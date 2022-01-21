TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Friday, January 21, 2022

_____

905 FPUS54 KEPZ 212111

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

211 PM MST Fri Jan 21 2022

TXZ418-221115-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

211 PM MST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 50 to 55. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ419-221115-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

211 PM MST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 50. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows 30 to 35. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

$$

TXZ420-221115-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

211 PM MST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows

around 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

$$

TXZ423-221115-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

211 PM MST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 50 to 55. East winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ421-221115-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

211 PM MST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 25. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 45 to 50. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 20 to 25. East winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows

in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ422-221115-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

211 PM MST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

$$

TXZ424-221115-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

211 PM MST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 50 to 55. East winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows 30 to 35. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather