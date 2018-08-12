TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Tuesday, August 14, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Couple of t-storms;78;69;S;14;89%;83%;5
Abilene Dyess;Couple of t-storms;78;70;S;14;82%;72%;5
Alice;Breezy with sunshine;96;75;SSE;17;62%;13%;11
Alpine;A t-storm in spots;79;62;S;5;66%;53%;9
Amarillo;Partly sunny;87;65;SSE;8;53%;64%;10
Angleton;Humid with some sun;94;77;SSE;10;64%;11%;11
Arlington;A shower or t-storm;86;74;SSE;8;76%;84%;4
Austin;Partly sunny;93;75;SSE;9;63%;30%;10
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny, breezy;95;75;SSE;14;64%;22%;10
Bay;Partly sunny;94;76;SSE;10;66%;13%;11
Beaumont;Partly sunny, humid;94;74;S;6;68%;8%;11
Beeville;Mostly sunny, breezy;97;75;SE;14;58%;14%;11
Borger;Partly sunny;87;67;SSE;7;52%;66%;10
Bowie;Thunderstorms;77;70;SSE;8;95%;90%;4
Breckenridge;Showers and t-storms;81;73;SSE;9;80%;88%;5
Brenham;Mostly sunny, humid;95;75;SSE;8;68%;15%;10
Bridgeport;Showers and t-storms;79;71;SE;8;87%;85%;5
Brownsville;Partly sunny, breezy;96;79;SE;15;60%;15%;11
Brownwood;Thunderstorms;82;72;SSE;9;79%;91%;4
Burnet;Humid with some sun;88;74;SSE;8;69%;36%;11
Canadian;Clouds and sun;86;65;S;6;62%;70%;8
Castroville;Mostly sunny;93;74;SE;10;65%;29%;11
Childress;A t-storm in spots;86;70;SSE;9;68%;52%;9
Cleburne;Some sun, a t-storm;86;73;SSE;8;84%;84%;5
College Station;Breezy with some sun;95;75;S;13;64%;30%;8
Comanche;Couple of t-storms;83;72;SSE;11;82%;90%;6
Conroe;Mostly sunny, humid;96;73;SSE;7;64%;11%;11
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny, breezy;96;76;SSE;18;67%;14%;11
Corsicana;Mostly cloudy, humid;91;76;SSE;9;70%;35%;4
Cotulla;Mostly sunny, breezy;98;74;SE;15;64%;9%;11
Dalhart;Partly sunny;89;60;SSE;11;43%;63%;10
Dallas Love;Showers and t-storms;84;74;SSE;10;82%;91%;5
Dallas Redbird;Episodes of sunshine;85;74;SSE;10;81%;66%;5
Dallas/Ft Worth;Showers and t-storms;84;71;SSE;11;83%;88%;4
Decatur;Showers and t-storms;79;71;S;7;84%;88%;5
Del Rio;Couple of t-storms;86;74;ESE;11;88%;72%;6
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Couple of t-storms;87;71;E;12;84%;73%;7
Denton;Thunderstorms;82;72;S;8;84%;88%;4
Dryden;Couple of t-storms;84;71;SE;7;72%;73%;6
Dumas;A t-storm in spots;87;63;SSE;8;50%;76%;10
Edinburg;Sunshine and breezy;100;80;SE;15;50%;11%;11
El Paso;Partly sunny;91;70;SSE;5;41%;4%;11
Ellington;Humid with some sun;95;78;SSE;9;62%;9%;11
Falfurrias;Mostly sunny;99;77;SE;12;50%;13%;11
Fort Hood;Clouds and sun;90;74;S;12;68%;36%;6
Fort Worth;Couple of t-storms;84;72;SSE;8;78%;88%;4
Fort Worth Alliance;Showers and t-storms;83;73;SE;10;84%;89%;4
