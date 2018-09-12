TX Forecast for Friday, September 14, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Partly sunny, humid;84;66;SSE;8;77%;29%;7

Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny, humid;84;67;SSE;7;67%;28%;7

Alice;Showers and t-storms;87;73;NNE;10;81%;84%;4

Alpine;Mostly sunny;85;59;SE;6;52%;0%;9

Amarillo;Sunny and warm;89;63;S;13;57%;6%;7

Angleton;Showers and t-storms;82;75;ENE;11;89%;86%;2

Arlington;Partly sunny, humid;87;72;ESE;7;68%;44%;5

Austin;Showers and t-storms;88;74;E;5;74%;70%;4

Austin Bergstrom;Showers and t-storms;88;74;ENE;9;79%;71%;4

Bay;Showers and t-storms;84;76;ENE;10;89%;85%;2

Beaumont;Showers and t-storms;88;75;ENE;8;82%;84%;3

Beeville;Showers and t-storms;86;74;NE;8;81%;71%;4

Borger;Sunny and very warm;91;66;S;12;55%;6%;7

Bowie;Clouds and sun;85;68;SE;6;78%;42%;5

Breckenridge;Humid with some sun;87;70;SE;7;66%;30%;5

Brenham;Showers and t-storms;89;75;E;7;81%;70%;5

Bridgeport;Humid with some sun;86;70;SE;6;76%;42%;5

Brownsville;Showers and t-storms;91;75;E;7;79%;85%;8

Brownwood;Partly sunny, humid;85;69;ESE;6;72%;36%;5

Burnet;Humid with some sun;85;71;ESE;7;73%;44%;5

Canadian;Sunshine;90;67;S;12;61%;6%;7

Castroville;Periods of sun;87;73;ENE;8;76%;44%;4

Childress;Sunny and humid;89;68;SSE;10;66%;4%;7

Cleburne;Partly sunny, humid;86;72;ESE;7;77%;44%;5

College Station;Showers and t-storms;88;75;E;9;79%;70%;5

Comanche;Humid with some sun;85;69;SE;7;74%;37%;5

Conroe;Showers and t-storms;87;73;E;6;82%;70%;3

Corpus Christi;Showers and t-storms;86;74;NNE;12;89%;85%;4

Corsicana;A t-storm in spots;88;73;E;7;72%;55%;5

Cotulla;Showers and t-storms;85;73;NE;8;87%;70%;4

Dalhart;Sunny, breezy, warm;94;60;S;16;41%;6%;7

Dallas Love;A t-storm in spots;87;75;ESE;8;77%;55%;5

Dallas Redbird;A t-storm in spots;87;73;ESE;8;76%;55%;5

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny, humid;86;73;ESE;8;75%;44%;5

Decatur;Partly sunny, humid;85;70;SE;6;70%;42%;5

Del Rio;Partly sunny, humid;88;72;SE;6;82%;44%;6

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Humid with some sun;87;71;ESE;7;78%;44%;5

Denton;Sun and clouds;86;71;ESE;7;71%;44%;5

Dryden;Partly sunny, humid;86;70;SE;7;65%;33%;9

Dumas;Sunny and very warm;90;61;S;13;53%;6%;7

Edinburg;Showers and t-storms;91;76;NE;7;73%;84%;7

El Paso;Mostly sunny and hot;96;68;SE;6;28%;0%;8

Ellington;Showers and t-storms;83;75;E;11;91%;85%;3

Falfurrias;Showers and t-storms;88;74;NE;7;78%;84%;5

Fort Hood;Humid with some sun;86;71;E;8;75%;44%;5

Fort Worth;Partly sunny, humid;87;72;SE;7;67%;44%;5

Fort Worth Alliance;Clouds and sunshine;85;73;SE;8;79%;44%;5

Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny, humid;86;72;SE;7;73%;44%;5

Fort Worth Spinks;Humid with some sun;87;72;SE;6;74%;44%;5

Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;83;69;ESE;6;76%;44%;4

Gainesville;Sun and clouds;85;70;SE;7;75%;41%;5

Galveston;Showers and t-storms;84;78;E;17;88%;86%;3

Gatesville;Humid with some sun;86;71;ESE;6;72%;44%;5

Georgetown;Humid with some sun;87;72;ESE;7;73%;44%;5

Giddings;Showers and t-storms;86;72;E;7;80%;70%;4

Gilmer;A t-storm in spots;87;70;ENE;5;82%;57%;4

Graham;Humid with some sun;88;69;SSE;6;66%;32%;5

Granbury;Humid with some sun;88;72;ESE;6;68%;44%;5

Grand Prairie;Humid with some sun;87;73;ESE;7;70%;44%;5

Greenville;A t-storm in spots;88;72;E;6;66%;55%;4

Guadalupe Pass;Sunshine;87;61;E;12;40%;0%;9

Hamilton;Partly sunny, humid;85;70;ESE;6;73%;43%;5

Harlingen;Showers and t-storms;90;73;NNW;10;81%;85%;8

Hearne;A t-storm in spots;87;73;SE;7;81%;55%;4

Hebbronville;Showers and t-storms;88;72;ENE;8;76%;70%;4

Henderson;A p.m. t-storm;89;71;ENE;5;78%;68%;6

Hereford;Sunny and warm;88;62;S;11;53%;6%;8

Hillsboro;Some sun;87;73;ESE;7;68%;44%;5

Hondo;Humid with some sun;87;74;NE;8;79%;44%;5

Houston;Showers and t-storms;86;76;ENE;7;83%;86%;2

Houston (Hobby Airport);Showers and t-storms;84;75;ENE;12;90%;86%;2

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Showers and t-storms;85;76;ENE;7;80%;85%;2

