TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Saturday, July 28, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Partly sunny;95;73;E;6;44%;14%;12
Abilene Dyess;Partial sunshine;98;75;E;6;31%;14%;12
Alice;Partly sunny;96;74;SE;7;59%;15%;12
Alpine;Partly sunny;88;62;SSE;6;37%;0%;12
Amarillo;A t-storm in spots;89;67;SSE;8;62%;79%;10
Angleton;Mostly sunny;94;73;S;5;62%;9%;12
Arlington;Partly sunny and hot;100;79;ESE;6;43%;33%;11
Austin;Mostly sunny;101;74;S;3;36%;4%;12
Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny;102;74;S;7;35%;4%;12
Bay;Partly sunny;95;72;S;5;62%;11%;12
Beaumont;Partly sunny;96;75;SSW;4;59%;29%;11
Beeville;Partly sunny;94;73;SE;6;59%;15%;12
Borger;A t-storm in spots;89;71;SSE;7;63%;77%;6
Bowie;Partly sunny;96;72;E;5;48%;35%;11
Breckenridge;Partly sunny, warm;99;77;SE;6;36%;18%;11
Brenham;Mostly sunny;99;74;S;5;50%;6%;12
Bridgeport;Warm with some sun;97;74;ENE;5;41%;28%;11
Brownsville;Partly sunny;97;78;SE;8;62%;48%;12
Brownwood;Partly sunny, warm;99;71;SSE;6;37%;11%;12
Burnet;Mostly sunny, warm;100;72;SSE;6;38%;5%;12
Canadian;T-storms possible;90;69;SE;6;69%;74%;6
Castroville;Partly sunny and hot;100;71;SE;6;43%;4%;12
Childress;Partly sunny;90;71;WNW;7;64%;44%;10
Cleburne;Warm with some sun;101;77;SE;7;43%;25%;11
College Station;Sunny and hot;100;73;S;6;46%;9%;11
Comanche;Warm with some sun;100;74;SSE;7;36%;14%;12
Conroe;Mostly sunny;98;72;S;5;53%;8%;12
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;92;75;SE;8;72%;15%;12
Corsicana;Partly sunny and hot;100;76;SE;6;48%;32%;11
Cotulla;Partly sunny;100;73;SE;8;48%;7%;12
Dalhart;A t-storm in spots;88;63;SSW;11;63%;82%;10
Dallas Love;Hot with some sun;101;82;ENE;6;39%;40%;11
Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny and hot;101;77;ENE;6;37%;36%;11
Dallas/Ft Worth;Warm with some sun;100;80;ENE;7;39%;37%;11
Decatur;Partly sunny, warm;97;77;E;6;40%;31%;11
Del Rio;Mostly sunny and hot;103;78;SE;8;37%;8%;12
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;ESE;8;35%;8%;12
Denton;Periods of sun;98;78;E;7;47%;38%;11
Dryden;Mostly sunny, warm;99;72;SSE;8;32%;4%;12
Dumas;A t-storm in spots;86;65;SSE;8;67%;79%;10
Edinburg;Partly sunny;99;78;SE;7;54%;52%;12
El Paso;Periods of sun;92;73;SE;7;38%;2%;12
Ellington;Mostly sunny;96;77;SSW;5;56%;7%;12
Falfurrias;Partial sunshine;96;74;SE;6;56%;15%;12
Fort Hood;Partly sunny and hot;101;75;S;7;33%;9%;12
Fort Worth;Partly sunny, warm;100;79;E;7;39%;30%;11
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny, warm;100;80;ENE;8;37%;32%;11
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny and hot;102;81;NE;7;32%;30%;11
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny and hot;102;75;NNE;5;34%;29%;11
Fredericksburg;Partly sunny, warm;97;68;SSE;6;38%;4%;12
Gainesville;Partly sunny;96;73;E;7;47%;42%;11
Galveston;Mostly sunny;90;79;S;7;68%;8%;12
Gatesville;Partly sunny, warm;101;74;SSE;6;38%;12%;11
Georgetown;Mostly sunny;100;74;SSE;7;41%;5%;12
Giddings;Mostly sunny;99;72;SSE;5;48%;6%;12
Gilmer;Sun and some clouds;94;73;E;4;64%;44%;8
Graham;Partly sunny;100;74;SE;4;34%;22%;11
Granbury;Partly sunny and hot;101;79;ESE;6;33%;22%;11
Grand Prairie;Partly sunny, warm;101;79;ESE;6;41%;34%;11
Greenville;Periods of sun;98;77;E;6;48%;44%;11
Guadalupe Pass;Turning cloudy;86;69;ENE;16;45%;0%;8
Hamilton;Partly sunny, warm;100;74;SE;6;38%;13%;12
Harlingen;Partly sunny;96;77;SE;9;65%;54%;12
Hearne;Mostly sunny;100;73;SSE;6;45%;12%;11
Hebbronville;Clouds and sun;97;73;ESE;7;51%;28%;12
Henderson;Mostly sunny and hot;97;74;E;4;53%;41%;11
Hereford;A t-storm in spots;89;67;SSE;7;58%;66%;9
Hillsboro;Partly sunny, warm;101;77;SE;6;41%;23%;11
Hondo;Partly sunny and hot;102;72;SE;8;37%;4%;12
Houston;Mostly sunny and hot;98;76;S;6;53%;7%;12
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny;96;76;SSW;6;58%;7%;12
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny and hot;98;78;S;3;49%;8%;12
Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;95;71;N;3;61%;9%;12
Houston Clover;Partly sunny;95;73;SSW;5;60%;8%;12
Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny;97;75;S;4;54%;8%;12
