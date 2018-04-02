TX Forecast
Updated 9:13 am, Monday, April 2, 2018
TX Forecast for Wednesday, April 4, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Partly sunny, breezy;74;37;NE;19;51%;4%;8
Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny, breezy;76;36;NE;20;47%;4%;8
Alice;Mostly cloudy;87;59;SE;14;67%;44%;2
Alpine;Sunny;79;40;NE;11;17%;0%;9
Amarillo;Mostly sunny, cooler;59;30;E;20;22%;3%;8
Angleton;Mainly cloudy;83;57;SSW;15;70%;67%;3
Arlington;A t-storm, warmer;76;42;NNE;13;64%;57%;2
Austin;Morning drizzle;82;49;NNE;7;69%;82%;3
Austin Bergstrom;Morning mist, cloudy;84;49;N;12;73%;80%;2
Bay;Mainly cloudy;82;57;SSE;14;77%;66%;3
Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;82;54;NW;14;70%;71%;3
Beeville;Mostly cloudy, humid;83;56;NE;10;78%;38%;2
Borger;Partly sunny, cooler;58;32;E;18;21%;3%;7
Bowie;A morning t-storm;71;35;NNE;17;54%;56%;7
Breckenridge;Partly sunny;76;37;NE;14;37%;27%;8
Brenham;A strong t-storm;82;50;NNE;8;64%;82%;2
Bridgeport;A morning t-storm;75;36;NNE;15;54%;56%;5
Brownsville;Clouds and sun;89;69;SE;15;67%;29%;4
Brownwood;Partly sunny, warmer;80;38;NE;11;52%;26%;5
Burnet;Morning drizzle;80;45;NNE;9;57%;67%;3
Canadian;Partly sunny, cooler;59;28;ENE;20;22%;3%;7
Castroville;Morning mist;81;51;NE;4;73%;81%;2
Childress;Mostly sunny, cooler;65;31;ENE;23;27%;5%;8
Cleburne;A t-storm, warmer;76;42;NNE;14;74%;57%;2
College Station;A strong t-storm;81;47;N;15;74%;80%;2
Comanche;Warmer;79;40;NE;14;58%;27%;6
Conroe;Mainly cloudy, humid;81;50;N;9;71%;71%;2
Corpus Christi;Cloudy and breezy;83;61;SSE;19;78%;38%;3
Corsicana;A strong t-storm;75;43;N;12;76%;57%;2
Cotulla;Clouds and sun;84;58;E;8;73%;35%;4
Dalhart;Cooler;56;24;E;23;24%;4%;7
Dallas Love;A t-storm, warmer;77;43;NNE;17;66%;58%;2
Dallas Redbird;A t-storm, warmer;76;43;NNE;16;66%;57%;2
Dallas/Ft Worth;A morning t-storm;77;42;NNE;20;61%;56%;2
Decatur;A morning t-storm;73;36;NNE;12;47%;56%;5
Del Rio;Partly sunny, warmer;91;55;E;6;56%;17%;9
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny, warmer;93;54;E;7;53%;18%;9
Denton;A morning t-storm;75;37;NNE;17;58%;56%;3
Dryden;Warm with clearing;90;50;NE;8;36%;7%;9
Dumas;Cooler;56;27;ESE;20;23%;4%;8
Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;94;67;SE;9;56%;26%;4
El Paso;Mostly sunny;82;51;WNW;10;15%;0%;9
Ellington;Mainly cloudy;82;55;SW;14;71%;67%;3
Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;90;62;E;9;66%;42%;3
Fort Hood;A strong t-storm;77;44;NNE;12;75%;59%;3
Fort Worth;A morning t-storm;77;41;NNE;13;55%;56%;3
Fort Worth Alliance;A morning t-storm;78;38;NNE;18;60%;56%;3
Fort Worth Nas;A morning t-storm;79;42;NNE;18;55%;56%;3
