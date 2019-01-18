TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Saturday, January 19, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Partly sunny, breezy;73;36;SW;19;51%;27%;3
Abilene Dyess;Increasing clouds;73;38;SW;19;44%;27%;3
Alice;Variable cloudiness;78;55;SSE;12;79%;64%;1
Alpine;Plenty of sun;68;34;W;12;37%;0%;4
Amarillo;A shower in the p.m.;61;29;NNW;21;40%;81%;3
Angleton;A p.m. shower or two;72;54;S;11;85%;85%;1
Arlington;A severe t-storm;71;34;S;12;75%;85%;2
Austin;A p.m. t-storm;71;45;S;9;77%;84%;1
Austin Bergstrom;A p.m. t-storm;72;47;S;12;80%;84%;1
Bay;A p.m. shower or two;72;57;S;11;89%;85%;1
Beaumont;A shower in the p.m.;70;52;SSW;7;87%;86%;1
Beeville;A p.m. shower or two;76;54;SSE;10;84%;80%;1
Borger;A shower in the p.m.;61;30;N;20;41%;83%;1
Bowie;A severe t-storm;68;30;SSW;12;72%;84%;2
Breckenridge;A severe t-storm;75;34;SW;16;54%;82%;3
Brenham;A t-storm in spots;72;47;S;10;86%;80%;1
Bridgeport;A severe t-storm;70;32;S;11;66%;83%;3
Brownsville;Mostly cloudy;80;63;SSE;13;78%;38%;1
Brownwood;A severe t-storm;76;37;S;11;59%;86%;4
Burnet;A severe t-storm;73;40;S;10;74%;86%;2
Canadian;Mostly cloudy;64;26;N;15;46%;75%;1
Castroville;A t-storm in spots;72;49;SSE;9;86%;75%;1
Childress;Mainly cloudy;69;31;WSW;13;48%;58%;1
Cleburne;A severe t-storm;72;34;S;12;78%;82%;1
College Station;A t-storm in spots;71;45;S;12;87%;83%;1
Comanche;A severe t-storm;76;36;S;13;59%;86%;4
Conroe;A t-storm in spots;70;49;SSW;8;85%;80%;1
Corpus Christi;A p.m. shower or two;75;55;S;15;81%;79%;1
Corsicana;A severe t-storm;71;37;SW;11;79%;84%;1
Cotulla;Variable cloudiness;75;50;SSE;10;83%;51%;2
Dalhart;Cooler;56;27;N;24;53%;81%;2
Dallas Love;A severe t-storm;70;37;S;12;74%;85%;2
Dallas Redbird;A severe t-storm;69;37;S;13;75%;84%;2
Dallas/Ft Worth;A severe t-storm;72;34;S;14;71%;87%;2
Decatur;A severe t-storm;70;30;S;12;65%;84%;3
Del Rio;Lots of sun, warm;74;49;SSE;9;69%;28%;4
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny;74;49;SSE;10;68%;28%;4
Denton;A severe t-storm;70;33;S;14;72%;84%;2
Dryden;Sunny and mild;77;46;N;10;46%;27%;4
Dumas;Cooler;57;27;N;20;50%;80%;2
Edinburg;A p.m. shower or two;82;61;SSE;12;74%;66%;2
El Paso;Periods of sun;65;35;W;20;39%;0%;4
Ellington;A p.m. shower or two;72;57;SSW;9;80%;85%;1
Falfurrias;More clouds than sun;80;56;SSE;11;75%;64%;2
Fort Hood;A severe t-storm;72;40;S;12;76%;86%;2
Fort Worth;A severe t-storm;73;34;S;12;66%;88%;2
Fort Worth Alliance;A severe t-storm;72;35;S;14;70%;84%;3
