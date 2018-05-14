TX Forecast
Updated 9:03 pm, Sunday, May 13, 2018
TX Forecast for Tuesday, May 15, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Partly sunny, warm;90;69;S;15;62%;66%;8
Abilene Dyess;Periods of sun, warm;92;68;S;16;49%;66%;8
Alice;Partly sunny;92;70;SE;11;60%;12%;8
Alpine;Partial sunshine;88;63;SE;10;29%;38%;12
Amarillo;A strong t-storm;92;59;SSE;15;31%;64%;12
Angleton;Warm with some sun;89;69;SSE;9;63%;16%;9
Arlington;Clouds and sun, warm;89;71;S;11;63%;11%;6
Austin;Partly sunny, warm;90;70;SSE;5;60%;11%;7
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;90;69;SSE;10;65%;11%;7
Bay;Warm with some sun;88;69;SSE;9;68%;15%;8
Beaumont;Mostly sunny;92;69;SSW;6;63%;7%;11
Beeville;Partly sunny, warm;91;69;SE;9;68%;11%;8
Borger;A strong t-storm;94;62;ESE;13;31%;64%;11
Bowie;Partly sunny;87;69;SSE;13;66%;28%;6
Breckenridge;Clouds and sun, warm;93;72;S;12;57%;66%;6
Brenham;Partly sunny;90;68;S;6;67%;30%;7
Bridgeport;Warm with some sun;87;69;SSE;11;63%;33%;6
Brownsville;Periods of sun;91;75;SE;11;68%;7%;6
Brownwood;Periods of sun, warm;90;68;SSE;12;61%;44%;6
Burnet;Partly sunny, warm;88;69;SSE;8;61%;14%;6
Canadian;A strong t-storm;95;63;ESE;13;38%;84%;11
Castroville;Partly sunny;90;70;SE;7;65%;16%;7
Childress;A strong t-storm;93;66;S;16;55%;82%;11
Cleburne;Clouds and sun;87;70;S;12;73%;34%;6
College Station;Partly sunny, warm;89;68;SSE;9;65%;18%;7
Comanche;Partly sunny, humid;89;68;S;12;64%;44%;6
Conroe;Warm with some sun;90;66;SSE;7;61%;19%;6
Corpus Christi;Partial sunshine;89;71;SE;14;70%;10%;8
Corsicana;Clouds and sun, warm;88;69;S;10;69%;7%;5
Cotulla;Clouds and sun;95;72;SE;10;61%;27%;6
Dalhart;Mostly sunny, warm;89;53;ENE;12;29%;29%;11
Dallas Love;Partly sunny, warm;90;74;S;12;62%;9%;6
Dallas Redbird;Warm with some sun;89;72;S;11;64%;8%;6
Dallas/Ft Worth;Clouds and sun, warm;90;72;SSE;14;62%;13%;6
Decatur;Partly sunny;87;70;S;12;61%;29%;6
Del Rio;Partly sunny;93;72;SE;13;66%;34%;6
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clouds and sun, warm;93;70;SE;14;65%;33%;6
Denton;Partly sunny;89;71;S;13;62%;33%;6
Dryden;A strong t-storm;92;68;SE;11;56%;67%;12
Dumas;Partly sunny;90;56;NE;14;25%;22%;11
Edinburg;Some sun;94;74;SE;9;61%;11%;11
El Paso;Warm with sunshine;93;66;W;10;17%;0%;12
Ellington;Partly sunny;89;70;S;8;67%;17%;9
Falfurrias;Partly sunny;93;71;SE;9;62%;11%;8
Fort Hood;Partly sunny, warm;89;69;S;11;63%;11%;7
Fort Worth;Clouds and sun, warm;90;72;S;12;57%;16%;6
Fort Worth Alliance;Clouds and sun, warm;90;72;S;14;63%;33%;6
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny, warm;90;73;SSE;13;59%;18%;6
Fort Worth Spinks;Clouds and sun, warm;88;70;SSE;12;66%;15%;6
Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;86;66;SSE;11;66%;34%;6
Gainesville;Clouds and sunshine;86;69;S;13;67%;20%;6
Galveston;Partly sunny;85;73;S;9;75%;14%;12
Gatesville;Clouds and sun, warm;89;69;S;9;64%;15%;5
Georgetown;Partly sunny;89;69;S;8;63%;9%;7
Giddings;Partly sunny;88;66;S;6;68%;16%;7
Gilmer;Clouds and sun, warm;88;67;S;6;67%;8%;5
Graham;Clouds and sun, warm;91;70;SSE;11;60%;66%;6
Granbury;Clouds and sun, warm;91;71;S;12;59%;27%;6
Grand Prairie;Clouds and sun;89;71;S;11;60%;11%;6
Greenville;Periods of sun, warm;88;70;S;9;60%;9%;6
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, breezy;88;65;WSW;18;17%;25%;12
Hamilton;Clouds and sun;89;69;S;12;64%;27%;6
Harlingen;Partly sunny, breezy;92;72;SE;14;65%;7%;8
Hearne;Partly sunny, warm;89;67;S;8;68%;15%;7
Hebbronville;Partly sunny;92;70;SE;8;63%;27%;7
Henderson;Clouds and sun, warm;89;65;S;6;67%;12%;8
Hereford;Partly sunny, warm;92;58;SSW;13;26%;20%;12
Hillsboro;Clouds and sun, warm;87;69;S;10;65%;8%;5
Hondo;Warm with some sun;91;71;SE;9;69%;17%;6
Houston;Partly sunny;91;70;S;7;60%;18%;9
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;90;69;SSE;8;67%;17%;9
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partial sunshine;91;71;SSE;6;56%;18%;9
Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;89;66;SSE;5;66%;18%;8
Houston Clover;Partly sunny;90;69;SSE;7;65%;16%;9
Houston Hooks;Clouds and sun, warm;91;69;SSE;6;64%;20%;6
Houston Hull;Partial sunshine;92;70;SSE;9;59%;18%;8
Houston Intercontinental;Warm with some sun;91;70;SSE;8;64%;19%;9
Huntsville;Warm with some sun;90;68;S;5;61%;28%;6
Ingleside;Some sun;87;74;SE;12;72%;30%;8
Jacksonville;Clouds and sun, warm;88;68;S;6;67%;13%;6
Jasper;Warm with some sun;92;66;S;4;63%;6%;11
Junction;Partly sunny, warm;90;69;SSE;12;61%;39%;6
Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;91;70;SSE;8;63%;16%;7
Kerrville;Partly sunny;86;67;SSE;11;72%;36%;5
Killeen;Partly sunny, warm;89;69;S;11;63%;11%;7
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny, warm;89;69;SSE;11;64%;10%;7
Kingsville Nas;Warm with some sun;93;70;SE;13;63%;11%;8
La Grange;Partly sunny;90;69;SSE;6;69%;31%;7
Lago Vista;Partly sunny;88;71;SSE;8;63%;13%;7
Lancaster;Warm with some sun;88;70;S;9;65%;8%;6
Laredo;Partly sunny;93;73;SE;11;58%;27%;8
Llano;Clouds and sun;91;67;SSE;10;61%;18%;6
Longview;Warm with some sun;90;67;S;7;65%;9%;9
Lubbock;A strong t-storm;92;65;SSE;12;47%;58%;9
Lufkin;Clouds and sun;91;66;SSW;6;63%;18%;11
Mcallen;Partly sunny;95;75;SE;12;63%;11%;11
Mcgregor;Clouds and sun, warm;89;68;SSE;11;65%;8%;5
Mckinney;Clouds and sun, warm;87;70;S;12;68%;8%;6
Mesquite;Clouds and sun, warm;88;70;S;9;65%;7%;6
Midland;A strong t-storm;95;69;SSE;13;47%;69%;11
Midland Airpark;A strong t-storm;95;69;SSE;13;47%;69%;11
Midlothian;Clouds and sun, warm;88;69;S;9;70%;8%;5
Mineola;Partly sunny, warm;88;67;S;6;69%;10%;6
Mineral Wells;Clouds and sun, warm;90;70;SSE;12;62%;19%;6
Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny, warm;88;67;S;6;64%;8%;8
Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;90;63;S;7;65%;15%;7
New Braunfels;Partly sunny;89;69;SSE;8;68%;15%;7
Odessa;A strong t-storm;94;68;S;12;44%;69%;11
Orange;Mostly sunny;90;68;SSW;6;62%;4%;11
Palacios;Partial sunshine;86;72;SSE;12;75%;29%;8
Palestine;Clouds and sun, warm;87;65;S;6;69%;15%;6
Pampa;A strong t-storm;93;60;SE;15;32%;84%;11
Pampa / Mesa Vista;A strong t-storm;91;60;E;14;36%;67%;11
Paris;Clouds and sun;87;68;S;9;63%;8%;9
Pecos;Variable cloudiness;97;62;SSE;10;25%;21%;10
Perryton;A strong t-storm;91;60;NE;14;36%;83%;11
Plainview;A strong t-storm;89;60;S;13;45%;84%;12
Pleasanton;Partly sunny, warm;92;71;SE;7;62%;15%;7
Port Aransas;Partly sunny, humid;83;75;SE;11;81%;27%;8
Port Isabel;Partly sunny;87;76;SE;12;72%;7%;8
Port Lavaca;Some sun;86;70;SE;10;73%;30%;8
Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;89;69;SSE;7;67%;15%;7
Robstown;Partly sunny;90;70;SE;12;66%;11%;8
Rockport;Partial sunshine;85;74;SE;11;75%;9%;8
Rocksprings;Clouds and sun;86;67;SSE;13;71%;36%;6
San Angelo;Partly sunny, warm;91;69;SSE;14;59%;66%;8
San Antonio;Partly sunny;90;72;SSE;7;64%;15%;7
San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny, warm;93;72;SSE;7;61%;15%;7
San Marcos;Partly sunny;89;69;SSE;8;66%;14%;7
Seminole;A strong t-storm;92;62;SSW;10;41%;46%;9
Sherman-Denison;Periods of sun;87;70;S;13;67%;14%;6
Snyder;A strong t-storm;90;67;S;13;63%;80%;9
Sonora;Partly sunny, humid;87;69;S;13;64%;66%;6
Stephenville;Periods of sun, warm;89;69;S;12;60%;44%;6
Sulphur Springs;Warm with some sun;88;70;S;8;64%;8%;6
Sweetwater;Periods of sun;91;68;S;15;55%;66%;9
Temple;Partly sunny, warm;89;68;SSE;13;67%;7%;7
Terrell;Clouds and sun, warm;88;69;S;9;67%;8%;6
Tyler;Clouds and sun, warm;89;69;S;8;66%;11%;6
Uvalde;Sun and clouds;90;70;SE;10;70%;32%;6
Vernon;Sun and clouds, hot;95;70;ESE;13;46%;44%;10
Victoria;Some sunshine;91;70;SSE;10;66%;12%;9
Waco;Clouds and sun, warm;89;69;S;12;61%;8%;5
Weslaco;Partly sunny;93;73;SE;9;61%;9%;9
Wharton;Some sun;88;68;SSE;8;68%;28%;8
Wichita Falls;Warm with some sun;91;69;SSE;15;58%;70%;6
Wink;A strong t-storm;97;63;SE;10;35%;47%;11
Zapata;Mostly cloudy;94;73;SE;7;63%;28%;5
_____