Fort Worth Spinks;A morning t-storm;77;40;NNE;16;67%;58%;2
Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy;80;44;NNE;8;63%;33%;3
Gainesville;A morning t-storm;73;34;NNE;16;56%;56%;4
Galveston;Mostly cloudy;80;59;SSW;16;79%;62%;3
Gatesville;A shower or t-storm;78;43;NNE;11;66%;58%;3
Georgetown;Morning drizzle;80;47;NNE;10;58%;84%;3
Giddings;A strong t-storm;78;47;NNE;7;66%;82%;2
Gilmer;A strong t-storm;76;41;N;10;75%;67%;2
Graham;Breezy with some sun;73;34;NE;14;39%;5%;8
Granbury;A morning t-storm;79;39;NNE;12;56%;56%;4
Grand Prairie;A t-storm, warmer;76;44;NNE;13;60%;57%;2
Greenville;Cloudy, a t-storm;76;39;N;14;55%;56%;2
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, windy;76;42;NNE;22;14%;0%;9
Hamilton;Warmer;79;42;NNE;13;60%;27%;3
Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;91;63;SE;19;67%;30%;3
Hearne;A strong t-storm;78;46;NNE;9;78%;82%;2
Hebbronville;Rather cloudy;88;60;ENE;7;65%;39%;3
Henderson;A strong t-storm;77;41;N;10;72%;80%;2
Hereford;Mostly sunny, cooler;60;30;ESE;17;24%;4%;8
Hillsboro;A strong t-storm;76;42;NNE;13;72%;57%;3
Hondo;Morning mist;84;53;NE;6;77%;67%;2
Houston;Mostly cloudy, humid;82;55;NNW;9;68%;72%;3
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mainly cloudy;82;55;SW;14;73%;68%;3
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy, humid;83;58;SW;12;64%;72%;3
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy, humid;82;54;WSW;10;72%;68%;2
Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;82;56;SW;14;72%;66%;3
Houston Hooks;Mainly cloudy, humid;83;53;NNE;10;70%;69%;2
Houston Hull;Mainly cloudy;82;56;SSW;14;67%;68%;3
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;84;54;NNE;14;69%;70%;3
Huntsville;Cloudy;80;47;NNE;10;69%;68%;2
Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;82;62;SSE;15;80%;44%;3
Jacksonville;A strong t-storm;76;44;NNE;10;72%;68%;2
Jasper;Mostly cloudy;82;49;N;8;70%;72%;2
Junction;Clouds and sun;83;44;NE;8;58%;27%;5
Kellyusa Airport;Misty in the morning;81;54;ENE;7;76%;75%;3
Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;83;45;NE;7;66%;35%;3
Killeen;A strong t-storm;77;44;NNE;12;75%;59%;3
Killeen/Ft Hood;A strong t-storm;79;44;NNE;13;77%;58%;3
Kingsville Nas;Cloudy and breezy;88;61;SE;15;70%;36%;2
La Grange;Cloudy;81;50;NNE;7;67%;68%;2
Lago Vista;Morning drizzle;79;48;NNE;9;72%;84%;3
Lancaster;A t-storm, warmer;76;41;NNE;13;68%;57%;2
Laredo;Warm with some sun;93;62;NE;8;57%;19%;7
Llano;Mostly cloudy;84;45;NNE;8;55%;30%;3
Longview;A strong t-storm;78;42;N;12;71%;71%;2
Lubbock;Sunshine and cooler;67;34;E;15;27%;5%;8
Lufkin;A strong t-storm;83;45;ENE;13;72%;83%;2
Mcallen;Mostly cloudy;95;67;SE;15;61%;30%;5
Mcgregor;A t-storm, warmer;75;40;NNE;14;82%;59%;3
