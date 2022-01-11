TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Monday, January 10, 2022

_____

267 FPUS54 KEPZ 111000

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

300 AM MST Tue Jan 11 2022

TXZ418-120015-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

300 AM MST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Highs 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ419-120015-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

300 AM MST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s.

$$

TXZ420-120015-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

300 AM MST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then slight chance of rain showers and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ423-120015-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

300 AM MST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ421-120015-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

300 AM MST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

$$

TXZ422-120015-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

300 AM MST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then slight chance of rain showers and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

$$

TXZ424-120015-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

300 AM MST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather