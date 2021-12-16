TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

416 AM MST Thu Dec 16 2021

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

416 AM MST Thu Dec 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. West winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

416 AM MST Thu Dec 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

416 AM MST Thu Dec 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and

snow showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

416 AM MST Thu Dec 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

416 AM MST Thu Dec 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs 50 to 55. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and

snow showers after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

416 AM MST Thu Dec 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

416 AM MST Thu Dec 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

