TX Forecast for Tuesday, January 22, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Sunny and windy;67;52;S;23;44%;1%;4

Abilene Dyess;Sunlit and windy;67;53;S;23;38%;1%;4

Alice;Plenty of sun;69;58;SSE;13;65%;9%;4

Alpine;Mostly sunny;74;43;SW;13;20%;0%;4

Amarillo;Sunshine and warmer;72;30;WSW;16;26%;2%;3

Angleton;Partial sunshine;65;55;SSE;12;69%;41%;4

Arlington;Sunny and breezy;60;54;S;15;58%;42%;3

Austin;Mostly sunny;63;55;S;8;62%;41%;4

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny;64;56;S;12;63%;41%;4

Bay;Partial sunshine;65;57;SSE;11;72%;41%;4

Beaumont;Sun and some clouds;61;55;SSE;9;70%;41%;3

Beeville;Mostly sunny, nice;69;59;SSE;10;70%;41%;4

Borger;Partly sunny, warmer;73;32;WSW;15;26%;2%;3

Bowie;Breezy with sunshine;61;50;S;18;53%;42%;3

Breckenridge;Sunny and breezy;68;53;S;17;44%;41%;3

Brenham;Partly sunny;65;58;SSE;9;73%;41%;4

Bridgeport;Sunny and breezy;63;52;S;16;50%;41%;3

Brownsville;Plenty of sunshine;73;62;SSE;13;62%;3%;4

Brownwood;Sunshine;66;49;S;13;49%;41%;4

Burnet;Sunny;62;53;S;10;62%;41%;4

Canadian;Partly sunny;71;35;SSW;12;36%;2%;3

Castroville;Sunny and nice;66;54;SE;8;66%;41%;4

Childress;Mostly sunny, warmer;72;42;S;18;42%;3%;3

Cleburne;Sunny and breezy;61;52;S;16;66%;42%;3

College Station;Mostly sunny;62;55;SSE;14;69%;41%;4

Comanche;Sunny and breezy;65;51;S;16;53%;41%;4

Conroe;Partly sunny;64;55;SSE;8;68%;41%;4

Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny;69;57;SSE;17;64%;41%;4

Corsicana;Sunny and breezy;62;54;S;14;59%;42%;3

Cotulla;Mostly sunny;66;52;SE;10;64%;0%;4

Dalhart;Mostly sunny, breezy;70;28;WSW;19;36%;3%;3

Dallas Love;Sunny and breezy;62;53;S;18;56%;42%;3

Dallas Redbird;Sunny and breezy;60;52;S;17;57%;42%;3

Dallas/Ft Worth;Sunny and breezy;61;52;S;20;56%;42%;3

Decatur;Plenty of sun;61;51;S;14;57%;41%;3

Del Rio;Mostly sunny, breezy;67;51;SE;15;57%;0%;4

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunshine and breezy;67;50;SE;15;54%;0%;4

Denton;Sunny and breezy;61;53;S;17;57%;41%;3

Dryden;Sunny and nice;65;43;ESE;8;55%;2%;4

Dumas;Breezy with sunshine;68;28;WSW;17;32%;3%;3

Edinburg;Mostly sunny;75;61;SSE;12;58%;10%;4

El Paso;Partly sunny;73;39;WNW;13;22%;1%;4

Ellington;Partial sunshine;63;57;SSE;11;63%;41%;4

Falfurrias;Sunny and warmer;74;60;SSE;9;62%;8%;4

Fort Hood;Sunny and breezy;62;52;S;16;61%;41%;4

Fort Worth;Sunny and breezy;62;54;S;16;53%;41%;3

Fort Worth Alliance;Sunshine and breezy;62;51;S;20;53%;41%;3

Fort Worth Nas;Sunny and breezy;63;52;S;19;51%;41%;3

Fort Worth Spinks;Sunshine and breezy;62;52;S;18;57%;42%;3

Fredericksburg;Plenty of sunshine;62;51;S;12;61%;41%;4

Gainesville;Lots of sun, breezy;59;51;S;16;58%;41%;3

Galveston;Partly sunny, breezy;63;58;SSE;14;74%;41%;4

Gatesville;Plenty of sun;63;54;S;12;63%;42%;4

Georgetown;Mostly sunny;63;55;S;11;66%;41%;4

Giddings;Mostly sunny;63;55;SSE;8;71%;41%;4

Gilmer;Mostly sunny;58;50;SSE;9;55%;41%;3

Graham;Sunny and breezy;66;51;S;15;49%;41%;3

Granbury;Sunshine and breezy;64;54;S;15;57%;42%;3

Grand Prairie;Sunny and breezy;61;53;S;15;55%;42%;3

Greenville;Mostly sunny, breezy;60;53;S;14;53%;42%;3

Guadalupe Pass;Very windy;67;35;WSW;30;23%;1%;4

Hamilton;Sunny and breezy;63;53;S;15;59%;42%;4

Harlingen;Plenty of sunshine;73;59;SSE;16;60%;5%;4

Hearne;Mostly sunny;64;55;SSE;10;70%;41%;4

Hebbronville;Sunny and beautiful;70;54;SSE;10;60%;13%;4

Henderson;Mostly sunny;58;50;SSE;9;57%;41%;3

Hereford;Lots of sun, warmer;72;31;W;15;29%;3%;3

Hillsboro;Sunny and breezy;61;54;S;15;65%;42%;4

Hondo;Sunny and nice;65;52;SE;10;60%;41%;4

Houston;Sun and some clouds;64;57;SSE;8;70%;41%;3

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;64;56;SSE;12;65%;41%;4

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partial sunshine;65;58;SSE;8;61%;41%;4

Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;65;54;SSE;9;69%;41%;4

Houston Clover;Sun and some clouds;64;56;SSE;11;70%;41%;4

Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;64;55;SSE;10;68%;40%;4

Houston Hull;Sun and some clouds;66;57;SSE;12;65%;41%;4

Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;64;55;SSE;11;69%;41%;3

Huntsville;Partly sunny;62;55;SSE;8;67%;41%;4

Ingleside;Partly sunny, breezy;68;60;SSE;15;68%;41%;4

Jacksonville;Mostly sunny, milder;58;52;S;10;61%;40%;4

Jasper;Increasing clouds;60;50;SSE;6;69%;40%;4

Junction;Sunny and breezy;66;48;S;15;46%;7%;4

Kellyusa Airport;Plenty of sunshine;64;53;SSE;9;65%;41%;4

Kerrville;Plenty of sunshine;62;51;S;11;64%;41%;4

Killeen;Sunny and breezy;62;52;S;16;61%;41%;4

Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny and breezy;62;52;S;16;64%;41%;4

Kingsville Nas;Sunshine;70;59;SSE;14;64%;7%;4

La Grange;Mostly sunny;66;57;SSE;9;69%;41%;4

Lago Vista;Sunny;61;53;SSE;11;68%;41%;4

Lancaster;Sunny and breezy;60;53;S;15;60%;42%;3

Laredo;Mostly sunny, nice;72;56;SSE;11;56%;0%;4

Llano;Nice with sunshine;67;53;S;9;57%;41%;4

Longview;Mostly sunny, milder;58;50;SSE;10;53%;41%;3

Lubbock;Mostly sunny;74;38;SW;15;31%;3%;3

Lufkin;Partly sunny;58;49;SSE;10;64%;40%;4

Mcallen;Mostly sunny;76;60;SSE;14;62%;11%;4

Mcgregor;Breezy with sunshine;59;52;S;18;70%;42%;4

Mckinney;Mostly sunny, milder;60;51;S;19;59%;42%;3

Mesquite;Sunny and breezy;60;53;S;15;56%;42%;3

Midland;Mostly sunny, breezy;75;46;S;15;39%;1%;4

Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny, breezy;75;46;S;15;39%;1%;4

Midlothian;Breezy with sunshine;59;51;S;17;65%;42%;3

Mineola;Mostly sunny;59;51;SSE;9;55%;41%;3

Mineral Wells;Sunny and breezy;65;51;S;19;48%;42%;3

Mount Pleasant;Sunny and milder;57;49;SSE;10;53%;41%;3

Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;58;51;SSE;9;59%;40%;4

New Braunfels;Mostly sunny, nice;65;55;S;10;70%;41%;4

Odessa;Mostly sunny, warm;74;44;S;11;35%;1%;4

Orange;Partly sunny;59;54;SSE;8;69%;41%;4

Palacios;Partly sunny, breezy;66;59;SSE;15;75%;40%;4

Palestine;Mostly sunny;61;54;SSE;9;61%;40%;4

Pampa;Partly sunny, warmer;72;31;SW;16;29%;1%;3

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny, warmer;73;32;SSW;17;34%;2%;3

Paris;Mostly sunny, breezy;56;47;S;14;57%;45%;3

Pecos;Mostly sunny, warmer;81;45;WSW;9;31%;0%;4

Perryton;Partly sunny;69;28;SW;11;42%;2%;3

Plainview;Partly sunny, milder;72;34;SW;13;36%;4%;3

Pleasanton;Sunny and pleasant;68;56;SSE;9;67%;41%;4

Port Aransas;Mostly sunny, breezy;65;61;SSE;14;73%;41%;4

Port Isabel;Plenty of sunshine;69;63;SSE;14;64%;3%;4

Port Lavaca;Periods of sun;67;60;SSE;12;69%;41%;4

Randolph AFB;Sunny;63;54;SSE;10;67%;41%;4

Robstown;Mostly sunny;68;58;SSE;15;67%;41%;4

Rockport;Partly sunny;66;60;SSE;11;70%;41%;4

Rocksprings;Sunny and breezy;61;48;SSE;15;59%;2%;4

San Angelo;Sunny and breezy;68;47;S;19;43%;1%;4

San Antonio;Sunny and pleasant;66;56;SSE;8;71%;41%;4

San Antonio Stinson;Sunny;66;55;SSE;9;58%;41%;4

San Marcos;Mostly sunny;65;55;S;11;67%;41%;4

Seminole;Mostly sunny;76;38;SW;13;34%;3%;4

Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny, breezy;57;49;S;20;60%;42%;3

Snyder;Sunny and breezy;69;43;SSW;16;45%;3%;4

Sonora;Sunny and breezy;64;47;S;15;51%;3%;4

Stephenville;Sunny and breezy;63;49;S;18;49%;42%;4

Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny;59;51;S;11;52%;41%;3

Sweetwater;Sunlit and breezy;68;48;SSW;21;39%;1%;4

Temple;Sunny and breezy;61;52;S;18;68%;41%;4

Terrell;Mostly sunny, milder;60;53;S;15;58%;42%;3

Tyler;Milder with sunshine;59;52;SSE;14;55%;40%;3

Uvalde;Mostly sunny;65;50;ESE;8;70%;0%;4

Vernon;Mostly sunny, breezy;69;45;S;15;41%;3%;3

Victoria;Partly sunny;68;59;SSE;11;71%;41%;4

Waco;Sunny and breezy;60;52;S;18;64%;42%;4

Weslaco;Mostly sunny;74;62;SSE;12;59%;9%;4

Wharton;Partly sunny;65;56;SSE;8;77%;41%;4

Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny, breezy;64;50;S;18;51%;7%;3

Wink;Partly sunny, warmer;79;42;SSE;11;32%;0%;4

Zapata;Sunny and nice;73;56;SSE;9;59%;3%;4

