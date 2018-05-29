TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Thursday, May 31, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Sunny;104;76;S;16;42%;2%;12
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;106;77;S;17;34%;26%;12
Alice;Sunshine and hot;99;74;SE;14;55%;0%;12
Alpine;Mostly sunny and hot;100;66;WNW;7;12%;0%;13
Amarillo;Mostly sunny and hot;95;61;NNW;9;39%;7%;12
Angleton;Partly sunny;91;74;SSE;12;64%;0%;8
Arlington;Mostly sunny and hot;98;75;S;12;55%;4%;12
Austin;Sunny and hot;98;76;SSE;9;56%;1%;12
Austin Bergstrom;Abundant sunshine;99;74;SSE;13;59%;0%;12
Bay;Humid with some sun;90;75;SSE;12;68%;0%;11
Beaumont;Partly sunny, warm;91;74;S;8;68%;0%;8
Beeville;Partly sunny and hot;97;74;SE;11;58%;0%;12
Borger;Mostly sunny, warm;95;65;N;9;45%;31%;12
Bowie;Mostly sunny and hot;97;73;SSE;10;53%;27%;12
Breckenridge;Mostly sunny and hot;105;78;S;11;40%;26%;12
Brenham;Some sun, hot, humid;95;76;SSE;10;61%;0%;11
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny and hot;99;72;SSE;11;46%;2%;12
Brownsville;Mostly sunny and hot;96;78;SE;14;61%;0%;12
Brownwood;Sunny;102;73;S;10;47%;2%;12
Burnet;Sunny and hot;98;73;SSE;8;52%;2%;12
Canadian;Mostly sunny and hot;96;66;ENE;8;53%;23%;12
Castroville;Sunny and hot;100;74;SE;8;58%;2%;12
Childress;Mostly sunny;102;73;SSE;7;41%;4%;12
Cleburne;Mostly sunny and hot;97;74;S;12;65%;2%;12
College Station;Mostly sunny and hot;94;75;S;13;67%;0%;12
Comanche;Hot with sunshine;100;73;S;12;50%;2%;12
Conroe;Partly sunny and hot;95;73;SSE;9;61%;0%;12
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;94;75;SE;16;65%;0%;12
Corsicana;Mostly sunny and hot;95;75;S;12;64%;0%;12
Cotulla;Hot with sunshine;104;75;SE;12;53%;0%;12
Dalhart;Mostly sunny;90;58;ESE;10;56%;30%;12
Dallas Love;Mostly sunny and hot;99;77;S;15;49%;6%;12
Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny and hot;98;76;S;14;51%;6%;12
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny and hot;99;75;S;16;49%;6%;12
Decatur;Mostly sunny and hot;99;75;S;11;48%;26%;12
Del Rio;Very hot;104;78;SE;14;50%;3%;12
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunshine, very hot;104;76;SE;14;49%;2%;12
Denton;Mostly sunny and hot;98;75;S;13;56%;6%;12
Dryden;Mostly sunny and hot;106;76;SE;8;45%;27%;12
Dumas;Sunshine and warm;89;59;N;10;52%;31%;12
Edinburg;Hot with sunshine;101;77;SE;12;56%;0%;12
El Paso;Mostly sunny and hot;100;70;W;12;9%;0%;12
Ellington;Partly sunny;90;76;SSE;11;68%;0%;8
Falfurrias;Sunny and hot;101;75;SE;10;56%;0%;12
Fort Hood;Sunshine and hot;96;74;SSE;13;57%;2%;12
Fort Worth;Mostly sunny and hot;100;76;S;12;50%;4%;12
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny and hot;99;77;S;15;47%;4%;12
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;100;77;S;15;45%;3%;12
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny and hot;98;74;S;13;50%;2%;12
Fredericksburg;Sunny and hot;97;70;SSE;9;50%;2%;12
Gainesville;Partly sunny;96;74;S;12;60%;6%;12
Galveston;Partly sunny, breezy;89;81;SSE;15;71%;0%;8
Gatesville;Hot with sunshine;98;74;SSE;10;56%;2%;12
Georgetown;Hot with sunshine;97;75;SSE;11;57%;0%;12
Giddings;Mostly sunny;93;73;SSE;8;65%;2%;12
Gilmer;Mostly sunny;94;73;S;8;65%;3%;12
Graham;Mostly sunny and hot;104;76;SSE;7;42%;2%;12
Granbury;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;SSE;13;47%;2%;12
Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny and hot;98;75;S;12;53%;4%;12
Greenville;Mostly sunny, warm;97;76;S;12;53%;8%;12
Guadalupe Pass;Sunny, windy and hot;96;69;W;22;9%;0%;13
Hamilton;Hot with sunshine;99;73;S;12;53%;2%;12
Harlingen;Sunshine;98;73;SE;17;57%;0%;12
Hearne;Sunshine and warm;94;74;SSE;10;63%;2%;12
Hebbronville;Sunny and hot;100;74;SE;11;56%;0%;12
Henderson;Mostly sunny and hot;95;72;S;8;61%;2%;12
Hereford;Mostly sunny and hot;97;64;WSW;10;28%;7%;12
Hillsboro;Mostly sunny and hot;96;75;S;12;59%;2%;12
Hondo;Sunshine and hot;100;71;SE;10;59%;2%;12
Houston;Warm with some sun;94;75;SSE;7;63%;0%;8
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny, humid;91;73;SSE;11;70%;0%;8
