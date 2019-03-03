TX Forecast for Tuesday, March 5, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Some sun, very cold;32;19;NE;11;50%;3%;3

Abilene Dyess;Very cold;32;16;NE;10;43%;3%;3

Alice;Breezy and colder;44;34;NNE;14;67%;85%;2

Alpine;Partly sunny;52;29;SE;6;53%;0%;6

Amarillo;Very cold;28;12;SSE;7;60%;16%;2

Angleton;Rain and drizzle;47;34;N;14;66%;84%;2

Arlington;Some sun, quite cold;36;23;N;11;37%;14%;3

Austin;Very cold;38;27;NNE;10;48%;28%;2

Austin Bergstrom;Brisk and quite cold;39;26;NNE;16;50%;28%;2

Bay;A shower in the p.m.;47;32;N;12;67%;79%;2

Beaumont;Showers around;51;34;N;10;57%;70%;3

Beeville;Misty in the morning;44;34;NNE;12;70%;87%;2

Borger;Quite cold;26;14;SE;6;59%;31%;1

Bowie;Some sun, very cold;30;18;N;9;43%;16%;3

Breckenridge;Some sun, very cold;35;20;NE;7;43%;8%;3

Brenham;Mostly cloudy;42;29;N;10;61%;44%;2

Bridgeport;Very cold;31;19;NNW;9;45%;15%;3

Brownsville;Cloudy, mist, breezy;54;44;NNW;15;76%;91%;1

Brownwood;Very cold;35;20;NNE;10;45%;27%;3

Burnet;Very cold;36;25;NNE;9;45%;27%;2

Canadian;Very cold;27;12;SE;5;62%;38%;1

Castroville;Mostly cloudy;44;27;NNE;10;47%;42%;2

Childress;Very cold;29;15;ESE;9;49%;8%;3

Cleburne;Some sun, very cold;35;23;N;12;44%;14%;4

College Station;Mostly cloudy;39;26;N;15;56%;44%;2

Comanche;Very cold;34;21;NNE;10;48%;27%;3

Conroe;A shower in the p.m.;45;30;N;9;56%;59%;2

Corpus Christi;Breezy and colder;45;35;N;18;70%;83%;2

Corsicana;Some sun, quite cold;38;24;N;10;44%;16%;4

Cotulla;Rain and drizzle;43;32;NE;12;53%;56%;2

Dalhart;Mostly cloudy;26;9;SE;7;63%;32%;1

Dallas Love;Quite cold;35;24;N;12;39%;16%;3

Dallas Redbird;Some sun, very cold;34;22;N;14;39%;15%;3

Dallas/Ft Worth;Very cold;36;23;N;14;39%;15%;3

Decatur;Very cold;34;21;N;8;41%;15%;3

Del Rio;Partly sunny;48;32;SE;6;47%;26%;4

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny, colder;47;28;ESE;7;48%;26%;4

Denton;Quite cold;36;21;N;11;39%;15%;3

Dryden;Partly sunny, colder;43;29;E;8;47%;4%;5

Dumas;Very cold;25;11;SSE;7;66%;31%;1

Edinburg;Colder with drizzle;48;40;N;12;71%;87%;2

El Paso;Mostly sunny, nice;73;40;SSE;9;26%;0%;6

Ellington;Showers around;47;32;N;13;60%;71%;2

Falfurrias;Morning drizzle;44;37;N;11;74%;89%;2

Fort Hood;Quite cold;35;22;NNE;13;46%;27%;2

Fort Worth;Very cold;36;23;N;11;38%;14%;3

Fort Worth Alliance;Very cold;35;21;NNW;13;38%;14%;3

Fort Worth Nas;Some sun, very cold;37;23;N;14;35%;14%;3

Fort Worth Spinks;Some sun, very cold;35;20;N;12;42%;14%;3

Fredericksburg;Very cold;35;23;NNE;10;51%;27%;1

Gainesville;Some sun, quite cold;34;19;N;9;35%;19%;3

Galveston;Showers around;48;39;NNE;18;66%;84%;2

Gatesville;Very cold;36;22;N;9;47%;27%;2

Georgetown;Very cold;37;25;N;11;49%;27%;2

Giddings;Quite cold;39;27;N;9;54%;58%;2

Gilmer;Quite cold;38;23;NNW;6;44%;36%;4

Graham;Some sun, very cold;34;19;NE;8;45%;12%;3

Granbury;Some sun, very cold;37;23;N;10;42%;13%;3

Grand Prairie;Some sun, very cold;36;23;N;10;45%;14%;3

Greenville;Very cold;38;24;N;8;37%;19%;4

Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny, windy;44;25;ENE;23;46%;0%;6

Hamilton;Some sun, very cold;36;21;N;10;48%;27%;4

Harlingen;Breezy and colder;49;39;NNW;19;82%;90%;2

Hearne;Very cold;37;26;N;11;55%;30%;2

Hebbronville;Misty in the morning;41;35;N;10;59%;89%;2

Henderson;Clouds and sun, cold;39;24;N;7;48%;34%;3

Hereford;Quite cold;32;12;SE;7;59%;8%;2

Hillsboro;Some sun, quite cold;36;24;N;11;45%;14%;4

Hondo;Mostly cloudy;46;28;NE;12;47%;42%;2

Houston;A shower in the p.m.;48;34;N;11;55%;66%;2

Houston (Hobby Airport);Breezy and colder;48;33;N;14;58%;62%;2

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Showers around;46;32;N;11;58%;74%;2

