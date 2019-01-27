TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Monday, January 28, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Sunshine and cooler;53;25;NNE;21;45%;4%;4
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny, cooler;52;23;NNE;20;40%;4%;4
Alice;Mostly sunny, nice;75;38;SW;11;65%;27%;4
Alpine;Mostly sunny, breezy;58;23;ENE;15;31%;0%;4
Amarillo;Much colder;39;17;N;20;41%;43%;2
Angleton;Partly sunny;69;38;E;10;68%;67%;4
Arlington;Breezy with some sun;58;28;N;15;45%;14%;4
Austin;Inc. clouds;69;33;N;7;59%;57%;4
Austin Bergstrom;Inc. clouds;70;32;N;12;62%;58%;4
Bay;Partly sunny;70;35;SSE;10;70%;76%;4
Beaumont;Partly sunny;67;33;NW;8;69%;71%;4
Beeville;Partly sunny;75;38;N;9;61%;59%;4
Borger;Much colder;40;19;NNW;16;39%;7%;2
Bowie;Partly sunny;52;23;N;13;54%;9%;4
Breckenridge;Lots of sun, cooler;55;24;N;14;40%;6%;4
Brenham;Inc. clouds;70;31;N;9;67%;66%;4
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;55;24;N;12;49%;10%;4
Brownsville;Mostly sunny;76;46;SSW;14;65%;29%;4
Brownwood;Sunshine and breezy;61;23;N;16;47%;8%;4
Burnet;Partly sunny;67;30;N;10;50%;6%;4
Canadian;Cooler;42;17;NW;15;36%;4%;2
Castroville;Partly sunny, nice;72;35;NNE;7;57%;4%;4
Childress;Cooler;48;21;NE;24;46%;4%;3
Cleburne;Partly sunny, breezy;60;26;N;16;49%;13%;4
College Station;A little p.m. rain;69;31;N;12;67%;80%;4
Comanche;Breezy with sunshine;59;25;N;15;46%;8%;4
Conroe;Partly sunny;67;30;NNW;8;68%;72%;4
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;75;39;SSW;15;65%;33%;4
Corsicana;A little p.m. rain;63;27;N;14;59%;80%;4
Cotulla;Mostly sunny;73;37;N;8;60%;4%;4
Dalhart;Colder;40;16;N;23;49%;45%;2
Dallas Love;Partly sunny, breezy;57;29;N;15;58%;15%;4
Dallas Redbird;Breezy with some sun;57;28;N;16;57%;16%;4
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny, breezy;57;27;N;18;55%;14%;4
Decatur;Sun and some clouds;53;23;N;10;44%;10%;4
Del Rio;Mostly sunny, nice;69;36;N;8;48%;3%;4
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Nice with sunshine;70;35;N;10;45%;2%;4
Denton;Partial sunshine;55;25;N;13;47%;12%;4
Dryden;Mostly sunny;66;32;NE;13;30%;2%;4
Dumas;Colder;36;15;NNW;19;47%;44%;2
Edinburg;Mostly sunny, nice;77;44;SSW;11;63%;25%;4
El Paso;Mostly sunny;64;33;E;7;26%;0%;4
Ellington;Partial sunshine;68;35;NW;9;66%;72%;4
Falfurrias;Mostly sunny;77;42;N;9;59%;26%;4
Fort Hood;Inc. clouds;67;29;N;15;54%;56%;4
Fort Worth;Partly sunny;58;27;N;13;43%;13%;4
Fort Worth Alliance;Breezy with some sun;56;27;N;18;51%;12%;4
Fort Worth Nas;Breezy with some sun;58;29;N;17;48%;13%;4
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny, breezy;59;27;N;15;53%;14%;4
Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;66;29;N;12;50%;6%;4
Gainesville;Partly sunny;52;24;N;13;45%;9%;4
Galveston;Partly sunny;65;39;SSW;10;79%;60%;4
Gatesville;Partly sunny;65;28;N;11;51%;8%;4
Georgetown;Inc. clouds;69;30;N;11;56%;57%;4
Giddings;Inc. clouds;67;31;N;8;68%;63%;4
Gilmer;A little p.m. rain;61;26;N;7;64%;84%;3
Graham;Sunshine and cooler;54;22;N;16;45%;7%;4
Granbury;Partly sunny, breezy;61;27;NNW;15;50%;13%;4
Grand Prairie;Partly sunny, breezy;57;28;N;15;50%;15%;4
Greenville;A little p.m. rain;58;27;N;11;54%;80%;4
Guadalupe Pass;Very windy;51;25;ENE;25;29%;0%;4
Hamilton;Partly sunny, breezy;62;27;N;15;49%;9%;4
Harlingen;Mostly sunny, breezy;76;43;S;17;64%;31%;4
Hearne;A touch of p.m. rain;68;29;N;9;66%;80%;4
Hebbronville;Mostly sunny;74;38;N;9;60%;18%;4
Henderson;A little p.m. rain;62;26;N;8;65%;84%;4
Hereford;Cooler;41;16;NNE;20;42%;8%;2
Hillsboro;A little p.m. rain;63;27;NNW;14;49%;80%;4
Hondo;Mostly sunny, mild;75;35;NNE;9;56%;4%;4
Houston;Sun and some clouds;69;33;NNW;8;64%;72%;4
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;69;35;NW;10;64%;73%;4
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partial sunshine;70;39;NNW;6;59%;72%;4
Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;69;33;NW;7;69%;71%;4
Houston Clover;Partly sunny;69;35;NW;9;68%;71%;4
Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;70;33;N;8;67%;77%;4
Houston Hull;Partly sunny, warmer;72;35;NNW;11;63%;73%;4
Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;70;36;N;10;68%;73%;4
Huntsville;A bit of p.m. rain;66;28;N;7;69%;84%;4
Ingleside;Partly sunny, breezy;71;40;SSW;14;71%;58%;4
Jacksonville;A little p.m. rain;62;27;N;9;68%;84%;3
Jasper;Partly sunny;65;28;NNW;5;68%;73%;4
Junction;Mostly sunny, breezy;66;26;NNE;15;47%;7%;4
Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;70;36;NNE;8;65%;6%;4
Kerrville;Partly sunny;67;28;N;11;48%;6%;4
Killeen;Inc. clouds;67;29;N;15;54%;56%;4
Killeen/Ft Hood;Inc. clouds;68;29;N;15;56%;56%;4
Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny, nice;76;39;SSW;13;66%;30%;4
La Grange;Inc. clouds;70;33;N;8;65%;68%;4
Lago Vista;Inc. clouds;69;32;N;9;61%;56%;4
Lancaster;Partly sunny;58;27;N;12;45%;16%;4
Laredo;Mostly sunny, nice;76;42;N;9;57%;2%;4
Llano;Partly sunny;70;28;N;10;46%;6%;4
Longview;A little p.m. rain;63;27;N;9;62%;84%;4
Lubbock;Partly sunny, cooler;48;19;NNE;19;37%;3%;4
Lufkin;Inc. clouds;63;26;N;8;72%;74%;3
Mcallen;Mostly sunny, nice;79;47;S;13;64%;25%;4
Mcgregor;A little p.m. rain;64;28;N;14;64%;80%;4
Mckinney;Partly sunny, breezy;56;24;N;16;58%;15%;4
Mesquite;Partly sunny;58;28;N;12;55%;59%;4
Midland;Mostly sunny, breezy;56;28;NE;17;39%;2%;4
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny, breezy;56;28;NE;17;39%;2%;4
Midlothian;Partly sunny, breezy;57;27;N;14;62%;16%;4
Mineola;A little p.m. rain;61;26;N;9;63%;80%;3
Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny, breezy;57;25;N;17;47%;12%;4
Mount Pleasant;A little p.m. rain;58;25;NNW;9;64%;84%;3
Nacogdoches;Occasional p.m. rain;64;26;NNW;8;69%;85%;3
New Braunfels;Partly sunny;70;34;N;10;66%;56%;4
Odessa;Mostly sunny, breezy;55;24;NE;15;31%;2%;4
Orange;Partly sunny;66;33;NW;7;68%;74%;4
Palacios;Partly sunny;70;39;E;12;75%;70%;4
Palestine;A little p.m. rain;63;28;N;8;65%;85%;3
Pampa;Much colder;39;17;NNW;19;43%;6%;2
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Cooler;41;17;N;18;50%;6%;2
Paris;A little p.m. rain;54;24;N;15;50%;80%;3
Pecos;Mostly sunny;59;27;ENE;10;30%;2%;4
Perryton;Much colder;38;18;NNW;23;43%;4%;1
Plainview;Partly sunny, cooler;42;16;NNE;22;44%;4%;4
Pleasanton;Partly sunny;73;36;NNE;7;63%;8%;4
Port Aransas;Partly sunny;67;41;NW;12;75%;58%;4
Port Isabel;Mostly sunny, breezy;72;49;SSW;16;68%;29%;4
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;70;36;N;12;69%;71%;4
Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;69;34;NNE;10;64%;9%;4
Robstown;Partly sunny;75;39;SSW;14;66%;32%;4
Rockport;Partly sunny;68;38;N;11;67%;60%;4
Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;63;29;NNE;12;42%;3%;4
San Angelo;Sunshine and breezy;59;25;NNE;18;42%;3%;4
San Antonio;Partly sunny, nice;70;36;N;8;60%;6%;4
San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny, nice;72;37;NNE;8;56%;8%;4
San Marcos;Inc. clouds;69;32;N;10;61%;57%;4
Seminole;Sunshine and cooler;51;21;NE;15;36%;2%;4
Sherman-Denison;Breezy with some sun;53;24;N;15;58%;10%;3
Snyder;Cooler with sunshine;51;24;NNE;21;39%;3%;4
Sonora;Mostly sunny, breezy;62;27;NNE;16;40%;3%;4
Stephenville;Breezy with some sun;58;27;N;16;48%;11%;4
Sulphur Springs;A little p.m. rain;57;27;N;11;59%;80%;3
Sweetwater;Sunshine and cooler;52;25;NNE;18;37%;3%;4
Temple;A little p.m. rain;66;28;N;15;65%;80%;4
Terrell;A little p.m. rain;59;27;N;14;67%;80%;4
Tyler;A little p.m. rain;63;27;N;11;62%;84%;3
Uvalde;Mostly sunny;72;35;NNE;7;53%;3%;4
Vernon;Cooler;51;25;N;21;35%;4%;3
Victoria;Partly sunny;72;36;N;11;65%;67%;4
Waco;A little p.m. rain;64;28;N;15;60%;80%;4
Weslaco;Mostly sunny;76;43;SSW;12;64%;27%;4
Wharton;Partly sunny;70;32;NNW;9;70%;66%;4
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny, cooler;50;24;NNE;19;51%;6%;3
Wink;Mostly sunny, breezy;59;25;ENE;15;30%;2%;4
Zapata;Mostly sunny, nice;75;42;N;8;64%;11%;4
