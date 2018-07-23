TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Wednesday, July 25, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Partly sunny, warm;96;75;NNE;10;41%;16%;12
Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny, warm;97;75;NE;10;36%;16%;12
Alice;Partly sunny and hot;102;77;SE;6;58%;25%;12
Alpine;Partly sunny, warm;93;68;SE;6;34%;30%;13
Amarillo;A morning t-storm;88;68;SE;8;55%;76%;9
Angleton;Clouds and sun;93;74;SSW;4;71%;31%;12
Arlington;Clouds and sun, warm;99;75;ENE;7;48%;3%;11
Austin;Partly sunny and hot;100;76;SSW;4;48%;42%;11
Austin Bergstrom;Periods of sun, hot;99;74;S;8;52%;43%;11
Bay;Sun and some clouds;93;74;N;4;72%;38%;12
Beaumont;Clouds and sun;96;73;NE;5;57%;27%;12
Beeville;Partly sunny and hot;99;77;ESE;5;56%;33%;12
Borger;A morning t-storm;90;72;SE;6;53%;66%;9
Bowie;Clouds and sun;97;69;NE;5;46%;3%;11
Breckenridge;Clouds and sun, warm;99;74;E;7;43%;10%;12
Brenham;Sunny intervals;96;75;ESE;6;58%;32%;12
Bridgeport;Warm with some sun;99;69;NE;5;40%;3%;11
Brownsville;Partly sunny;100;79;SSE;11;59%;8%;12
Brownwood;Sun and clouds;99;73;ESE;9;45%;22%;12
Burnet;Periods of sun;99;75;ESE;7;50%;31%;10
Canadian;Partly sunny;90;69;SE;5;56%;35%;8
Castroville;Partly sunny and hot;102;75;ENE;5;49%;44%;12
Childress;Clouds and sun;92;70;E;6;50%;11%;8
Cleburne;Clouds and sun, warm;99;75;E;8;50%;6%;11
College Station;Partly sunny;97;74;S;7;58%;21%;12
Comanche;Clouds and sun;98;73;ESE;8;47%;18%;12
Conroe;Clouds and sun;95;72;E;5;58%;28%;11
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;95;78;SE;7;79%;35%;12
Corsicana;Partly sunny, warm;98;73;E;7;51%;4%;11
Cotulla;Partly sunny and hot;104;77;ENE;6;45%;33%;12
Dalhart;A morning t-storm;88;61;SE;9;57%;82%;11
Dallas Love;Clouds and sun, warm;99;80;NNE;8;43%;3%;11
Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny and hot;99;78;N;9;41%;3%;11
Dallas/Ft Worth;Clouds and sun, warm;99;77;NNE;9;43%;3%;9
Decatur;Warm with some sun;97;73;ENE;7;45%;3%;11
Del Rio;Partly sunny and hot;105;78;NE;6;34%;44%;12
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny and hot;105;77;NE;6;33%;33%;12
Denton;Partly sunny;98;72;NE;8;49%;2%;11
Dryden;Partly sunny and hot;105;78;E;7;30%;30%;12
Dumas;A morning t-storm;87;66;SE;6;57%;73%;10
Edinburg;Partly sunny and hot;106;80;SSE;8;47%;9%;12
El Paso;Partly sunny and hot;101;77;ESE;8;27%;17%;12
Ellington;Partly sunny;94;78;SSW;4;68%;22%;12
Falfurrias;Partly sunny and hot;104;75;ESE;6;51%;33%;12
Fort Hood;Clouds and sun, hot;100;76;ENE;10;39%;17%;11
Fort Worth;Clouds and sun, warm;99;76;ENE;8;42%;3%;11
Fort Worth Alliance;Clouds and sun, warm;100;75;NNE;10;41%;3%;8