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny, warm;94;75;SSE;8;59%;0%;8
Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny, humid;90;70;SSE;9;69%;0%;8
Houston Clover;Partial sunshine;90;73;SSE;11;68%;0%;8
Houston Hooks;Warm with some sun;94;73;SSE;9;64%;0%;12
Houston Hull;Partly sunny and hot;95;74;SSE;12;58%;0%;9
Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny, humid;94;74;SSE;11;63%;0%;8
Huntsville;Partly sunny and hot;94;75;SSE;9;64%;0%;12
Ingleside;Breezy with some sun;91;80;SE;16;63%;0%;12
Jacksonville;Sunshine and warm;93;73;S;8;62%;0%;12
Jasper;Partly sunny, warm;93;71;S;8;67%;2%;12
Junction;Hot with sunshine;101;74;SSE;11;47%;2%;12
Kellyusa Airport;Sunshine and hot;100;73;SE;11;54%;0%;12
Kerrville;Sunny and very warm;97;71;SSE;10;54%;2%;12
Killeen;Sunshine and hot;96;74;SSE;13;57%;2%;12
Killeen/Ft Hood;Hot with sunshine;98;74;SSE;14;58%;2%;12
Kingsville Nas;Sunny and hot;98;76;SE;16;56%;0%;12
La Grange;Partly sunny and hot;95;75;SSE;9;68%;0%;11
Lago Vista;Hot with sunshine;97;75;SSE;10;55%;2%;12
Lancaster;Mostly sunny and hot;97;75;S;11;58%;6%;12
Laredo;Sunny and summerlike;106;77;SE;13;52%;0%;12
Llano;Sunny and hot;101;72;SSE;8;50%;2%;12
Longview;Partly sunny and hot;96;74;S;9;60%;3%;12
Lubbock;Sunshine;104;71;WSW;9;19%;4%;12
Lufkin;Mostly sunny;94;72;S;9;63%;1%;12
Mcallen;Sunny, breezy, hot;100;80;SE;16;54%;0%;12
Mcgregor;Mostly sunny and hot;97;73;SSE;14;59%;0%;12
Mckinney;Mostly sunny and hot;96;75;S;14;54%;8%;12
Mesquite;Mostly sunny and hot;97;74;S;12;57%;6%;12
Midland;Very hot;110;77;S;11;21%;2%;12
Midland Airpark;Very hot;110;77;S;11;21%;2%;12
Midlothian;Mostly sunny and hot;96;73;S;12;58%;2%;12
Mineola;Mostly sunny and hot;95;74;S;10;64%;5%;12
Mineral Wells;Clouds and sun, hot;100;74;SSE;14;48%;3%;12
Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny, warm;95;73;S;9;58%;7%;12
Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny and hot;94;73;S;9;66%;0%;12
New Braunfels;Sunny and hot;98;75;SSE;10;57%;0%;12
Odessa;Hot with sunshine;106;75;SW;12;22%;3%;12
Orange;Partly sunny;90;75;SSE;8;67%;0%;8
Palacios;Partly sunny, breezy;89;81;SSE;15;73%;0%;8
Palestine;Mostly sunny, warm;94;74;S;7;63%;0%;12
Pampa;Mostly sunny, warm;94;62;NNW;9;42%;30%;12
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunshine, very warm;91;64;ENE;8;57%;34%;12
Paris;Mostly sunny, warm;95;73;S;11;61%;11%;11
Pecos;Sunny and hot;107;68;WNW;8;14%;4%;12
Perryton;Mostly sunny;92;63;NNE;10;53%;35%;12
Plainview;Sunshine and hot;99;64;WNW;7;23%;27%;12
Pleasanton;Sunny and hot;102;75;SSE;8;55%;0%;12
Port Aransas;Partly sunny, breezy;87;81;SSE;15;76%;25%;8
Port Isabel;Sunlit, breezy, warm;92;80;SE;15;64%;0%;12
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;90;77;SSE;11;68%;0%;11
Randolph AFB;Hot with sunshine;98;72;SSE;11;59%;0%;12
Robstown;Partly sunny, breezy;94;76;SE;16;61%;0%;12
Rockport;Some sun and humid;89;81;SSE;13;71%;25%;12
Rocksprings;Sunny and hot;97;70;SSE;12;54%;2%;12
San Angelo;Mostly sunny;105;75;S;12;44%;26%;12
San Antonio;Hot with sunshine;100;75;SSE;10;56%;0%;12
San Antonio Stinson;Sunny;101;75;SE;10;54%;1%;12
San Marcos;Sunshine and hot;98;75;SSE;10;58%;1%;12
Seminole;Sunshine and hot;104;68;WSW;10;18%;5%;12
Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny and hot;97;75;S;13;53%;9%;12
Snyder;Mostly sunny and hot;106;76;SSW;11;31%;2%;12
Sonora;Sunny and hot;101;73;S;12;50%;3%;12
Stephenville;Mostly sunny and hot;98;73;SSE;12;48%;1%;12
Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny and hot;95;75;S;10;57%;9%;12
Sweetwater;Sunny and hot;106;76;S;13;33%;26%;12
Temple;Sunny, breezy, hot;96;74;SSE;15;63%;0%;12
Terrell;Mostly sunny and hot;95;74;S;11;60%;5%;12
Tyler;Sunshine and warm;95;74;S;11;59%;3%;12
Uvalde;Sunny and hot;100;71;SE;8;61%;2%;12
Vernon;Mostly sunny and hot;106;77;SSE;9;28%;2%;12
Victoria;Sun and some clouds;95;76;SE;13;66%;0%;11
Waco;Mostly sunny;98;76;SSE;15;57%;0%;12
Weslaco;Sunshine and hot;101;76;SE;11;51%;0%;12
Wharton;Partly sunny, humid;94;74;SSE;10;66%;0%;9
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny and hot;101;76;SSE;12;46%;2%;12
Wink;Sunshine and hot;107;72;SSE;8;16%;4%;12
Zapata;Sunny and hot;102;76;SE;9;59%;0%;12
