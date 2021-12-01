TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 30, 2021

061 FPUS54 KEPZ 011017

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

317 AM MST Wed Dec 1 2021

TXZ418-012330-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

317 AM MST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds

becoming northeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. West winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ419-012330-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

317 AM MST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

TXZ420-012330-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

317 AM MST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ423-012330-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

317 AM MST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. West winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ421-012330-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

317 AM MST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

70 to 75. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ422-012330-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

317 AM MST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 65 to 70.

TXZ424-012330-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

317 AM MST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 45 to 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

10 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

