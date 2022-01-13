TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

219 AM MST Thu Jan 13 2022

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

219 AM MST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

219 AM MST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to

25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50. East winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

219 AM MST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 30. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, colder. Highs 40 to 45.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

219 AM MST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 30 to 35. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

219 AM MST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 30. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

219 AM MST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 20 to

30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, colder. Highs 40 to 45.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

219 AM MST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 25 to 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

