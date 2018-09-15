TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Sunday, September 16, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;A shower or t-storm;79;69;E;8;84%;69%;3
Abilene Dyess;A shower or t-storm;77;70;E;7;81%;68%;2
Alice;Showers and t-storms;85;74;ESE;10;86%;83%;2
Alpine;A shower or t-storm;77;62;ENE;8;75%;66%;9
Amarillo;Mostly sunny;84;62;SSE;9;65%;28%;7
Angleton;Showers and t-storms;86;71;N;7;84%;80%;5
Arlington;A shower or t-storm;88;73;ESE;7;73%;69%;4
Austin;Showers and t-storms;84;72;N;6;82%;84%;3
Austin Bergstrom;Rain and a t-storm;86;73;E;10;82%;84%;3
Bay;Humid with t-storms;86;72;N;7;86%;81%;3
Beaumont;Couple of t-storms;91;75;WSW;5;78%;68%;7
Beeville;Showers and t-storms;84;72;E;8;89%;87%;3
Borger;Mostly sunny;86;64;SSE;8;61%;28%;7
Bowie;A shower or t-storm;84;71;ESE;4;84%;70%;4
Breckenridge;A shower or t-storm;85;71;E;6;78%;69%;3
Brenham;Showers and t-storms;89;73;SSE;6;76%;76%;3
Bridgeport;A t-storm in spots;85;72;N;4;81%;57%;3
Brownsville;Showers and t-storms;87;77;SSE;8;86%;87%;4
Brownwood;A shower or t-storm;82;71;NE;7;82%;82%;2
Burnet;Showers and t-storms;82;71;NE;7;82%;82%;3
Canadian;Mostly sunny;84;66;SSE;7;73%;44%;6
Castroville;Rain and a t-storm;82;72;ENE;9;86%;85%;2
Childress;A t-storm in spots;82;68;SE;6;75%;76%;3
Cleburne;A t-storm in spots;88;72;ENE;7;82%;65%;3
College Station;Showers and t-storms;90;73;SSE;8;78%;76%;4
Comanche;A shower or t-storm;83;70;ENE;7;85%;75%;4
Conroe;Showers and t-storms;90;73;WNW;5;79%;75%;4
Corpus Christi;Humid with t-storms;83;75;SE;11;91%;86%;3
Corsicana;A t-storm in spots;90;73;NE;6;75%;57%;4
Cotulla;Rain and a t-storm;83;73;ESE;9;93%;85%;2
Dalhart;Sunshine and breezy;87;60;SSE;14;55%;8%;7
Dallas Love;A t-storm in spots;90;75;ESE;7;76%;57%;5
Dallas Redbird;A p.m. t-storm;88;73;ESE;7;74%;68%;7
Dallas/Ft Worth;A t-storm in spots;88;73;E;7;76%;60%;3
Decatur;A shower or t-storm;84;71;E;5;77%;69%;4
Del Rio;Rain and a t-storm;78;72;SE;7;96%;88%;2
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Rain and a t-storm;78;72;ESE;8;91%;88%;2
Denton;A shower or t-storm;87;72;ENE;7;79%;70%;4
Dryden;Rain, a thunderstorm;79;70;ENE;9;73%;67%;2
Dumas;Sunny and warm;84;60;SSE;8;65%;9%;7
Edinburg;Showers and t-storms;89;76;SSE;6;76%;83%;2
El Paso;Sunny;92;67;ESE;7;38%;1%;8
Ellington;Showers and t-storms;87;75;N;7;85%;76%;5
Falfurrias;Showers and t-storms;86;73;ESE;7;84%;85%;3
Fort Hood;Showers and t-storms;86;71;E;9;79%;76%;3
Fort Worth;A shower or t-storm;88;73;SE;6;72%;69%;4
Fort Worth Alliance;A shower or t-storm;87;73;ENE;8;79%;67%;3
Fort Worth Nas;Some sun, a t-storm;86;75;E;7;74%;68%;3