Houston Hull;Partly sunny and hot;98;74;S;5;53%;9%;12
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny;99;76;S;5;53%;7%;12
Huntsville;Mostly sunny;98;74;SSE;5;52%;12%;11
Ingleside;Partly sunny;91;79;SE;8;63%;15%;12
Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;97;74;ESE;5;51%;36%;11
Jasper;Mostly sunny and hot;97;73;SE;4;56%;16%;11
Junction;Partly sunny and hot;101;71;S;6;34%;5%;12
Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny and hot;100;72;SSE;7;40%;4%;12
Kerrville;Mostly sunny and hot;98;69;SE;7;40%;4%;12
Killeen;Partly sunny and hot;101;75;S;7;33%;9%;12
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny and hot;102;75;S;7;36%;8%;12
Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;97;75;SE;8;59%;15%;12
La Grange;Mostly sunny;100;74;SSE;5;55%;7%;12
Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;100;75;S;5;37%;5%;12
Lancaster;Partly sunny and hot;100;76;SE;6;46%;37%;11
Laredo;Partly sunny, warm;102;79;ESE;7;39%;9%;12
Llano;Partly sunny, warm;102;71;SSE;6;38%;5%;12
Longview;Mostly sunny, warm;98;75;E;5;56%;44%;11
Lubbock;Partial sunshine;92;72;SE;6;48%;30%;12
Lufkin;Mostly sunny;98;71;S;5;49%;24%;11
Mcallen;Partly sunny and hot;101;80;SE;8;57%;58%;12
Mcgregor;Mostly sunny and hot;104;74;S;7;35%;14%;11
Mckinney;Clouds and sun, warm;98;78;ENE;7;45%;44%;11
Mesquite;Partly sunny and hot;99;77;ESE;6;48%;42%;11
Midland;Partly sunny, warm;99;76;E;6;37%;27%;12
Midland Airpark;Partly sunny, warm;99;76;E;6;37%;27%;12
Midlothian;Hot with some sun;101;76;ENE;4;39%;33%;11
Mineola;Partly sunny, warm;96;74;E;5;58%;44%;11
Mineral Wells;Partly sunny, warm;99;76;NE;6;39%;30%;11
Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;94;72;E;5;52%;44%;11
Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;98;74;E;4;52%;29%;11
New Braunfels;Mostly sunny and hot;100;72;SSE;7;46%;4%;12
Odessa;Partly sunny;95;74;SE;7;35%;27%;11
Orange;Partly sunny;95;74;SSW;4;57%;11%;11
Palacios;Partly sunny;94;79;SSE;8;67%;32%;12
Palestine;Mostly sunny and hot;98;73;SE;5;50%;32%;11
Pampa;A t-storm in spots;87;68;SSE;8;63%;78%;6
Pampa / Mesa Vista;A t-storm in spots;87;67;S;5;65%;76%;6
Paris;A t-storm in spots;92;74;E;8;60%;55%;11
Pecos;Partly sunny;97;68;SE;8;34%;5%;12
Perryton;A t-storm in spots;87;68;SSE;7;63%;77%;6
Plainview;A t-storm in spots;86;66;SE;7;65%;55%;10
Pleasanton;Partly sunny;101;74;SE;5;47%;4%;12
Port Aransas;Mostly sunny;90;80;SE;7;70%;16%;12
Port Isabel;Partly sunny;91;80;SE;8;68%;46%;12
Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;93;76;SE;7;64%;13%;12
Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;99;72;SSE;7;42%;4%;12
Robstown;Partly sunny;93;76;SE;7;63%;15%;12
Rockport;Partly sunny;91;79;SE;7;66%;15%;12
Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;96;70;SE;7;40%;4%;12
San Angelo;Partly sunny and hot;101;74;ENE;6;29%;6%;12
San Antonio;Mostly sunny and hot;101;74;SE;7;46%;4%;12
San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny and hot;102;74;SSE;7;42%;4%;12
San Marcos;Mostly sunny and hot;100;73;SSE;8;43%;4%;12
Seminole;Partly sunny;91;69;SE;6;42%;10%;12
Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny;96;75;ENE;8;49%;44%;11
Snyder;Partly sunny;94;74;ESE;5;39%;12%;12
Sonora;Partly sunny, warm;97;70;SE;7;37%;5%;12
Stephenville;Warm with some sun;99;76;NNW;3;34%;18%;11
Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny and hot;96;75;E;6;52%;44%;11
Sweetwater;Partly sunny;96;76;SE;6;33%;12%;12
Temple;Mostly sunny and hot;103;74;S;8;38%;9%;11
Terrell;Partly sunny, warm;98;76;ESE;6;48%;42%;11
Tyler;Mostly sunny and hot;97;76;ESE;6;50%;42%;11
Uvalde;Mostly sunny and hot;100;71;SE;7;40%;5%;12
Vernon;Partly sunny;95;74;ESE;6;49%;35%;11
Victoria;Partly sunny;97;74;SE;7;58%;13%;12
Waco;Mostly sunny;104;76;S;7;33%;17%;11
Weslaco;Partly sunny;98;78;SE;7;55%;52%;12
Wharton;Partly sunny;97;73;SSE;5;60%;11%;12
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;96;73;ESE;7;47%;29%;11
Wink;Clouds breaking;96;73;ESE;8;37%;27%;11
Zapata;Partly sunny and hot;102;77;ESE;5;47%;13%;12
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather