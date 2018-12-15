TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Monday, December 17, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Inc. clouds;64;39;ESE;6;42%;26%;3
Abilene Dyess;Inc. clouds;63;37;NNE;5;38%;3%;3
Alice;Inc. clouds;73;45;SE;3;43%;7%;4
Alpine;Cloudy;62;37;WSW;6;24%;58%;1
Amarillo;Partly sunny;60;34;ESE;7;32%;0%;3
Angleton;Inc. clouds;67;46;SSW;3;64%;3%;3
Arlington;Partly sunny;66;42;WNW;5;38%;1%;3
Austin;Inc. clouds;68;46;SW;1;44%;3%;3
Austin Bergstrom;Inc. clouds;69;44;SW;4;47%;1%;3
Bay;Inc. clouds;67;47;SSE;2;61%;3%;3
Beaumont;Partly sunny;66;47;W;4;69%;2%;3
Beeville;Inc. clouds;70;47;E;5;37%;6%;4
Borger;Partly sunny;61;34;E;6;33%;2%;3
Bowie;Some sunshine;62;34;NNW;5;50%;2%;3
Breckenridge;Some sun;65;39;NNW;6;40%;3%;3
Brenham;Inc. clouds;67;46;SSW;3;53%;5%;3
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;64;36;N;4;47%;1%;2
Brownsville;Partly sunny, nice;72;49;NNE;5;47%;8%;4
Brownwood;Inc. clouds;65;37;W;5;47%;4%;3
Burnet;Inc. clouds;67;44;SW;4;38%;4%;3
Canadian;Clouds and sun, mild;61;27;ENE;6;41%;2%;3
Castroville;Inc. clouds;69;43;NE;4;38%;2%;3
Childress;Periods of sun;62;35;NE;8;37%;1%;2
Cleburne;Partly sunny;67;42;W;5;44%;3%;3
College Station;Inc. clouds;65;47;S;3;53%;6%;3
Comanche;Inc. clouds;66;42;W;6;36%;4%;3
Conroe;Inc. clouds;66;45;SW;3;65%;3%;3
Corpus Christi;Inc. clouds;70;47;E;5;45%;6%;4
Corsicana;Partly sunny;66;44;SW;5;51%;3%;3
Cotulla;Inc. clouds;71;45;ESE;2;42%;0%;4
Dalhart;Partly sunny, mild;61;27;ESE;9;32%;0%;3
Dallas Love;Partly sunny;66;43;WNW;5;46%;1%;3
Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;65;42;W;6;44%;1%;3
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;65;41;WNW;7;45%;1%;3
Decatur;Some sun;63;40;NW;5;38%;2%;3
Del Rio;Inc. clouds;67;45;SSE;3;49%;0%;3
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Inc. clouds;66;45;SE;5;44%;0%;3
Denton;Partly sunny;65;38;NW;6;45%;1%;3
Dryden;Cloudy;63;43;SE;5;40%;26%;1
Dumas;Partly sunny;58;30;ESE;8;35%;0%;3
Edinburg;Partly sunny, nice;73;46;ENE;4;37%;9%;4
El Paso;A thick cloud cover;60;42;SE;5;22%;44%;1
Ellington;Inc. clouds;65;48;SW;3;56%;2%;3
Falfurrias;Inc. clouds;71;45;NE;5;42%;8%;4
Fort Hood;Inc. clouds;67;43;W;4;40%;4%;3
Fort Worth;Partly sunny;66;42;NW;5;39%;1%;3
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;66;39;NW;7;45%;1%;3
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;66;42;NW;6;42%;1%;3
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;67;39;WNW;5;46%;1%;3
Fredericksburg;Inc. clouds;67;39;SW;4;41%;2%;3
Gainesville;Partial sunshine;62;37;NNW;6;43%;1%;3
Galveston;Partly sunny;62;53;SSE;5;70%;2%;3
Gatesville;Inc. clouds;68;42;WSW;4;43%;4%;3
Georgetown;Inc. clouds;68;42;SW;5;38%;3%;3
Giddings;Inc. clouds;66;45;SSW;3;48%;5%;3
Gilmer;Partly sunny;64;41;SW;4;69%;6%;3
Graham;Partly sunny;63;36;NNW;4;46%;3%;3
Granbury;Some sunshine;68;39;WNW;4;45%;3%;3
Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;65;43;WNW;5;50%;1%;3
Greenville;Partly sunny;65;41;W;5;49%;1%;3
Guadalupe Pass;Cloudy and breezy;56;40;SW;15;28%;27%;1
Hamilton;Inc. clouds;67;42;WSW;5;40%;4%;3
Harlingen;Partly sunny, nice;72;45;NE;5;43%;7%;4
Hearne;Inc. clouds;63;42;SW;3;61%;6%;3
Hebbronville;Inc. clouds;71;44;E;4;28%;9%;4
Henderson;Partly sunny;64;43;SW;4;69%;5%;3
Hereford;Clouds and sun, mild;60;32;ESE;7;32%;0%;2
Hillsboro;Partly sunny;66;42;WSW;5;44%;3%;3
Hondo;Inc. clouds;70;44;NE;4;41%;2%;3
Houston;Inc. clouds;67;49;SW;4;60%;3%;3
Houston (Hobby Airport);Inc. clouds;66;49;SSW;4;57%;2%;3
