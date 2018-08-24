TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Saturday, August 25, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Sunny, breezy, hot;99;74;S;15;42%;5%;10
Abilene Dyess;Sunlit and hot;100;75;S;15;38%;5%;10
Alice;Mostly sunny and hot;100;73;SE;10;56%;6%;11
Alpine;Mostly sunny, warm;92;66;SE;7;37%;0%;11
Amarillo;Sunshine and warm;96;70;S;11;42%;28%;9
Angleton;Sunny;94;74;SE;6;65%;12%;10
Arlington;Sunny and hot;100;77;SSE;9;51%;3%;10
Austin;Sunny and hot;101;77;SSE;6;43%;6%;10
Austin Bergstrom;Sunny and hot;102;75;SSE;9;49%;5%;10
Bay;Mostly sunny;95;73;SE;6;64%;14%;10
Beaumont;Mostly sunny;93;75;S;6;66%;11%;10
Beeville;Sunny and hot;99;73;SE;8;56%;8%;11
Borger;Partly sunny and hot;96;71;S;10;43%;31%;9
Bowie;Sunny and hot;99;75;SSE;11;45%;5%;9
Breckenridge;Sunshine and hot;101;76;SSE;11;42%;5%;10
Brenham;Mostly sunny and hot;98;76;SSE;6;58%;7%;10
Bridgeport;Sunny and hot;100;74;SSE;10;41%;5%;9
Brownsville;Mostly sunny;100;77;SE;10;58%;10%;11
Brownwood;Sunny and hot;99;71;SSE;8;46%;6%;10
Burnet;Sunny and hot;99;74;SSE;7;50%;6%;10
Canadian;Partly sunny and hot;97;72;S;10;45%;40%;9
Castroville;Sunny and hot;100;74;SE;6;53%;6%;10
Childress;Mostly sunny and hot;100;73;SSE;14;36%;34%;9
Cleburne;Hot with sunshine;99;75;SSE;9;57%;3%;10
College Station;Mostly sunny and hot;100;75;SSE;9;54%;7%;10
Comanche;Hot with sunshine;100;74;SSE;9;47%;6%;10
Conroe;Sunny and seasonable;97;73;SSE;6;60%;9%;10
Corpus Christi;Sunshine;96;76;SE;10;63%;7%;11
Corsicana;Sunny and hot;100;76;SSE;9;53%;3%;10
Cotulla;Mostly sunny;102;75;SE;8;55%;6%;11
Dalhart;Lots of sun, warm;94;64;ESE;7;42%;19%;9
Dallas Love;Sunny and hot;101;80;SSE;11;46%;4%;9
Dallas Redbird;Sunny and hot;100;78;SSE;11;45%;3%;10
Dallas/Ft Worth;Sunny and hot;100;78;S;14;45%;5%;9
Decatur;Sunny and hot;98;75;S;9;46%;5%;9
Del Rio;Hot with sunshine;100;77;SE;11;53%;6%;10
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny and hot;100;75;SE;11;51%;6%;10
Denton;Sunny and hot;99;76;SSE;11;51%;4%;9
Dryden;Sunny and hot;100;72;SE;8;43%;5%;11
Dumas;Warm with sunshine;93;67;S;10;46%;35%;9
Edinburg;Mostly sunny;105;77;SE;9;46%;8%;11
El Paso;Mostly sunny;92;71;WSW;7;47%;44%;10
Ellington;Sunshine and hot;94;79;SSE;7;64%;10%;10
Falfurrias;Mostly sunny;99;74;SE;7;51%;8%;11
Fort Hood;Sunny and hot;100;75;SSE;10;42%;4%;10
Fort Worth;Sunny and hot;100;78;SSE;10;47%;4%;10
Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny and hot;101;78;SSE;13;44%;4%;9
Fort Worth Nas;Sunny and hot;101;79;SSE;12;39%;4%;10
Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny and hot;101;74;S;11;42%;3%;10
Fredericksburg;Sunny and hot;96;70;SSE;8;45%;6%;10
Gainesville;Sunny and hot;98;74;SSE;10;54%;5%;9
Galveston;Sunshine;92;83;SE;9;67%;43%;10
Gatesville;Sunshine and hot;100;74;SSE;8;49%;3%;10
Georgetown;Sunny and hot;99;76;SSE;8;51%;4%;10
Giddings;Mostly sunny and hot;98;74;SSE;6;56%;7%;10
Gilmer;Sunny and hot;98;73;SSE;5;58%;4%;10
Graham;Sunny and hot;101;73;SSE;8;42%;5%;10
Granbury;Sunny and hot;101;75;SSE;8;44%;4%;10
Grand Prairie;Sunny and hot;100;78;SSE;9;49%;3%;10
Greenville;Sunny and seasonable;100;77;S;9;48%;4%;9
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, breezy;89;68;SW;16;46%;12%;11
Hamilton;Hot with sunshine;99;73;SSE;9;48%;5%;10
Harlingen;Mostly sunny;101;76;SE;12;57%;9%;11
Hearne;Mostly sunny and hot;99;73;SSE;7;55%;8%;10
Hebbronville;Mostly sunny and hot;100;73;ESE;8;48%;5%;11
Henderson;Sunny and hot;98;73;SSE;6;58%;2%;10
Hereford;Mostly sunny and hot;95;69;S;10;41%;23%;10
Hillsboro;Hot with sunshine;100;77;SSE;9;49%;3%;10
Hondo;Sunny and hot;100;74;SE;8;53%;6%;10
Houston;Mostly sunny and hot;96;77;SSE;6;59%;10%;10
Houston (Hobby Airport);Sunny and seasonable;95;78;SSE;7;66%;10%;10
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Sunny and hot;96;78;SSE;4;54%;10%;10
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny;95;74;SSE;3;65%;11%;10
Houston Clover;Sunny and hot;94;77;SE;6;66%;11%;10
Houston Hooks;Hot with sunshine;96;75;SSE;5;61%;9%;10
Houston Hull;Mostly sunny and hot;98;78;SSE;7;56%;10%;10
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny and hot;96;77;SSE;7;63%;9%;10
Huntsville;Sunny and hot;98;75;SSE;5;58%;8%;10
Ingleside;Brilliant sunshine;94;81;SE;10;62%;7%;11
Jacksonville;Plenty of sun;97;73;SSE;6;56%;3%;10
Jasper;Mostly sunny and hot;95;71;S;4;61%;9%;10
Junction;Sunshine and hot;99;71;SSE;8;43%;6%;10
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny and hot;100;76;SSE;7;53%;5%;10
Kerrville;Sunny and hot;96;71;SSE;7;51%;6%;10
Killeen;Sunny and hot;100;75;SSE;10;42%;4%;10
Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny and hot;100;75;SSE;10;46%;3%;10
Kingsville Nas;Sunny and seasonable;98;76;SE;10;58%;7%;11
La Grange;Mostly sunny and hot;100;75;SSE;6;60%;7%;10
Lago Vista;Sunny and hot;100;76;SSE;8;45%;6%;10
Lancaster;Hot with sunshine;99;76;SSE;9;52%;4%;10
Laredo;Mostly sunny and hot;105;78;SE;9;41%;6%;11
Llano;Sunny and hot;101;72;SSE;6;45%;6%;10
Longview;Sunny and hot;99;74;SSE;6;57%;3%;10
Lubbock;Sunny and hot;97;72;S;11;40%;14%;10
Lufkin;Sunny and seasonable;96;73;S;6;60%;8%;10
Mcallen;Partly sunny;106;79;SE;12;49%;8%;11
