TX Forecast

TX Forecast for Monday, April 30, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Partly sunny, breezy;83;61;SSE;17;46%;8%;11

Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny, breezy;85;62;SSE;17;35%;8%;11

Alice;Partly sunny;82;67;SE;10;58%;30%;6

Alpine;A p.m. t-storm;81;57;SE;9;46%;66%;12

Amarillo;Breezy with some sun;81;57;S;22;45%;55%;10

Angleton;Partly sunny;81;61;SE;8;55%;9%;11

Arlington;Partly sunny;85;60;S;10;47%;3%;10

Austin;Partly sunny;84;63;SSE;6;49%;8%;11

Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;84;59;SSE;9;56%;8%;11

Bay;Partly sunny;80;62;ESE;8;59%;11%;10

Beaumont;Partly sunny, nice;83;59;SSW;7;58%;8%;11

Beeville;Partly sunny;82;66;SE;8;68%;30%;6

Borger;Partly sunny, breezy;82;60;S;19;41%;55%;10

Bowie;Partly sunny;84;58;SSE;12;47%;5%;10

Breckenridge;Partly sunny, breezy;87;63;SSE;14;39%;6%;11

Brenham;Sun and some clouds;84;58;SSE;7;58%;10%;11

Bridgeport;Partly sunny;85;59;SSE;10;45%;4%;10

Brownsville;Periods of sun;81;71;ESE;10;70%;39%;5

Brownwood;Partly sunny, nice;85;60;SSE;11;45%;8%;11

Burnet;Partly sunny, nice;83;62;SSE;8;46%;9%;11

Canadian;Partly sunny, breezy;83;60;S;18;43%;16%;10

Castroville;Partly sunny;83;65;SE;7;53%;27%;9

Childress;Partly sunny, breezy;86;61;SSE;19;38%;12%;10

Cleburne;Partly sunny, nice;85;59;SSE;10;50%;4%;10

College Station;Partly sunny;84;58;SSE;9;56%;10%;11

Comanche;Partly sunny, nice;84;60;SSE;9;46%;8%;11

Conroe;Partly sunny;83;55;SSE;7;52%;8%;11

Corpus Christi;Breezy with some sun;81;67;SE;16;65%;31%;5

Corsicana;Partly sunny, nice;84;58;S;8;54%;4%;9

Cotulla;Periods of sun;84;67;SE;10;56%;27%;6

Dalhart;A strong t-storm;80;52;S;21;45%;65%;10

Dallas Love;Partly sunny;87;62;SSE;12;44%;4%;10

Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;86;59;SSE;10;46%;3%;10

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partial sunshine;85;61;SSE;12;44%;4%;10

Decatur;Partly sunny;84;58;SSE;8;43%;5%;10

Del Rio;Partly sunny;83;67;SSE;15;54%;30%;6

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny, breezy;82;65;SSE;15;55%;30%;6

Denton;Partly sunny;85;60;SSE;11;49%;3%;10

Dryden;A p.m. t-storm;84;63;SE;15;53%;74%;10

Dumas;Breezy with some sun;80;55;SSE;18;47%;55%;10

Edinburg;Partly sunny;81;71;ESE;9;66%;37%;5

El Paso;Mostly sunny, warm;89;64;WSW;9;17%;2%;11

Ellington;Partial sunshine;80;61;S;7;56%;9%;11

Falfurrias;Partly sunny;82;69;ESE;8;68%;31%;6

Fort Hood;Partly sunny;83;59;SE;11;49%;6%;11

Fort Worth;Partly sunny;86;60;SSE;10;41%;3%;10

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;85;60;SSE;11;46%;3%;10

Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;86;61;SSE;12;42%;3%;10

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;85;59;S;10;47%;3%;10

Fredericksburg;Partial sunshine;80;60;SSE;8;47%;27%;11

Gainesville;Partly sunny;83;58;SSE;10;46%;3%;10

Galveston;Partly sunny, nice;78;68;SSE;8;64%;9%;11

Gatesville;Partly sunny;85;60;SSE;8;49%;6%;11

Georgetown;Partly sunny;84;61;SSE;9;48%;6%;11

Giddings;Some sun, pleasant;82;58;SSE;6;57%;13%;11

Gilmer;Partly sunny;80;56;ESE;6;58%;3%;10

Graham;Partly sunny;87;59;SSE;9;41%;4%;11

Granbury;Partly sunny;87;60;SSE;9;46%;5%;11

Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;85;61;S;10;45%;3%;10

Greenville;Partly sunny;83;57;SE;7;49%;3%;10

Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny, windy;82;57;SSE;20;32%;27%;12

Hamilton;Partly sunny;84;60;SSE;10;48%;7%;11

Harlingen;Partly sunny;81;68;ESE;12;67%;38%;5

Hearne;Partly sunny, nice;83;56;SSE;7;57%;10%;11

Hebbronville;Partly sunny;80;67;ESE;9;64%;11%;5

Henderson;Partly sunny;81;55;SE;6;60%;3%;11

Hereford;Breezy with some sun;82;56;S;19;47%;55%;11

Hillsboro;Partly sunny, nice;85;59;SSE;9;50%;4%;11

Hondo;Clouds and sunshine;83;65;SE;10;58%;28%;8

Houston;Partial sunshine;83;62;SSE;8;52%;9%;11

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;82;60;S;8;57%;9%;11

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partial sunshine;82;63;SSE;7;45%;9%;11

Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;81;55;SSE;6;57%;9%;11

Houston Clover;Partly sunny;81;59;SSE;7;57%;9%;11

Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;83;59;S;6;56%;8%;11

Houston Hull;Partly sunny;83;59;SSE;9;52%;9%;10

Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;83;58;S;8;54%;9%;11

Huntsville;Partly sunny;84;57;SSE;5;54%;9%;11

Ingleside;Partly sunny;79;69;SE;11;65%;29%;11

Jacksonville;Partly sunny;81;57;SSE;5;54%;3%;11

Jasper;Partly sunny;85;56;S;4;54%;10%;11

Junction;Partly sunny;83;63;SSE;11;47%;14%;10

Kellyusa Airport;Clouds and sunshine;82;64;SE;9;58%;27%;9

Kerrville;Partly sunny;81;61;SSE;7;48%;15%;10

Killeen;Partly sunny;83;59;SE;11;49%;6%;11

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partial sunshine;84;60;SE;11;48%;6%;11

Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;83;68;SE;14;60%;33%;6

La Grange;Some sun;83;60;SE;5;61%;14%;11

Lago Vista;Partly sunny, nice;82;64;SSE;8;48%;8%;11

Lancaster;Partly sunny;85;57;S;8;47%;4%;10

Laredo;Partly sunny;81;70;SE;10;54%;9%;7

Llano;Partly sunny;86;61;SSE;8;45%;27%;11

Longview;Partly sunny;82;57;ESE;6;59%;3%;11

Lubbock;Partly sunny, breezy;83;60;S;19;46%;50%;11

Lufkin;Partly sunny;84;56;S;5;57%;9%;11

Mcallen;Partly sunny;81;72;SE;10;71%;39%;5

Mcgregor;Partly sunny;83;56;SSE;11;52%;4%;11

Mckinney;Partly sunny;82;58;SE;11;52%;4%;10

Mesquite;Partly sunny;84;59;SSE;9;48%;4%;11

Midland;Partly sunny, breezy;87;62;SSE;16;42%;49%;11

Midland Airpark;Partly sunny, breezy;87;62;SSE;16;42%;49%;11

Midlothian;Partly sunny;84;55;S;9;52%;4%;10

Mineola;Partly sunny;82;55;SE;6;58%;3%;11

Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;86;59;SSE;13;42%;5%;11

Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;80;55;ESE;6;58%;4%;10

Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;83;54;SSE;5;57%;3%;11

New Braunfels;Nice with some sun;83;62;SSE;9;55%;27%;11

Odessa;A p.m. t-storm;84;62;SSE;17;50%;74%;11

Orange;Partly sunny;82;58;SSW;6;56%;8%;11

Palacios;Partly sunny, nice;79;65;ESE;11;64%;16%;11

Palestine;Partly sunny, nice;82;54;S;6;55%;4%;11

Pampa;Partly sunny, breezy;81;58;S;21;40%;55%;10

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;81;57;S;20;39%;48%;10

Paris;Partly sunny;80;57;ESE;10;55%;3%;10

Pecos;A p.m. t-storm;86;57;SSE;8;43%;66%;11

Perryton;Partly sunny, breezy;83;59;S;23;41%;55%;10

Plainview;Partly sunny, breezy;80;56;S;18;45%;55%;11

Pleasanton;Clouds and sun, nice;83;64;SE;7;55%;15%;8

Port Aransas;Nice with some sun;77;72;SE;10;70%;29%;5

Port Isabel;Clouds and sun;79;72;SE;11;70%;37%;5

Port Lavaca;Sun and some clouds;80;67;SE;11;67%;17%;10

Randolph AFB;Partial sunshine;81;63;SE;8;60%;27%;11

Robstown;Partly sunny;81;68;SE;11;62%;30%;6

Rockport;Partly sunny, nice;78;71;SE;10;67%;28%;11

Rocksprings;Clouds and sun;79;62;SSE;14;53%;19%;10

San Angelo;Partly sunny, breezy;85;62;SSE;14;45%;9%;11

San Antonio;Partly sunny;83;65;SE;7;53%;16%;11

San Antonio Stinson;Periods of sun;83;65;SE;8;59%;15%;9

San Marcos;Partly sunny, nice;83;61;SSE;10;52%;27%;11

Seminole;Partly sunny;83;57;SSE;13;49%;57%;11

Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny, nice;81;55;SE;11;51%;3%;10

Snyder;Partly sunny;84;62;S;16;48%;9%;11

Sonora;Partly sunny;81;64;SSE;14;51%;13%;10

Stephenville;Partly sunny;85;59;SSE;11;41%;7%;11

Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;82;57;SE;7;56%;4%;10

Sweetwater;Partial sunshine;84;63;SSE;14;45%;9%;11

Temple;Partly sunny;83;57;SE;12;53%;5%;11

Terrell;Partly sunny;84;57;SSE;8;51%;4%;10

Tyler;Partly sunny;83;58;SE;8;52%;4%;11

Uvalde;Partly sunny;81;64;SE;9;55%;18%;8

Vernon;Partly sunny, breezy;88;63;SSE;15;37%;8%;10

Victoria;Some sun, pleasant;83;66;SE;10;62%;18%;11

Waco;Partly sunny;85;56;SSE;11;49%;5%;11

Weslaco;Partly sunny;80;70;ESE;9;68%;39%;5

Wharton;Partly sunny;82;60;ESE;7;61%;12%;11

Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;85;61;SSE;14;43%;6%;10

Wink;A p.m. t-storm;84;59;SE;16;42%;74%;11

Zapata;Partly sunny;80;70;SE;8;62%;20%;5

