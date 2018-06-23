TX Forecast
Updated 9:02 pm, Friday, June 22, 2018
TX Forecast for Sunday, June 24, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Mostly sunny, windy;103;76;S;19;47%;18%;12
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny, windy;104;78;S;20;38%;19%;12
Alice;Partly sunny, humid;96;77;SSE;15;65%;4%;12
Alpine;Mostly sunny and hot;102;70;S;9;24%;8%;13
Amarillo;Mostly cloudy;90;67;SE;12;56%;4%;10
Angleton;Partly sunny, humid;91;79;SSE;14;74%;42%;8
Arlington;Partly sunny and hot;100;78;S;14;50%;29%;12
Austin;Clouds breaking;98;77;SSE;11;54%;4%;11
Austin Bergstrom;Clouds breaking;99;77;SSE;16;56%;4%;11
Bay;Humid with some sun;89;77;SSE;14;78%;44%;8
Beaumont;Partly sunny, breezy;91;78;SSE;14;71%;29%;8
Beeville;Humid;94;77;SSE;14;72%;4%;11
Borger;Clouds limiting sun;89;69;ESE;9;55%;4%;9
Bowie;Clouds and sun, hot;99;75;SSE;11;54%;44%;12
Breckenridge;Partly sunny and hot;105;79;S;14;42%;27%;12
Brenham;Partly sunny;95;78;SSE;11;63%;27%;9
Bridgeport;Partly sunny and hot;102;77;SSE;14;47%;44%;12
Brownsville;Humid with some sun;94;80;SSE;17;71%;7%;13
Brownwood;Mostly sunny;104;77;S;14;44%;7%;12
Burnet;Sunny and hot;99;76;S;11;49%;5%;12
Canadian;Partly sunny, humid;89;69;E;9;69%;4%;12
Castroville;Clouds breaking, hot;100;76;SSE;10;59%;0%;11
Childress;Mostly sunny;95;73;ESE;10;58%;13%;12
Cleburne;Mostly sunny and hot;100;77;S;15;52%;22%;12
College Station;Partly sunny;95;77;S;15;65%;9%;12
Comanche;Mostly sunny and hot;103;76;S;16;43%;11%;12
Conroe;Partial sunshine;94;78;SSE;11;67%;9%;8
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny, humid;91;78;SSE;17;80%;27%;8
Corsicana;Mostly sunny and hot;99;78;S;15;54%;18%;12
Cotulla;Clouds breaking;102;77;SE;15;56%;0%;11
Dalhart;Not as hot;88;63;ESE;13;60%;27%;12
Dallas Love;Partly sunny and hot;101;80;S;17;55%;30%;12
Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny and hot;100;78;S;16;53%;29%;12
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny and hot;100;78;S;18;56%;30%;12
Decatur;Partly sunny and hot;100;77;S;13;47%;70%;12
Del Rio;Mostly sunny and hot;106;78;SE;16;54%;4%;12
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;105;78;SE;16;51%;3%;12
Denton;Partly sunny and hot;100;77;S;15;55%;31%;12
Dryden;Mostly sunny and hot;107;77;SE;8;46%;13%;13
Dumas;Mostly cloudy;87;64;ESE;11;59%;5%;9
Edinburg;Partly sunny, humid;96;79;SSE;14;66%;5%;13
El Paso;Sunny and hot;106;78;WNW;11;9%;0%;13
Ellington;Humid with a t-storm;91;78;S;13;77%;53%;8
Falfurrias;Partly sunny, humid;98;79;SE;13;65%;4%;12
Fort Hood;Mostly sunny and hot;99;75;SSE;17;51%;10%;12
Fort Worth;Partly sunny and hot;102;78;S;15;46%;30%;12
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny, windy;101;78;SSE;18;53%;30%;12
Fort Worth Nas;Hot with some sun;103;78;SSE;18;46%;29%;12