Houston / Southwest Airport;Showers and t-storms;82;72;ENE;8;89%;85%;2

Houston Clover;Showers and t-storms;83;75;E;11;89%;84%;2

Houston Hooks;Showers and t-storms;87;75;ENE;8;82%;84%;4

Houston Hull;Showers and t-storms;85;76;ENE;11;83%;85%;3

Houston Intercontinental;Showers and t-storms;87;76;ENE;11;87%;84%;2

Huntsville;Showers and t-storms;87;73;ESE;5;77%;70%;4

Ingleside;Showers and t-storms;87;76;NE;14;82%;86%;5

Jacksonville;A t-storm in spots;87;72;E;5;81%;55%;6

Jasper;Showers and t-storms;88;69;ESE;5;80%;70%;4

Junction;Partly sunny, humid;84;70;E;6;79%;42%;8

Kellyusa Airport;Showers and t-storms;86;74;NE;10;81%;71%;4

Kerrville;Partly sunny;83;69;E;7;85%;44%;4

Killeen;Humid with some sun;86;71;E;8;75%;44%;5

Killeen/Ft Hood;Humid with some sun;86;72;E;7;82%;44%;5

Kingsville Nas;Showers and t-storms;87;75;NNE;10;82%;84%;4

La Grange;Showers and t-storms;88;74;ENE;7;82%;70%;3

Lago Vista;Partly sunny, humid;84;71;ENE;6;82%;44%;5

Lancaster;A t-storm in spots;87;72;E;6;71%;55%;5

Laredo;Thundershower;89;75;ENE;7;73%;83%;4

Llano;Partly sunny, humid;85;71;ESE;6;74%;44%;5

Longview;A t-storm in spots;89;72;ENE;5;77%;57%;5

Lubbock;Sunny;87;65;SSE;9;65%;5%;8

Lufkin;A p.m. t-storm;88;73;SE;8;82%;68%;5

Mcallen;Showers and t-storms;92;76;N;9;76%;84%;6

Mcgregor;Partly sunny, humid;87;72;E;8;78%;44%;5

Mckinney;A t-storm in spots;85;72;ESE;8;82%;55%;5

Mesquite;A t-storm in spots;87;72;E;6;71%;55%;5

Midland;Mostly sunny;91;69;SSE;6;64%;26%;8

Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;91;69;SSE;6;64%;26%;8

Midlothian;A t-storm in spots;86;71;ESE;5;83%;55%;5

Mineola;A t-storm in spots;87;71;ENE;5;78%;55%;5

Mineral Wells;Humid with some sun;87;70;SE;7;73%;44%;5

Mount Pleasant;A t-storm in spots;87;70;ENE;5;77%;57%;6

Nacogdoches;A p.m. t-storm;88;71;ESE;6;77%;68%;5

New Braunfels;Showers and t-storms;87;73;ENE;9;76%;70%;4

Odessa;Mostly sunny;88;68;SE;8;60%;3%;8

Orange;Showers and t-storms;88;74;ENE;7;82%;84%;3

Palacios;Showers and t-storms;84;76;NE;13;92%;86%;3

Palestine;A t-storm in spots;87;72;ESE;6;79%;55%;8

Pampa;Sunny and warm;90;65;S;14;53%;6%;7

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Plenty of sunshine;90;65;S;12;50%;6%;7

Paris;A t-storm in spots;86;69;ESE;6;65%;53%;7

Pecos;Plenty of sun;91;66;SE;9;48%;3%;8

Perryton;Sunny and very warm;91;66;S;15;54%;6%;7

Plainview;Sunny;85;61;S;9;67%;6%;8

Pleasanton;Showers and t-storms;87;74;ENE;8;74%;70%;5

Port Aransas;Showers and t-storms;85;79;E;12;79%;87%;5

Port Isabel;Showers and t-storms;89;77;ESE;9;77%;86%;8

Port Lavaca;Showers and t-storms;84;76;NE;11;86%;86%;4

Randolph AFB;Showers and t-storms;85;73;NE;9;83%;70%;4

Robstown;Showers and t-storms;86;73;NNE;10;86%;85%;4

Rockport;Showers and t-storms;85;78;ENE;12;84%;88%;4

Rocksprings;Humid with some sun;82;67;ESE;6;76%;44%;6

San Angelo;Partly sunny, humid;86;68;SE;6;66%;29%;7

San Antonio;Showers and t-storms;86;74;ENE;8;81%;71%;6

San Antonio Stinson;Showers and t-storms;88;76;NE;8;72%;71%;6

San Marcos;Showers and t-storms;86;73;ENE;9;76%;72%;4

Seminole;Mostly sunny;87;63;SE;7;56%;27%;8

Sherman-Denison;A t-storm in spots;85;70;SE;7;81%;53%;4

Snyder;Mostly sunny;86;67;SSE;7;68%;3%;8

Sonora;Partly sunny, humid;84;68;ESE;7;68%;35%;5

Stephenville;Partly sunny, humid;84;69;SE;3;74%;40%;5

Sulphur Springs;A t-storm in spots;86;71;E;6;72%;55%;4

Sweetwater;Mostly sunny;86;68;SSE;7;68%;27%;6

Temple;Partly sunny;86;72;E;9;80%;44%;4

Terrell;A t-storm in spots;87;72;E;7;75%;55%;5

Tyler;A t-storm in spots;88;72;ENE;6;78%;57%;5

Uvalde;Partly sunny, humid;85;70;ENE;7;78%;44%;5

Vernon;Mostly sunny;90;70;SSE;9;60%;27%;5

Victoria;Showers and t-storms;86;75;NE;9;87%;84%;4

Waco;Partly sunny, humid;90;74;E;9;70%;44%;5

Weslaco;Showers and t-storms;90;75;NE;6;73%;82%;8

Wharton;Showers and t-storms;84;74;ENE;7;88%;85%;2

Wichita Falls;Partly sunny, humid;87;69;SSE;8;73%;29%;4

Wink;Mostly sunny;90;67;SE;10;59%;4%;8

Zapata;Showers and t-storms;90;75;ENE;6;78%;70%;5