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny and hot;100;78;NNE;8;37%;3%;10
Fort Worth Spinks;Clouds and sun;101;73;NNE;7;39%;4%;11
Fredericksburg;Partly sunny and hot;97;72;ESE;6;49%;44%;12
Gainesville;Sunny intervals;96;70;NE;7;52%;2%;10
Galveston;Partly sunny;91;81;SSW;7;77%;26%;12
Gatesville;Partly sunny;100;74;E;8;47%;15%;11
Georgetown;Clouds and sun;99;75;ESE;8;51%;27%;11
Giddings;Clouds and sun;97;73;E;6;55%;36%;12
Gilmer;Partly sunny;93;70;NE;5;61%;2%;11
Graham;Partly sunny;99;71;E;5;45%;5%;11
Granbury;Sunny intervals, hot;101;75;E;7;41%;7%;11
Grand Prairie;Clouds and sun, warm;99;76;ENE;7;45%;3%;11
Greenville;Clouds and sun;98;73;NE;6;45%;2%;11
Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny, breezy;89;70;E;16;39%;30%;11
Hamilton;Sun and clouds;99;74;ESE;8;48%;16%;11
Harlingen;Partly sunny;103;78;SSE;12;55%;10%;12
Hearne;Clouds and sunshine;98;73;E;6;56%;21%;12
Hebbronville;Partly sunny and hot;104;74;ESE;6;42%;12%;12
Henderson;Partly sunny;95;72;ENE;6;54%;2%;11
Hereford;A morning t-storm;90;67;SE;7;55%;73%;8
Hillsboro;Clouds and sun;99;76;E;8;47%;5%;11
Hondo;Partly sunny and hot;104;76;NNE;6;43%;41%;12
Houston;Sun and clouds;96;76;SSE;6;58%;30%;11
Houston (Hobby Airport);Clouds and sun;94;78;SSW;6;69%;23%;12
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Clouds and sun, hot;95;78;SSW;2;57%;30%;12
Houston / Southwest Airport;Clouds and sun;92;73;SSW;2;72%;31%;12
Houston Clover;Clouds and sun, hot;93;76;SSW;4;70%;30%;11
Houston Hooks;Periods of sun;94;76;SSE;4;64%;30%;12
Houston Hull;Clouds and sun;95;76;S;5;65%;31%;12
Houston Intercontinental;Clouds and sun;96;77;SE;6;63%;30%;11
Huntsville;Partly sunny;96;74;E;5;56%;16%;12
Ingleside;Partly sunny, humid;92;81;SSE;8;74%;38%;12
Jacksonville;Partly sunny;95;73;NE;6;53%;2%;11
Jasper;Partly sunny;95;68;NE;5;58%;10%;12
Junction;Clouds and sun, hot;101;75;WSW;8;38%;44%;12
Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny and hot;100;77;N;6;47%;44%;12
Kerrville;Hot with some sun;98;73;SSE;6;47%;44%;12
Killeen;Clouds and sun, hot;100;76;ENE;10;39%;17%;11
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny and hot;100;76;ENE;10;43%;18%;11
Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny and hot;102;77;SE;8;62%;24%;12
La Grange;Partly sunny;99;75;ESE;5;61%;39%;12
Lago Vista;Partly sunny and hot;99;77;SSE;6;46%;40%;10
Lancaster;Partly sunny, warm;98;73;ENE;7;48%;4%;11
Laredo;Very hot;110;80;SE;8;36%;10%;12
Llano;Sun and clouds;102;75;ESE;6;45%;34%;12
Longview;Partly sunny, warm;96;72;ENE;6;54%;2%;11
Lubbock;Clouds and sun;91;72;E;8;48%;33%;9
Lufkin;Partly sunny;96;70;E;7;50%;11%;12
Mcallen;Partly sunny;106;82;SE;10;49%;8%;12
Mcgregor;Partly sunny and hot;102;74;NNE;10;41%;11%;12
Mckinney;Clouds and sun;98;72;NNE;8;46%;2%;11
Mesquite;Clouds and sun;98;74;ENE;7;48%;4%;11
Midland;Partly sunny and hot;99;77;ENE;12;37%;29%;12
Midland Airpark;Partly sunny and hot;99;77;ENE;12;37%;29%;12
Midlothian;Partly sunny and hot;98;72;NNE;7;45%;3%;11
Mineola;Partly sunny;96;71;ENE;5;56%;2%;11
Mineral Wells;Clouds and sun, warm;100;72;ENE;8;40%;4%;10
Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;95;70;ENE;5;51%;1%;10
Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;96;71;NE;6;55%;2%;11
New Braunfels;Partly sunny and hot;100;76;ESE;6;53%;44%;11
Odessa;Not as hot;97;75;ENE;11;42%;32%;12
Orange;Partly sunny;94;71;NE;5;56%;27%;12
Palacios;Partly sunny;92;79;SSE;7;77%;44%;12
Palestine;Partly sunny;96;73;ENE;6;52%;3%;11
Pampa;Periods of sun, nice;88;69;SE;7;47%;35%;9
Pampa / Mesa Vista;A morning t-storm;89;66;ESE;2;56%;62%;11
Paris;Partly sunny;95;71;NNE;6;51%;1%;11
Pecos;Warm with some sun;99;75;ENE;8;41%;32%;12
Perryton;A morning t-storm;89;70;SE;6;55%;66%;5
Plainview;A morning t-storm;87;67;ESE;7;54%;78%;9
Pleasanton;Partly sunny and hot;102;77;E;5;50%;41%;12
Port Aransas;Partly sunny, humid;90;81;SE;7;77%;36%;12
Port Isabel;Partly sunny;95;80;SSE;11;64%;10%;12
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;94;77;SE;6;65%;44%;12
Randolph AFB;Partly sunny and hot;99;76;NNW;5;51%;44%;10
Robstown;Partly sunny;98;76;SE;6;69%;31%;12
Rockport;Partly sunny, humid;91;81;SE;7;72%;41%;12
Rocksprings;Clouds and sun, hot;99;74;ESE;7;41%;38%;12
San Angelo;Partly sunny and hot;101;75;NNE;11;34%;33%;11
San Antonio;Partly sunny and hot;101;77;ESE;6;50%;44%;12
San Antonio Stinson;Clouds and sun;102;78;N;5;47%;44%;12
San Marcos;Clouds and sun;99;75;ESE;7;51%;44%;9
Seminole;Some sun, not as hot;91;69;E;8;47%;36%;12
Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny and hot;97;72;NE;8;45%;2%;11
Snyder;Not as hot;94;74;ENE;8;47%;15%;11
Sonora;Partly sunny and hot;100;76;SE;8;40%;34%;12
Stephenville;Partly sunny and hot;99;74;ENE;5;40%;12%;12
Sulphur Springs;Sun and clouds;96;74;NE;6;47%;2%;11
Sweetwater;Sun and some clouds;96;76;ENE;10;40%;14%;12
Temple;Partly sunny and hot;101;74;ENE;11;45%;15%;11
Terrell;Partly sunny;97;72;NE;7;51%;3%;11
Tyler;Partly sunny;96;74;ENE;7;52%;2%;11
Uvalde;Partly sunny and hot;104;74;ENE;5;43%;38%;12
Vernon;Clouds and sunshine;97;72;E;7;39%;6%;8
Victoria;Some sun;99;76;SE;6;66%;44%;12
Waco;Partly sunny and hot;103;74;NNE;11;39%;9%;12
Weslaco;Partly sunny and hot;105;79;SSE;9;47%;9%;12
Wharton;Clouds and sunshine;96;75;SSE;5;67%;37%;12
Wichita Falls;Warm with some sun;98;73;NNE;7;42%;3%;11
Wink;Warm with some sun;100;74;E;12;36%;33%;12
Zapata;Partly sunny and hot;108;77;ESE;6;45%;10%;12
_____