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;46;30;N;11;64%;64%;2

Houston Clover;Showers around;48;34;N;12;64%;74%;2

Houston Hooks;Showers around;47;30;N;12;57%;69%;2

Houston Hull;Breezy and colder;47;31;N;14;58%;64%;2

Houston Intercontinental;Breezy and colder;48;31;N;14;61%;60%;2

Huntsville;Mostly cloudy, cold;40;26;N;7;59%;31%;2

Ingleside;Breezy and colder;45;35;N;18;70%;84%;2

Jacksonville;Partly sunny;38;25;N;8;51%;31%;3

Jasper;Partly sunny;44;28;N;8;60%;36%;3

Junction;Very cold;37;20;NE;10;52%;27%;3

Kellyusa Airport;Brisk and colder;41;27;NNE;14;51%;43%;2

Kerrville;Very cold;37;23;NNE;10;48%;27%;2

Killeen;Quite cold;35;22;NNE;13;46%;27%;2

Killeen/Ft Hood;Very cold;34;22;NNE;13;47%;27%;2

Kingsville Nas;Breezy and colder;45;34;N;16;73%;75%;2

La Grange;A shower in the p.m.;41;29;N;9;57%;59%;2

Lago Vista;Very cold;37;25;NNE;10;41%;27%;1

Lancaster;Some sun, very cold;36;23;N;10;40%;16%;3

Laredo;Partly sunny, colder;42;37;NE;10;55%;33%;4

Llano;Very cold;38;24;NNE;8;45%;27%;2

Longview;Some sun, very cold;39;24;NNW;7;45%;35%;4

Lubbock;Quite cold;32;15;SE;8;52%;1%;3

Lufkin;Partly sunny;41;25;N;10;59%;48%;3

Mcallen;Breezy and colder;49;40;N;15;83%;93%;2

Mcgregor;Breezy and very cold;36;21;N;14;48%;14%;2

Mckinney;Some sun, quite cold;33;20;N;12;38%;18%;4

Mesquite;Quite cold;36;23;N;10;40%;17%;3

Midland;Some sun, very cold;36;20;E;9;58%;2%;4

Midland Airpark;Some sun, very cold;36;20;E;9;58%;2%;4

Midlothian;Very cold;35;20;N;11;45%;15%;3

Mineola;Some sun, very cold;38;23;N;8;40%;35%;4

Mineral Wells;Some sun, very cold;35;20;N;11;39%;14%;3

Mount Pleasant;Some sun, quite cold;37;22;NNW;8;42%;37%;4

Nacogdoches;Partly sunny, cold;40;25;N;8;52%;34%;3

New Braunfels;Showers around;40;28;NNE;14;51%;67%;2

Odessa;Some sun, quite cold;37;21;E;9;51%;2%;5

Orange;Periods of sun;50;32;N;9;56%;64%;4

Palacios;Brisk and colder;47;33;N;17;66%;73%;2

Palestine;Mainly cloudy;38;25;N;8;51%;31%;2

Pampa;Quite cold;27;12;SE;6;61%;30%;1

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Very cold;27;12;ESE;4;60%;34%;1

Paris;Some sun, very cold;35;21;N;11;44%;38%;4

Pecos;Mostly cloudy, cold;41;23;ESE;10;56%;1%;4

Perryton;Very cold;25;11;SSE;5;71%;39%;2

Plainview;Very cold;30;11;SE;7;69%;3%;2

Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy;42;31;NNE;10;47%;43%;2

Port Aransas;Windy and colder;47;40;N;20;61%;75%;1

Port Isabel;Breezy with drizzle;57;48;N;20;68%;88%;1

Port Lavaca;Showers around;46;34;N;16;68%;74%;2

Randolph AFB;Rain and drizzle;39;26;NNE;14;53%;55%;2

Robstown;Breezy and colder;44;33;N;17;73%;87%;2

Rockport;Colder with mist;48;37;N;17;63%;84%;2

Rocksprings;Clouds breaking;39;24;NE;10;56%;26%;3

San Angelo;Some sun, quite cold;34;19;ENE;10;53%;3%;3

San Antonio;A brief shower;41;30;NNE;11;49%;57%;2

San Antonio Stinson;Brisk and colder;42;30;NNE;14;41%;43%;2

San Marcos;Showers around;39;26;N;14;48%;67%;2

Seminole;Very cold;35;18;SE;7;57%;2%;3

Sherman-Denison;Very cold;30;20;NNE;11;41%;24%;3

Snyder;Some sun, very cold;31;18;E;9;52%;2%;3

Sonora;Some sun, very cold;38;22;ENE;10;52%;26%;4

Stephenville;Some sun, very cold;32;21;NNE;11;46%;12%;4

Sulphur Springs;Some sun, very cold;36;25;N;10;41%;36%;4

Sweetwater;Very cold;33;21;ENE;10;50%;3%;3

Temple;Very cold;35;21;NNE;15;50%;28%;2

Terrell;Some sun, quite cold;38;24;N;10;40%;18%;4

Tyler;Very cold;40;25;N;9;41%;34%;4

Uvalde;A passing shower;46;26;ENE;7;49%;56%;2

Vernon;Some sun, quite cold;32;18;NE;9;40%;10%;3

Victoria;Showers around;45;32;N;15;66%;73%;2

Waco;Very cold;38;23;N;14;44%;15%;4

Weslaco;Cloudy, mist, colder;48;39;NNW;12;74%;89%;2

Wharton;A shower in the p.m.;47;32;N;11;65%;73%;2

Wichita Falls;Very cold;29;18;NNE;10;44%;17%;3

Wink;Mostly cloudy, cold;40;20;E;10;48%;1%;4

Zapata;Morning mist;46;39;N;8;57%;85%;2