Fort Worth Nas;Couple of t-storms;83;71;SSE;10;78%;91%;5
Fort Worth Spinks;Showers and t-storms;85;72;S;9;81%;86%;5
Fredericksburg;Decreasing clouds;86;72;SSE;10;72%;33%;6
Gainesville;Thunderstorms;80;71;SSE;8;86%;88%;5
Galveston;Partly sunny, humid;92;81;S;12;71%;9%;11
Gatesville;Humid with some sun;90;74;SSE;8;69%;39%;7
Georgetown;Humid with some sun;92;76;SSE;10;68%;32%;8
Giddings;Partly sunny, humid;94;74;SSE;8;65%;18%;8
Gilmer;Partly sunny;89;72;SSE;5;76%;36%;5
Graham;Showers and t-storms;80;71;SSE;6;86%;87%;5
Granbury;Couple of t-storms;85;74;SE;7;76%;90%;5
Grand Prairie;Showers and t-storms;86;74;SSE;8;76%;86%;3
Greenville;Partly sunny, humid;88;75;SSE;7;70%;66%;6
Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny, warmer;82;66;S;12;60%;2%;12
Hamilton;Couple of t-storms;86;73;SSE;9;76%;83%;6
Harlingen;Partly sunny, breezy;98;77;SE;19;60%;14%;11
Hearne;Partly sunny, humid;93;74;SSE;8;74%;31%;8
Hebbronville;Mostly sunny;98;75;SE;12;51%;7%;11
Henderson;Partly sunny, humid;91;72;SSE;5;75%;30%;8
Hereford;Partly sunny;87;64;SSE;7;51%;44%;11
Hillsboro;Clouds and sun;89;74;SSE;10;71%;40%;6
Hondo;Breezy with some sun;93;75;SE;13;69%;29%;10
Houston;Mostly sunny, humid;97;76;SSE;7;61%;9%;11
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny, humid;96;77;SSE;10;62%;29%;11
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny, humid;97;78;SSE;6;53%;11%;11
Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny, humid;94;73;SSE;8;65%;11%;11
Houston Clover;Partly sunny, humid;94;77;SSE;9;65%;29%;11
Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny, humid;95;74;SSE;8;65%;11%;11
Houston Hull;Partly sunny, humid;96;77;SSE;10;59%;11%;11
Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny, humid;95;76;SSE;9;64%;29%;11
Huntsville;Mostly sunny, humid;94;75;SSE;6;66%;18%;11
Ingleside;Breezy with some sun;94;81;SSE;17;63%;13%;11
Jacksonville;Partly sunny, humid;91;72;SSE;6;72%;29%;8
Jasper;Partly sunny, humid;94;69;S;4;70%;10%;11
Junction;Couple of t-storms;83;72;SSE;12;80%;82%;5
Kellyusa Airport;Lots of sun, breezy;91;74;SE;14;68%;18%;11
Kerrville;Partly sunny;86;72;SSE;11;77%;32%;7
Killeen;Clouds and sun;90;74;S;12;68%;36%;6
Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny intervals;91;74;S;13;72%;35%;6
Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny, breezy;96;77;SSE;18;63%;13%;11
La Grange;Sunshine and humid;96;75;SSE;8;68%;15%;10
Lago Vista;Sun and clouds;90;73;SSE;10;68%;33%;7
Lancaster;Clouds and sun;86;73;SSE;8;76%;66%;5
Laredo;Partly sunny, breezy;100;79;SE;18;46%;8%;11
Llano;Partly sunny, humid;88;74;SSE;7;76%;36%;6
Longview;Partly sunny;92;73;SSE;6;74%;32%;6
Lubbock;Partly sunny;85;67;S;6;59%;23%;11
Lufkin;Partly sunny, humid;93;71;S;7;68%;20%;11
