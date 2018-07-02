TX Forecast
Published 5:33 am, Monday, July 2, 2018
TX Forecast for Wednesday, July 4, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Mostly sunny and hot;99;72;SSE;10;41%;4%;12
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny and hot;101;74;SSE;12;34%;4%;12
Alice;Partly sunny;98;75;SE;10;58%;11%;12
Alpine;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;67;SE;7;48%;55%;13
Amarillo;Mostly sunny and hot;96;69;SSE;14;39%;32%;12
Angleton;Clouds and sun;93;74;SSE;6;64%;42%;10
Arlington;Mostly sunny and hot;103;78;SSE;7;40%;13%;12
Austin;Mostly sunny;102;75;SSE;3;48%;11%;12
Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny;102;75;SSE;8;51%;11%;12
Bay;Partly sunny;92;76;SSE;6;66%;34%;12
Beaumont;Thunderstorms;91;74;SE;7;76%;92%;6
Beeville;Partly sunny;97;74;SSE;8;60%;13%;12
Borger;Sunny and hot;98;71;SSE;11;38%;14%;12
Bowie;Mostly sunny and hot;101;75;ESE;5;40%;11%;12
Breckenridge;Mostly sunny and hot;104;75;SSE;7;34%;5%;12
Brenham;Partly sunny and hot;98;76;SSE;5;57%;22%;12
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;ESE;5;36%;8%;12
Brownsville;Clouds and sun;96;78;SE;11;64%;10%;13
Brownwood;Mostly sunny and hot;102;70;SSE;7;38%;3%;12
Burnet;Mostly sunny and hot;101;73;SSE;6;41%;7%;12
Canadian;Sunny and hot;98;70;SSE;11;39%;8%;12
Castroville;Mostly sunny and hot;101;73;SE;7;52%;4%;12
Childress;Sunny, breezy, warm;99;71;SE;14;37%;7%;12
Cleburne;Mostly sunny and hot;103;76;SSE;7;43%;9%;12
College Station;Partly sunny and hot;98;75;SSE;7;59%;22%;12
Comanche;Mostly sunny and hot;102;73;SSE;8;36%;6%;12
Conroe;Partly sunny;96;74;SSE;5;59%;65%;12
Corpus Christi;Clouds and sun;91;76;SSE;10;74%;15%;12
Corsicana;Partly sunny and hot;102;76;SSE;7;48%;25%;12
Cotulla;Mostly sunny and hot;102;74;SE;9;52%;3%;12
Dalhart;Mostly sunny, breezy;93;65;S;15;43%;21%;12
Dallas Love;Mostly sunny and hot;104;82;ESE;6;41%;16%;12
Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny and hot;104;80;ESE;6;40%;16%;12
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny and hot;102;80;ESE;8;41%;14%;12
Decatur;Mostly sunny and hot;102;75;SE;7;35%;9%;12
Del Rio;Sunny and hot;103;77;SE;11;51%;4%;12
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny and hot;102;76;SE;12;49%;2%;12
Denton;Mostly sunny and hot;102;77;SE;8;44%;13%;12
Dryden;Hot with sunshine;100;73;SE;11;44%;7%;12
Dumas;Mostly sunny;94;67;SSE;12;43%;35%;12
Edinburg;Clouds and sunshine;100;78;SE;10;53%;9%;12
El Paso;Periods of sun, warm;99;74;SE;7;21%;3%;9
Ellington;Clouds and sun;93;75;S;5;66%;74%;7
Falfurrias;Partly sunny;98;73;SE;8;56%;12%;12
Fort Hood;Mostly sunny and hot;102;75;SSE;7;42%;8%;12
Fort Worth;Mostly sunny and hot;104;79;SSE;7;36%;10%;12
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny and hot;104;79;ESE;9;38%;11%;12
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;105;80;ESE;7;34%;9%;12
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny and hot;104;77;ESE;5;37%;10%;12
Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny and hot;99;71;SSE;7;41%;4%;12
Gainesville;Mostly sunny and hot;99;74;ESE;7;47%;14%;12
Galveston;Mostly cloudy;90;80;S;9;72%;67%;7
Gatesville;Mostly sunny and hot;102;74;SSE;7;40%;7%;12
Georgetown;Mostly sunny and hot;101;74;SSE;7;47%;12%;12
Giddings;Partly sunny, warm;98;72;S;5;57%;15%;12
Gilmer;Thunderstorms;92;74;ESE;4;70%;84%;9
Graham;Mostly sunny and hot;103;73;SE;6;34%;6%;12
Granbury;Mostly sunny and hot;104;75;SE;7;33%;7%;12
Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny and hot;103;80;SSE;7;39%;14%;12
Greenville;Variable clouds, hot;102;77;SE;6;43%;26%;10
Guadalupe Pass;A t-storm around;91;71;SSE;15;33%;42%;13
Hamilton;Mostly sunny and hot;102;73;SSE;7;38%;6%;12
Harlingen;Clouds and sun;97;78;SE;14;64%;11%;12
Hearne;Partly sunny and hot;98;73;SE;5;54%;19%;12
Hebbronville;Partly sunny;98;72;SE;8;52%;2%;12
Henderson;Thunderstorms;96;74;ESE;4;68%;84%;9
Hereford;Mostly sunny and hot;96;68;SSE;14;40%;33%;12
Hillsboro;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;SSE;7;41%;11%;12
Hondo;Sunny and hot;102;75;SE;8;51%;3%;12
Houston;Partly sunny;96;77;S;5;60%;67%;9
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;93;76;S;6;68%;74%;9