Mckinney;A morning t-storm;74;38;NNE;18;67%;56%;2
Mesquite;Cloudy, a t-storm;75;43;NNE;13;66%;56%;2
Midland;Mostly sunny;83;42;ENE;13;21%;4%;9
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;83;42;ENE;13;21%;4%;9
Midlothian;A t-storm, warmer;74;40;NNE;15;75%;60%;2
Mineola;A strong t-storm;76;40;NNE;11;75%;63%;2
Mineral Wells;A morning t-storm;79;37;NNE;18;53%;56%;4
Mount Pleasant;A strong t-storm;75;37;N;11;64%;57%;2
Nacogdoches;A strong t-storm;79;43;N;10;69%;88%;2
New Braunfels;A.M. drizzle, cloudy;80;50;NNE;7;67%;75%;2
Odessa;Mostly sunny;81;40;ENE;13;23%;4%;9
Orange;Rather cloudy;81;54;NW;11;68%;72%;3
Palacios;Mainly cloudy;80;57;ESE;16;86%;36%;3
Palestine;A strong t-storm;76;45;NNE;8;71%;70%;2
Pampa;Partly sunny, cooler;57;29;E;21;22%;3%;8
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Cooler;59;27;ENE;24;20%;3%;8
Paris;Cloudy, a t-storm;72;36;N;13;63%;65%;2
Pecos;Mostly sunny, warm;86;45;E;10;20%;4%;9
Perryton;Cooler with some sun;57;28;E;23;25%;4%;7
Plainview;Mostly sunny, cooler;61;30;E;17;28%;5%;8
Pleasanton;Misty in the morning;81;52;NNE;5;77%;62%;3
Port Aransas;Becoming cloudy;78;63;ESE;15;76%;36%;4
Port Isabel;Clouds and sun;85;69;SE;15;71%;23%;6
Port Lavaca;Mostly cloudy;80;56;N;14;78%;39%;3
Randolph AFB;Morning mist, cloudy;80;51;ENE;8;82%;81%;2
Robstown;Mostly cloudy;86;61;SE;16;73%;37%;2
Rockport;Mostly cloudy, humid;80;61;E;13;76%;39%;3
Rocksprings;Partly sunny, warmer;84;45;NE;9;53%;28%;8
San Angelo;Partly sunny, breezy;85;42;NE;16;39%;5%;9
San Antonio;Morning mist, cloudy;81;53;NNE;6;74%;74%;2
San Antonio Stinson;Misty in the morning;84;55;E;7;75%;74%;3
San Marcos;Morning mist, cloudy;80;50;NNE;8;63%;81%;2
Seminole;Mostly sunny;75;35;E;10;22%;6%;8
Sherman-Denison;A morning t-storm;72;35;NNE;20;61%;56%;3
Snyder;Mostly sunny;72;37;ENE;15;33%;4%;8
Sonora;Partly sunny, warmer;85;44;NE;10;41%;10%;9
Stephenville;A morning t-storm;78;39;NNE;15;57%;56%;4
Sulphur Springs;A strong t-storm;75;40;N;13;65%;56%;2
Sweetwater;Partly sunny;74;38;ENE;16;34%;4%;8
Temple;A strong t-storm;78;43;NNE;16;80%;58%;3
Terrell;Cloudy, a t-storm;75;41;N;14;67%;56%;2
Tyler;A strong t-storm;77;43;NNE;13;68%;71%;2
Uvalde;Partly sunny, humid;84;51;NE;5;81%;35%;4
Vernon;Mostly sunny, windy;69;32;NE;19;27%;4%;8
Victoria;Mostly cloudy, humid;83;55;N;12;71%;42%;3
Waco;A t-storm, warmer;76;40;NNE;15;74%;57%;3
Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;91;66;SSE;11;58%;30%;3
Wharton;Mostly cloudy, humid;82;54;NNW;11;74%;69%;3
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny, windy;69;34;NNE;21;48%;4%;8
Wink;Breezy with sunshine;86;43;ENE;13;14%;4%;9
Zapata;Partly sunny;92;63;NE;6;62%;36%;5
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: Texas, Forecast