Fort Worth Nas;A severe t-storm;73;36;S;13;67%;88%;3
Fort Worth Spinks;A severe t-storm;72;38;S;12;73%;84%;1
Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;70;41;WSW;10;71%;68%;2
Gainesville;A severe t-storm;69;28;S;13;73%;82%;2
Galveston;Showers around;68;54;SSW;11;94%;86%;1
Gatesville;A severe t-storm;74;38;S;11;72%;86%;2
Georgetown;A severe t-storm;71;41;S;10;79%;87%;2
Giddings;A t-storm in spots;69;43;S;10;90%;81%;1
Gilmer;A t-storm in spots;67;40;SSW;7;84%;84%;2
Graham;A severe t-storm;74;31;SW;12;58%;82%;2
Granbury;A severe t-storm;76;36;S;12;62%;87%;3
Grand Prairie;A severe t-storm;70;36;S;12;77%;87%;2
Greenville;A severe t-storm;70;35;SSW;10;72%;86%;1
Guadalupe Pass;Very windy;54;31;W;27;48%;0%;4
Hamilton;A severe t-storm;75;36;S;12;64%;86%;3
Harlingen;Variable clouds;79;60;SSE;16;78%;55%;2
Hearne;A p.m. t-storm;70;42;S;10;86%;85%;1
Hebbronville;Variable cloudiness;76;54;SSE;11;81%;40%;3
Henderson;A t-storm in spots;66;40;SSW;7;82%;81%;2
Hereford;An afternoon shower;62;30;NW;23;40%;82%;3
Hillsboro;A severe t-storm;72;36;S;13;78%;84%;1
Hondo;Variable cloudiness;73;48;SSE;10;79%;69%;1
Houston;A p.m. shower or two;72;52;SSW;8;84%;85%;1
Houston (Hobby Airport);A p.m. shower or two;72;54;SSW;10;80%;85%;1
Houston / Dunn Helistop;A p.m. shower or two;73;57;SSW;6;77%;85%;1
Houston / Southwest Airport;A p.m. shower or two;74;55;SSW;8;84%;85%;1
Houston Clover;A p.m. shower or two;73;55;SSW;9;86%;85%;1
Houston Hooks;Showers around;72;51;SSW;8;84%;88%;1
Houston Hull;A p.m. shower or two;74;56;S;11;81%;85%;1
Houston Intercontinental;Showers around;72;52;SSW;9;84%;88%;1
Huntsville;A t-storm in spots;69;46;SSW;7;87%;81%;1
Ingleside;A p.m. shower or two;73;58;S;12;86%;81%;1
Jacksonville;A t-storm in spots;66;39;SSW;8;88%;81%;1
Jasper;Showers around;68;51;S;5;89%;89%;1
Junction;Sunny and mild;75;43;S;10;61%;61%;4
Kellyusa Airport;A t-storm in spots;70;48;SSE;10;83%;78%;1
Kerrville;A severe t-storm;70;42;S;10;78%;84%;2
Killeen;A severe t-storm;72;40;S;12;76%;86%;2
Killeen/Ft Hood;A severe t-storm;72;40;S;12;77%;86%;2
Kingsville Nas;A p.m. shower or two;78;55;SSE;12;80%;73%;1
La Grange;A t-storm in spots;72;46;S;10;85%;78%;1
Lago Vista;A severe t-storm;70;41;S;11;84%;84%;2
Lancaster;A severe t-storm;71;34;SW;11;76%;84%;1
Laredo;Warmer;78;55;S;8;78%;17%;4
Llano;A severe t-storm;77;43;S;10;68%;88%;3
Longview;A t-storm in spots;67;42;SSW;8;81%;83%;2
Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;66;33;W;21;32%;29%;2
Lufkin;A t-storm in spots;67;48;SSW;8;86%;82%;1
Mcallen;Variable cloudiness;82;62;SSE;13;76%;42%;2
Mcgregor;A severe t-storm;70;42;S;12;84%;84%;2