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Inc. clouds;67;51;N;1;51%;2%;3
Houston / Southwest Airport;Inc. clouds;67;45;SSW;1;62%;2%;3
Houston Clover;Inc. clouds;66;47;SW;2;62%;2%;3
Houston Hooks;Inc. clouds;66;46;WNW;2;60%;4%;3
Houston Hull;Inc. clouds;67;48;S;3;56%;2%;3
Houston Intercontinental;Inc. clouds;66;48;N;3;63%;4%;3
Huntsville;Inc. clouds;65;46;SW;3;63%;5%;3
Ingleside;Inc. clouds;69;49;E;2;49%;6%;4
Jacksonville;Partly sunny;64;46;SW;4;61%;5%;3
Jasper;Partly sunny;66;44;SSW;3;75%;5%;3
Junction;Inc. clouds;67;38;SW;3;44%;2%;3
Kellyusa Airport;Inc. clouds;68;46;W;3;42%;1%;3
Kerrville;Inc. clouds;67;38;SW;4;41%;2%;3
Killeen;Inc. clouds;67;43;W;4;40%;4%;3
Killeen/Ft Hood;Inc. clouds;67;43;WSW;4;45%;4%;3
Kingsville Nas;Inc. clouds;73;45;E;4;40%;7%;4
La Grange;Inc. clouds;66;46;SSW;3;53%;5%;3
Lago Vista;Inc. clouds;67;46;WSW;3;43%;3%;3
Lancaster;Partly sunny;64;42;W;5;41%;2%;3
Laredo;Sunshine, pleasant;71;47;ESE;4;34%;0%;4
Llano;Inc. clouds;70;40;WSW;4;45%;4%;3
Longview;Partly sunny;64;43;SW;4;69%;5%;3
Lubbock;Periods of sun;60;36;E;6;30%;0%;2
Lufkin;Partly sunny;65;43;SW;3;66%;5%;3
Mcallen;Partly sunny;75;47;E;2;38%;8%;4
Mcgregor;Inc. clouds;67;42;SW;5;52%;3%;3
Mckinney;Partly sunny;64;38;NW;6;51%;1%;3
Mesquite;Partly sunny;64;42;W;5;46%;2%;3
Midland;Mainly cloudy;63;40;SW;3;43%;25%;1
Midland Airpark;Mainly cloudy;63;40;SW;3;43%;25%;1
Midlothian;Partly sunny;65;41;WSW;4;52%;1%;3
Mineola;Partly sunny;64;41;SW;4;60%;6%;3
Mineral Wells;Clouds and sun;66;39;NNW;5;45%;2%;3
Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;63;40;WSW;4;67%;7%;3
Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;65;41;SW;4;72%;5%;3
New Braunfels;Inc. clouds;69;45;WSW;5;39%;1%;3
Odessa;Mostly cloudy;61;40;SSE;5;25%;25%;1
Orange;Partly sunny;65;46;NW;4;70%;2%;3
Palacios;Partly sunny;67;47;ESE;4;59%;5%;3
Palestine;Partly sunny;64;42;SW;3;59%;5%;3
Pampa;Partly sunny;60;33;ENE;8;35%;1%;3
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;61;29;E;7;36%;2%;3
Paris;Partly sunny;62;39;W;5;56%;9%;3
Pecos;A thick cloud cover;61;39;S;4;32%;56%;1
Perryton;Periods of sun, nice;59;31;E;8;41%;1%;3
Plainview;Partly sunny;58;33;E;6;35%;0%;2
Pleasanton;Inc. clouds;69;44;ESE;3;38%;26%;3
Port Aransas;Inc. clouds;64;55;ENE;6;53%;6%;4
Port Isabel;Partly sunny;68;55;NE;7;48%;9%;4
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;66;50;E;5;54%;5%;4
Randolph AFB;Inc. clouds;68;46;SW;3;40%;1%;3
Robstown;Inc. clouds;70;46;ESE;4;47%;6%;4
Rockport;Inc. clouds;66;51;E;5;51%;6%;4
Rocksprings;Inc. clouds;64;41;S;5;35%;0%;3
San Angelo;Inc. clouds;66;38;SSW;5;43%;0%;3
San Antonio;Inc. clouds;69;45;SSW;4;39%;1%;3
San Antonio Stinson;Inc. clouds;70;45;WSW;2;36%;1%;3
San Marcos;Inc. clouds;68;45;WSW;5;43%;2%;3
Seminole;Mostly cloudy;60;35;ESE;5;28%;55%;1
Sherman-Denison;Partial sunshine;62;37;NW;6;50%;1%;3
Snyder;Partly sunny;59;38;E;5;38%;25%;2
Sonora;Inc. clouds;64;38;SSW;5;37%;0%;3
Stephenville;Inc. clouds;67;40;WNW;4;40%;4%;3
Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;64;42;WSW;4;56%;8%;3
Sweetwater;Inc. clouds;63;42;SE;7;35%;1%;3
Temple;Inc. clouds;66;42;SW;5;52%;3%;3
Terrell;Partly sunny;64;41;WSW;5;48%;2%;3
Tyler;Partly sunny;65;43;SW;5;59%;5%;3
Uvalde;Inc. clouds;66;45;E;4;41%;0%;3
Vernon;Partly sunny;61;36;NNE;7;43%;1%;3
Victoria;Inc. clouds;69;47;ESE;5;50%;5%;3
Waco;Partly sunny;66;41;SW;5;51%;4%;3
Weslaco;Partly sunny, nice;73;46;NE;5;40%;9%;4
Wharton;Inc. clouds;66;46;SSE;4;63%;4%;3
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;60;36;N;5;53%;1%;3
Wink;Cloudy;61;37;SW;3;42%;55%;1
Zapata;Partly sunny;70;44;E;3;38%;3%;4