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;96;76;S;1;56%;67%;9
Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;94;72;S;2;68%;41%;9
Houston Clover;Partly sunny;93;75;S;5;66%;74%;9
Houston Hooks;Clouds and sun;94;76;S;4;65%;65%;12
Houston Hull;Sun and clouds;97;77;S;5;60%;38%;12
Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny, humid;95;77;S;5;64%;67%;11
Huntsville;Periods of sun;97;75;SSE;5;58%;71%;12
Ingleside;Sun and clouds;91;80;SSE;10;68%;15%;12
Jacksonville;Variable cloudiness;97;74;SE;5;56%;33%;10
Jasper;Thunderstorms;92;72;S;4;76%;93%;5
Junction;Mostly sunny and hot;101;74;SSE;7;44%;4%;12
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny and hot;101;75;SSE;8;49%;4%;12
Kerrville;Mostly sunny and hot;100;71;SSE;8;43%;4%;12
Killeen;Mostly sunny and hot;102;75;SSE;7;42%;8%;12
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny and hot;102;75;SSE;7;47%;8%;12
Kingsville Nas;Clouds and sun;96;76;SE;11;62%;12%;12
La Grange;Partly sunny and hot;99;75;S;5;62%;15%;12
Lago Vista;Mostly sunny and hot;101;75;SSE;5;47%;7%;12
Lancaster;Mostly sunny and hot;102;77;SSE;6;43%;17%;12
Laredo;Partly sunny and hot;104;76;SE;10;43%;3%;12
Llano;Mostly sunny and hot;104;72;SSE;6;40%;5%;12
Longview;Thunderstorms;93;76;ESE;5;67%;85%;9
Lubbock;Hot with sunshine;97;71;SSE;13;36%;8%;12
Lufkin;Thunderstorms;95;72;SE;5;69%;90%;9
Mcallen;Mostly cloudy, warm;99;80;SE;12;58%;7%;10
Mcgregor;Mostly sunny and hot;104;76;SSE;8;43%;8%;12
Mckinney;Mostly sunny and hot;100;78;ESE;6;46%;20%;12
Mesquite;Mostly sunny and hot;101;77;SE;6;44%;20%;12
Midland;Sunny and hot;101;75;SSE;12;37%;11%;12
Midland Airpark;Sunny and hot;101;75;SSE;12;37%;11%;12
Midlothian;Mostly sunny and hot;102;75;ESE;5;42%;15%;12
Mineola;Variable cloudiness;97;74;SE;5;56%;44%;10
Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny and hot;104;76;ESE;8;37%;11%;12
Mount Pleasant;Variable cloudiness;98;74;ESE;4;51%;44%;10
Nacogdoches;Thunderstorms;96;73;ESE;5;69%;84%;10
New Braunfels;Mostly sunny and hot;101;73;SSE;7;52%;6%;12
Odessa;Sunny and very warm;98;74;SSE;12;39%;14%;12
Orange;Thunderstorms;89;73;S;6;77%;92%;5
Palacios;Clouds and sunshine;91;80;SSE;9;71%;31%;12
Palestine;Variably cloudy, hot;99;74;SE;5;54%;31%;10
Pampa;Sunny and hot;96;69;SSE;14;36%;9%;12
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Warm with sunshine;96;68;S;11;39%;12%;12
Paris;More clouds than sun;98;75;SE;5;53%;44%;10
Pecos;A t-storm around;98;72;SE;8;37%;48%;12
Perryton;Hot with sunshine;98;70;SSE;14;37%;10%;12
Plainview;Sunshine;94;66;SSE;12;42%;10%;12
Pleasanton;Partly sunny and hot;102;74;SSE;6;51%;5%;12
Port Aransas;Clouds and sun;88;81;SSE;8;76%;15%;12
Port Isabel;Clouds and sun;91;80;SE;12;69%;30%;12
Port Lavaca;Clouds and sun;92;77;S;7;67%;29%;12
Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;100;74;SSE;8;52%;5%;12
Robstown;Clouds and sun;93;76;SE;9;67%;13%;12
Rockport;Partly sunny, humid;90;80;SSE;8;71%;18%;12
Rocksprings;Mostly sunny and hot;98;72;SSE;10;45%;3%;13
San Angelo;Mostly sunny;104;75;S;8;40%;4%;12
San Antonio;Mostly sunny and hot;102;74;SSE;7;51%;4%;12
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;103;76;SSE;7;49%;5%;12
San Marcos;Mostly sunny and hot;101;73;SSE;7;50%;7%;12
Seminole;Mostly sunny;96;68;SSE;10;37%;31%;12
Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny and hot;101;76;ESE;6;43%;18%;12
Snyder;Sunny and hot;100;72;SSE;10;41%;5%;12
Sonora;Mostly sunny and hot;100;73;SSE;10;41%;4%;12
Stephenville;Mostly sunny and hot;103;74;SSE;6;35%;5%;12
Sulphur Springs;Variably cloudy, hot;98;75;SE;5;49%;30%;10
Sweetwater;Sunny and hot;101;74;SSE;10;36%;4%;12
Temple;Mostly sunny;102;74;S;9;48%;7%;12
Terrell;Partly sunny and hot;101;76;SE;6;48%;24%;12
Tyler;Variable clouds;97;75;SE;5;56%;44%;10
Uvalde;Sunny and hot;101;73;SE;8;52%;3%;12
Vernon;Sunny and hot;104;74;SE;10;31%;7%;12
Victoria;Partly sunny;96;76;SSE;7;64%;19%;12
Waco;Mostly sunny;103;77;SSE;9;41%;9%;12
Weslaco;Partly sunny;98;77;SE;10;54%;9%;13
Wharton;Partly sunny;95;75;S;5;67%;35%;12
Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny and hot;103;75;SE;9;35%;8%;12
Wink;Warm with sunshine;97;73;SSE;12;42%;34%;12
Zapata;Partly sunny, warm;101;76;SE;8;51%;4%;12
