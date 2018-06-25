TX Forecast

TX Forecast for Tuesday, June 26, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Mostly sunny and hot;96;73;SSE;14;52%;5%;12

Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny and hot;98;73;SSE;14;44%;6%;12

Alice;A p.m. t-storm;91;77;SE;14;72%;74%;4

Alpine;Sun, some clouds;96;66;SE;7;30%;0%;13

Amarillo;Not as hot;88;66;SSE;10;46%;8%;12

Angleton;A p.m. t-storm;91;78;SE;14;73%;62%;6

Arlington;Partly sunny and hot;95;76;S;12;60%;27%;12

Austin;Clouds and sunshine;93;77;SSE;8;60%;44%;6

Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny, breezy;94;77;SSE;14;63%;44%;6

Bay;A p.m. t-storm;88;78;SE;14;77%;59%;7

Beaumont;Partly sunny;90;76;SE;11;72%;44%;12

Beeville;A p.m. t-storm;89;77;SE;14;77%;67%;4

Borger;Partly sunny;88;69;SSE;8;45%;6%;12

Bowie;Partly sunny and hot;95;73;S;11;59%;8%;12

Breckenridge;Partly sunny and hot;98;74;SSE;11;51%;7%;12

Brenham;Sun and clouds;91;76;SSE;9;68%;44%;6

Bridgeport;Partly sunny and hot;97;76;S;14;51%;6%;12

Brownsville;A shower or t-storm;92;78;ESE;14;71%;78%;10

Brownwood;Partly sunny;95;73;SSE;11;53%;4%;12

Burnet;Clouds and sun;92;74;SSE;9;60%;44%;12

Canadian;Clouds and sun;87;67;SSE;8;54%;6%;12

Castroville;Partly sunny;92;75;SE;9;63%;44%;6

Childress;Not as hot;90;72;E;8;66%;24%;12

Cleburne;Partly sunny and hot;94;74;S;14;66%;27%;9

College Station;Breezy with some sun;91;76;SSE;14;69%;44%;7

Comanche;Partly sunny;94;72;SSE;11;56%;27%;12

Conroe;Partly sunny;90;74;SE;9;74%;31%;9

Corpus Christi;A p.m. t-storm;89;77;SE;15;82%;66%;4

Corsicana;Clouds and sun, hot;94;75;S;12;65%;27%;8

Cotulla;Episodes of sunshine;95;77;SE;14;62%;44%;6

Dalhart;Partly sunny;87;63;SE;8;50%;7%;12

Dallas Love;Hot with some sun;98;79;S;15;58%;27%;9

Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny and hot;96;78;S;14;57%;27%;11

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny and hot;96;77;S;16;58%;27%;9

Decatur;Some sun, seasonable;94;73;S;11;56%;7%;12

Del Rio;Clouds and sun, hot;99;76;SSE;15;55%;27%;12

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny and hot;99;76;SE;15;53%;8%;11

Denton;Partly sunny and hot;95;75;S;14;61%;7%;12

Dryden;Mostly sunny, breezy;98;75;SE;13;54%;5%;13

Dumas;Partly sunny;86;65;SE;9;45%;6%;12

Edinburg;A shower or t-storm;93;78;ESE;11;66%;66%;9

El Paso;Sunny and hot;101;76;SE;6;18%;1%;13

Ellington;Partly sunny;90;78;SSE;12;72%;31%;7

Falfurrias;A shower or t-storm;91;76;SE;9;73%;74%;6

Fort Hood;Partly sunny;95;76;SSE;14;58%;27%;6

Fort Worth;Hot with some sun;96;76;S;14;55%;8%;9

Fort Worth Alliance;Clouds and sun, hot;97;77;S;16;55%;8%;12

Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny and hot;98;79;S;15;50%;8%;9

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny and hot;98;77;S;14;54%;27%;9

Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;90;72;SSE;10;59%;28%;6

Gainesville;Partly sunny and hot;92;73;S;14;67%;9%;12

Galveston;Clouds and sun;89;80;SSE;16;79%;32%;12

Gatesville;Sunny intervals, hot;95;76;SSE;15;60%;27%;5

Georgetown;Partly sunny;93;76;SSE;14;59%;44%;6

Giddings;Partly sunny;89;75;SSE;9;70%;33%;6

Gilmer;Partial sunshine;92;74;S;7;67%;9%;11

Graham;Partly sunny and hot;97;74;SSE;8;54%;7%;12

Granbury;Hot with some sun;96;75;SSE;14;52%;27%;11

Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;95;76;S;12;59%;27%;9

Greenville;Partly sunny and hot;94;77;S;10;61%;27%;11

Guadalupe Pass;Breezy with sunshine;91;71;ENE;22;32%;1%;13

Hamilton;Clouds and sun, hot;95;74;SSE;14;56%;8%;8

Harlingen;A shower or t-storm;92;77;SE;16;75%;67%;10

Hearne;Clouds and sun;90;75;SSE;9;73%;44%;6

Hebbronville;Variable cloudiness;89;75;ESE;10;67%;44%;4

Henderson;Clouds and sun;93;74;S;8;68%;27%;8

Hereford;Not as hot;90;66;SSE;10;43%;10%;12

Hillsboro;Partly sunny and hot;93;74;S;12;62%;27%;8

Hondo;Partly sunny, breezy;94;76;SE;13;63%;44%;6

Houston;Partly sunny;90;77;SE;8;71%;31%;6

Houston (Hobby Airport);Periods of sun;90;78;SSE;14;76%;31%;6

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;92;79;SSE;7;65%;32%;6

Houston / Southwest Airport;Clouds and sun;90;76;SSE;10;74%;32%;7

Houston Clover;Clouds and sun;90;79;SSE;14;72%;31%;7

Houston Hooks;Sun and clouds;91;77;SSE;10;72%;32%;6

Houston Hull;Clouds and sun;92;80;SSE;14;65%;32%;7

Houston Intercontinental;Clouds and sun;91;77;SSE;12;71%;31%;7

Huntsville;Partly sunny;91;76;SSE;7;70%;31%;7

Ingleside;A p.m. t-storm;89;81;SE;15;74%;75%;6

Jacksonville;Partly sunny;91;73;S;8;68%;27%;8

Jasper;Sun and some clouds;92;74;SSE;6;69%;30%;12

Junction;Partly sunny, breezy;97;77;SSE;14;52%;5%;12

Kellyusa Airport;Breezy with some sun;93;75;SE;14;63%;55%;6

Kerrville;Partly sunny;92;72;SSE;15;62%;44%;6

Killeen;Partly sunny;95;76;SSE;14;58%;27%;6

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;95;76;SSE;14;62%;27%;6

Kingsville Nas;A shower or t-storm;91;79;SE;14;73%;66%;6

La Grange;Partly sunny;89;77;SSE;10;73%;33%;6

Lago Vista;Sun and clouds;93;77;SSE;10;60%;44%;7

Lancaster;Partly sunny and hot;94;75;S;11;63%;27%;11

Laredo;Partly sunny;93;78;SE;12;56%;36%;9

Llano;Clouds and sun;96;74;SSE;9;54%;27%;11

Longview;Partly sunny;93;75;S;9;67%;9%;8

Lubbock;Mostly sunny, cooler;91;71;ESE;10;51%;21%;12

Lufkin;Partial sunshine;93;74;S;11;64%;30%;12

Mcallen;A shower or t-storm;94;79;SE;14;69%;66%;10

Mcgregor;Partly sunny and hot;96;77;S;15;59%;27%;5

Mckinney;Partly sunny and hot;94;77;S;15;63%;27%;9

Mesquite;Hot with some sun;94;75;S;11;62%;27%;9

Midland;Mostly sunny and hot;101;75;SSE;10;45%;8%;12

Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny and hot;101;75;SSE;10;45%;8%;12

Midlothian;Partly sunny and hot;95;76;S;12;61%;27%;9

Mineola;Partly sunny;92;74;S;7;69%;11%;9

Mineral Wells;Partly sunny and hot;98;74;SSE;14;52%;8%;11

Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;93;74;S;7;69%;8%;12

Nacogdoches;Clouds and sun, hot;90;72;S;8;71%;27%;11

New Braunfels;Breezy with some sun;91;75;SE;14;66%;57%;11

Odessa;Mostly sunny and hot;99;73;SSE;11;42%;6%;12

Orange;Partly sunny;89;76;SSE;9;70%;13%;12

Palacios;A p.m. t-storm;88;79;SE;16;81%;76%;7

Palestine;Clouds and sun;91;74;S;8;68%;27%;12

Pampa;Clouds and sun;86;66;SSE;10;50%;5%;12

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clouds and sun;85;67;ESE;5;55%;6%;12

Paris;Partly sunny;92;75;S;11;67%;28%;11

Pecos;Mostly sunny;100;72;SE;7;29%;2%;12

Perryton;Nice with some sun;90;68;SSE;10;43%;9%;12

Plainview;Not as hot;87;66;SE;9;56%;17%;12

Pleasanton;Clouds and sun;92;75;SE;10;64%;60%;6

Port Aransas;A p.m. t-storm;87;80;SE;15;80%;73%;6

Port Isabel;A shower or t-storm;89;80;SE;14;73%;74%;12

Port Lavaca;A p.m. t-storm;87;77;SE;11;78%;75%;6

Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;92;76;SSE;14;67%;57%;6

Robstown;A p.m. t-storm;88;78;SE;14;79%;74%;5

Rockport;A p.m. t-storm;88;80;SE;14;76%;74%;7

Rocksprings;Partly sunny;93;72;SSE;14;59%;41%;13

San Angelo;Mostly sunny and hot;100;75;SSE;14;45%;4%;12

San Antonio;Partly sunny;92;76;SE;11;66%;55%;6

San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;93;76;SE;14;64%;70%;6

San Marcos;Partly sunny, breezy;91;75;SSE;14;60%;44%;6

Seminole;Not as hot;93;69;SSE;8;43%;15%;12

Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny and hot;95;76;S;15;59%;12%;11

Snyder;Mostly sunny and hot;98;75;SSE;9;49%;13%;12

Sonora;Partly sunny and hot;96;74;SSE;14;51%;5%;12

Stephenville;Partly sunny and hot;97;75;S;14;51%;27%;12

Sulphur Springs;Hot with some sun;92;76;S;10;66%;9%;8

Sweetwater;Mostly sunny and hot;97;73;SSE;10;47%;9%;12

Temple;Partly sunny;94;76;SSE;15;64%;27%;6

Terrell;Partly sunny and hot;94;75;S;12;65%;27%;11

Tyler;Clouds and sun, hot;94;75;S;10;65%;11%;9

Uvalde;Periods of sun;93;73;ESE;10;62%;55%;6

Vernon;Partly sunny and hot;93;75;SSE;10;51%;24%;12

Victoria;A p.m. t-storm;88;77;SE;14;78%;67%;7

Waco;Partly sunny and hot;96;75;SSE;15;56%;27%;8

Weslaco;A shower or t-storm;92;77;ESE;11;66%;66%;10

Wharton;A p.m. t-storm;87;76;SE;9;78%;60%;7

Wichita Falls;Hot with some sun;96;76;SSE;15;54%;17%;12

Wink;Mostly sunny and hot;102;72;SE;10;38%;4%;12

Zapata;Variable clouds;93;77;SE;10;63%;40%;6

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather