower;52;33;W;34;55%;55%;5

Hamilton;Rain, a thunderstorm;75;50;SW;23;51%;58%;6

Harlingen;Partly sunny, breezy;88;66;SSE;19;70%;26%;7

Hearne;Rain, a thunderstorm;75;54;S;17;62%;81%;6

Hebbronville;Mostly sunny, breezy;86;65;SE;14;40%;34%;7

Henderson;Rain, a thunderstorm;69;56;SSW;17;72%;70%;3

Hereford;Very windy, some sun;60;33;NW;35;46%;58%;6

Hillsboro;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;49;SSW;21;64%;77%;6

Hondo;A heavy a.m. t-storm;82;52;SE;14;41%;80%;7

Houston;A heavy p.m. t-storm;75;64;S;16;74%;72%;2

Houston (Hobby Airport);A heavy p.m. t-storm;74;65;S;17;84%;87%;2

Houston / Dunn Helistop;A heavy p.m. t-storm;75;63;S;16;80%;72%;2

Houston / Southwest Airport;A heavy p.m. t-storm;74;63;S;16;84%;79%;2

Houston Clover;A heavy p.m. t-storm;75;65;S;16;87%;82%;2

Houston Hooks;A heavy p.m. t-storm;77;62;S;16;80%;87%;2

Houston Hull;A heavy p.m. t-storm;78;63;S;17;82%;83%;2

Houston Intercontinental;A heavy p.m. t-storm;77;64;S;16;83%;83%;2

Huntsville;Showers and t-storms;74;57;S;14;63%;81%;3

Ingleside;A heavy p.m. t-storm;80;67;SSE;16;82%;66%;6

Jacksonville;Rain, a thunderstorm;70;55;SSW;17;67%;85%;3

Jasper;A heavy p.m. t-storm;71;62;S;14;91%;82%;2

Junction;Mostly sunny, breezy;75;46;WSW;20;40%;13%;7

Kellyusa Airport;A heavy a.m. t-storm;80;51;SSE;14;45%;73%;7

Kerrville;Mostly sunny, breezy;74;48;SW;17;39%;18%;7

Killeen;Rain, a thunderstorm;78;50;SSW;21;50%;62%;6

Killeen/Ft Hood;Rain, a thunderstorm;75;50;SSW;21;55%;77%;6

Kingsville Nas;A morning t-storm;88;65;SE;15;63%;66%;7

La Grange;Thunderstorms;79;58;S;15;57%;79%;4

Lago Vista;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;52;SSE;19;43%;77%;7

Lancaster;Rain, a thunderstorm;73;51;SSW;21;59%;77%;6

Laredo;Mostly sunny, warm;89;64;SSE;11;28%;14%;7

Llano;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;50;SSW;18;45%;59%;5

Longview;Rain, a thunderstorm;69;56;S;18;69%;70%;3

Lubbock;Very windy, sunshine;63;35;W;35;46%;5%;6

Lufkin;Showers and t-storms;71;55;S;15;86%;89%;2

Mcallen;Breezy with some sun;95;70;SSE;15;60%;23%;8

Mcgregor;Rain, a thunderstorm;75;48;SSW;21;58%;77%;6

Mckinney;Rain, a thunderstorm;70;49;SSW;25;60%;78%;6

Mesquite;Rain, a thunderstorm;73;52;SSW;22;59%;78%;6

Midland;Very windy;67;41;W;32;51%;3%;6

Midland Airpark;Very windy;67;41;W;32;51%;3%;6

Midlothian;Rain, a thunderstorm;73;48;SW;24;62%;77%;6

Mineola;Rain, a thunderstorm;73;54;SSW;17;62%;84%;3

Mineral Wells;Rain, a thunderstorm;73;45;SW;27;52%;59%;6

Mount Pleasant;Rain, a thunderstorm;70;53;SSW;17;69%;84%;3

Nacogdoches;Rain, a thunderstorm;70;57;S;13;78%;78%;2

New Braunfels;A heavy a.m. t-storm;80;53;SSW;15;52%;80%;7

Odessa;Very windy;66;42;W;32;45%;4%;6

Orange;A heavy p.m. t-storm;73;66;S;14;91%;94%;2

Palacios;A heavy p.m. t-storm;75;65;S;18;93%;70%;2

Palestine;Rain, a thunderstorm;73;54;SSW;16;62%;82%;3

Pampa;Very windy, some sun;63;32;NW;34;45%;30%;5

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Very windy, clearing;62;32;WNW;34;47%;31%;5

Paris;Rain, a thunderstorm;70;50;SSW;23;71%;85%;4

Pecos;Very windy;69;43;W;32;41%;4%;6

Perryton;Very windy;63;33;WNW;32;52%;67%;3

Plainview;Very windy, sunshine;61;33;WNW;34;48%;30%;6

Pleasanton;A heavy a.m. t-storm;83;54;SSE;9;42%;66%;7

Port Aransas;A heavy p.m. t-storm;73;66;SSE;15;93%;73%;4

Port Isabel;Low clouds breaking;80;69;SSE;16;84%;25%;4

Port Lavaca;A heavy p.m. t-storm;77;65;SSE;15;77%;69%;4

Randolph AFB;A heavy a.m. t-storm;78;51;SSE;15;49%;80%;7

Robstown;A morning t-storm;86;64;SSE;17;68%;66%;5

Rockport;A heavy p.m. t-storm;76;65;SSE;15;74%;66%;4

Rocksprings;Mostly sunny, windy;72;48;SSW;20;43%;3%;7

San Angelo;Mostly sunny, windy;71;44;WSW;25;48%;4%;6

San Antonio;A heavy a.m. t-storm;80;54;S;14;43%;80%;7

San Antonio Stinson;A heavy a.m. t-storm;82;53;SSE;14;42%;80%;7

San Marcos;Thunderstorms;80;52;SSW;17;53%;74%;7

Seminole;Very windy, sunshine;61;37;W;34;51%;3%;6

Sherman-Denison;Rain, a thunderstorm;67;46;SSW;25;64%;78%;6

Snyder;Very windy;66;41;WSW;34;52%;4%;6

Sonora;Mostly sunny, breezy;72;46;WNW;23;43%;3%;7

Stephenville;Rain, a thunderstorm;72;46;SW;25;52%;60%;6

Sulphur Springs;Rain, a thunderstorm;72;53;SSW;22;67%;84%;4

Sweetwater;Very windy;69;44;WSW;32;41%;4%;6

Temple;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;48;S;20;56%;77%;6

Terrell;Rain, a thunderstorm;73;51;SSW;20;61%;78%;4

Tyler;Rain, a thunderstorm;73;55;SSW;18;67%;85%;3

Uvalde;Sunny and pleasant;79;52;ESE;10;45%;6%;7

Vernon;Very windy, clearing;71;44;WSW;31;41%;8%;6

Victoria;A heavy a.m. t-storm;79;64;SSE;16;66%;80%;5

Waco;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;49;SSW;23;56%;77%;6

Weslaco;Partly sunny;91;69;SSE;14;54%;24%;8

Wharton;A heavy p.m. t-storm;76;62;S;15;78%;79%;2

Wichita Falls;Clearing and windy;68;42;SW;31;54%;29%;6

Wink;Very windy;66;37;W;32;46%;4%;6

Zapata;Breezy with sunshine;90;66;ESE;14;38%;17%;7

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather