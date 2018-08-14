TX Forecast for Wednesday, August 15, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Partly sunny;90;72;S;16;59%;28%;10

Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny;91;74;S;17;60%;28%;10

Alice;Breezy with some sun;95;75;SE;14;62%;16%;11

Alpine;Partly sunny;87;64;SSE;6;53%;27%;12

Amarillo;Partial sunshine;91;64;NNE;9;51%;27%;10

Angleton;Some sun;92;76;SSE;9;66%;36%;10

Arlington;Clouds and sun;91;76;S;10;64%;21%;7

Austin;Partly sunny;95;76;SSE;8;58%;28%;7

Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;96;75;SSE;12;60%;28%;7

Bay;Partial sunshine;92;75;SE;9;68%;27%;8

Beaumont;Partial sunshine;93;76;SSE;6;69%;18%;11

Beeville;Sun and some clouds;95;75;SE;10;61%;18%;10

Borger;Partly sunny;91;65;NE;7;52%;27%;10

Bowie;Some sun, a t-storm;90;74;S;11;73%;64%;8

Breckenridge;Partly sunny;94;75;S;12;53%;31%;9

Brenham;Partly sunny;95;75;SSE;8;65%;20%;8

Bridgeport;A morning t-storm;92;74;S;11;63%;61%;8

Brownsville;Breezy with some sun;95;78;SE;13;61%;31%;9

Brownwood;Clouds and sun;91;71;SSE;10;60%;28%;11

Burnet;Partly sunny;92;73;SSE;8;60%;10%;8

Canadian;A shower or t-storm;88;63;NE;6;70%;68%;9

Castroville;Partly sunny;96;74;SE;8;60%;28%;10

Childress;A shower or t-storm;92;71;S;10;62%;80%;10

Cleburne;Partly sunny;92;75;S;10;73%;16%;7

College Station;Partly sunny;95;75;SSE;12;62%;20%;8

Comanche;Clouds and sun;91;72;S;13;61%;28%;11

Conroe;Some sunshine;94;74;SSE;7;67%;17%;9

Corpus Christi;Partly sunny, breezy;93;77;SSE;14;70%;31%;10

Corsicana;Partly sunny;94;76;S;10;64%;29%;7

Cotulla;Partly sunny;99;74;SE;11;59%;8%;11

Dalhart;Sun, some clouds;90;60;ENE;9;49%;9%;10

Dallas Love;Partly sunny;92;78;S;12;69%;23%;6

Dallas Redbird;Clouds and sun;91;77;S;12;68%;19%;7

Dallas/Ft Worth;Clouds and sun;91;76;S;14;69%;26%;6

Decatur;A morning t-storm;90;74;S;9;62%;62%;8

Del Rio;Partly sunny;92;76;SE;14;71%;19%;7

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Humid with some sun;92;74;ESE;14;67%;17%;8

Denton;A shower or t-storm;90;76;S;12;64%;62%;6

Dryden;Partly sunny, humid;91;71;SE;9;62%;32%;11

Dumas;Partly sunny, nice;88;61;NE;8;52%;11%;10

Edinburg;Partly sunny;100;79;SE;12;50%;14%;11

El Paso;Partly sunny;97;73;SSE;6;34%;11%;11

Ellington;Partial sunshine;94;79;SSE;9;65%;35%;8

Falfurrias;Partly sunny;97;75;SE;9;52%;31%;11

Fort Hood;Partly sunny;93;74;S;12;62%;10%;7

Fort Worth;Partly sunny;91;76;S;10;62%;25%;7

Fort Worth Alliance;A morning t-storm;92;77;S;14;66%;60%;6

Fort Worth Nas;Clouds and sun;92;77;S;14;62%;25%;7

Fort Worth Spinks;Clouds and sunshine;92;76;S;12;62%;19%;7

Fredericksburg;Humid with some sun;91;72;SSE;9;62%;11%;9

Gainesville;A shower or t-storm;90;74;S;10;73%;66%;5

Galveston;Sun and some clouds;91;82;SSE;12;71%;36%;11

Gatesville;Clouds and sun;93;74;SSE;8;62%;28%;7

Georgetown;Partly sunny;94;76;SSE;10;61%;10%;8

Giddings;Partial sunshine;94;73;SSE;8;64%;20%;8

Gilmer;Partly sunny, humid;92;74;S;6;67%;16%;6

Graham;A morning t-storm;92;74;S;8;61%;60%;9

Granbury;Partly sunny;93;76;S;10;59%;19%;8

Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;91;76;S;10;64%;19%;7

Greenville;Clouds and sun;92;77;S;9;63%;30%;7

Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny;90;70;S;13;44%;3%;12

Hamilton;Partly sunny;92;73;S;10;62%;13%;7

Harlingen;Partly sunny;96;76;SE;15;63%;31%;11

Hearne;Humid with some sun;95;74;S;8;70%;20%;8

Hebbronville;Sun and some clouds;97;74;SE;10;51%;8%;11

Henderson;Partial sunshine;93;74;S;7;71%;12%;11

Hereford;Sun, some clouds;93;64;NNE;9;47%;27%;10

Hillsboro;Partly sunny;93;75;S;11;63%;13%;7

Hondo;Clouds and sun;96;75;ESE;11;61%;10%;9

Houston;Partly sunny, humid;95;77;SSE;7;64%;22%;8

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;94;77;SSE;9;66%;23%;8

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partial sunshine;95;78;SSE;6;55%;23%;8

Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;92;72;SSE;7;67%;23%;10

Houston Clover;Sun and some clouds;94;76;SSE;8;66%;35%;11

Houston Hooks;Sun and some clouds;93;75;SSE;7;67%;32%;11

Houston Hull;Partial sunshine;96;75;SSE;10;59%;23%;8

Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny, humid;94;76;SSE;8;67%;20%;8

Huntsville;Partly sunny;95;75;SSE;6;63%;17%;11

Ingleside;Partly sunny, breezy;92;81;SSE;14;66%;44%;10

Jacksonville;Humid with some sun;92;74;S;7;70%;11%;11

Jasper;Humid with some sun;94;72;S;5;69%;16%;11

Junction;Partly sunny;90;73;SSE;12;64%;17%;10

Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;95;76;SE;10;59%;28%;7

Kerrville;Clouds and sun;90;72;SSE;10;67%;13%;9

Killeen;Partly sunny;93;74;S;12;62%;10%;7

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;95;73;S;13;63%;10%;8

Kingsville Nas;Breezy with some sun;96;76;SE;14;62%;31%;8

La Grange;Partly sunny, humid;96;75;SSE;7;66%;19%;8

Lago Vista;Partly sunny;94;76;SSE;9;61%;28%;9

Lancaster;Partly sunny, humid;91;75;S;9;67%;18%;7

Laredo;Warm with some sun;101;77;SE;13;46%;27%;11

Llano;Clouds and sun;94;72;SSE;8;60%;28%;8

Longview;Partly sunny;94;75;S;7;67%;14%;10

Lubbock;Partly sunny;93;68;S;9;53%;28%;11

Lufkin;Partly sunny;94;73;S;8;67%;16%;11

Mcallen;Partly sunny, breezy;100;79;SE;14;54%;13%;11

Mcgregor;Partly sunny;94;74;S;13;63%;28%;7

Mckinney;Partly sunny;90;75;S;13;70%;36%;6

Mesquite;Humid with some sun;91;76;S;9;67%;22%;7

Midland;Clouds and sun;96;75;S;13;56%;7%;11

Midland Airpark;Clouds and sun;96;75;S;13;56%;7%;11

Midlothian;Humid with some sun;90;74;S;10;74%;16%;7

Mineola;Humid with some sun;92;75;S;7;68%;15%;10

Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;92;73;S;13;63%;30%;10

Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;91;74;S;7;67%;37%;10

Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;94;73;S;7;67%;10%;11

New Braunfels;Partly sunny;96;74;SSE;9;62%;28%;9

Odessa;Partly sunny;93;72;SSE;10;49%;6%;11

Orange;Partial sunshine;92;76;SSE;6;67%;31%;11

Palacios;Breezy with some sun;92;81;SSE;14;72%;44%;8

Palestine;Partly sunny;94;75;S;7;65%;11%;10

Pampa;A shower or t-storm;88;63;NNE;9;56%;59%;10

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;90;59;SE;4;56%;44%;10

Paris;A shower or t-storm;89;74;S;8;68%;66%;6

Pecos;Partly sunny;98;70;SE;5;45%;3%;11

Perryton;Some sun, a t-storm;87;62;NNE;7;63%;68%;4

Plainview;Partly sunny;90;64;SW;8;59%;28%;11

Pleasanton;Partial sunshine;98;75;SE;7;58%;28%;11

Port Aransas;Humid with some sun;90;82;SE;10;71%;44%;8

Port Isabel;Partly sunny, breezy;92;80;SSE;14;65%;31%;11

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;91;78;SE;10;65%;44%;8

Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;94;72;SSE;10;61%;28%;7

Robstown;Partly sunny;93;75;SE;11;66%;32%;10

Rockport;Partly sunny, humid;92;82;SE;10;68%;44%;10

Rocksprings;Humid with some sun;87;71;SE;12;69%;20%;11

San Angelo;Clouds and sun;91;72;S;14;58%;27%;11

San Antonio;Partly sunny;96;76;SE;9;60%;28%;7

San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;97;75;SE;10;53%;28%;8

San Marcos;Partly sunny;95;75;SSE;9;61%;28%;7

Seminole;Sun, some clouds;93;67;S;7;49%;5%;11

Sherman-Denison;A shower or t-storm;89;75;S;13;71%;73%;6

Snyder;Partly sunny;91;71;S;11;62%;14%;11

Sonora;Sunny intervals;88;72;SSE;12;64%;28%;11

Stephenville;Clouds and sun;92;72;S;9;61%;28%;8

Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;91;76;S;9;64%;29%;6

Sweetwater;Sunny intervals;91;72;S;12;56%;29%;9

Temple;Partly sunny;95;74;S;14;59%;10%;11

Terrell;Sun and clouds;92;76;S;9;71%;19%;7

Tyler;Some sun;93;76;S;9;66%;12%;9

Uvalde;Clouds and sun;95;72;SE;8;63%;12%;11

Vernon;A shower or t-storm;94;73;S;10;55%;81%;9

Victoria;Partly sunny;95;76;SE;10;66%;33%;11

Waco;Clouds and sun;94;76;S;13;59%;28%;7

Weslaco;Partly sunny;98;78;SE;11;50%;14%;11

Wharton;Partly sunny;93;74;SE;7;70%;44%;8

Wichita Falls;A shower or t-storm;93;73;S;14;69%;67%;7

Wink;Partly sunny;97;72;SE;8;50%;4%;11

Zapata;Partly sunny;101;77;SE;10;50%;9%;11