Mcallen;Breezy with sunshine;100;81;SE;19;53%;11%;11
Mcgregor;Clouds and sun;91;75;SSE;13;71%;36%;6
Mckinney;Showers and t-storms;83;73;SSE;10;85%;86%;5
Mesquite;Sunny intervals;86;74;SSE;8;74%;66%;5
Midland;A t-storm in spots;89;72;S;5;66%;50%;9
Midland Airpark;A t-storm in spots;89;72;S;5;66%;50%;9
Midlothian;Humid with some sun;85;72;SSE;8;87%;66%;5
Mineola;Clouds and sunshine;89;74;SSE;6;76%;39%;8
Mineral Wells;Showers and t-storms;82;71;SSE;9;85%;87%;5
Mount Pleasant;Periods of sun;89;72;SE;6;73%;44%;10
Nacogdoches;Humid with some sun;94;71;S;6;66%;20%;11
New Braunfels;Some sun;94;75;SSE;11;63%;18%;10
Odessa;A t-storm in spots;85;69;S;6;61%;46%;9
Orange;Partly sunny, humid;94;75;S;5;62%;7%;11
Palacios;Partly sunny, breezy;95;81;SSE;15;68%;31%;11
Palestine;Partly sunny, humid;92;74;SSE;6;67%;30%;10
Pampa;Clouds and sun;85;65;S;8;52%;69%;9
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;87;63;SSE;6;53%;71%;10
Paris;Clearing, a t-storm;85;72;SE;8;74%;68%;5
Pecos;Partly sunny;89;67;SE;4;50%;14%;11
Perryton;A strong t-storm;85;65;S;7;58%;76%;7
Plainview;Partly sunny;82;64;S;6;63%;16%;11
Pleasanton;Mostly sunny;97;75;SE;9;59%;16%;11
Port Aransas;Partly sunny, humid;93;83;SE;12;69%;13%;9
Port Isabel;Partly sunny, breezy;93;81;SE;16;64%;42%;11
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;94;79;SE;12;61%;13%;11
Randolph AFB;Lots of sun, breezy;92;73;SSE;14;68%;18%;11
Robstown;Mostly sunny, breezy;96;74;SSE;16;63%;13%;11
Rockport;Partly sunny, humid;94;82;SE;12;67%;31%;10
Rocksprings;Couple of t-storms;82;70;SE;12;81%;82%;7
San Angelo;Couple of t-storms;82;71;S;10;78%;80%;5
San Antonio;Lots of sun, humid;94;76;SE;11;64%;17%;11
San Antonio Stinson;Lots of sun, breezy;95;76;SE;14;59%;16%;11
San Marcos;Humid with some sun;93;75;SSE;10;64%;18%;10
Seminole;Partly sunny;85;65;SSE;5;54%;30%;11
Sherman-Denison;Showers and t-storms;80;71;SE;10;88%;88%;5
Snyder;A t-storm in spots;80;68;S;8;78%;59%;6
Sonora;Couple of t-storms;81;72;SE;12;83%;83%;5
Stephenville;Couple of t-storms;83;71;S;5;82%;89%;6
Sulphur Springs;Clouds and sun;88;74;SE;7;72%;44%;6
Sweetwater;Couple of t-storms;81;70;S;8;78%;71%;5
Temple;Clouds and sun;92;73;SSE;14;69%;33%;6
Terrell;Clouds and sun;87;74;SSE;8;78%;44%;6
Tyler;Partly sunny, humid;91;75;SSE;8;73%;34%;9
Uvalde;Partly sunny;91;72;SE;9;70%;32%;11
Vernon;Couple of t-storms;83;72;SSE;8;72%;81%;6
Victoria;Mostly sunny, breezy;96;77;SE;14;64%;14%;11
Waco;Partly sunny;91;75;SSE;13;68%;36%;7
Weslaco;Breezy with sunshine;98;78;SE;14;51%;12%;11
Wharton;Sunshine and humid;96;74;SE;8;67%;30%;11
Wichita Falls;Showers and t-storms;81;71;SSE;10;87%;88%;5
Wink;Humid with some sun;89;69;SE;4;60%;13%;11
Zapata;Mostly sunny;101;77;SE;13;50%;9%;11