Fort Worth Spinks;A shower or t-storm;88;73;ENE;5;76%;69%;3
Fredericksburg;Rain and a t-storm;79;70;E;7;87%;86%;2
Gainesville;A shower or t-storm;86;72;E;6;81%;70%;4
Galveston;Showers and t-storms;86;78;SW;9;85%;64%;6
Gatesville;A shower or t-storm;86;71;NE;6;77%;74%;2
Georgetown;Showers and t-storms;85;72;N;7;85%;80%;2
Giddings;Showers and t-storms;87;70;SW;6;81%;77%;3
Gilmer;A t-storm in spots;89;72;NE;4;78%;57%;7
Graham;A t-storm in spots;85;70;ENE;5;82%;60%;3
Granbury;A shower or t-storm;87;73;ENE;6;73%;70%;3
Grand Prairie;Some sun, a t-storm;89;74;ESE;7;74%;69%;4
Greenville;A shower or t-storm;90;73;NNE;5;71%;71%;6
Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny, breezy;80;61;E;15;63%;28%;8
Hamilton;A shower or t-storm;85;71;NE;7;81%;74%;3
Harlingen;Showers and t-storms;86;75;SE;10;89%;85%;3
Hearne;Showers and t-storms;89;72;E;6;83%;76%;2
Hebbronville;Showers and t-storms;84;72;ESE;8;83%;84%;3
Henderson;A p.m. t-storm;90;72;N;5;81%;75%;7
Hereford;Partly sunny;84;62;SSE;7;61%;9%;7
Hillsboro;A t-storm in spots;89;73;NE;7;71%;57%;4
Hondo;Rain and a t-storm;83;73;ESE;11;85%;86%;2
Houston;Showers and t-storms;89;75;SSW;6;80%;76%;3
Houston (Hobby Airport);Showers and t-storms;89;74;SSW;8;85%;77%;3
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Showers and t-storms;90;75;S;4;75%;76%;4
Houston / Southwest Airport;Showers and t-storms;87;71;SE;4;83%;76%;4
Houston Clover;Showers and t-storms;88;74;SSW;7;84%;76%;8
Houston Hooks;Showers and t-storms;90;73;N;6;79%;75%;7
Houston Hull;Humid with a t-storm;89;73;SSE;8;79%;74%;5
Houston Intercontinental;Showers and t-storms;89;74;SE;8;83%;76%;3
Huntsville;Showers and t-storms;91;74;N;4;75%;69%;3
Ingleside;Showers and t-storms;85;78;SE;11;85%;88%;4
Jacksonville;A p.m. t-storm;89;72;NE;5;82%;78%;7
Jasper;A t-storm in spots;92;72;SSW;4;79%;57%;8
Junction;Rain and a t-storm;77;70;ESE;8;93%;85%;2
Kellyusa Airport;Rain and a t-storm;81;74;ESE;10;86%;85%;2
Kerrville;Rain and a t-storm;79;70;ENE;8;95%;87%;2
Killeen;Showers and t-storms;86;71;E;9;79%;76%;3
Killeen/Ft Hood;Showers and t-storms;86;71;ESE;8;83%;76%;3
Kingsville Nas;Showers and t-storms;85;75;SE;10;86%;83%;2
La Grange;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;72;ESE;6;84%;74%;3
Lago Vista;Showers and t-storms;82;71;E;7;87%;82%;2
Lancaster;A p.m. t-storm;88;73;E;6;72%;68%;5
Laredo;Showers and t-storms;87;75;SE;6;81%;85%;2
Llano;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;71;ENE;6;85%;81%;2
Longview;A shower or t-storm;91;73;NNE;5;78%;79%;6
Lubbock;A t-storm in spots;80;67;SE;8;73%;55%;4
Lufkin;A t-storm in spots;91;73;E;5;76%;65%;7
Mcallen;Showers and t-storms;90;78;SE;8;79%;84%;3
