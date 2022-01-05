TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

326 AM MST Wed Jan 5 2022

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

326 AM MST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. West winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 55 to 60.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

326 AM MST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

326 AM MST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

326 AM MST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 55 to 60.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

326 AM MST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

326 AM MST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

326 AM MST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