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny and hot;102;74;S;16;50%;28%;12
Fredericksburg;Clouds breaking, hot;98;73;SSE;14;48%;2%;11
Gainesville;Partly sunny and hot;97;75;SSE;14;59%;32%;11
Galveston;Humid with some sun;89;81;S;18;81%;44%;12
Gatesville;Mostly sunny and hot;100;76;S;13;47%;10%;12
Georgetown;Clouds breaking, hot;98;78;S;14;54%;6%;11
Giddings;Clouds breaking;95;76;S;11;60%;6%;11
Gilmer;Sunshine and humid;94;77;S;9;63%;17%;12
Graham;Hot with some sun;103;78;S;9;43%;31%;12
Granbury;Mostly sunny and hot;104;79;S;15;40%;22%;12
Grand Prairie;Partly sunny and hot;100;79;S;14;49%;29%;12
Greenville;Partly sunny and hot;99;80;S;14;50%;30%;12
Guadalupe Pass;Sunshine and hot;101;70;WSW;16;13%;0%;13
Hamilton;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;S;15;45%;10%;12
Harlingen;Humid with some sun;95;79;SSE;18;71%;6%;13
Hearne;Clouds breaking;96;77;S;13;61%;11%;11
Hebbronville;Mostly sunny;96;76;SSE;12;65%;1%;13
Henderson;Partly sunny, humid;95;76;S;9;63%;15%;12
Hereford;Partly sunny;92;67;ESE;9;50%;2%;12
Hillsboro;Mostly sunny and hot;101;78;S;15;48%;21%;12
Hondo;Mostly sunny and hot;101;76;SE;14;58%;0%;12
Houston;Humid with some sun;93;78;SSE;8;68%;6%;8
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny, humid;91;78;S;13;79%;28%;8
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny, humid;93;79;SSE;7;66%;6%;8
Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny, humid;90;76;SSE;11;76%;6%;8
Houston Clover;Partly sunny, humid;91;78;S;13;76%;28%;8
Houston Hooks;Partly sunny, humid;93;78;SSE;11;70%;8%;12
Houston Hull;Humid with some sun;93;80;SSE;14;66%;6%;8
Houston Intercontinental;Humid with some sun;93;79;SSE;12;71%;6%;8
Huntsville;Clouds and sun;94;78;SSE;10;65%;10%;8
Ingleside;Partly sunny, humid;89;81;SSE;17;75%;27%;12
Jacksonville;Partly sunny, humid;94;75;S;9;65%;18%;12
Jasper;Partly sunny, humid;93;75;S;8;72%;27%;8
Junction;Hot with sunshine;102;75;SSE;16;49%;2%;12
Kellyusa Airport;Clouds breaking, hot;99;75;SE;14;57%;0%;11
Kerrville;Clouds breaking, hot;99;75;SSE;15;53%;26%;11
Killeen;Mostly sunny and hot;99;75;SSE;17;51%;10%;12
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny and hot;99;75;SSE;17;55%;10%;12
Kingsville Nas;Humid with some sun;96;79;SSE;16;68%;3%;12
La Grange;Partly sunny;96;78;SSE;11;70%;5%;12
Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;98;75;SSE;12;53%;4%;12
Lancaster;Partly sunny and hot;99;78;S;14;52%;29%;12
Laredo;Mostly sunny, breezy;102;78;SE;15;53%;0%;12
Llano;Sunny and hot;104;76;SSE;10;44%;4%;12
Longview;Partly sunny;95;78;S;10;62%;27%;11
Lubbock;Mostly sunny and hot;98;72;E;8;43%;6%;12
Lufkin;Partly sunny, humid;95;77;S;12;63%;13%;9
Mcallen;Partly sunny, humid;96;80;SSE;17;68%;5%;13
Mcgregor;Mostly sunny and hot;100;75;SSE;18;53%;16%;12
Mckinney;Breezy with some sun;97;77;S;17;61%;30%;12
Mesquite;Partly sunny and hot;99;78;S;14;53%;29%;12
Midland;Mostly sunny;109;78;SSE;13;34%;5%;12
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;109;78;SSE;13;34%;5%;12
Midlothian;Partly sunny and hot;100;75;S;16;56%;25%;12
Mineola;Mostly sunny, humid;96;78;S;10;61%;21%;12
Mineral Wells;Mostly cloudy, hot;103;75;SSE;16;47%;31%;9
Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;95;77;S;10;60%;26%;12
Nacogdoches;Humid with some sun;95;76;S;9;67%;16%;12
New Braunfels;Clouds breaking, hot;99;77;SSE;13;58%;25%;11
Odessa;Mostly sunny and hot;107;77;SSE;11;31%;4%;12
Orange;Partly sunny;89;79;SSE;11;73%;29%;8
Palacios;Partly sunny, humid;89;81;SSE;17;80%;44%;8
Palestine;Partly sunny, warm;95;76;S;11;60%;27%;12
Pampa;Partly sunny;87;67;ESE;10;61%;3%;12
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;87;66;E;8;62%;4%;12
Paris;Humid with some sun;94;76;SSE;12;64%;32%;11
Pecos;Mostly sunny and hot;108;72;SE;7;25%;2%;12
Perryton;Partly sunny;88;67;ESE;10;59%;5%;12
Plainview;Mostly sunny;91;67;E;9;56%;5%;12
Pleasanton;Clouds breaking, hot;100;77;SSE;10;58%;0%;11
Port Aransas;Mostly sunny, humid;87;81;SSE;15;84%;27%;11
Port Isabel;Sunshine and humid;91;81;SSE;17;73%;6%;13
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny, humid;89;79;SSE;14;73%;27%;12
Randolph AFB;Clouds breaking, hot;98;75;SSE;14;59%;0%;11
Robstown;Partly sunny, humid;91;77;SSE;15;75%;4%;12
Rockport;Mostly sunny, humid;88;81;SSE;14;78%;5%;12
Rocksprings;Mostly sunny and hot;99;73;SSE;17;54%;2%;13
San Angelo;A strong t-storm;106;78;SSE;17;46%;41%;12
San Antonio;Clouds breaking, hot;100;77;SSE;11;60%;0%;11
San Antonio Stinson;Clouds breaking;100;78;SSE;14;57%;2%;11
San Marcos;Clouds breaking, hot;98;77;SSE;14;55%;26%;11
Seminole;Mostly sunny and hot;102;72;ESE;6;31%;4%;12
Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy, hot;97;75;SSE;16;60%;33%;9
Snyder;Mostly sunny and hot;104;76;E;11;43%;18%;12
Sonora;A strong t-storm;103;77;S;17;50%;56%;12
Stephenville;Mostly sunny and hot;103;74;S;15;46%;17%;12
Sulphur Springs;Warm with some sun;96;78;S;12;55%;29%;12
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny and hot;105;77;S;17;39%;20%;12
Temple;Lots of sun, windy;98;75;SSE;19;58%;26%;12
Terrell;Partly sunny and hot;98;78;S;14;55%;29%;12
Tyler;Partly sunny, humid;96;78;S;12;59%;27%;12
Uvalde;Mostly sunny and hot;102;75;SE;12;57%;0%;12
Vernon;Mostly cloudy, hot;101;79;NE;11;39%;44%;9
Victoria;Humid with some sun;93;79;SSE;15;72%;4%;8
Waco;Mostly sunny and hot;101;78;SSE;19;50%;17%;12
Weslaco;Partly sunny, humid;95;79;SSE;14;64%;5%;13
Wharton;Partly sunny, humid;90;77;SSE;11;76%;7%;8
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny and hot;101;77;SSE;14;48%;33%;12
Wink;Mostly sunny and hot;107;74;SSE;10;30%;4%;12
Zapata;Partly sunny, warm;98;77;SE;12;64%;3%;13
_____