Mcgregor;Humid with a t-storm;89;71;SSE;8;79%;74%;3
Mckinney;Humid with a t-storm;88;73;ENE;6;82%;68%;4
Mesquite;A shower or t-storm;89;73;E;6;73%;79%;5
Midland;A shower or t-storm;81;69;ENE;9;80%;89%;2
Midland Airpark;A shower or t-storm;81;69;ENE;9;80%;89%;2
Midlothian;A t-storm in spots;88;71;N;4;79%;57%;4
Mineola;A p.m. t-storm;89;71;NNE;4;79%;78%;7
Mineral Wells;Some sun, a t-storm;87;72;E;6;77%;69%;4
Mount Pleasant;A p.m. t-storm;91;71;NE;5;72%;66%;7
Nacogdoches;A shower or t-storm;91;71;N;5;79%;69%;7
New Braunfels;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;72;NE;9;85%;91%;3
Odessa;A t-storm in spots;79;68;ESE;8;75%;76%;3
Orange;A t-storm in spots;91;74;W;5;75%;55%;8
Palacios;Humid with t-storms;84;74;E;11;90%;86%;3
Palestine;A shower or t-storm;90;71;NE;5;76%;67%;8
Pampa;A t-storm around;83;64;SSE;8;65%;45%;6
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;85;63;SSE;6;56%;31%;6
Paris;A p.m. t-storm;90;71;NE;6;64%;61%;7
Pecos;A shower in the a.m.;85;68;ESE;6;61%;66%;7
Perryton;Mostly sunny, warm;87;64;SSE;9;59%;30%;7
Plainview;A t-storm in spots;79;62;SSE;6;74%;46%;5
Pleasanton;Rain and a t-storm;84;73;ENE;8;83%;85%;3
Port Aransas;Humid with t-storms;86;79;SE;11;81%;87%;4
Port Isabel;Showers and t-storms;86;79;SSE;11;83%;84%;3
Port Lavaca;Showers and t-storms;85;75;E;9;85%;85%;3
Randolph AFB;Rain and a t-storm;82;71;E;10;88%;86%;2
Robstown;Showers and t-storms;83;75;SE;10;87%;85%;3
Rockport;Humid with t-storms;85;78;ESE;11;80%;88%;4
Rocksprings;Rain and a t-storm;75;69;E;8;94%;85%;2
San Angelo;Couple of t-storms;78;69;ENE;9;85%;92%;2
San Antonio;Rain and a t-storm;83;73;ENE;9;86%;85%;2
San Antonio Stinson;Rain and a t-storm;84;74;ESE;9;78%;85%;2
San Marcos;Rain and a t-storm;83;71;NNE;9;85%;86%;2
Seminole;A t-storm in spots;80;64;ESE;6;69%;54%;5
Sherman-Denison;A t-storm in spots;87;71;SE;5;79%;72%;4
Snyder;A shower or t-storm;78;68;SE;7;83%;89%;3
Sonora;Rain and a t-storm;76;69;ENE;8;85%;85%;2
Stephenville;A shower or t-storm;85;71;E;3;78%;69%;4
Sulphur Springs;A t-storm in spots;90;73;NNE;6;71%;55%;7
Sweetwater;Some sun, a t-storm;78;69;ESE;7;81%;90%;3
Temple;Showers and t-storms;87;71;ESE;9;80%;76%;2
Terrell;Some sun, a t-storm;90;73;NNE;6;75%;68%;7
Tyler;A p.m. t-storm;90;73;N;6;77%;78%;7
Uvalde;Rain and a t-storm;79;71;E;8;92%;86%;2
Vernon;A morning t-storm;85;72;E;7;74%;69%;3
Victoria;Humid with t-storms;86;73;ENE;9;88%;87%;3
Waco;Some sun, a t-storm;90;73;SE;9;73%;75%;3
Weslaco;Showers and t-storms;88;76;SE;7;75%;83%;3
Wharton;Cloudy with t-storms;85;71;ESE;6;86%;78%;3
Wichita Falls;A shower or t-storm;82;71;ENE;5;83%;72%;3
Wink;A t-storm in spots;83;68;E;9;62%;55%;4
Zapata;Showers and t-storms;87;76;SE;5;81%;84%;2