Mckinney;A severe t-storm;67;34;SSW;14;78%;86%;2
Mesquite;A severe t-storm;70;34;SW;11;77%;85%;1
Midland;Partly sunny;72;41;W;22;44%;44%;4
Midland Airpark;Partly sunny;72;41;W;22;44%;44%;4
Midlothian;A severe t-storm;69;39;S;12;83%;86%;1
Mineola;A t-storm in spots;68;38;SSW;7;82%;80%;1
Mineral Wells;A severe t-storm;73;33;S;12;64%;84%;3
Mount Pleasant;A t-storm in spots;67;39;SSW;8;80%;81%;2
Nacogdoches;A t-storm in spots;67;45;SSW;7;85%;84%;2
New Braunfels;A t-storm in spots;70;47;S;10;87%;78%;1
Odessa;Partly sunny;71;37;W;19;41%;26%;4
Orange;A p.m. shower or two;69;53;S;6;87%;84%;1
Palacios;Variable cloudiness;72;57;S;12;91%;80%;1
Palestine;A t-storm in spots;67;39;SSW;7;83%;84%;1
Pampa;Mostly cloudy;63;27;NNW;22;43%;74%;1
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Cooler;60;26;N;23;48%;83%;1
Paris;A severe t-storm;65;35;S;10;81%;87%;2
Pecos;Partly sunny;72;38;W;18;34%;4%;4
Perryton;A shower in the p.m.;59;25;N;19;51%;83%;1
Plainview;Partly sunny, breezy;64;30;WSW;21;38%;57%;3
Pleasanton;A t-storm in spots;72;50;SSE;9;83%;76%;1
Port Aransas;A p.m. shower or two;68;55;S;10;97%;81%;1
Port Isabel;A p.m. shower or two;76;61;S;13;86%;66%;1
Port Lavaca;A p.m. shower or two;72;53;S;11;89%;84%;1
Randolph AFB;A t-storm in spots;70;47;SSW;8;83%;74%;1
Robstown;A p.m. shower or two;75;55;SSE;14;84%;79%;1
Rockport;A p.m. shower or two;70;54;S;10;97%;81%;1
Rocksprings;Partly sunny;70;42;SSE;12;65%;58%;4
San Angelo;Partly sunny, warm;75;40;WSW;19;50%;60%;4
San Antonio;A t-storm in spots;70;49;WSW;7;88%;74%;1
San Antonio Stinson;A t-storm in spots;72;49;S;7;75%;74%;1
San Marcos;A t-storm in spots;70;46;S;10;79%;78%;1
Seminole;Rather cloudy;68;34;W;18;31%;44%;3
Sherman-Denison;A severe t-storm;65;31;S;12;77%;86%;2
Snyder;Partly sunny;70;36;WSW;15;40%;27%;3
Sonora;Mostly sunny;73;41;SSW;12;54%;27%;4
Stephenville;A severe t-storm;72;35;S;12;66%;84%;3
Sulphur Springs;A t-storm in spots;68;36;SSW;10;74%;81%;1
Sweetwater;Partly sunny;72;37;SW;17;40%;27%;3
Temple;A severe t-storm;69;43;S;13;84%;88%;2
Terrell;A severe t-storm;69;35;SW;11;84%;87%;1
Tyler;A t-storm in spots;68;39;SSW;10;82%;83%;1
Uvalde;Low clouds may break;73;48;SE;9;82%;36%;2
Vernon;Increasing clouds;69;32;SW;16;48%;44%;3
Victoria;A p.m. shower or two;74;53;S;11;88%;82%;1
Waco;A severe t-storm;71;40;S;13;80%;86%;1
Weslaco;Variable cloudiness;80;59;SSE;11;75%;44%;2
Wharton;A p.m. shower or two;72;50;S;10;89%;85%;1
Wichita Falls;A severe t-storm;67;31;SSW;13;68%;70%;3
Wink;Partly sunny, breezy;71;37;W;21;40%;3%;4
Zapata;Variable clouds;79;57;SSE;10;78%;36%;3