Mcgregor;Sunny and hot;102;73;SSE;11;44%;3%;10
Mckinney;Sunny and hot;98;76;SSE;13;49%;5%;9
Mesquite;Sunshine and hot;99;76;SSE;9;52%;4%;10
Midland;Sunshine;103;74;SSE;12;34%;6%;10
Midland Airpark;Sunshine;103;74;SSE;12;34%;6%;10
Midlothian;Sunny and hot;99;75;SSE;10;48%;3%;10
Mineola;Sunny and hot;99;74;SSE;6;57%;4%;10
Mineral Wells;Sunny and hot;101;74;SSE;12;41%;5%;10
Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny and hot;98;73;SSE;7;53%;3%;9
Nacogdoches;Hot with sunshine;98;72;SSE;6;57%;2%;10
New Braunfels;Sunny and hot;100;74;SSE;8;54%;4%;10
Odessa;Sunny and hot;99;74;SSE;10;38%;6%;10
Orange;Mostly sunny;91;74;S;5;66%;30%;10
Palacios;Sunshine;93;79;SE;9;68%;13%;10
Palestine;Sunny and hot;99;73;SSE;6;53%;4%;10
Pampa;Partly sunny and hot;97;70;S;12;40%;44%;9
Pampa / Mesa Vista;A t-storm around;98;70;SSE;9;36%;55%;9
Paris;Plenty of sunshine;98;75;S;9;54%;4%;9
Pecos;Sunny and hot;101;72;SE;6;30%;7%;10
Perryton;Mostly sunny and hot;96;70;S;10;46%;39%;9
Plainview;Mostly sunny and hot;93;68;S;10;45%;20%;10
Pleasanton;Sunny and hot;102;75;SE;6;51%;4%;10
Port Aransas;Abundant sunshine;91;82;SE;8;69%;7%;11
Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;95;80;SE;11;62%;10%;11
Port Lavaca;Sunny;93;77;SE;8;64%;10%;10
Randolph AFB;Sunny and hot;100;72;SSE;8;54%;5%;10
Robstown;Plenty of sunshine;97;75;SE;8;59%;8%;11
Rockport;Sunny;92;81;SE;8;66%;8%;11
Rocksprings;Sunny and hot;94;70;SE;9;53%;6%;11
San Angelo;Sunny and hot;100;73;S;12;39%;5%;10
San Antonio;Mostly sunny and hot;100;76;SE;6;52%;5%;10
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny and hot;101;76;SSE;7;48%;6%;10
San Marcos;Sunny and hot;100;75;SSE;8;50%;6%;10
Seminole;Mostly sunny and hot;96;69;SSE;9;37%;11%;10
Sherman-Denison;Sunny, breezy, hot;98;75;SSE;14;47%;5%;9
Snyder;Sunny and hot;98;73;SSE;11;45%;6%;10
Sonora;Sunny and hot;96;71;SSE;10;47%;6%;10
Stephenville;Hot with sunshine;100;72;SSE;8;38%;5%;10
Sulphur Springs;Sunny and hot;98;76;SSE;9;51%;4%;9
Sweetwater;Sunny and hot;99;75;S;12;41%;5%;10
Temple;Sunny and hot;101;73;SSE;12;47%;4%;10
Terrell;Sunny and hot;98;76;SSE;9;55%;4%;10
Tyler;Sunny and hot;99;75;SSE;8;54%;4%;10
Uvalde;Plenty of sun;99;73;ESE;6;53%;6%;10
Vernon;Mostly sunny and hot;103;77;S;13;35%;18%;9
Victoria;Mostly sunny and hot;98;74;SE;8;62%;9%;10
Waco;Sunny and hot;101;75;SSE;12;42%;4%;10
Weslaco;Mostly sunny;103;76;SE;9;46%;8%;11
Wharton;Mostly sunny;95;75;SE;6;65%;12%;10
Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny and hot;103;76;SSE;15;36%;10%;9
Wink;Mostly sunny and hot;101;74;SSE;9;32%;7%;10
Zapata;Mostly sunny and hot;103;78;ESE;7;48%;7%;11
